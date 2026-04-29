The 9th Digital China Summit opens in Fuzhou, Fujian Province

FUZHOU, China, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 29, the 9th Digital China Summit, co-hosted by the National Development and Reform Commission, the National Data Administration, the Cyberspace Administration of China, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and the People's Government of Fujian Province, opens in the province's Fuzhou City.

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Centered on the theme "Accelerating Innovation and Development in Digital Technologies and Deepening the Building of Digital China", this year's summit offers a programme of over 50 dialogues and exchange sessions. The event also features the Digital China Innovation Competition and an on-site experience zone, complemented by more than 100 concurrent signature activities, including the Minjiang Digital Night Talks.

Five core sections are established in the on-site experience zone, including "AI-Driven Innovation", with more than 100 immersive interactive exhibits, showcasing the latest applications of data elements in sectors such as industry and people's livelihoods.

During the summit, landmark achievements and phased progress in the construction of Digital China will be released, including the Digital China Development Report (2025), the Digital China Development Index, and the National Data Resource Survey Report (2025).

Digital China Summit, since the inaugural summit was held in Fuzhou in 2018, has hosted over 1,000 events, released nearly 200 important policies and unveiled more than 10,000 cutting-edge technologies and achievements. Over 3,000 digital economy projects have taken root in Fujian, representing an investment of more than RMB 2 trillion.

Source: Secretariat of the Organizing Committee of the Digital China Summit