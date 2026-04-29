First Northwest Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

 | Source: First Northwest Bancorp First Northwest Bancorp

PORT ANGELES, Wash., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) ("First Northwest" or the "Company"), the holding company for First Fed Bank ("First Fed" or the "Bank"), today reported net income of $6,000 for the first quarter of 2026, compared to net income of $382,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025 and a net loss of $9.0 million for the first quarter of 2025. Basic and diluted income per share were $0.00 for the first quarter of 2026, compared to basic and diluted income per share of $0.04 for the fourth quarter of 2025 and basic and diluted loss per share of $1.03 for the first quarter of 2025. 

Management Outlook; President and Chief Executive Officer, Curt Queyrouze:

"As we move through 2026, we are executing a disciplined transformation to improve our operating efficiency and reposition the balance sheet for long-term performance. While near-term results will reflect this transition, we remain encouraged by the underlying momentum in our core banking franchise. We are focused on disciplined balance sheet management, strengthening our funding and liquidity profile, and maintaining a strong capital position as we work to improve profitability. We are confident that the actions we are taking today will drive improvement beginning in the second half of the year and position the company for stronger, more consistent performance in 2027 and beyond."

First Quarter Insights:

 Core banking revenues remained steady.
 Net interest margin expanded for the sixth consecutive quarter to 3.03% for the current quarter compared to 3.00% in the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily as a result of a decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
 Cost of total deposits dropped to 2.04% for the current quarter from 2.12% in the preceding quarter, as higher-cost brokered certificates of deposit ("CDs") matured during the current quarter.
 First Fed total risk-based capital ratio remained relatively stable at 13.5% for the current quarter compared to 13.6% in the fourth quarter of 2025, and 13.4% for the first quarter of 2025. 
 Net loans receivable, excluding loans held for sale, increased $951,000, or 0.1%, to $1.61 billion at March 31, 2026 from $1.61 billion at December 31, 2025, and decreased $24.6 million, or 1.5%, from $1.64 billion at March 31, 2025.
 Customer deposits increased $24.9 million, or 1.6%, to $1.54 billion at March 31, 2026 from $1.51 billion at December 31, 2025, and increased $9.3 million, or 0.6%, from $1.53 billion at March 31, 2025.
 Brokered deposits decreased $22.4 million, or 25.9%, to $64.1 million at March 31, 2026 from $86.5 million at December 31, 2025, and decreased $73.8 million, or 53.5%, from $137.9 million at March 31, 2025.
 FHLB advances increased $20.0 million, or 7.3%, to $293.5 million at March 31, 2026 from $273.5 million at December 31, 2025, partially offsetting the decrease in brokered deposits.
 A recapture of provision for credit losses on loans of $13,000 was recorded in the first quarter of 2026, compared to a provision of $466,000 for the preceding quarter and a provision of $7.8 million for the first quarter of 2025.


Other Updates:

 The Bank continues to vigorously defend the previously disclosed legal proceedings. First Fed is entering into discovery in the Socotra REIT matter. The Bank is also preparing for a hearing on 3|5|2 Capital GP LLC's and Leucadia Asset Management LLC's Motion to Dismiss the Bank's counter claims.


Selected Quarterly Financial Ratios:

  As of or For the Quarter Ended 
  March 31,
2026		  December 31,
2025		  September
30, 2025		  June 30, 2025  March 31,
2025		 
Performance ratios: (1)                    
Return on average assets  0.00%  0.07%  0.15%  0.68%  -1.69%
Return on average equity  0.02   0.96   2.10   10.00   -23.42 
Net interest margin (2)  3.03   3.00   2.91   2.83   2.76 
Efficiency ratio (3)  101.4   92.0   104.9   78.0   113.5 
Equity to total assets  7.36   7.46   7.32   6.82   6.75 
Book value per common share $16.52  $16.61  $16.33  $15.85  $15.52 
Tangible performance ratios: (1)                    
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)  7.30%  7.40%  7.26%  6.76%  6.68%
Return on average tangible common equity (4)  0.02   0.97   2.12   10.10   -23.65 
Tangible book value per common share (4) $16.38  $16.47  $16.18  $15.70  $15.36 
Capital ratios (First Fed): (5)                    
Tier 1 leverage  9.6%  9.5%  9.3%  9.1%  9.0%
Common equity Tier 1 capital  12.4   12.5   12.7   12.0   12.1 
Total risk-based  13.5   13.6   13.7   13.1   13.4 


(1)Performance ratios are annualized, where appropriate.
(2)Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3)Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total other noninterest income.
(4)See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release.
(5)Current period capital ratios are preliminary and subject to finalization of the FDIC Call Report.


