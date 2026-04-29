OTC Markets Group Welcomes Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc to OTCQX

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc (TSX-V: CDPR; OTCQX: CDPMF), a Peru-based mining company that focuses on the reprocessing of historic, silver‑rich mine tailings and stockpiles, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “GPPRF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

“Graduating to the OTCQX Best Market enhances our visibility among U.S. investors and broadens our access to institutional capital,” said Guy Goulet, CEO of Cerro de Pasco Resources. “This step is consistent with our strategy to strengthen our presence in the global capital markets as we advance the development of our flagship asset in Peru .”

About Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc

Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. is focused on the development of its one hundred percent owned El Metalurgista mining concession in central Peru, which hosts silver rich tailings and stockpiles accumulated over more than a century of mining. The Company's strategy is to reprocess and remediate historic mining waste, unlocking value while advancing environmental remediation and sustainable development.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

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