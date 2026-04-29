Energous to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energous Corporation d/b/a Energous Wireless Power Solutions (NASDAQ: WATT), a leader in over-the-air wireless power networks, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 and host a live investor conference call on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may access the call using the following link: Energous First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call . The earnings event and webcast replay link will be available at ir.energous.com for one year following the call.

"The trajectory of our business merits regular, direct dialogue with our shareholders, and we are committed to maintaining that standard of transparency going forward," said Mallorie Burak, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Energous. "The momentum we established in 2025 has continued to build in 2026, with two active Fortune 10 commercial deployments expanding in scope and geography, and a growing proof-of-concept pipeline spanning multiple industries. The story we have to tell warrants a proactive conversation, and we look forward to sharing a full update on our first quarter 2026 results and commercial progress in May."

About Energous Wireless Power Solutions

Energous Corporation d/b/a Energous Wireless Power Solutions (NASDAQ: WATT) is pioneering scalable, over-the-air wireless power networks that enable unprecedented levels of visibility, control, and intelligent business automation. The Company's wireless power transmitter and receiver technologies deliver continuous access to wireless power, helping drive a new generation of battery-free devices for asset and inventory tracking and management, from retail sensors, electronic shelf labels, and asset trackers to air quality monitors, motion detectors, and more. For more information, visit http://www.energous.com or follow on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may describe our future plans and expectations and are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Energous. These statements generally use terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or similar terms. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include but are not limited to statements about our financial results, expected company growth, and operational initiatives. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from current expectations include: uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as well as in other documents that may have been subsequently filed by Energous, from time to time, with the SEC, in evaluating our forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Energous’ views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Energous does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

ir@energous.com

Media Relations

samantha@griffin360.com