SAW Components Global Markets Report 2026: Products, End-Users, Applications and Competition 2024-2030 with 2025 as the Base Year

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SAW Components - Global Markets by Products, End-Users, Applications and Competition" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is a detailed analysis of the world market for SAW & BAW devices. Both quantitative and qualitative analyses are presented by product type. The report contains detailed market data including market by value (US$Millions), volume (UnitsMillions) and average selling price (US$/Unit). Specific quantitative data includes product markets by region, application, end-user industry, and supplier sales/market share.



The 2025 report builds on our extensive knowledgebase and compiles the best available data on the frequency control and timing industry. Data and analysis includes: size of total market opportunity by product type; growth potential in end-use markets and forecasts in each product, region and end-use market. There is also in-depth coverage of competition by product and region.



Each section is broken down according to market criteria. The report contains detailed market data including market by value (US$Millions), volume (UnitsMillions) and average selling price (US$/Unit). Specific quantitative analysis tables include product markets by region, application, end-user industry, and competitive supplier sales/market share. Data and analysis include: size of total market opportunity; market forecasts in regional and end-use markets; competition by product type.



Scope of Coverage



The following categories present how the data was developed, organized and is presented. Breaking the data into specific categories is essential to analyze and draw meaningful insights. The breakdowns are designed to highlight key patterns and trends in the data, as well as to facilitate comparisons between different groups or segments.



Each section contains quantitative market data including market by consumption value (US$Millions), volume (UnitsMillions) and average selling price (US$/Unit). Data tables and visualizations include breakdowns by country, end-user industry & applications, operating frequencies, packaging and connector types, and supplier sales & market share. Data is given for the years 2024-2030 by year with 2024 as the base year, 2025 as the estimate year, and 2030 as the forecast year.



Research Objectives

To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;

To determine the size of the total market opportunity by SAW & BAW component product types, end-user industry, application, packaging, and connector;

To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and

To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and producer profiles.

Product Types and Subtypes Covered

SAW & BAW Resonators/Oscillators

SAW & BAW Filters

SAW & BAW Sensors

SAW & BAW Delay Lines

Other

Packaging Covered

Ceramic

Metal

Plastic

Specialty (e.g., glass and other)

Connectors Covered

Leaded

SMD

DIP/SIP

Precision Covered

Non-Precision

Low Precision

Semi-Precision

Precision

High Precision

Very High Precision

Frequencies Covered

<.999KHZ

100KHZ to .999MHZ

1MHZ to 33.999MHZ

34MHZ to 99.999MHZ

100MHZ to 199.999MHZ

200MHZ to .999GHZ

1GHz to 2.999Ghz

>3GHz

Markets Covered

Merchant

Captive

Distribution Channels Covered

Direct

Distributor International Regional Local

Private Labeling/EMS

Integrators

Online

Geographic Scope

Argentina

Australia

Brazil

Canada

China

France

Germany

Hong Kong

India

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Korea (South)

Mexico

Netherlands

Russia

South Africa

Spain

Switzerland

Taiwan

United Kingdom

United States

Other Americas

Other Asia/Pacific

Other Europe

Other Mid East

Rest of World

End-User Industries & Applications

Internet of Things (IoT)

Applications connected by the Internet of Things (IoT) stand to dominate the timing industry. Within the forecast period, most electronic devices will be connected to the IoT, and frequency control components become critical. This report breaks out individual devices and sub-systems by market category, and each category also incorporates a line item for the IoT.

Consumer Devices

Video Games

Set Top Boxes

DSLRs

Digital TVs

LCDs/Displays

DVD/Blu-Ray Players

Audio/Visual Equipment

Appliances

Toys

Internet of Things Devices

Other

Mobile Infrastructure

BTSs

Antennas

Amplifiers

4G Hotspots

Internet of Things Devices

Other

Mobile Devices

Smart Phones

Wearables

Tablets

Audio (MP3 players, etc.)