Net Interest Income and Margin

Total interest income decreased $803,000 to $25.3 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $26.1 million for the preceding quarter, and decreased $1.5 million compared to $26.8 million in the first quarter of 2025. Interest income decreased in the first quarter of 2026 primarily due to decreased average balances of interest-earning assets. Average real estate loan balances decreased while average consumer and commercial business loan balances increased over the preceding quarter. Average investment securities balances and yields also decreased compared to the preceding quarter as a result of maturities during the fourth quarter of 2025. The yield on interest-earning assets decreased by 2 basis points to 5.32% compared to the preceding quarter, primarily due to reduced average loan balances.

Total interest expense decreased $553,000 to $10.9 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $11.5 million for the preceding quarter, and decreased $2.1 million compared to $13.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. Interest expense decreased in the first quarter of 2026 primarily due to a reduced volume of higher-rate brokered CDs and decreases in interest paid on customer deposit accounts. The current quarter decreases were partially offset by an increase in the average balance of borrowings. As a result of these first quarter changes, the total cost of funds decreased 4 basis points to 2.37% compared to the preceding quarter.

The net interest margin increased to 3.03% for the first quarter of 2026, from 3.00% for the preceding quarter and 2.76% for the first quarter of 2025, marking six consecutive quarters of improvement for a total increase of 33 basis points over that period.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income decreased $1.7 million to $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2026, from $3.7 million for the preceding quarter. The decrease is primarily due to the $1.7 million nonrecurring reimbursement received from the Bank's insurance carrier to offset expenses related to previously disclosed legal matters, which was recorded in other income for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Noninterest expense decreased $218,000 to $16.7 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $16.9 million for the preceding quarter. The decline resulted from branch closure costs experienced in the fourth quarter of 2025, partially offset by increases in data processing expenses and compensation costs. Legal fees recorded in professional fees remain elevated due to the ongoing legal matters previously disclosed.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans ("ACLL") and Credit Quality

The ACLL decreased $164,000 to $16.8 million at March 31, 2026, from $17.0 million at December 31, 2025. The ACLL as a percentage of total loans was 1.03% at March 31, 2026, a decrease from 1.04% at December 31, 2025, and a decrease from 1.24% one year earlier. A $13,000 recapture of loan provision expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, was the result of a $256,000 decrease in the overall pooled loan reserve, partially offset by $151,000 in net charge-offs and a $92,000 increase in reserves on individually evaluated loans. The change in pooled loan reserve was driven by decreased loan balances in most categories combined with lower loss factors applied to one-to-four family and other consumer loans. Decreases to the pooled loan reserve balance were partially offset by higher purchased auto and Northpointe Mortgage Purchase Program ("Northpointe MPP") balances and higher loss factors applied to commercial real estate, multi-family and construction loan balances at the end of the current quarter. The pooled loan reserve was impacted by a mild improvement in gross domestic product and unemployment forecasts, partially offset by a reduction in nonaccrual loans compared to the preceding quarter.

Nonperforming loans decreased $896,000 to $21.7 million at March 31, 2026, from $22.6 million at December 31, 2025. Current quarter activity included principal payments totaling $806,000, payoffs totaling $776,000 and net recoveries on nonperforming loans totaling $505,000. The decreases were partially offset by the transition into nonaccrual status of loans totaling $1.2 million across multiple loan categories. ACLL to nonperforming loans increased to 78% at March 31, 2026, from 75% at December 31, 2025, and decreased from 101% at March 31, 2025. This ratio increased compared to the preceding quarter primarily due to a reduction in nonperforming loan balances.

