MEDIA ADVISORY: Minister François-Philippe Champagne to address national economic priorities at The Payments Canada SUMMIT

TORONTO, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One week following the 2026 Spring Economic Update and one year into the government’s renewed mandate, Payments Canada is proud to host the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue, for a strategic dialogue at The Payments Canada SUMMIT .

In a session entitled Canada Strong for All , Minister Champagne will join Susan E. Hawkins, President and CEO of Payments Canada, to discuss key pillars of the 2026 Spring Economic Update, enabling national productivity, security and global competitiveness. The discussion will focus on the government’s efforts to combat financial crime and fraud, as well as the importance of payment modernization initiatives as a critical engine for national productivity and economic growth.

With over 2,000 attendees from over 320 organizations in attendance, representing financial services, technology and government, this dialogue serves as a focal point for the modernization of Canada’s financial ecosystem.

Session details:

Description: A strategic dialogue on the 2026 Spring Economic Update and payment modernization

Speakers: The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne and Susan E. Hawkins

Date and time: Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 4:50 p.m. ET.

Location: The Payments Canada SUMMIT , the Automotive Building, Toronto





Media access: Accredited media are invited to attend. To request a media pass to The SUMMIT and secure access for Minister Champagne’s session, please reach out to:

Victoria McMullen

Director, Marketing and Communications

Payments Canada

vmcmullen@payments.ca

About Payments Canada:

Payments Canada enables prosperity, productivity and safety for Canada through trusted, critical national payment infrastructure. As a public-purpose, not-for-profit organization, we own and operate Canada’s critical national payment systems: Lynx, our high-value payment system; the Automated Clearing Settlement System (ACSS), our retail batch payment system; and the forthcoming Real-Time Rail (RTR). We establish the by-laws, rules and standards that govern these systems, which cleared and settled $103 trillion in 2025 — more than $411 billion every business day. Transactions that pass through our systems include debit card payments, pre-authorized debits, direct deposits, bill payments, wire payments and cheques. In collaboration with our diverse membership, we continue to modernize Canada’s payment ecosystem to promote innovation, competition and deliver efficiencies that power a modern economy.