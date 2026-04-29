Powder Metallurgy Industry Research Report 2026: Powder Metallurgy Technology on the Horizon, Challenges and Advances in Materials Science, Increasing Productivity with New Designs - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Powder Metallurgy - Global Markets by Process, End-Users, Applications and Competition" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Powder Metallurgy (PM), Powder Injection Molding (PIM), Additive Machining (AM) and related metal forming processes are a growing and dynamic industry. With advances in technologies such as additive manufacturing or metal injection molding (MIM) expanding, the global market for these processes is expected to show exceptional growth.
The report present how the data was developed, organized and is presented. Breaking the data into specific categories is essential to analyze and draw meaningful insights. The breakdowns are designed to highlight key patterns and trends in the data, as well as to facilitate comparisons between different groups or segments.
The Primary Objectives in This Analysis Are:
- To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;
- To determine the size of the total market for PM parts by country, end-user industry, process, product type, and application;
- To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and
- To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales and market share.
Advances in General Machining Processes
- Advances and Developments in Machining & Manufacturing Techniques
- Alternative Machining Methods & Disruptive Technologies
- Grinding/Abrasive Techniques
- EDM (Electro-Discharge Machining)
- Laser Machining
- Additive Manufacturing
- Impact on Tooling and Productivity
International Standards
- ANSI Standards
- ISO (International Standards Organization) Standards
- JIS, AFNOR, BSI, DIN, UNI, SACS and CAM
- Meeting international standards
- Impact of low quality products on the market
Technology Outlook
- Powder Metallurgy Technology on the Horizon
- Challenges and Advances in Materials Science
- Increasing Productivity with New Designs
Regional Market Data and Analysis
- World Machining Industry by Machining Process ($MM): 2024-2030
- Global Demand for Powder Metallurgy Parts by Region ($MM): 2024-2030
- Regional Trends & Forecasts in Powder Metallurgy Parts Consumption
- Factors Affecting Demand
- Relevant Legislation
- High Growth Markets
- Manufacturing Trends by Country
Industry Trends & Forecasts
- Cycles of Growth and Decline
- High-growth Markets (CAGR by Year)
- Producer Strategies in Reducing Costs
- Reduction of Energy Costs
Factors Affecting Demand
- Organic Growth within Existing Markets
- New Application Areas
- Niche Markets
Supply Chain Analysis
- Raw Materials
- Affect of Global Trade Policies
Competitive Environment
- Competitive Structure of the Industry
- Factors of Competition
- Performance versus Price
- Manufacturing Processes
- End-User Criteria for Product Selection
- Barriers of Market Entry
- Market Entry and New Competitors: Obstacles and Points of Entry
- Capital Investment
- Supply Chain
- Customer Loyalty
- Global Trade
- Company Strategies
- Competitive Strengths & Weaknesses
- Strategies for Marketing & Business Development
- Pricing Trends
- Competitive Landscape Moving Forward
Processes Covered
- Press & Sinter
- Hot Isostatic Press (HIP)
- Powder Injection Molding (PIM)
- Metal Injection Molding (MIM)
- Ceramic Injection Molding (CIM)
- Additive Manufacturing
- Other
Raw Materials Used
- Ferrous Materials/Alloys
- Stainless Steels
- Tungsten Carbide
- Tool Steels
- Carbon Alloys
- Copper Alloys
- Titanium Alloys
- Aluminum Alloys
- Ceramics
- Soft Magnetic Irons
- Precious Metals
- Other (e.g., tin, magnesium, molybdenum...)
Applications Covered
- Structured Parts
- Cutting Tools
- Semi-Parts
- Sintered Magnets
- Wear Parts
- Other
Geographic Coverage
- Africa
- Brazil
- China
- France
- Germany
- India
- Indonesia
- Italy
- Japan
- Korea (South)
- Middle East
- Russia
- Singapore
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Other Asia/Pacific
- Other CIS
- Other EU
- Other Europe
- Other Latin America
- Other NAFTA
- Rest of World
End-User Industries
- Aerospace
- Agriculture
- Automotive
- Appliances
- Chemical Processing
- Computers/Networking
- Construction
- Defense/Military/Government
- Die & Mold
- Electronic Goods
- Energy
- Food Processing
- Furniture
- Industrial
- Infrastructure
- Medical/Research
- Oil, Gas & Mining
- Paper & Pulp Industry
- Telecommunications
- Transportation
- Other
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tituwv
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