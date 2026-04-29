OTC Markets Group Welcomes K2 Gold Corp to OTCQX

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced K2 Gold Corp (TSX-V: KTO; OTCQX: KTGDF), a North American mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. K2 Gold Corp upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

K2 Gold Corp begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “KTGDF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

“We are very pleased to begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market, a significant milestone that reflects K2’s continued growth and our commitment to the highest standards of transparency, governance, and shareholder engagement,” stated Anthony Margarit, President and CEO of K2 Gold. “This upgrade strengthens our visibility and accessibility within the U.S. investment community at an important time for the Company, as we prepare to begin drilling at our flagship Mojave project, while awaiting assay results from our recently completed Si2 project. We believe the OTCQX platform will help broaden our shareholder base, improve market exposure, and further position K2 alongside a stronger peer group as we continue to unlock value across our portfolio.”

About K2 Gold Corp

K2 Gold Corp. is a North American mineral exploration company exploring for gold deposits in the Southwest USA, and the Yukon. K2 currently holds three precious metal projects and continues to review other prospective gold properties. We are led by a team of professional executives that have track record of success and are committed to creating value for our stakeholders. We are located in Vancouver, Canada. We are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KTO", on the OTCQB Exchange under the symbol "KTGDF", and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "23K".

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

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