EnteroBiotix Secures £19m to Initiate Phase 2b Clinical Trial for Irritable Bowel Syndrome





Funds will support one of the largest interventional clinical trials of a full-spectrum microbiome product, and the largest ever to be conducted in IBS

Dosing of first patient of the Phase 2b ‘RISE’ trial anticipated in Q2 2026, and topline efficacy data anticipated in H2 2027

Glasgow, Scotland – 29 April 2026. EnteroBiotix Limited (‘EnteroBiotix’), a biopharmaceutical company developing best-in-class microbiome therapies for gut health, today announces the completion of a £19m ($25m) financing to advance its lead candidate, EBX-102-02, a next-generation orally delivered full-spectrum investigational microbiome therapeutic, into Phase 2b development for Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C).

The financing was led by experienced life science investor Thairm Bio and the Scottish National Investment Bank, with participation from new and existing investors. The investment underscores growing confidence in EBX-102-02 as a first-in-class, potentially disease-modifying therapy for IBS-C, a condition with significant unmet medical need.

Dr James McIlroy, CEO, EnteroBiotix, commented: “Following the positive outcome of our Phase 2a TrIuMPH trial, which demonstrated clear efficacy signals of EBX-102-02 over placebo across key endpoints in patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or diarrhoea, we are now commencing the largest ever full-spectrum microbiome therapeutic trial in IBS. The Phase 2b trial named ‘Restoring Intestinal Symbiosis for Efficacy in IBS’ RISE trial is designed to confirm the earlier signal observed and position EBX-102-02 as a potential first disease-modifying therapy for IBS-C, a highly debilitating condition that is estimated to affect over 10 million people in the USA and Europe1, and where unmet need has persisted for decades.”

The Phase 2b trial is a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled interventional trial enrolling approximately 300 patients with moderate-to-severe IBS-C across sites in the UK. The trial ranks among the largest trials of a full-spectrum microbiome therapeutic ever to be conducted, a testament to both the ambition of the programme and the growing body of evidence supporting the gut microbiome as a tractable target in IBS. First patient dosing is expected in Q2 2026 with topline efficacy data expected in H2 2027.

The RISE trial is the cornerstone of the Company's broader strategy to build a differentiated pipeline in high-value gastrointestinal indications associated with significant unmet medical need. It follows the positive results from the Phase 2a TrIuMPH trial in 122 patients with IBS with constipation or diarrhoea announced in January 2026. Further details of the RISE trial can be found on the ISRCTN, the UK’s clinical study registry, here.

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About EnteroBiotix

EnteroBiotix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company building a leading position in full-spectrum microbiome therapeutics. Its lead product, EBX-102-02, has the potential to be the first disease-modifying therapy for irritable bowel syndrome and is progressing into Phase 2b development (RISE trial) following positive Phase 2a data (TrIuMPH trial).

About EBX-102-02

EBX-102-02 is EnteroBiotix’s next-generation full-spectrum microbiome therapeutic, manufactured using proprietary processing technologies that enable safe, stable and orally delivered microbial ecosystem restoration. It is designed to deliver consistently high microbial diversity with a robust stability profile. It is not currently approved in any jurisdiction for clinical therapeutic use unless in a clinical trial or regulated programme.

Media contacts

EnteroBiotix

Dr James McIlroy, CEO

info@enterobiotix.com

ICR Healthcare

Namrata Taak, Kris Lam

enterobiotix@ICRHealthcare.com

1 References available upon request