Internet of Things Devices

Other

Wired Communications

Fiber Channels

Switching

Data Transfer Devices

Modems

LAN Nodes

Protection

Internet of Things Devices

Other

Computers/Peripherals

Desktop

Laptop

Keyboards

Mice

Modems

Video Cards

Printers

Internal Hard Drives

External Hard Drives

Internet of Things Devices

Other

Industrial

Machine Control

Inspection

Internet of Things Devices

Other

Military/Defense

Guidance/Telemetry

Electronic Warfare

Communications

Internet of Things Devices

Other

Aerospace

Communications

Guidance

Sensing

Control

Entertainment

Internet of Things Devices

Other

Automotive

Dashboard

Ignition

Timing

Entertainment

Communications

Internet of Things Devices

Other

Sensing

Security

Entertainment

RFID

Internet of Things Devices

Other

SATCOM

Communications

Optics/Video

Navigation

Mobile GPS Devices

Internet of Things Devices

Other

Research/Medical

Diagnostic Equipment

Observation Equipment

Other Scientific

Internet of Things Devices

Other

Instrumentation & Timing

Telecom Test Equipment

Internet of Things Devices

Other

Companies Researched

Abracon

Abundance Enterprise Co. (AEC)

AccuBeat

Advanced Crystal Technology

AEL Crystals

Aker Technology

Amplitronix

Anderson Electronics

Andhra Electronics

Argo Technology

Avago

AVX/Kyocera

Baknor Electronic Industries

Bliley Technologies

Bomar Crystals

Bubang Techron

Cal Crystals Lab

Caliber Electronics

Cardinal Components

CEIEC

CETC Deqing Huaying Electronics

Champion Technologies (Mtron PTI)

Chequers Electronic

China Nat'l Scientific Inst +- Materials

ChungHo Elcom

Citizen Finetech Miyota

Connor-Winfield

Crescent Frequency Products

Croven Crystals Wenzel International

Crystek

CTS Electronic Comp/CTS Valpey/Fordahl

Cymatics

Discera/Microchips

Ecliptek

ECM Electronics

ECS International

eoSemi

EPCOS AG

Epson

Euroquartz

Exodus Dynamics

Filtronetics

FOQ Piezo Technik

Fox Electronics

Frequency Electronics

Fronter Electronics

GEMMA Quartz

Geyer Electronic

Golledge Electronics

GreenRay Industries

Harmony Electronics

Hong Kong X'tals

Hooray Electronics

Hope Microelectronics

Hosonic Electronics

Huilong Electronic (Jinhua)

Hy-Q International Pty

ILSI America

Inficon EDC

InnoChips Technology

Intergrated Device Technology (IDT)

International Crystal Manufacturing

Interquip Electronics

IQD Frequency Products

ISOTEMP Research

ITTI

Jauch Quartz

KDS Daishinku

KVG Quartz Crystal Technology

KYOCERA Crystal Device

Kyocera Kinseki

Kyushu Dentsu (KDK)

LapTech Precision

Lihom-Cuchen

Magic Crystal

Maxim Integrated Products

Megachips

Mercury Electronics Ind

Micro Crystal

Microsaw

Morion

MTI-Milliren Technologies

MtronPTI

Murata Manufacturing/Tokyo Denpa

Nakagawa Electronics (NKG)

NEL Frequency Control

New Japan Radio Company

Nihon Dempa Kogyo (NDK)

Nova Technology

NXP Semicondutors NV

One Light Electronics

OnSpec Oscillators

Oscilent

Oscilloquartz SA (Swatch)

Pericom Semiconductors

Phonon

Pletronics

Precision Devices

Q-Crystal

Q-Tech

Qorvo

Quartz Pro AB

QuartzlocK

QVS Tech

Rakon/CMAC/Temex

Raltron Electronics

RF Monolithics

River Eletec

Saint-Gobain Quartz PLC

Samsung Electro-Mechanics (SEM)

Sand9/Analog Devices

Seiko Epson

Shenzhen Crystal Technology

Shenzhen Khanate Electronics

Shenzhen TKD Crystal Industrial

Shoulder Electronics

Silicon Laboratories

SiTime

Siward Cyrstal Technology

Solectron/Centum

Spectratime SA

SPK Electronics

Stanford Research Systems

Statek

Sunny Electronics

Swatch Group Ltd.

Symmetricom (Microsemi)

Tai-Saw Technology

Taitien Electronics

Tellurian Technology

Texas Instruments

Thales Microelectronics SA

Tokyo Denpa

Tongfang Guoxin Electronics

Total Frequency Control (TFC)

Transko Electronics

TXC

Vectron International

Vishay Intertechnology

Vremya-CH

Wenzel Associate

Wuhan TGS Crystals

Yoketan

Z-Communications

ZheJiang East Crystal Electronic

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jyrjjp

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