Classified loans decreased $685,000 to $34.6 million at March 31, 2026, from $35.3 million at December 31, 2025, primarily due to payoffs totaling $653,000, principal payments totaling $567,000, net recoveries on previously charged-off loans totaling $501,000 and upgrades totaling $156,000. The decreases were partially offset by $1.2 million of new downgrades across multiple loan categories. Four collateral-dependent loans totaling $26.5 million account for 77% of the classified loan balance at March 31, 2026.

  For the Quarter Ended 
ACLL ($ in thousands) March 31, 2026  December 31,
2025		  September 30,
2025		  June 30, 2025  March 31, 2025 
                     
Balance at beginning of period $16,987  $16,203  $18,345  $20,569  $20,449 
Charge-offs:                    
Commercial real estate  (3)  (329)  (656)  (15)  (5,571)
Construction and land  (171)  (1,027)  (483)     (374)
Auto and other consumer  (276)  (123)  (106)  (273)  (243)
Commercial business  (133)  (964)  (1,005)  (2,823)  (1,513)
Total charge-offs  (583)  (2,443)  (2,250)  (3,111)  (7,701)
Recoveries:                    
Commercial real estate        6   20   6 
Construction and land           5    
Auto and other consumer  50   34   47   74   43 
Commercial business  382   2,727   675   1,084   2 
Total recoveries  432   2,761   728   1,183   51 
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries  (151)  318   (1,522)  (1,928)  (7,650)
(Recapture of) provision for credit losses  (13)  466   (620)  (296)  7,770 
Balance at end of period $16,823  $16,987  $16,203  $18,345  $20,569 
                     
Average total loans $1,613,526  $1,622,476  $1,650,340  $1,658,723  $1,662,095 
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average outstanding loans  0.04%  -0.08%  0.37%  0.47%  1.87%


Asset Quality ($ in thousands) March 31, 2026  December 31,
2025		  September 30,
2025		  June 30, 2025  March 31, 2025 
Nonaccrual loans:                    
One-to-four family $2,521  $2,272  $2,345  $2,274  $1,404 
Commercial real estate  9,619   9,745   3,439   4,095   4 
Construction and land  4,164   5,146   6,037   13,063   15,280 
Home equity  53   53   9   10   54 
Auto and other consumer  1,280   1,086   1,072   410   710 
Commercial business  4,062   4,293   470   514   2,903 
Total nonaccrual loans  21,699   22,595   13,372   20,366   20,355 
Other real estate owned  1,380   1,380   1,377   1,297    
Total nonperforming assets $23,079  $23,975  $14,749  $21,663  $20,355 
                     
Nonaccrual loans as a % of total loans(1)  1.33%  1.39%  0.82%  1.22%  1.23%
Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets(2)  1.08   1.14   0.70   0.99   0.94 
ACLL as a % of total loans  1.03   1.04   1.00   1.10   1.24 
ACLL as a % of nonaccrual loans  77.53   75.18   121.17   90.08   101.05 
Total past due loans to total loans  1.18   1.21   0.88   1.17   1.36 


(1)Nonperforming loans consists of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due.
(2)Nonperforming assets consists of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), real estate owned and repossessed assets.


Financial Condition and Capital

Balance sheet growth was impacted by higher on-balance-sheet liquidity at March 31, 2026, compared to December 31, 2025. Capital levels remained stable despite the impact of the rate environment on the securities portfolio reflected in accumulated other comprehensive income.

Investment securities increased $2.7 million, or 1.0%, to $273.0 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $270.3 million three months earlier, and decreased $42.5 million compared to $315.4 million at March 31, 2025. Purchases totaling $11.1 million were partially offset by maturities totaling $3.3 million, regular principal payments totaling $3.9 million and a $1.2 million increase in net unrealized losses during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated average life of the securities portfolio was approximately 6.8 years at March 31, 2026, 6.5 years at the preceding quarter end and 6.9 years at the end of the first quarter of 2025. The effective duration of the portfolio was approximately 4.7 years at March 31, 2026, compared to 4.6 years at the preceding quarter end and 4.3 years at the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Investment Securities ($ in thousands)  March 31,
2026		   December 31,
2025		   March 31,
2025		   Three Month
% Change		   One Year %
Change		 
Available for Sale at Fair Value                    
Municipal bonds $79,565  $80,252  $78,295   -0.9%  1.6%
U.S. government agency issued asset-backed securities (ABS agency)  11,632   11,943   12,643   -2.6   -8.0 
Corporate issued asset-backed securities (ABS corporate)  7,676   7,961   15,671   -3.6   -51.0 
Corporate issued debt securities (Corporate debt)  37,392   38,801   55,067   -3.6   -32.1 
U.S. Small Business Administration securities (SBA)  5,820   6,293   8,061   -7.5   -27.8 
Mortgage-backed securities:                    
U.S. government agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS agency)  97,968   91,656   96,642   6.9   1.4 
Non-agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS non-agency)  32,932   33,404   49,054   -1.4   -32.9 
Total securities available for sale $272,985  $270,310  $315,433   1.0   -13.5 


