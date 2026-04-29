Emergent BioSolutions Partners with Professional Baseball Player Davis Schneider to Raise Awareness of NARCAN® Nasal Spray Among Canadians and Help Save Lives

Star left fielder joins forces with Emergent to educate the public on the importance of being prepared with NARCAN ® Nasal Spray

Nasal Spray Schneider shares his family’s story as part of Emergent’s Opioid Crisis Impact Map

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS) announced it is teaming up with professional baseball player Davis Schneider to break down the stigma around opioid poisonings and educate the public on how to be prepared to help save a life with NARCAN® Nasal Spray. Schneider, who unexpectedly lost his brother Steven in 2020, shares his family’s story as part of Emergent’s Opioid Crisis Impact Map, an interactive platform that highlights lived experiences from across the country and illustrates the devastating toll of the opioid crisis.

Canada continues to face an opioid poisoning epidemic, with an average of 17 lives lost each day and more than 53,000 lives lost nationwide since 2016. Despite the opioid poisoning epidemic being the deadliest drug epidemic in Canadian history, many are not aware that opioid poisoning deaths could potentially be prevented with NARCAN® Nasal Spray and emergency medical intervention. NARCAN® Nasal Spray can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose in minutes and by carrying it with you or keeping it nearby, anyone can be the difference between life and loss.

“Whether it was the patients he supported as a registered nurse or one of his many friends and loved ones, my older brother Steven brought a smile to everyone’s face,” said Davis Schneider. “Steven always inspired me to be a good person. You might never know what someone else is going through, so it’s important to be prepared. That’s why I’ve partnered with Emergent to encourage every person, parent and family to be prepared to help save a life in an opioid emergency.”

Since 2018, Emergent has delivered more than 100 million doses of NARCAN® Nasal Spray to people, communities and businesses across Canada and the U.S. to help save lives from opioid poisoning. NARCAN® Nasal Spray can be accessed at no cost to all residents of Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Nunavut and the Yukon, through the provincial and territorial take home naloxone (or equivalent) programs. It is also available through Veteran Affairs Canada, First Nations Health Authority (FNHA) and Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB). NARCAN® Nasal Spray can also be ordered online at www.OrderNARCAN.ca.

“As the opioid poisoning crisis continues to impact communities across Canada, we’re focused on doing our part to break down stigma and improve access and awareness of NARCAN® Nasal Spray,” said Paul Williams, senior vice president, head of products business, global government and public affairs at Emergent. “We’re incredibly grateful to Davis for sharing Steven’s story and helping to elevate this critical conversation and empower Canadians to be prepared to save a life.”

Davis’s story is now part of Emergent’s Opioid Crisis Impact Map. Explore the map and learn more.

For more information about NARCAN® Nasal Spray and its availability, visit NARCAN.ca.

About NARCAN® Nasal Spray

NARCAN® Nasal Spray is a pure opioid antagonist indicated for emergency use to reverse known or suspected opioid overdose, as manifested by respiratory and/or severe central nervous system depression.

While NARCAN® Nasal Spray can be administered by a non-health care professional, it is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical care. Always call 911 as soon as an opioid overdose is suspected, before administering NARCAN® Nasal Spray.

Always read the label and follow the directions for use.

About Emergent BioSolutions

At Emergent, our mission is to protect and save lives. For over 25 years, we’ve been at work preparing those entrusted with protecting public health. We deliver protective and life-saving solutions for health threats like smallpox, mpox, botulism, Ebola, anthrax and opioid overdose emergencies. To learn more about how we help prepare communities around the world for today’s health challenges and tomorrow’s threats, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Investor Contact:

Richard S. Lindahl

Executive Vice President, CFO

lindahlr@ebsi.com

Media Contact:

Assal Hellmer

Vice President, Communications

mediarelations@ebsi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc0caa11-9c65-478b-a405-4636dbd93f22