Gold Mining Market Expected to Reach USD 312.94 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gold Mining Market was valued at USD 221.84 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 312.94 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.50% from 2026 to 2035.

Both institutional and individual investors have increased their demand for gold due to growing geopolitical unpredictability, monetary policy volatility, and inflation fears. Tighter commodity pricing has also encouraged investment in new production and exploration.





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The U.S. Gold Mining Market was valued at USD 19.97 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 29.56 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.00%.

The U.S. market is anchored by major production districts in Nevada, which is the most prolific gold-producing state alongside significant operations in Alaska, Colorado, and Montana.

Growing Demand for Gold as a Strategic Reserve Asset Boost Market Expansion Globally

Gold's structure continues to provide a strong and steady long-term demand driver for the mining industry as the most reliable monetary reserve asset in the world. Monetary authorities from emerging nations are currently rebalancing their reserve concentration away from the U.S. currency and into gold due to a high level of historic demand for gold from central banks; China, India, Turkey, and Central Asian economies are leading this comeback. High gold prices, which greatly improve the economics of new mining projects and encourage growth at current operations, are underpinned by increased geopolitical risk, economic fragmentation, and creeping inflation.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Mining Type

In 2025, Open-Pit Mining continued to hold the largest share of the gold mining market, representing nearly 52% of the hard rock mining subsegment due to high equipment utilization, the lower costs of drilling and blasting, and the potential for deploying high-capacity loading and hauling fleets close to surface. The Underground Mining segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate between 2026 and 2035, as high-grade surface deposits are increasingly exhausted.

By Mining Equipment

Excavators dominated the equipment segment, with a market share of 35% in 2025 owing to their widespread use across surface and underground gold mining activities globally. Through 2035, the Mineral Processing Equipment segment is projected to register the highest growth rate, as a result of an expanding investment in advanced ore processing technologies.

By End-Use

Gold Investment accounted for around 60% of the share for Gold Mining End-Use market in 2025 as gold is the safest haven asset in the world. Gold consumption in electronics, semiconductor manufacturing, medical devices, and emerging clean energy technologies is projected to drive the Industrial segment with the highest CAGR through 2035.

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Regional Insights:

Approximately 45% of the global gold mining market's revenue came from Asia Pacific in 2025, with China accounting for nearly 50% of the regional share. It is the world's biggest producer of gold, which contributes to the nation's status as a major player in the gold industry, as does the long-standing mining of enormous quantities throughout the vibrant provinces of Shandong, Henan, and Inner Mongolia.

With the United States accounting for over 70% of the region, North America continues to be one of the main hubs of the world's gold mining industry, but it is often the less frequent mover than much of the rest of the globe. Nevada and other highly profitable mining zones are coupled with first-rate mining infrastructure, regulations, and a constant flow of innovation. The United States continues to lead the region in both production and market performance, although Canada is a significant player.

Key Players:

Newmont Corporation

Barrick Gold Corporation

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd.

Kinross Gold Corporation

Gold Fields Ltd.

Polyus Gold International Ltd.

Newcrest Mining (now Newmont)

Northern Star Resources Ltd.

Evolution Mining Ltd.

Harmony Gold Mining Company

B2Gold Corp.

Alamos Gold Inc.

Coeur Mining, Inc.

Pan American Silver Corp.

OceanaGold Corporation

SSR Mining Inc.

Eldorado Gold Corporation

Resolute Mining Limited

Endeavour Mining plc

Recent Developments:

2025: Agnico Eagle expanded gold processing capacity at its La India mine in Mexico in February 2025, targeting a 10% increase in annual output, while simultaneously launching a digital transformation program utilizing AI to optimize mining operations across its portfolio.

2025: Kinross Gold commissioned a high-efficiency leaching facility at its Tasiast mine in Mauritania in March 2025 to improve gold recovery rates, and acquired additional mineral rights in Chile in November 2024 to expand South American exploration exposure.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

MINING METHODS & EXTRACTION EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you understand the effectiveness of open-pit, underground, and placer mining methods, along with mechanization and automation in drilling and excavation.

– helps you understand the effectiveness of open-pit, underground, and placer mining methods, along with mechanization and automation in drilling and excavation. ORE PROCESSING & RECOVERY PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate gold recovery rates, leaching efficiency, refining yield, and optimization of processing techniques for varying ore grades.

– helps you evaluate gold recovery rates, leaching efficiency, refining yield, and optimization of processing techniques for varying ore grades. RESOURCE & RESERVE ASSESSMENT METRICS – helps you analyze proven and probable reserves, ore grade distribution, reserve life index, and long-term resource sustainability.

– helps you analyze proven and probable reserves, ore grade distribution, reserve life index, and long-term resource sustainability. EXPLORATION & RESOURCE EXPANSION INSIGHTS – helps you identify success rates in exploration activities, geological modeling accuracy, and opportunities in brownfield and greenfield projects.

– helps you identify success rates in exploration activities, geological modeling accuracy, and opportunities in brownfield and greenfield projects. LOW-GRADE ORE OPTIMIZATION & COST EFFICIENCY – helps you assess strategies to improve recovery and profitability from low-grade deposits through advanced processing techniques.

– helps you assess strategies to improve recovery and profitability from low-grade deposits through advanced processing techniques. OPERATIONAL PRODUCTIVITY & PROCESS OPTIMIZATION METRICS – helps you measure efficiency across crushing, grinding, tailings management, and overall mining operations performance.

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