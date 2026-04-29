Abrasives & Superabrasives Materials & Products Global Industry Report 2026: Bonded, Coated, Non-woven, Powder, Pastes, Grit, Grinding Media, and Abrasive Materials Markets 2024-2030

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Abrasives & Superabrasives Materials & Products - Global Markets by Product, End-Users and Competition" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Abrasives Published Research Report is divided into sections according to product type. Each section contains data and analysis based market criteria, such as global demand by country, market/technology overview, end-user industry demand, application, product subtypes, and competitive environment.

The analysis builds on our extensive knowledge base spanning 20 years of coverage of the abrasives industry and compiles the best available quantitative data and qualitative insights. A comprehensive look at this powerful industry, the Abrasives report covers the global market for abrasive products by total consumption value, volume, demand trends, end-user markets, applications, competitive environment, and more.



Scope of Coverage:



The following categories present how the data was developed, organized and is presented. Breaking the data into specific categories is essential to analyze and draw meaningful insights. The breakdowns are designed to highlight key patterns and trends in the data, as well as to facilitate comparisons between different groups or segments.



Research Objectives:

To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;

To determine the size of the total market opportunity by abrasive product types, end-user industry, and applications by country and geographic market;

To assess the growth potential for abrasive materials and products;

To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market;

To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales and market share.

Companies Researched:

3M

Action Superabrasives

Advanced Abrasives

A.L.M.T. Corp

ARC Abrasives

Awuko

Bibielle/Tyrolit

Camel Grinding Wheels

CARBO Ceramics

Carborundum Universal (CUMI)

Ceramtec

CGW Abrasives

Chang Xing

China Abrasives (CAEC)

CoorsTek

DiamondBack Abrasive

DRONCO/Osborn

Dynabrade

Egeli-Egasan/Tyrolit

Element Six (E6)

Electro Abrasives

Energo

Engis

Ervin

Even Cut Abrasive

Falcon Abrasive

Flexovit/Saint-Gobain

Fujimi

G-Wendt

GemTex

Glen Mills

Grinding Techniques/Tyrolit

Hoffmann Group

Iljin

Imerys

JacksonLea/Osborn

Klingspor

Kyocera

Lapmaster Wolters

Meister Abrasives

Merit Abrasives

Micro Abrasives

Mirka/KWH Group

Morgan Advanced Materials

Norton/Saint-Gobain

Osborn

Peerless Metal

PFERD

Pine Zone Abrasives Industry

Proterial (fka Hitachi Metals)

Radiac/Tyrolit

Rosler

SIA Abrasives

Sintokogio

Starcke

Sunnen

Tan Kong

Tyrolit

United Abrasives

Universal Superabrasives

Volzhsky Abrasives Works

VSM Coated Abrasives

Vulkan

Walter Surface Technologies

Washington-Mills/Exolon

Weiler Abrasives

Wheelabrator/Norican

Product Types and Subtypes Covered:

Abrasive Materials

Ceramics

Superabrasives

Metallic

Polymers

Naturals & Others

Bonded Abrasives

Grinding Wheels

Cut-Off Wheels

Segments

Dressers

Files

Points

Sticks

Stones

Cones

Other

Coated Abrasives

Discs

Belts

Rolls

Flap-Wheels/Discs

Sheets

Sponges

Other

Non-Woven Abrasives

Pads

Belts

Discs

Wheels

Rolls

Other

Slurries/Pastes, Loose Powders & Compounds

Grinding Media

Balls

Beads

Pellets

Geographic Coverage:

Brazil

China

CIS

France

Germany

India

Italy

Japan

Russia

Spain

South Korea

Switzerland

Taiwan

United Kingdom

United States

Other Asia/Pacific

Other EU

Other Europe

Other Latin America

Other NAFTA

Rest of World

End-User Industries:

Aerospace

Automation & Machinery

Automotive

Chemical Processing

Communications

Construction

Consumer

Defense/Military

Die & Mold

Electronics

Energy/Power Generation (e.g., renewables, nuclear)

Food, Beverage & Agriculture

Foundries

Home Appliances

Industrial Manufacturing (e.g., cutting tools, gears, bearings, other)

Infrastructure

Job Shops

Machining General

Medical/Research

Oil, Gas & Mining

Paper & Pulp Industry

Primary Metals

Textile Manufacturing

Transportation (e.g., railroads, shipbuilding)

Other

Producer Market Share Breakdowns

Comprehensive Abrasives Sales & Share Breakdowns by Region/Country: 2024-2024

Regions/Countries by Sales & Share: NAFTA European Union Non-European Union China Japan Korea India Latin America Oceania SE Asia/Pacific Rest of World (e.g., Middle East, Africa



Applications Covered:

Polishing/Lapping

Finishing/Deburring

Stock Removal

Grinding

Contouring

Planing

Sharpening

Boring

Other

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lk3xfw

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