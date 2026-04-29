Abcourt Appoints a New Director and Grants Stock Options

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. (“Abcourt” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) is pleased to welcome Ms. Amélie Rouleau to its board of directors (the “Board”), effective immediately. Ms. Rouleau fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Mr. Loic Bureau in January 2026.

Amélie Rouleau is a public affairs and strategic engagement executive with over 18 years of experience in the mining and metallurgical sector. She has held key roles within Glencore, notably at the Raglan Mine and in North American copper operations, where she contributed to integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations into business decision-making. Recognized for her leadership in complex, high-visibility environments, she has deep expertise in government relations, stakeholder management, and social acceptability. She is particularly noted for her ability to develop sustainable collaborative approaches with Indigenous communities, especially Inuit. Ms. Rouleau has also played a strategic role in managing sensitive situations, including environmental and public health issues, as well as in establishing multi-stakeholder governance mechanisms that promote informed and sustainable decision-making.

Stock Option Plan Amendment and Option Grant

The Board has approved an amendment to the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan (the “Plan”) to increase the maximum number of common shares of the Corporation that may be issued upon the exercise of options under the Plan to 119,026,226 common shares (representing approximately 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation). The Plan amendment remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) and the approval of the Corporation’s shareholders at the next annual and general meeting of shareholders.

The Board has also granted a total of 51,600,000 stock options under the Plan to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants, including 23,500,000 options to directors and members of senior management. The options are valid for a period of 5 years, at an exercise price of $0.10 per common share. The options will be exercisable only upon shareholder approval of the Plan amendment, and will vest as to 20% upon such approval and then 20% each year from the first anniversary date of the grant of the stock options.

Appointment of Marc Boudreault as Strategic Advisor

The Corporation is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Marc Boudreault as strategic advisor to the Corporation. Mr. Boudreault has nearly 40 years of experience advising mining companies, including in connection with the sourcing and execution of mining financings. In 1995, Mr. Boudreault joined forces with the Semafo Mining team and supported the company’s formation and early financing efforts as it grew into a highly successful company, reaching a market capitalization of approximately C$3.6 billion. In his role as strategic advisor, Mr. Boudreault will support the Corporation’s strategic positioning and assist in identifying investment and financing opportunities.

ABOUT ABCOURT MINES INC.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian gold development company with properties strategically located in northwestern Québec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill where it focuses its development activities, as well as the exploration Flordin property.

For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website at www.abcourt.ca and view our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedarplus.ca

Pascal Hamelin Dany Cenac Robert, President and CEO VP Communications and Corporate Development T: (819) 768-2857 T: (514) 722-2276, poste 456 Email: phamelin@abcourt.com Email: ir@abcourt.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking information”). Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as “intend”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “potential” and similar expressions, or by statements that events or conditions “will” or “may” occur. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements relating to the Corporation’s ability to obtain the Exchange’s acceptance and shareholder approval of the amendment to the Plan; and the vesting of the stock options granted by the Corporation. Forward-looking information is based on management’s beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof, including, without limitation, assumptions that required approvals will be obtained in a timely manner and on terms satisfactory to the Corporation, and that Exchange policies and applicable regulatory requirements will not change in a manner that would adversely affect the foregoing. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the Exchange will not accept the Plan amendment or that shareholders will not approve it; changes in market conditions, share price volatility and trading liquidity; limitations imposed by applicable securities laws and Exchange policies; and risks related to the Corporation’s business and operations, including those risks described in the Corporation’s continuous disclosure filings available under the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Corporation believes the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information, as actual results may differ materially. The Corporation does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.