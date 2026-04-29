



BARCELONA, Spain, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grower priorities are shifting in 2026. New data from SeedFinder.eu shows that, rather than focusing purely on novelty, growers are increasingly prioritising genetics that offer reliability, stability and consistent performance. This trend is becoming more pronounced ahead of the 4/20 season.

Across the market, the breeders drawing the most attention are those aligned with this shift. Interest is concentrating around three key areas: stabilised genetics, the rapid rise of F1 hybrids, and renewed demand for proven classic strains.

Archive Seeds continues to generate sustained visibility, reflecting ongoing interest in genetics that balance familiarity with experimentation.

In North America, Exotic Genetix remains highly visible in grower searches, particularly in the United States, with continued attention around strains such as Red Pop, which has maintained long-term visibility following earlier industry recognition.

In Europe, Barney’s Farm shows consistent engagement, supported by steady interest in legacy strains like White Widow. This resurgence of classic genetics signals a wider recalibration in grower behaviour, with reliability and predictability becoming central decision-making factors.

The broader shift is clear: growers are moving away from purely trend-driven selections toward genetics that deliver repeatable outcomes and cultivation consistency.

Within this context, Royal Queen Seeds is increasingly associated with the growing adoption of F1 hybrid genetics. Continued visibility around strains such as Milky Way F1 reflects rising interest in uniform growth patterns and genetic stability, alongside expanding breeder-level engagement heading into 2026.

Other breeders, including Seed Junky, remain highly relevant through strong strain-level visibility, with Permanent Marker and Cap Junky continuing to attract attention across regions. Meanwhile, Humboldt Seeds highlights how standout genetics such as Freakshow can generate significant interest even beyond the largest breeder portfolios.

Taken together, these developments point to a more informed and selective grower landscape in 2026, where innovation is increasingly valued when paired with consistency, predictability and proven performance.

Access full data: https://seedfinder.eu/en/board/thread/cannabis-growers-are-shifting-priorities-seed-banks-to-watch-in-2026.html

SeedFinder.eu

SeedFinder.eu is a collaborative platform dedicated to cannabis genetics, strains and breeders. As a reference database rather than a retailer, it enables users to research, compare and better understand varieties through their genetics, effects and grow characteristics.

Media Contact:

Judith Balastegui

media.seedfinder@gmail.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a14f20de-8fdd-4d96-84ae-139dce3a8449/en