Net loans receivable, excluding loans held for sale, increased $951,000, or 0.1%, to $1.61 billion at March 31, 2026, from $1.61 billion at December 31, 2025, and decreased $24.6 million, or 1.5%, from $1.64 billion one year prior. Construction loans that converted into fully amortizing loans during the quarter totaled $2.0 million. Loan payoffs of $39.8 million, regular payments of $27.8 million and charge-offs totaling $1.5 million outpaced draws on existing loans totaling $22.7 million and new loan funding totaling $16.5 million. Participation in the Northpointe MPP increased $23.0 million and purchased auto loans increased $8.5 million during the current quarter.

Loans ($ in thousands)  March 31,
2026		   December 31,
2025		   March 31,
2025		   Three Month
% Change		   One Year %
Change		 
Real Estate:                    
One-to-four family $362,984  $376,731  $394,428   -3.6%  -8.0%
Multi-family  270,979   288,529   338,147   -6.1   -19.9 
Commercial real estate  403,243   402,683   387,312   0.1   4.1 
Construction and land  62,347   61,268   64,877   1.8   -3.9 
Total real estate loans  1,099,553   1,129,211   1,184,764   -2.6   -7.2 
Consumer:                    
Home equity  86,292   85,088   79,151   1.4   9.0 
Auto and other consumer  290,960   283,502   273,878   2.6   6.2 
Total consumer loans  377,252   368,590   353,029   2.4   6.9 
Commercial business  152,591   130,311   119,783   17.1   27.4 
Total loans receivable  1,629,396   1,628,112   1,657,576   0.1   -1.7 
Less:                    
Derivative basis adjustment  (406)  (903)  (566)  55.0   28.3 
Allowance for credit losses on loans  16,823   16,987   20,569   -1.0   -18.2 
Total loans receivable, net $1,612,979  $1,612,028  $1,637,573   0.1   -1.5 


Total deposits increased $2.5 million to $1.60 billion at March 31, 2026, compared to $1.60 billion at December 31, 2025, and decreased $64.5 million compared to $1.67 billion one year prior. During the first quarter of 2026, total customer deposit balances increased $24.9 million and brokered deposit balances decreased $22.4 million. The customer deposit mix reflects increased average savings account balances while average balances of all other customer accounts decreased compared to the preceding quarter. The rates paid on customer interest-bearing deposits decreased 8 basis points to 2.29% for the current quarter, compared to 2.37% for the fourth quarter of 2025. The deposit mix compared to March 31, 2025, reflects a continued shift in average balances of customer accounts to savings and money market accounts from demand deposit and CD accounts, with an overall $17.3 million increase to average customer balances. An $88.1 million decrease in the average balance of brokered CDs was the main driver for the year-over-year decrease in total deposits. Rates paid on interest-bearing deposit accounts decreased 40 basis points compared to the same quarter one year ago.

Deposits ($ in thousands)  March 31,
2026		   December 31,
2025		   March 31,
2025		   Three Month
% Change		   One Year %
Change		 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $238,901  $245,760  $247,890   -2.8%  -3.6%
Interest-bearing demand deposits  157,565   143,166   169,912   10.1   -7.3 
Money market accounts  449,353   451,143   424,469   -0.4   5.9 
Savings accounts  246,533   239,258   235,188   3.0   4.8 
Certificates of deposit, customer  445,110   433,264   450,663   2.7   -1.2 
Certificates of deposit, brokered  64,120   86,510   137,946   -25.9   -53.5 
Total deposits $1,601,582  $1,599,101  $1,666,068   0.2   -3.9 


FHLB advances increased $20.0 million during the current quarter, supporting increased on balance sheet liquidity.

