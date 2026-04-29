Canadians would rather do just about anything than read their home insurance policy, Allstate Canada survey finds

New insights from Allstate Insurance Company of Canada show Canadians are ready for insurance that’s easier to understand and more human

TORONTO, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New findings from a Léger survey conducted on behalf of Allstate Insurance Company of Canada (Allstate Canada) suggests Canadians may place reading their home insurance policy at the bottom of their to-do list. In fact, only 40 per cent rank it among their top three preferred tasks – falling behind a list of other typically unappealing activities, such as spring cleaning (81 per cent), completing an income tax return (80 per cent), assembling furniture with unclear instructions (53 per cent), and even having a dental filling replaced (47 per cent).

“This says to me there are aspects of insurance that competes for attention within the lives of Canadians, and it can often lose,” says George Ljubicic, Agency Manager at Allstate Canada. “Most people want to feel confident about their coverage, but insurance documents aren’t always written the way people talk or think about their homes. That’s why meeting customers where they are, with simple explanations and real human support, really matters.”

Feeling confident doesn’t always mean fully covered

Understanding home insurance is critical to avoiding coverage gaps and ensuring expectations align with reality when a claim occurs. While 64 per cent of survey respondents say they understand at least some aspects of their policy, that confidence doesn’t always reflect complete or accurate knowledge. Only 42 per cent were able to correctly identify two accurate coverage statements – out of five – without also selecting incorrect options.

This gap highlights a key challenge: many Canadians feel confident about their coverage, but gaps in understanding can surface when it matters most. Closing that gap starts with clear information and better support.

When Canadians have questions, they don’t reach for the fine print

Many Canadians don’t always rely on their insurance policy documents as their primary source of information. Instead, many prefer other ways of getting answers.

A second, separate survey commissioned by Allstate reveals that when questions arise, Canadian respondents are more likely to contact their broker or agent (49 per cent), call their insurer’s customer service department (44 per cent), or visit the company’s website (35 per cent) than consult their policy directly (30 per cent).

Most respondents (82 per cent) say they reviewed their policy within the past year, typically at renewal, purchase, or when coverage takes effect. For those who choose not to read their policy, two-thirds (67 per cent) say they would rather speak directly with someone, while 22 per cent find the documents too difficult to understand.

Helping make home insurance easier to understand – finally

To help bridge the gap between confidence and comprehension, Allstate Canada has begun introducing new, simplified documents for select home insurance policies in Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Alberta, supported by personalized guidance from agents this month. Survey respondents who reviewed the new, simplified documents demonstrated higher comprehension than those who reviewed existing materials, showing that clearer, more accessible insurance documents can help make a difference in how prepared and protected people feel.

“Making insurance simpler doesn’t mean oversimplifying – it means being clear and more human,” Ljubicic adds. “Insurance documents that are easier to understand, paired with real guidance, can help Canadians feel confident that their coverage actually reflects their needs.”

For more information about understanding and managing your home insurance, visit the GOOD HANDS® blog.

About the Léger poll

Allstate commissioned Léger to conduct a study among Canadians to better understand their knowledge, perceptions, and engagement with home insurance, including their understanding of coverage, clarity of policy wording, and engagement with insurance information. An online survey was conducted with 1,525 Canadians aged 18 and over who could express themselves in French or English. The data was collected from March 20 to March 22, 2026. It should be noted that due to the non-probabilistic nature of the sample (associated with any web survey), the calculation of the margin of error does not apply. For comparative purposes, a probabilistic sample of 1,525 respondents (web panel) would have a global margin of error of ±2.51% 19 times out of 20; however, the margin of error would increase for subgroups. The results were weighted according to sex, age, mother tongue, province, level of education, and the presence of children in the household to ensure a sample representative of the Canadian population. Significant differences are indicated where applicable, with bold red numbers representing results significantly lower than the comparison and bold green numbers representing results significantly higher than the comparison.

About the Allstate-commissioned poll

Allstate commissioned an online survey to gather insights from Canadians about their insurance experiences. The survey was conducted from July 7 to July 14, 2025, with a total sample of 1,515 respondents, including 156 Allstate customers. Participants were required to live in Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick, or Nova Scotia; be at least 18 years old; have primary or shared responsibility for managing insurance coverage or claims for their household; and hold current homeowner or condo insurance.

About Allstate Insurance Company of Canada

Allstate Insurance Company of Canada is a leading home and auto insurer focused on providing its customers prevention and protection products and services for every stage of life. Serving Canadians since 1953, Allstate strives to reassure both customers and employees with its "You’re in Good Hands®" promise. Allstate is committed to making a positive difference in the communities in which it operates through partnerships with charitable organizations, employee giving and volunteerism. To learn more, visit www.allstate.ca . For safety tips and advice, visit www.goodhandsadvice.ca

For more information, please contact:

Stephanie More

Agnostic on behalf of Allstate Insurance Company of Canada

416-912-5341

smore@thinkagnostic.com