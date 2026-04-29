Ceramic Resonators Global Industry Report 2026: Recent Advances, Competitive Analogs, Product Types, Materials, Output Types and Connector/Packaging 2024-2030

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ceramic Resonators - Global Markets by Products, End-Users, Applications and Competition" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A detailed and comprehensive analysis of the world market for ceramic resonators used in frequency control and timing applications.
This report presents both quantitative and qualitative market intelligence by product type, geographic market, end-user markets, application, and competitor. Applications markets are also analyzed in terms of frequency, packaging, and precision requirements. Further, a detailed Technology Overview provides valuable information on recent advances, competitive analogs, product types, materials, output types and connector/packaging.
Each section is broken down according to market criteria. The report contains detailed market data including market by value (US$ Millions), volume (Units Millions) and average selling price (US$/Unit). Specific quantitative analysis tables include product markets by region, application, end-user industry, and competitive supplier sales/market share. Data and analysis include: size of total market opportunity; market forecasts in regional and end-use markets; competition by product type.
Scope of Coverage
The following categories present how the data was developed, organized and is presented. Breaking the data into specific categories is essential to analyze and draw meaningful insights. The breakdowns are designed to highlight key patterns and trends in the data, as well as to facilitate comparisons between different groups or segments.
Research Objectives
- To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;
- To determine the size of the total market opportunity by frequency control component product types, end-user industry, application, packaging, and connector;
- To forecast future g*rowth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and
- To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and producer profiles.
Companies Featured
- Abracon
- Abundance Enterprise Co. (AEC)
- AccuBeat
- Advanced Crystal Technology
- AEL Crystals
- Aker Technology
- Amplitronix
- Anderson Electronics
- Andhra Electronics
- Argo Technology
- Avago
- AVX/Kyocera
- Baknor Electronic Industries
- Bliley Technologies
- Bomar Crystals
- Bubang Techron
- Cal Crystals Lab
- Caliber Electronics
- Cardinal Components
- CEIEC
- CETC Deqing Huaying Electronics
- Champion Technologies (Mtron PTI)
- Chequers Electronic
- China Nat'l Scientific Inst +- Materials
- ChungHo Elcom
- Citizen Finetech Miyota
- Connor-Winfield
- Crescent Frequency Products
- Croven Crystals Wenzel International
- Crystek
- CTS Electronic Comp/CTS Valpey/Fordahl
- Cymatics
- Discera/Microchips
- Ecliptek
- ECM Electronics
- ECS International
- eoSemi
- EPCOS AG
- Epson
- Euroquartz
- Exodus Dynamics
- Filtronetics
- FOQ Piezo Technik
- Fox Electronics
- Frequency Electronics
- Fronter Electronics
- GEMMA Quartz
- Geyer Electronic
- Golledge Electronics
- GreenRay Industries
- Harmony Electronics
- Hong Kong X'tals
- Hooray Electronics
- Hope Microelectronics
- Hosonic Electronics
- Huilong Electronic (Jinhua)
- Hy-Q International Pty
- ILSI America
- Inficon EDC
- InnoChips Technology
- Intergrated Device Technology (IDT)
- International Crystal Manufacturing
- Interquip Electronics
- IQD Frequency Products
- ISOTEMP Research
- ITTI
- Jauch Quartz
- KDS Daishinku
- KVG Quartz Crystal Technology
- KYOCERA Crystal Device
- Kyocera Kinseki
- Kyushu Dentsu (KDK)
- LapTech Precision
- Lihom-Cuchen
- Magic Crystal
- Maxim Integrated Products
- Megachips
- Mercury Electronics Ind
- Micro Crystal
- Microsaw
- Morion
- MTI-Milliren Technologies
- MtronPTI
- Murata Manufacturing/Tokyo Denpa
- Nakagawa Electronics (NKG)
- NEL Frequency Control
- New Japan Radio Company
- Nihon Dempa Kogyo (NDK)
- Nova Technology
- NXP Semicondutors NV
- One Light Electronics
- OnSpec Oscillators
- Oscilent
- Oscilloquartz SA (Swatch)
- Pericom Semiconductors
- Phonon
- Pletronics
- Precision Devices
- Q-Crystal
- Q-Tech
- Qorvo
- Quartz Pro AB
- QuartzlocK
- QVS Tech
- Rakon/CMAC/Temex
- Raltron Electronics
- RF Monolithics
- River Eletec
- Saint-Gobain Quartz PLC
- Samsung Electro-Mechanics (SEM)
- Sand9/Analog Devices
- Seiko Epson
- Shenzhen Crystal Technology
- Shenzhen Khanate Electronics
- Shenzhen TKD Crystal Industrial
- Shoulder Electronics
- Silicon Laboratories
- SiTime
- Siward Cyrstal Technology
- Solectron/Centum
- Spectratime SA
- SPK Electronics
- Stanford Research Systems
- Statek
- Sunny Electronics
- Swatch Group Ltd.