Total shareholders’ equity decreased to $157.0 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $157.3 million three months earlier, due to a decrease in the after-tax fair market values of the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio of $847,000, partially offset by an increase in the after-tax fair value of the investment portfolio hedge of $295,000 and net income of $6,000. No shares of common stock were repurchased under the Company's April 2024 Stock Repurchase Plan (the "Repurchase Plan") during the quarter ended March 31, 2026. There are 846,123 shares that remain available for repurchase under the Repurchase Plan.

Capital levels for both the Company and the Bank remain in excess of applicable requirements and the Bank was categorized as "well-capitalized" at March 31, 2026. Preliminary calculations of Common Equity Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at March 31, 2026, for the Bank were 12.4% and 13.5%, respectively.

2025 Awards/Recognition      
   Sound Publishing: 
Forbes Best-in-State Banks  Best Bank in Clallam County 
Bellingham Best of the Northwest - Best Bank Silver  Best Lender in Clallam County and West End 
        
 Forbes Best-in-State Banks
Bellingham Best of the Northwest - Best Bank Silver
   Best Bank in Clallam County
Best Lender in Clallam County and West End
  


About the Company
First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) is a financial holding company engaged in investment activities including the business of its subsidiary, First Fed Bank. First Fed is a Pacific Northwest-based financial institution which has served its customers and communities since 1923. Currently First Fed has 17 locations in Washington state including 12 full-service branches. First Fed’s business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings by delivering a full array of financial products and services for individuals, small businesses, non-profit organizations and commercial customers. First Northwest has also strategically invested in partnerships focused on developing modern financial solutions and a boutique investment banking/accelerator firm. These investments underscore the Company’s commitment to innovation and growth in the financial services sector. First Northwest Bancorp was incorporated in 2012 and completed its initial public offering in 2015 under the ticker symbol FNWB. The Company is headquartered in Port Angeles, Washington.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations of the business environment in which we operate, projections of future performance and execution on certain strategies, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, including our ability to collect, the outcome of litigation and statements regarding our mission and vision, and include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements often identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management beliefs and expectations and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide variety of factors including, but not limited to: increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; the credit risks of lending activities; pressures on liquidity, including as a result of withdrawals of deposits or declines in the value of our investment portfolio; risks related to overall economic conditions; geopolitical events; legislative, regulatory, and policy changes; legal proceedings, regulatory investigations and their resolutions; and other factors described in the Companys latest Annual Report on Form 10-K under the section entitled "Risk Factors," and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on our website at www.ourfirstfed.com and on the SECs website at www.sec.gov.

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release and in the other public statements we make may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by or on our behalf and the Company's operating and stock price performance may be negatively affected. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2026 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect the Companys operations and stock price performance.

For More Information Contact:
Curt Queyrouze, President and Chief Executive Officer
Phyllis Nomura, Chief Financial Officer and EVP
IRGroup@ourfirstfed.com 
360-457-0461

FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)		 
  
