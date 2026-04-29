Circuit Breakers, Fuses & Thermistors Global Markets Report 2026: Competitive Analysis, Technological Changes, Production & Demand 2024-2030

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Circuit Breakers, Fuses & Thermistors - Global Markets by Products, End-Users, Applications and Competition" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Completely revised, expanded and updated, the Current Protection intelligence products report provides a complete quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global market for Circuit Breakers, Fuses and Thermistors. Products are analyzed by country, end-user markets, applications, packaging, power rating, sub-types, distribution channels, and competitors.
Each section contains quantitative market data including market by consumption value (US$ Millions), volume (Units Millions) and average selling price (US$/Unit). Data tables and visualizations include breakdowns by country, end-user industry & applications, operating frequencies, packaging and connector types, and supplier sales & market share.
Data is given for the years 2024-2030 by year with 2024 as the base year, 2025 as the estimate year, and 2030 as the forecast year.
Research Objectives
- To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;
- To determine the size of the total market opportunity by current protection component product types, end-user industry, applications, packaging, power rating and more;
- To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and
- To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and factors affecting demand.
Competitive Analysis
- Major Competitors by Sales and Market Share ($MM): 2023-2024
- Analysis of Competitive Factors
- Product Breakdown
- Brand Name Recognition
- Market Maturity and Barriers to Market Entry
- End-User Criteria for Product Selection
- Marketing Strategies
- Technological Factors
Industry Terminology
- What are transient voltage and overcurrent events?
- Why is protection necessary?
- Effects of Voltage Transients
- Standards: ANSI, Bellcore, IEC, IEEE, Milspec, NEC, UL
- Code Revisions
- Levels of protection
- Facility-wide/Multi-building setting protection
Technological Changes Affecting Production & Demand
- Product Developments
- Materials & Manufacturing
- Design Changes in End-User Manufacturing
- Disruptive and Competitive Technologies
Competitive Analysis
- Major Competitors by Sales and Market Share ($MM): 2023-2024
- Analysis of Competitive Factors
- Product Breakdown
- Brand Name Recognition
- Market Maturity and Barriers to Market Entry
- End-User Criteria for Product Selection
- Marketing Strategies
- Technological Factors
Product Types and Subtypes Covered
Circuit Breakers
- Industrial
- Residential
- Medium/High Voltage
- Automotive
- Electronic
Fuses
- Industrial
- Residential
- Medium/High Voltage
- Automotive
- Electronic
Thermistors
- NTC
- PTC
Geographic Scope
- China
- France
- Germany
- India
- Italy
- Japan
- Korea (South)
- Russia
- Brazil
- Taiwan
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Rest North America
- Rest Latin America
- Rest Asia/Pacific
- Rest Europe
- Rest of World
End-User Industries/Applications
Aerospace
- devices and equipment designed for commercial or private aircraft
- Communications
- Guidance
- Sensing
- Control
- Entertainment
- Other
Automotive
- devices and equipment designed for cars and light trucks. two-wheeled vehicles and farm equipment fall completeky under the 'Other' category
- Dashboard
- Ignition
- Timing
- Sensing
- Entertainment
- Communications
- Guidance
- Other (inc farm equipment, and two-wheeled vehicles, Non-AEB)
Cloud Computing/Communications
- devices and equipment used at a data center
- Servers
- Fiber Channels
- Switching/Routing
- Data Transfer Devices
- Server Protection
- Other
Commercial
- devices and equipment typically used in commercial environments such as storefronts, government administrative, or office buildings
- Copiers/Printers
- Office Equipment
- Telecom Systems
- LED Lighting
- Building Automation (inc climate control, security systems, power control)
- Other
Computers/Peripherals
- devices and equipment used in consumer, industrial and commercial environments
- Desktop
- Laptop
- Keyboards
- Mice
- Modems
- Video Cards
- Printers
- Internal Hard Drives
- External Hard Drives
- Other
Consumer Devices
- devices and equipment typically constructed for consumer level activity
- Video Games
- DSLRs
- Digital TVs
- LCDs/Displays
- DVD/Blu-Ray Players
- Set Top Boxes
- WiFi Routers
- Audio/Visual Equipment
- Home Appliances (inc washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, coffee machines, rice cookers, toasters, blenders, etc.)
- Home Automation (inc climate control, security systems, power control)
- Powertools (inc consumer grade drills and saws, etc.)
- LED Lighting
- Toys
- Other
Industrial
- devices and equipment used in an industrial setting such as a factory or refinery
- Industrial Automation
- Drives/Motor Control
- Battery Management
- Inspection
- LED Lighting
- Other
Military/Defense/Law Enforcement
- devices and equipment designed specifically for a military environment such as a naval vessel, aircraft, space-based equipment, armoured vehicle, law enforcement, or base
- Guidance/Telem
- Electronic Warfare
- Communications
- Sensing
- Handheld Weapons
- Entertainment
- Other
Mobile Devices
- devices and equipment typically constructed for consumer level wireless infrastructure or wifi network access
- Handsets/Smart Phones
- Slate Tablets
- Detachable Tablets
- Wearables
- 4G/NextGen Hotspots
- Audio (MP3 players, etc.)
- Other
Mobile Infrastructure
- devices and equipment used at a cell station, telecom outside plant, or mobile cabinet
- BTSs
- Antennas
- Amplifiers
- Battery Management
- Other
Power Generation/Alternative Energy
- devices and equipment designed specifically for power management and control at traditional utility power stations, and alternative energy stations. Standard equipment for industrial environments would be classified under industrial.
- Oil/Gas
- Utility
- Solar
- Wind
- Other
Research/Medical
- devices and equipment designed for research/medical applications in hospitals, doctor's offices, and research environment
- Diagnostic Equipment
- Observation Equipment
- Hospital Equipment
- Other Scientific
- Other (inc items like wheelchairs, other electronic devices)
SATCOM
- devices and equipment designed for space-based satellites or dedicated land-based satellite transmission and reception equipment
- Communications
- Optics/Video
- Navigation
- Mobile GPS Devices
- Other
Sensing
- devices and equipment dedicated to sensing or identification applications across all end-user markets except where broken out specifically within a category
- Security
- Entertainment
- Environmental
- RFID
- Other
Test Equipment
- devices and equipment designed to test other equipment. It is either hand-held or stationary.
- Mobile
- Rack-Mounted
- Stationary
- Other
Transportation
- devices and equipment designed for use within commuter and cargo railroads, cruise and cargo ships, and recreational boating environments
- Communications
- Guidance
- Sensing
- Control
- Entertainment
- Other
Other
Packaging Covered
- Surface-Mount
- Leaded
- Other
Distribution Channels
- Direct to the End-User
- EMS Provider
- Distributors (National/Regional/Local)
- Mass Merchandisers
- Catalog Houses/Online
- VARs
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9dj9kt
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