Hard & Superhard Materials Global Markets Report 2026: Opportunities in Sectors Like Aerospace, Automotive, and Electronics, Driven by Demand for Cutting Tools and Precision Parts

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hard & Superhard Materials - Global Markets by Type, End-Users, Applications and Competition" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the world market for hard and superhard materials by total consumption value, demand trends, end-user markets and applications. Each product section contains detailed breakdowns including supplier sales and market share, consumption value and volume by region/product type, demand by application. Market trends and forecasts are provided for the years 2024-2030.
This report is divided into sections according to material. It includes a market/technology overview, demand by product, application, end-user industry, country, and competitive environment. Each section is divided according to specific market criteria listed below.
Scope of Coverage
The following categories present how the data was developed, organized and is presented. Breaking the data into specific categories is essential to analyze and draw meaningful insights. The breakdowns are designed to highlight key patterns and trends in the data, as well as to facilitate comparisons between different groups or segments.
Research Objectives
The primary objectives in this analysis are:
- To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;
- To determine the size of the total market opportunity by product types, end-user industry, applications, and country;
- To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and
- To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales and market share.
Companies Researched/Covered
- 3M
- Advanced Diamond Solutions/P1 Diamond
- Allegheny Technologies
- Associated Steel/Ludlow Steel Co.
- Basic Carbide
- BHP Billiton
- Bohler-Uddeholm
- Brush Wellman
- Carbide Processors
- Carpenter Technology
- Ceradyne
- CeramTec
- Ceratizit
- Cermet
- CEVP
- COI Ceramics
- CoorsTek
- Dev Group
- Diamond Innovations (formerly GE Superabrasives)
- Element Six
- Eurotungstene
- Exolon/Washington Mills
- Extramet
- Fansteel
- Firestone
- Fives Cinetic
- HC Starck
- Henan Huanghe Whirlwind International
- Hitachi Metals
- Iljin Diamond Co.
- Innovative Carbide
- International Ceramics
- Kennametal
- Konrad Friedrichs
- Kramer Industries Steel Grit
- Kyocera
- Lieber & Solow
- LTD Ceramics
- MacDonald Carbide
- Maruwa
- Mitsubishi Materials
- MITSUI & Co
- Momentive/GE Advanced Materials
- Morgan Crucible
- Noritake
- North American Steel/Pyramid Steel
- NTK
- Performance Materials
- Poltava
- QM Technologies
- Real Dzerzhinsk
- Rio Tinto
- Rohm & Haas
- Rosst Enterprises
- Saint-Gobain Group
- Sandvik Hard Materials
- Saxonburg Ceramics
- SeverStal/Lucchini
- SGL Group
- Showa Denko
- Silicon Carbide Products
- Silkroad
- SP3 Diamond Technologies
- Ssangyong
- Sumitomo Electric Carbide
- Sun Diamond
- Superior Technical Ceramics
- Synthetic Diamond Powders
- TBW Industries
- ThyssenKrupp Group
- Timken
- Tomei Diamond
- Toshiba Tungaloy
- TOSOH Corp
- Ultradiamond
- Valenite
- Van Moppes
- Venyov
- Vista
- VZS/Seagoe
- Well Superabrasive
- Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal Diamond Joint
- Zhongnan Diamond
- Zhuzhou Seed Cemented Carbide
Product Types Covered
Industrial Diamonds
- Natural
- Synthetic
Industrial Diamond Forms
- Powder
- Grit
- Bort
- PCD
- CVD
- Single Crystal
Boron Nitride
- cBN
- PcBN
Ceramics
- Silicon Carbide (black, green, others.)
- Aluminum Oxides (white, brown, doped, others)
- Other Aluminas
- Boron Carbide
- Cermets
- Silicon Nitride
- Composites
Cemented Carbides
- Tungsten Raw Materials
- Alloy Materials
- Preforms
- Other
Tool Steels
- High-Speed Steel
- Hot-work
- Cold-work
- Shock-Resistant
- Mold Steels
- Special-Purpose
Applications Covered
- Abrasives
- Coatings
- Cutting Tools
- General Medical
- Precision Parts
- Refractory Parts
- Sensors
- Semiconductor Fabrication
- Subsystem Components
- Thermal Components
- Wear Parts
- Other
End-User Industries Covered
- Aerospace
- Alternative Energy
- Automotive
- Chemical Processing
- Communications
- Construction
- Defense/Military
- Die & Mold
- Electronic/Optoelectronic
- General Machining
- Medical/Research
- Mining
- Oil & Gas
- Paper & Pulp Industry
- Power Generation
- Railroads
- Shipbuilding
- Other
Geographic Coverage
Each product is broken down by each of the following geographic regions:
- China
- United States
- Germany
- Japan
- Korea
- Italy
- France
- Taiwan
- United Kingdom
- Brazil
- Russia
- CIS
- India
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Other EU
- Other NAFTA
- Other Europe
- Other Asia/Pacific
- Other Latin America
- Rest of World
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/305q01
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