  March 31, 2026  December 31,
2025		  September 30,
2025		  June 30, 2025  March 31, 2025 
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks $16,548  $15,530  $15,688  $18,487  $18,911 
Interest-earning deposits in banks  87,588   69,587   63,482   69,376   51,412 
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost at each period end of $299,707, $295,849, $310,545, $336,206 and $348,249)  272,985   270,310   282,608   303,515   315,433 
Loans held for sale  1,140   1,063   2,154   1,557   2,940 
Loans receivable (net of allowance for credit losses on loans at each period end of $16,823, $16,987, $16,203, $18,345, and $20,569)  1,612,979   1,612,028   1,607,825   1,647,217   1,637,573 
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost  13,927   13,105   10,856   14,906   13,106 
Accrued interest receivable  7,051   6,498   8,160   8,305   8,319 
Premises and equipment, net  8,591   8,464   8,788   8,999   9,870 
Servicing rights on sold loans, at fair value  2,999   3,014   3,093   3,220   3,301 
Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI"), net  42,850   42,382   41,889   41,380   31,786 
Equity and partnership investments  15,452   15,489   15,048   14,811   15,026 
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net  1,062   1,062   1,080   1,081   1,082 
Deferred tax asset, net  13,898   13,638   14,168   14,266   14,304 
Right-of-use ("ROU") asset, net  15,316   15,596   15,494   15,772   16,687 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  21,057   20,129   21,040   32,471   31,680 
Total assets $2,133,443  $2,107,895  $2,111,373  $2,195,363  $2,171,430 
                     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Deposits $1,601,582  $1,599,101  $1,653,327  $1,654,636  $1,666,068 
Borrowings  328,160   308,143   259,625   344,108   307,091 
Accrued interest payable  280   1,223   1,145   1,514   2,163 
Lease liability, net  16,250   16,439   16,071   16,257   17,266 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  27,514   24,301   24,321   27,790   29,767 
Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance  2,691   1,424   2,356   1,325   2,583 
Total liabilities  1,976,477   1,950,631   1,956,845   2,045,630   2,024,938 
                     
Shareholders' Equity                    
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 5,000,000 shares, no shares issued or outstanding               
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding at each period end: 9,499,300; 9,467,925; 9,462,150; 9,444,963; and 9,440,618  95   95   94   94   94 
Additional paid-in capital  93,854   93,803   93,646   93,595   93,450 
Retained earnings  91,707   91,699   91,317   90,506   87,506 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax  (22,920)  (22,398)  (24,429)  (28,198)  (28,129)
Unearned employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) shares  (5,770)  (5,935)  (6,100)  (6,264)  (6,429)
Total shareholders' equity  156,966   157,264   154,528   149,733   146,492 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,133,443  $2,107,895  $2,111,373  $2,195,363  $2,171,430 



FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)		 
  
  For the Quarter Ended 
  March 31,
2026		  December 31,
2025		  September 30,
2025		  June 30, 2025  March 31,
2025		 
INTEREST INCOME                    
Interest and fees on loans receivable $22,000  $22,431  $22,814  $22,814  $22,231 
Interest on investment securities  2,585   2,971   3,244   3,466   3,803 
Interest on deposits in banks  467   473   570   520   482 
FHLB dividends  282   262   282   331   307 
Total interest income  25,334   26,137   26,910   27,131   26,823 
INTEREST EXPENSE                    
Deposits  7,930   8,648   9,083   9,552   9,737 
Borrowings  2,964   2,799   3,258   3,386   3,239 
Total interest expense  10,894   11,447   12,341   12,938   12,976 
Net interest income  14,440   14,690   14,569   14,193   13,847 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES                    
(Recapture of) provision for credit losses on loans  (13)  466   (620)  (296)  7,770 
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments  91   97   (53)  (64)  15 
Provision for credit losses  78   563   (673)  (360)  7,785 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  14,362   14,127   15,242   14,553   6,062 
NONINTEREST INCOME                    
Loan and deposit service fees  1,122   1,044   1,114   1,095   1,106 
Sold loan servicing fees and servicing rights mark-to-market  127   57   85   92   195 
Net gain on sale of loans  76   96   (39)  44   11 
Increase in BOLI cash surrender value  468   493   539   485   372 
Income from BOLI death benefit, net              1,059 
Other income  215   2,000   303   454   1,034 
Total noninterest income  2,008   3,690   2,002   2,170   3,777 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                    
Compensation and benefits  8,232   8,042   8,353   4,698   7,715 
Data processing  2,228   1,990   1,941   1,926   2,011 
Occupancy and equipment  1,565   1,539   1,505   1,507   1,592 
Supplies, postage, and telephone  298   332   344   346   298 
Regulatory assessments and state taxes  534   688   558   501   479 
Advertising  304   290   282   299   265 
Professional fees  2,026   1,957   2,668   1,449   777 
FDIC insurance premium  363   424   411   463   434 
Legal settlement        (10)     5,750 
Other expense  1,134   1,640   1,338   1,576   679 
Total noninterest expense  16,684   16,902   17,390   12,765   20,000 
(Loss) income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes  (314)  915   (146)  3,958   (10,161)
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes  (320)  533   (948)  297   (1,125)
Net income (loss) $6  $382  $802  $3,661  $(9,036)
                     