- Symmetricom (Microsemi)
- Tai-Saw Technology
- Taitien Electronics
- Tellurian Technology
- Texas Instruments
- Thales Microelectronics SA
- Tokyo Denpa
- Tongfang Guoxin Electronics
- Total Frequency Control (TFC)
- Transko Electronics
- TXC
- Vectron International
- Vishay Intertechnology
- Vremya-CH
- Wenzel Associate
- Wuhan TGS Crystals
- Yoketan
- Z-Communications
- ZheJiang East Crystal Electronic
Product Types and Subtypes Covered
- Ceramic Resonators
Packaging Covered
- Ceramic
- Metal
- Plastic
- Specialty (e.g., glass and other)
Connectors Covered
- Leaded
- SMD
- DIP/SIP
Precision Covered
- Non-Precision
- Low Precision
- Semi-Precision
- Precision
- High Precision
- Very High Precision
Frequencies Covered
- <.999KHZ
- 100KHZ to .999MHZ
- 1MHZ to 33.999MHZ
- 34MHZ to 99.999MHZ
- 100MHZ to 199.999MHZ
- 200MHZ to .999GHZ
- 1GHz to 2.999Ghz
- >3GHz
Markets Covered
- Merchant
- Captive
Distribution Channels Covered
- Direct
- Distributor
- International
- Regional
- Local
- Private Labeling/EMS
- Integrators
- Online
Geographic Scope
- Argentina
- Australia
- Brazil
- Canada
- China
- France
- Germany
- Hong Kong
- India
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Korea (South)
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- Russia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Other Americas
- Other Asia/Pacific
- Other Europe
- Other Mid East
- Rest of World
End-User Industries & Applications
Internet of Things (IoT)
- Applications connected by the Internet of Things (IoT) stand to dominate the timing industry. Within the forecast period, most electronic devices will be connected to the IoT, and frequency control components become critical. This report breaks out individual devices and sub-systems by market category, and each category also incorporates a line item for the IoT.
Consumer Devices
- Video Games
- Set Top Boxes
- DSLRs
- Digital TVs
- LCDs/Displays
- DVD/Blu-Ray Players
- Audio/Visual Equipment
- Appliances
- Toys
- Internet of Things Devices
- Other
Mobile Infrastructure
- BTSs
- Antennas
- Amplifiers
- 4G Hotspots
- Internet of Things Devices
- Other
Mobile Devices
- Smart Phones
- Wearables
- Tablets
- Audio (MP3 players, etc.)
- Internet of Things Devices
- Other
Wired Communications
- Fiber Channels
- Switching
- Data Transfer Devices
- Modems
- LAN Nodes
- Protection
- Internet of Things Devices
- Other
Computers/Peripherals
- Desktop
- Laptop
- Keyboards
- Mice
- Modems
- Video Cards
- Printers
- Internal Hard Drives
- External Hard Drives
- Internet of Things Devices
- Other
Industrial
- Machine Control
- Inspection
- Internet of Things Devices
- Other
Military/Defense
- Guidance/Telemetry
- Electronic Warfare
- Communications
- Internet of Things Devices
- Other
Aerospace
- Communications
- Guidance
- Sensing
- Control
- Entertainment
- Internet of Things Devices
- Other
Automotive
- Dashboard
- Ignition
- Timing
- Entertainment
- Communications
- Internet of Things Devices
- Other
Sensing
- Security
- Entertainment
- RFID
- Internet of Things Devices
- Other
SATCOM
- Communications
- Optics/Video
- Navigation
- Mobile GPS Devices
- Internet of Things Devices
- Other
Research/Medical
- Diagnostic Equipment
- Observation Equipment
- Other Scientific
- Internet of Things Devices
- Other
Instrumentation & Timing
- Telecom Test Equipment
- Internet of Things Devices
- Other
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n5gbc3
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