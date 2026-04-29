OTC Markets Group Inc. Announces Resignation of Jason Paltrowitz, EVP Corporate Services

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), today announced the resignation and planned departure of Jason Paltrowitz from his position as Executive Vice President, Corporate Services, effective April 30, 2026.

Mr. Paltrowitz served on the company’s Board of Directors from 2008 to 2011 before taking on the EVP Corporate Services role in April 2014.

“Jason has been dedicated to the company for many years, from his service on the Board to his time as a valued member of the senior management team. He built a strong sales team, strengthened our domestic and international reach, and supported significant expansion in our Corporate Services business. He leaves us well positioned to continue that growth. We appreciate all of Jason’s contributions throughout his tenure,” said R. Cromwell Coulson, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

The company is conducting an external search to fill the role, and will provide updates accordingly.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Markets, OTCQX, OTCQB, and OTC Link are registered trademarks of OTC Markets Group Inc.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