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share $-  $0.04  $0.09  $0.42  $(1.03)
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding  8,894,998   8,860,060   8,813,632   8,791,478   8,747,422 



FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
 
  
Selected Loan Detail March 31, 2026  December 31,
2025		  September 30,
2025		  June 30, 2025  March 31, 2025 
Construction and land loans breakout                    
1-4 Family construction $18,802  $21,954  $29,961  $39,040  $42,371 
Multifamily construction  12,144   10,109   15,660   14,728   9,223 
Nonresidential construction  25,758   23,005   16,484   12,832   7,229 
Land and development  5,643   6,200   5,688   5,938   6,054 
Total construction and land loans $62,347  $61,268  $67,793  $72,538  $64,877 
                     
Auto and other consumer loans breakout                    
Triad Manufactured Home loans $131,406  $132,287  $133,425  $135,537  $134,740 
Woodside auto loans  147,444   137,678   131,800   127,828   118,972 
First Help auto loans  7,570   8,491   9,561   11,221   13,012 
Other auto loans  468   586   767   1,016   1,313 
Other consumer loans  4,072   4,460   4,671   5,275   5,841 
Total auto and other consumer loans $290,960  $283,502  $280,224  $280,877  $273,878 
                     
Commercial business loans breakout                    
Northpointe Bank MPP $41,951  $18,941  $-  $-  $- 
Secured lines of credit  40,991   39,783   43,081   41,043   39,986 
Unsecured lines of credit  3,351   2,901   2,580   2,551   2,030 
SBA loans  5,505   5,645   6,347   6,618   6,889 
Other commercial business loans  60,793   63,041   61,152   67,631   70,878 
Total commercial business loans $152,591  $130,311  $113,160  $117,843  $119,783 


Loans by Collateral and Unfunded Commitments March 31, 2026  December 31,
2025		  September 30,
2025		  June 30, 2025  March 31, 2025 
One-to-four family construction $18,571  $23,815  $31,627  $40,509  $38,221 
All other construction and land  44,000   37,334   36,161   36,129   30,947 
One-to-four family first mortgage  440,576   431,222   415,670   420,847   428,081 
One-to-four family junior liens  21,169   21,003   20,568   20,116   15,155 
One-to-four family revolving open-end  57,027   56,365   58,486   57,502   51,832 
Commercial real estate, owner occupied:                    
Health care  28,177   28,488   28,794   29,091   29,386 
Office  18,953   19,216   18,499   19,116   19,363 
Warehouse  7,549   7,608   7,684   7,432   9,272 
Other  72,556   71,313   73,562   74,364   74,915 
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied:                    
Office  36,657   40,311   40,917   42,198   41,885 
Retail  53,519   50,494   50,839   51,708   50,737 
Hospitality  62,729   63,113   63,953   64,308   62,226 
Other  115,367   112,307   106,991   93,505   93,549 
Multi-family residential  272,025   289,581   297,379   330,784   339,217 
Commercial business loans  61,247   66,264   68,062   73,403   75,628 
Commercial agriculture and fishing loans  27,982   25,842   23,346   22,443   22,914 
State and political subdivision obligations  333   333   369   369   369 
Consumer automobile loans  155,443   146,708   142,064   139,992   133,209 
Consumer loans secured by other assets  133,825   134,826   136,073   138,378   137,619 
Consumer loans unsecured  1,691   1,969   2,088   2,508   3,051 
Total loans $1,629,396  $1,628,112  $1,623,132  $1,664,702  $1,657,576 
                     
Unfunded commitments under lines of credit or existing loans $166,897  $167,489  $158,118  $166,589  $175,100 


FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)		 
  
