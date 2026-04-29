Hard & Superhard Materials Global Markets Report 2026: Opportunities in Sectors Like Aerospace, Automotive, and Electronics, Driven by Demand for Cutting Tools and Precision Parts

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hard & Superhard Materials - Global Markets by Type, End-Users, Applications and Competition" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes the world market for hard and superhard materials by total consumption value, demand trends, end-user markets and applications. Each product section contains detailed breakdowns including supplier sales and market share, consumption value and volume by region/product type, demand by application. Market trends and forecasts are provided for the years 2024-2030.



This report is divided into sections according to material. It includes a market/technology overview, demand by product, application, end-user industry, country, and competitive environment. Each section is divided according to specific market criteria listed below.



Scope of Coverage



The following categories present how the data was developed, organized and is presented. Breaking the data into specific categories is essential to analyze and draw meaningful insights. The breakdowns are designed to highlight key patterns and trends in the data, as well as to facilitate comparisons between different groups or segments.



Research Objectives



The primary objectives in this analysis are:

To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;

To determine the size of the total market opportunity by product types, end-user industry, applications, and country;

To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and

To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales and market share.

Companies Researched/Covered

3M

Advanced Diamond Solutions/P1 Diamond

Allegheny Technologies

Associated Steel/Ludlow Steel Co.

Basic Carbide

BHP Billiton

Bohler-Uddeholm

Brush Wellman

Carbide Processors

Carpenter Technology

Ceradyne

CeramTec

Ceratizit

Cermet

CEVP

COI Ceramics

CoorsTek

Dev Group

Diamond Innovations (formerly GE Superabrasives)

Element Six

Eurotungstene

Exolon/Washington Mills

Extramet

Fansteel

Firestone

Fives Cinetic

HC Starck

Henan Huanghe Whirlwind International

Hitachi Metals

Iljin Diamond Co.

Innovative Carbide

International Ceramics

Kennametal

Konrad Friedrichs

Kramer Industries Steel Grit

Kyocera

Lieber & Solow

LTD Ceramics

MacDonald Carbide

Maruwa

Mitsubishi Materials

MITSUI & Co

Momentive/GE Advanced Materials

Morgan Crucible

Noritake

North American Steel/Pyramid Steel

NTK

Performance Materials

Poltava

QM Technologies

Real Dzerzhinsk

Rio Tinto

Rohm & Haas

Rosst Enterprises

Saint-Gobain Group

Sandvik Hard Materials

Saxonburg Ceramics

SeverStal/Lucchini

SGL Group

Showa Denko

Silicon Carbide Products

Silkroad

SP3 Diamond Technologies

Ssangyong

Sumitomo Electric Carbide

Sun Diamond

Superior Technical Ceramics

Synthetic Diamond Powders

TBW Industries

ThyssenKrupp Group

Timken

Tomei Diamond

Toshiba Tungaloy

TOSOH Corp

Ultradiamond

Valenite

Van Moppes

Venyov

Vista

VZS/Seagoe

Well Superabrasive

Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal Diamond Joint

Zhongnan Diamond

Zhuzhou Seed Cemented Carbide

Product Types Covered

Industrial Diamonds

Natural

Synthetic

Industrial Diamond Forms

Powder

Grit

Bort

PCD

CVD

Single Crystal

Boron Nitride

cBN

PcBN

Ceramics

Silicon Carbide (black, green, others.)

Aluminum Oxides (white, brown, doped, others)

Other Aluminas

Boron Carbide

Cermets

Silicon Nitride

Composites

Cemented Carbides

Tungsten Raw Materials

Alloy Materials

Preforms

Other

Tool Steels

High-Speed Steel

Hot-work

Cold-work

Shock-Resistant

Mold Steels

Special-Purpose

Applications Covered

Abrasives

Coatings

Cutting Tools

General Medical

Precision Parts

Refractory Parts

Sensors

Semiconductor Fabrication

Subsystem Components

Thermal Components

Wear Parts

Other

End-User Industries Covered

Aerospace

Alternative Energy

Automotive

Chemical Processing

Communications

Construction

Defense/Military

Die & Mold

Electronic/Optoelectronic

General Machining

Medical/Research

Mining

Oil & Gas

Paper & Pulp Industry

Power Generation

Railroads

Shipbuilding

Other

Geographic Coverage



Each product is broken down by each of the following geographic regions:

China

United States

Germany

Japan

Korea

Italy

France

Taiwan

United Kingdom

Brazil

Russia

CIS

India

Spain

Switzerland

Other EU

Other NAFTA

Other Europe

Other Asia/Pacific

Other Latin America

Rest of World

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/305q01

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