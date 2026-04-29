Surge Protection Devices Global Market Analysis Report 2026

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surge Protection Devices - Global Markets by Products, End-Users, Applications and Competition" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Completely revised, expanded and updated, the Surge Protection Devices intelligence products provide a complete quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global market for Surge Protection Devices including plug-in, datacom, primary/telecom, hardwired, and RF/Microwave. Products are analyzed by country, end-user markets, applications, packaging, power rating, sub-types, distribution channels, and competitors.
The following categories present how the data was developed, organized and is presented. Breaking the data into specific categories is essential to analyze and draw meaningful insights. The breakdowns are designed to highlight key patterns and trends in the data, as well as to facilitate comparisons between different groups or segments.
Each section contains quantitative market data including market by consumption value (US$Millions), volume (UnitsMillions) and average selling price (US$/Unit). Data tables and visualizations include breakdowns by country, end-user industry & applications, operating frequencies, packaging and connector types, and supplier sales & market share. Data is given for the years 2024-2030 by year with 2024 as the base year, 2025 as the estimate year, and 2030 as the forecast year.
Research Objectives
- To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;
- To determine the size of the total market opportunity by surge protection device product types, end-user industry, applications, packaging, power rating and more;
- To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and
- To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and factors affecting demand.
Product Types and Subtypes Covered
Plug-in
- wall-mount
- line-cord
- powerline
- other
Datacom
- DB25
- DB9
- RJ45
- RJ11
- other
Primary/Telecom Surge Protectors
- hybrid
- solid state
- other
Hardwired
- panel-mount
- receptacle
- in-line
- other
RF & Microwave
- 50 Ohm
- 75 Ohm
Geographic Scope
- China
- France
- Germany
- India
- Italy
- Japan
- Korea (South)
- Russia
- Brazil
- Taiwan
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Rest North America
- Rest Latin America
- Rest Asia/Pacific
- Rest Europe
- Rest of World
End-User Industries/Applications
Aerospace
- devices and equipment designed for commercial or private aircraft
Automotive
- devices and equipment designed for cars and light trucks. two-wheeled vehicles and farm equipment fall completeky under the 'Other' category
Cloud Computing/Communications
- devices and equipment used at a data center
Commercial
- devices and equipment typically used in commercial environments such as storefronts, government administrative, or office buildings
Computers/Peripherals
- devices and equipment used in consumer, industrial and commercial environments
Consumer Devices
- devices and equipment typically constructed for consumer level activity
Industrial
- devices and equipment used in an industrial setting such as a factory or refinery
Military/Defense/Law Enforcement
- devices and equipment designed specifically for a military environment such as a naval vessel, aircraft, space-based equipment, armoured vehicle, law enforcement, or base
Mobile Devices
- devices and equipment typically constructed for consumer level wireless infrastructure or wifi network access
Mobile Infrastructure
- devices and equipment used at a cell station, telecom outside plant, or mobile cabinet
Power Generation/Alternative Energy
- devices and equipment designed specifically for power management and control at traditional utility power stations, and alternative energy stations. Standard equipment for industrial environments would be classified under industrial.
Research/Medical
- devices and equipment designed for research/medical applications in hospitals, doctor's offices, and research environment
SATCOM
- devices and equipment designed for space-based satellites or dedicated land-based satellite transmission and reception equipment
Sensing
- devices and equipment dedicated to sensing or identification applications across all end-user markets except where broken out specifically within a category
Test Equipment
- devices and equipment designed to test other equipment. It is either hand-held or stationary.
Transportation
- devices and equipment designed for use within commuter and cargo railroads, cruise and cargo ships, and recreational boating environments
Other
Plug-in Protection Type Offered
- TVSS only
- TVSS/datacom/telecom/RF
- TVSS plus UPS
- other
Distribution Channels
- Direct to the End-User
- EMS Provider
- Distributors (National/Regional/Local)
- Mass Merchandisers
- Catalog Houses/Online
- VARs
Competitive Analysis
- Major Competitors by Sales and Market Share ($MM): 2023-2024
- Analysis of Competitive Factors
- Product Breakdown
- Brand Name Recognition
- Market Maturity and Barriers to Market Entry
- End-User Criteria for Product Selection
- Marketing Strategies
- Technological Factors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7s6vom
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