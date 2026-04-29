Decisions of the Annual General Meeting 2026

Aspocomp Group Plc, Stock exchange release, April 29, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. (Finnish time)



Decisions of Aspocomp Group Plc's Annual General Meeting 2026 and Board of Directors' organization meeting



The Annual General Meeting of Aspocomp Group Plc held on April 29, 2026, adopted the annual accounts and the consolidated annual accounts as well as granted the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO discharge from liability regarding the financial period 2025. The Annual General Meeting approved the Remuneration Report for the governing bodies 2025.



The Annual General Meeting decided that no dividend will be paid for the fiscal year January 1 - December 31, 2025.



The Annual General Meeting decided to set the number of the Board members at four (4) and re-elected the current members of the Board of Directors Ms. Jenni Enroth, Ms. Kaisa Kokkonen, Mr. Anssi Korhonen and Mr. Ville Vuori for a term of office ending at the closing of the following Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting elected Ernst & Young Oy, Authorized Public Accountants, as the company's auditor for a term of office ending at the closing of the following Annual General Meeting. Ernst & Young Oy has notified that Ms. Erika Grönlund, Authorized Public Accountant, will act as the principal auditor.



The Annual General Meeting decided that the amount of remuneration payable to the Board of Directors will be increased and paid as follows: the chairman of the Board of Directors will be paid EUR 35,000, the vice chairman of the Board of Directors will be paid EUR 25,000 and the other members will be paid EUR 20,000 each in remuneration for their term of office. The Annual General Meeting further decided that no voluntary earning-related pension insurance contributions be paid for the remuneration of the Board of Directors. As a result, the increase in remuneration will not generate additional costs for the company compared to the current level.

The Annual General Meeting further decided that EUR 1,000 will be paid as remuneration per meeting to the chairman of the Board of Directors and that the other members be paid EUR 500 per meeting of the Board of Directors and its committees. The members of the Board of Directors will further be reimbursed for reasonable travel costs. It was decided that the auditor’s fees will be paid in accordance with the auditor’s invoice.



The Annual General Meeting decided to authorize the Board of Directors, in one or more installments, to decide on the issuance of shares and the issuance of options and other special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10 Section 1 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act as follows:



The number of shares to be issued based on the authorization may in total amount to a maximum of 752,292 shares.



The Board of Directors decides on all the terms and conditions of the issuances of shares and of options and other special rights entitling to shares. The authorization concerns both the issuance of new shares as well as treasury shares possibly held by the company. The issuance of shares and of options and other special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10 Section 1 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act may be carried out in deviation from the shareholders’ pre-emptive rights (directed issue).



The authorization revokes the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting on April 29, 2025, to decide on the issuance of shares as well as the issuance of special rights entitling to shares. The authorization is valid until June 30, 2027.



The minutes of the Annual General Meeting are available on the company’s website at www.aspocomp.com/agm starting from May 13, 2026, at the latest.





THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' ORGANIZATION MEETING



In its organization meeting held after the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors of Aspocomp Group Plc elected Mr. Ville Vuori as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Ms. Kaisa Kokkonen was elected as the Vice Chairman.



Ms. Jenni Enroth and Ms. Kaisa Kokkonen were elected as members of the Audit Committee.

The Board of Directors did not establish any other committees.



The Board of Directors has at its meeting evaluated the independence of the Board members in compliance with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code. It is the view of the Board of Directors that all Board members are independent of the company's major shareholders. The Board of Directors has also assessed that all the Board members are independent of the company.





For further information, please contact Manu Skyttä, President and CEO,

tel. +358 400 999 822, manu.skytta(at)aspocomp.com.



ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC



Manu Skyttä

President and CEO





Aspocomp – heart of your technology



A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company’s own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.



Aspocomp’s customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.



Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland’s major technology hubs.



www.aspocomp.com