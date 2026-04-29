Abrasives & Superabrasives Materials & Products Global Industry Report 2026: Bonded, Coated, Non-woven, Powder, Pastes, Grit, Grinding Media, and Abrasive Materials Markets 2024-2030

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Abrasives & Superabrasives Materials & Products - Global Markets by Product, End-Users and Competition" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Abrasives Published Research Report is divided into sections according to product type. Each section contains data and analysis based market criteria, such as global demand by country, market/technology overview, end-user industry demand, application, product subtypes, and competitive environment.
The analysis builds on our extensive knowledge base spanning 20 years of coverage of the abrasives industry and compiles the best available quantitative data and qualitative insights. A comprehensive look at this powerful industry, the Abrasives report covers the global market for abrasive products by total consumption value, volume, demand trends, end-user markets, applications, competitive environment, and more.
Scope of Coverage:
The following categories present how the data was developed, organized and is presented. Breaking the data into specific categories is essential to analyze and draw meaningful insights. The breakdowns are designed to highlight key patterns and trends in the data, as well as to facilitate comparisons between different groups or segments.
Research Objectives:
- To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;
- To determine the size of the total market opportunity by abrasive product types, end-user industry, and applications by country and geographic market;
- To assess the growth potential for abrasive materials and products;
- To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market;
- To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales and market share.
Companies Researched:
- 3M
- Action Superabrasives
- Advanced Abrasives
- A.L.M.T. Corp
- ARC Abrasives
- Awuko
- Bibielle/Tyrolit
- Camel Grinding Wheels
- CARBO Ceramics
- Carborundum Universal (CUMI)
- Ceramtec
- CGW Abrasives
- Chang Xing
- China Abrasives (CAEC)
- CoorsTek
- DiamondBack Abrasive
- DRONCO/Osborn
- Dynabrade
- Egeli-Egasan/Tyrolit
- Element Six (E6)
- Electro Abrasives
- Energo
- Engis
- Ervin
- Even Cut Abrasive
- Falcon Abrasive
- Flexovit/Saint-Gobain
- Fujimi
- G-Wendt
- GemTex
- Glen Mills
- Grinding Techniques/Tyrolit
- Hoffmann Group
- Iljin
- Imerys
- JacksonLea/Osborn
- Klingspor
- Kyocera
- Lapmaster Wolters
- Meister Abrasives
- Merit Abrasives
- Micro Abrasives
- Mirka/KWH Group
- Morgan Advanced Materials
- Norton/Saint-Gobain
- Osborn
- Peerless Metal
- PFERD
- Pine Zone Abrasives Industry
- Proterial (fka Hitachi Metals)
- Radiac/Tyrolit
- Rosler
- SIA Abrasives
- Sintokogio
- Starcke
- Sunnen
- Tan Kong
- Tyrolit
- United Abrasives
- Universal Superabrasives
- Volzhsky Abrasives Works
- VSM Coated Abrasives
- Vulkan
- Walter Surface Technologies
- Washington-Mills/Exolon
- Weiler Abrasives
- Wheelabrator/Norican
Product Types and Subtypes Covered:
Abrasive Materials
- Ceramics
- Superabrasives
- Metallic
- Polymers
- Naturals & Others
Bonded Abrasives
- Grinding Wheels
- Cut-Off Wheels
- Segments
- Dressers
- Files
- Points
- Sticks
- Stones
- Cones
- Other
Coated Abrasives
- Discs
- Belts
- Rolls
- Flap-Wheels/Discs
- Sheets
- Sponges
- Other
Non-Woven Abrasives
- Pads
- Belts
- Discs
- Wheels
- Rolls
- Other
Slurries/Pastes, Loose Powders & Compounds
Grinding Media
- Balls
- Beads
- Pellets
Geographic Coverage:
- Brazil
- China
- CIS
- France
- Germany
- India
- Italy
- Japan
- Russia
- Spain
- South Korea
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Other Asia/Pacific
- Other EU
- Other Europe
- Other Latin America
- Other NAFTA
- Rest of World
End-User Industries:
- Aerospace
- Automation & Machinery
- Automotive
- Chemical Processing
- Communications
- Construction
- Consumer
- Defense/Military
- Die & Mold
- Electronics
- Energy/Power Generation (e.g., renewables, nuclear)
- Food, Beverage & Agriculture
- Foundries
- Home Appliances
- Industrial Manufacturing (e.g., cutting tools, gears, bearings, other)
- Infrastructure
- Job Shops
- Machining General
- Medical/Research
- Oil, Gas & Mining
- Paper & Pulp Industry
- Primary Metals
- Textile Manufacturing
- Transportation (e.g., railroads, shipbuilding)
- Other
Producer Market Share Breakdowns
- Comprehensive Abrasives Sales & Share Breakdowns by Region/Country: 2024-2024
- Regions/Countries by Sales & Share:
- NAFTA
- European Union
- Non-European Union
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- India
- Latin America
- Oceania
- SE Asia/Pacific
- Rest of World (e.g., Middle East, Africa
Applications Covered:
- Polishing/Lapping
- Finishing/Deburring
- Stock Removal
- Grinding
- Contouring
- Planing
- Sharpening
- Boring
- Other
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lk3xfw
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