CLIQ Digital AG / Keyword: Capital measures / Share buybacks

Cliq Digital AG decides to conduct a public partial share repurchase offer for up to 51% of the Company's share capital

29. Apr 2026 / 12:16 CET/CEST

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Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR OTHER COUNTRIES IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION COULD BE UNLAWFUL. FURTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. PLEASE REFER TO THE IMPORTANT NOTICES AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION.

Cliq Digital AG decides to conduct a public partial share repurchase offer for up to 51% of the Company's share capital

· Based on the authorization of the General Meeting of 24 April 2026, resolution is adopted to conduct a public partial share repurchase offer to acquire up to approximately 51% of the share capital against payment of a consideration of EUR 3.85 per share

· Acceptance period expected to run from 5 May 2026 through 15 June 2026

Düsseldorf, 29 April 2026. The Management Board of Cliq Digital AG ("CLIQ" or the "Company") (ISIN DE000A35JS40), today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, on the basis of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of 24 April 2026, to make a public partial share repurchase offer for up to 2,987,012 shares of the Company ("CLIQ Shares") ("Repurchase Offer"). The consideration offered under the Repurchase Offer amounts to EUR 3.85 per CLIQ Share, in accordance with the requirements of the General Meeting resolution underlying the Repurchase Offer. The Repurchase Offer thus has a total volume of up to EUR 11,499,996.20.

The acceptance period for the Repurchase Offer commences on 5 May 2026, 0:00 hours (CEST) and is expected to end, subject to an extension, on 15 June 2026 at 24:00 hours (CEST). If more than 2,987,012 CLIQ Shares are tendered under the Repurchase Offer, acceptances will be taken into account on a pro rata basis, i.e. in proportion to the shares tendered.

The Company will redeem the CLIQ Shares acquired by it on the basis of this Repurchase Of-fer for the purpose of a capital reduction without undue delay after acquisition and fulfilment of all relevant requirements.

Further details of the Repurchase Offer are set out in the Company's offer document. The German language offer document will be published prior to the commencement of the acceptance period on the Company's website (https://cliqdigital.com/investors/) in the section "News & Shareholder Centre" under the heading "Share Repurchase Offer" and in the Federal Gazette (https://www.bundesanzeiger.de).

IMPORTANT NOTICES:

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED THEREIN ARE NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) (THE "UNITED STATES"), CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR OTHER COUNTRIES IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION COULD BE UNLAWFUL. THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY BE SUBJECT TO LEGAL RESTRICTIONS IN CERTAIN COUNTRIES AND ANYONE WHO IS IN POSSESSION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR THE INFORMATION REFERRED TO THEREIN SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND COMPLY WITH SUCH RESTRICTIONS. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH SUCH RESTRICTIONS MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE CAPITAL MARKETS LAWS OF SUCH COUNTRIES.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND CONSTITUTES NEITHER AN INVITATION TO SELL, NOR AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, SECURITIES OF CLIQ DIGITAL AG ("CLIQ"). THE FINAL TERMS AND FURTHER PROVISIONS REGARDING THE PUBLIC SHARE REPURCHASE OFFER ARE DISCLOSED IN THE OFFER DOCUMENT. INVESTORS AND HOLDERS OF SECURITIES OF CLIQ ARE STRONGLY RECOMMENDED TO READ THE OFFER DOCUMENT AND ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS IN CONNECTION WITH THE PUBLIC SHARE REPURCHASE OFFER AS SOON AS THEY ARE PUBLISHED, SINCE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

THE OFFER WILL BE MADE EXCLUSIVELY UNDER THE APPLICABLE PROVISIONS OF GERMAN AND EUROPEAN LAW, SPECIFICALLY UNDER THE GERMAN STOCK CORPORATION ACT (AKTIENGESETZ). THE OFFER SHALL NOT BE EXECUTED ACCORDING TO THE PROVISIONS OF JURISDICTIONS OTHER THAN THOSE OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF GERMANY. THUS, NO ANNOUNCEMENTS, REGISTRATIONS, ADMISSIONS OR APPROVALS OF THE OFFER OUTSIDE OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF GERMANY HAVE BEEN FILED, ARRANGED FOR OR GRANTED. INVESTORS IN, AND HOLDERS OF, SECURITIES IN CLIQ CANNOT RELY ON HAVING RECOURSE TO PROVISIONS FOR THE PROTECTION OF INVESTORS IN ANY JURISDICTION OTHER THAN THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF GERMANY. SUBJECT TO THE EXCEPTIONS DESCRIBED IN THE OFFER DOCUMENT AS WELL AS ANY EXEMPTIONS THAT MAY BE GRANTED BY THE RELEVANT REGULATORS, A TENDER OFFER SHALL NOT BE MADE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN JURISDICTIONS WHERE DOING SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

TO THE EXTENT ANY ANNOUNCEMENTS IN THIS DOCUMENT CONTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, SUCH STATEMENTS DO NOT REPRESENT FACTS AND ARE CHARACTERIZED BY THE WORDS “WILL“, "EXPECT“, “BELIEVE“, “ESTIMATE“, “INTEND“, “AIM“, “ASSUME“ OR SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS. SUCH STATEMENTS EXPRESS THE INTENTIONS, OPINIONS OR CURRENT EXPECTATIONS AND ASSUMPTIONS OF CLIQ. SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON CURRENT PLANS, ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS, WHICH CLIQ HAS MADE TO THE BEST OF ITS KNOWLEDGE, BUT WHICH DO NOT CONSTITUTE A REPRESENTATION AS TO THEIR FUTURE ACCURACY. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE SUBJECT TO RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES THAT ARE DIFFICULT TO PREDICT AND USUALLY CANNOT BE INFLUENCED BY CLIQ. THESE EXPECTATIONS AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS CAN TURN OUT TO BE INCORRECT AND THE ACTUAL EVENTS OR CONSEQUENCES MAY DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE CONTAINED IN OR EXPRESSED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. CLIQ DOES NOT ASSUME AN OBLIGATION TO UPDATE THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS WITH RESPECT TO THE ACTUAL DEVELOPMENT OF INCIDENTS, BASIC CONDITIONS, ASSUMPTIONS OR OTHER FACTORS.

Contact

CLIQ Digital AG

Grünstrasse 8

40212 Düsseldorf, Germany

investors@cliqdigital.com

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