  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2026  2025 
  Average  Interest      Average  Interest     
  Balance  Earned/  Yield/  Balance  Earned/  Yield/ 
(dollars in thousands) Outstanding  Paid  Rate  Outstanding  Paid  Rate 
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans receivable, net(1) (2) $1,597,287  $22,000   5.59% $1,641,937  $22,231   5.49%
Total investment securities  269,658   2,585   3.89   333,208   3,803   4.63 
FHLB dividends  12,168   282   9.40   13,609   307   9.15 
Interest-earning deposits in banks  51,046   467   3.71   42,917   482   4.55 
Total interest-earning assets(3)  1,930,159   25,334   5.32   2,031,671   26,823   5.35 
Noninterest-earning assets  140,292           143,077         
Total average assets $2,070,451          $2,174,748         
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits $140,578  $72   0.21  $168,414  $260   0.63 
Money market accounts  446,467   2,343   2.13   414,425   2,345   2.29 
Savings accounts  243,322   871   1.45   216,499   783   1.47 
Certificates of deposit, customer  438,176   3,892   3.60   451,936   4,522   4.06 
Certificates of deposit, brokered  70,123   752   4.35   158,269   1,827   4.68 
Total interest-bearing deposits(4)  1,338,666   7,930   2.40   1,409,543   9,737   2.80 
Advances  252,778   2,619   4.20   279,500   2,855   4.14 
Subordinated debt  34,651   345   4.04   38,370   384   4.06 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,626,095   10,894   2.72   1,727,413   12,976   3.05 
Noninterest-bearing deposits(4)  240,633           243,569         
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities  44,191           47,329         
Total average liabilities  1,910,919           2,018,311         
Average equity  159,532           156,437         
Total average liabilities and equity $2,070,451          $2,174,748         
                         
Net interest income     $14,440          $13,847     
Net interest rate spread          2.60           2.30 
Net earning assets $304,064          $304,258         
Net interest margin(5)          3.03           2.76 
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities  118.7%          117.6%        

(1) The average loans receivable, net balances include nonaccrual loans.
(2) Interest earned on loans receivable includes net deferred costs of $633,000 and $338,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
(3) Includes interest-earning deposits (cash) at other financial institutions.
(4) Cost of all deposits, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, was 2.04% and 2.39% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
(5) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.


FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial measures that are not in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP measures are presented where management believes the information will help investors understand the Company’s results of operations or financial position and assess trends. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure is also provided. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Other banking companies may use names similar to those the Company uses for the non-GAAP financial measures the Company discloses, but may calculate them differently. Investors should understand how the Company and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

Calculations Based on Tangible Common Equity:

  For the Quarter Ended 
($ in thousands, except per share data) March 31,
2026		  December 31,
2025		  September
30, 2025		  June 30, 2025  March 31,
2025		 
                     
Total shareholders' equity $156,966  $157,264  $154,528  $149,733  $146,492 
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets  1,062   1,062   1,080   1,081   1,082 
Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights  312   302   317   372   415 
Total tangible common equity $155,592  $155,900  $153,131  $148,280  $144,995 
                     
Total assets $2,133,443  $2,107,895  $2,111,373  $2,195,363  $2,171,430 
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets  1,062   1,062   1,080   1,081   1,082 
Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights  312   302   317   372   415 
Total tangible assets $2,132,069  $2,106,531  $2,109,976  $2,193,910  $2,169,933 
                     
Average shareholders' equity $159,532  $157,588  $151,376  $146,857  $156,437 
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets  1,062   1,080   1,081   1,081   1,082 
Average disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights  302   317   371   415   423 
Total average tangible common equity $158,168  $156,191  $149,924  $145,361  $154,932 
                     
Net income (loss) $6  $382  $802  $3,661  $(9,036)
Common shares outstanding  9,499,300   9,467,925   9,462,150   9,444,963   9,440,618 
GAAP Ratios:                    
Equity to total assets  7.36%  7.46%  7.32%  6.82%  6.75%
Return on average equity  0.02%  0.96%  2.10%  10.00%  -23.42%
Book value per common share $16.52  $16.61  $16.33  $15.85  $15.52 
Non-GAAP Ratios:                    
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)  7.30%  7.40%  7.26%  6.76%  6.68%
Return on average tangible common equity(1)  0.02%  0.97%  2.12%  10.10%  -23.65%
Tangible book value per common share(1) $16.38  $16.47  $16.18  $15.70  $15.36 


(1)We believe that the use of tangible equity and tangible assets improves the comparability to other institutions that have not engaged in acquisitions that resulted in recorded goodwill and other intangibles.


Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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