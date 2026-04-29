Surge Protection Devices Global Market Analysis Report 2026

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surge Protection Devices - Global Markets by Products, End-Users, Applications and Competition" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Completely revised, expanded and updated, the Surge Protection Devices intelligence products provide a complete quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global market for Surge Protection Devices including plug-in, datacom, primary/telecom, hardwired, and RF/Microwave. Products are analyzed by country, end-user markets, applications, packaging, power rating, sub-types, distribution channels, and competitors.



The following categories present how the data was developed, organized and is presented. Breaking the data into specific categories is essential to analyze and draw meaningful insights. The breakdowns are designed to highlight key patterns and trends in the data, as well as to facilitate comparisons between different groups or segments.



Each section contains quantitative market data including market by consumption value (US$Millions), volume (UnitsMillions) and average selling price (US$/Unit). Data tables and visualizations include breakdowns by country, end-user industry & applications, operating frequencies, packaging and connector types, and supplier sales & market share. Data is given for the years 2024-2030 by year with 2024 as the base year, 2025 as the estimate year, and 2030 as the forecast year.



Research Objectives

To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;

To determine the size of the total market opportunity by surge protection device product types, end-user industry, applications, packaging, power rating and more;

To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and

To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and factors affecting demand.

Product Types and Subtypes Covered

Plug-in

wall-mount

line-cord

powerline

other

Datacom

DB25

DB9

RJ45

RJ11

other

Primary/Telecom Surge Protectors

hybrid

solid state

other

Hardwired

panel-mount

receptacle

in-line

other

RF & Microwave

50 Ohm

75 Ohm

Geographic Scope

China

France

Germany

India

Italy

Japan

Korea (South)

Russia

Brazil

Taiwan

United Kingdom

United States

Rest North America

Rest Latin America

Rest Asia/Pacific

Rest Europe

Rest of World

End-User Industries/Applications

Aerospace

devices and equipment designed for commercial or private aircraft

Automotive

devices and equipment designed for cars and light trucks. two-wheeled vehicles and farm equipment fall completeky under the 'Other' category

Cloud Computing/Communications

devices and equipment used at a data center

Commercial

devices and equipment typically used in commercial environments such as storefronts, government administrative, or office buildings

Computers/Peripherals

devices and equipment used in consumer, industrial and commercial environments

Consumer Devices

devices and equipment typically constructed for consumer level activity

Industrial

devices and equipment used in an industrial setting such as a factory or refinery

Military/Defense/Law Enforcement

devices and equipment designed specifically for a military environment such as a naval vessel, aircraft, space-based equipment, armoured vehicle, law enforcement, or base

Mobile Devices

devices and equipment typically constructed for consumer level wireless infrastructure or wifi network access

Mobile Infrastructure

devices and equipment used at a cell station, telecom outside plant, or mobile cabinet

Power Generation/Alternative Energy

devices and equipment designed specifically for power management and control at traditional utility power stations, and alternative energy stations. Standard equipment for industrial environments would be classified under industrial.

Research/Medical

devices and equipment designed for research/medical applications in hospitals, doctor's offices, and research environment

SATCOM

devices and equipment designed for space-based satellites or dedicated land-based satellite transmission and reception equipment

Sensing

devices and equipment dedicated to sensing or identification applications across all end-user markets except where broken out specifically within a category

Test Equipment

devices and equipment designed to test other equipment. It is either hand-held or stationary.

Transportation

devices and equipment designed for use within commuter and cargo railroads, cruise and cargo ships, and recreational boating environments

Other

Plug-in Protection Type Offered

TVSS only

TVSS/datacom/telecom/RF

TVSS plus UPS

other

Distribution Channels

Direct to the End-User

EMS Provider

Distributors (National/Regional/Local)

Mass Merchandisers

Catalog Houses/Online

VARs

Competitive Analysis

Major Competitors by Sales and Market Share ($MM): 2023-2024

Analysis of Competitive Factors Product Breakdown Brand Name Recognition Market Maturity and Barriers to Market Entry End-User Criteria for Product Selection Marketing Strategies

Technological Factors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7s6vom

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