First Northwest Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

PORT ANGELES, Wash., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) ("First Northwest" or the "Company"), the holding company for First Fed Bank ("First Fed" or the "Bank"), today reported net income of $6,000 for the first quarter of 2026, compared to net income of $382,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025 and a net loss of $9.0 million for the first quarter of 2025. Basic and diluted income per share were $0.00 for the first quarter of 2026, compared to basic and diluted income per share of $0.04 for the fourth quarter of 2025 and basic and diluted loss per share of $1.03 for the first quarter of 2025.

Management Outlook; President and Chief Executive Officer, Curt Queyrouze:

"As we move through 2026, we are executing a disciplined transformation to improve our operating efficiency and reposition the balance sheet for long-term performance. While near-term results will reflect this transition, we remain encouraged by the underlying momentum in our core banking franchise. We are focused on disciplined balance sheet management, strengthening our funding and liquidity profile, and maintaining a strong capital position as we work to improve profitability. We are confident that the actions we are taking today will drive improvement beginning in the second half of the year and position the company for stronger, more consistent performance in 2027 and beyond."

First Quarter Insights:

• Core banking revenues remained steady. • Net interest margin expanded for the sixth consecutive quarter to 3.03% for the current quarter compared to 3.00% in the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily as a result of a decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. • Cost of total deposits dropped to 2.04% for the current quarter from 2.12% in the preceding quarter, as higher-cost brokered certificates of deposit ("CDs") matured during the current quarter. • First Fed total risk-based capital ratio remained relatively stable at 13.5% for the current quarter compared to 13.6% in the fourth quarter of 2025, and 13.4% for the first quarter of 2025. • Net loans receivable, excluding loans held for sale, increased $951,000, or 0.1%, to $1.61 billion at March 31, 2026 from $1.61 billion at December 31, 2025, and decreased $24.6 million, or 1.5%, from $1.64 billion at March 31, 2025. • Customer deposits increased $24.9 million, or 1.6%, to $1.54 billion at March 31, 2026 from $1.51 billion at December 31, 2025, and increased $9.3 million, or 0.6%, from $1.53 billion at March 31, 2025. • Brokered deposits decreased $22.4 million, or 25.9%, to $64.1 million at March 31, 2026 from $86.5 million at December 31, 2025, and decreased $73.8 million, or 53.5%, from $137.9 million at March 31, 2025. • FHLB advances increased $20.0 million, or 7.3%, to $293.5 million at March 31, 2026 from $273.5 million at December 31, 2025, partially offsetting the decrease in brokered deposits. • A recapture of provision for credit losses on loans of $13,000 was recorded in the first quarter of 2026, compared to a provision of $466,000 for the preceding quarter and a provision of $7.8 million for the first quarter of 2025.





Other Updates:

• The Bank continues to vigorously defend the previously disclosed legal proceedings. First Fed is entering into discovery in the Socotra REIT matter. The Bank is also preparing for a hearing on 3|5|2 Capital GP LLC's and Leucadia Asset Management LLC's Motion to Dismiss the Bank's counter claims.





Selected Quarterly Financial Ratios:

As of or For the Quarter Ended March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September

30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31,

2025 Performance ratios: (1) Return on average assets 0.00 % 0.07 % 0.15 % 0.68 % -1.69 % Return on average equity 0.02 0.96 2.10 10.00 -23.42 Net interest margin (2) 3.03 3.00 2.91 2.83 2.76 Efficiency ratio (3) 101.4 92.0 104.9 78.0 113.5 Equity to total assets 7.36 7.46 7.32 6.82 6.75 Book value per common share $ 16.52 $ 16.61 $ 16.33 $ 15.85 $ 15.52 Tangible performance ratios: (1) Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4) 7.30 % 7.40 % 7.26 % 6.76 % 6.68 % Return on average tangible common equity (4) 0.02 0.97 2.12 10.10 -23.65 Tangible book value per common share (4) $ 16.38 $ 16.47 $ 16.18 $ 15.70 $ 15.36 Capital ratios (First Fed): (5) Tier 1 leverage 9.6 % 9.5 % 9.3 % 9.1 % 9.0 % Common equity Tier 1 capital 12.4 12.5 12.7 12.0 12.1 Total risk-based 13.5 13.6 13.7 13.1 13.4





(1 ) Performance ratios are annualized, where appropriate. (2 ) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3 ) Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total other noninterest income. (4 ) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release. (5 ) Current period capital ratios are preliminary and subject to finalization of the FDIC Call Report.





Net Interest Income and Margin

Total interest income decreased $803,000 to $25.3 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $26.1 million for the preceding quarter, and decreased $1.5 million compared to $26.8 million in the first quarter of 2025. Interest income decreased in the first quarter of 2026 primarily due to decreased average balances of interest-earning assets. Average real estate loan balances decreased while average consumer and commercial business loan balances increased over the preceding quarter. Average investment securities balances and yields also decreased compared to the preceding quarter as a result of maturities during the fourth quarter of 2025. The yield on interest-earning assets decreased by 2 basis points to 5.32% compared to the preceding quarter, primarily due to reduced average loan balances.

Total interest expense decreased $553,000 to $10.9 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $11.5 million for the preceding quarter, and decreased $2.1 million compared to $13.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. Interest expense decreased in the first quarter of 2026 primarily due to a reduced volume of higher-rate brokered CDs and decreases in interest paid on customer deposit accounts. The current quarter decreases were partially offset by an increase in the average balance of borrowings. As a result of these first quarter changes, the total cost of funds decreased 4 basis points to 2.37% compared to the preceding quarter.

The net interest margin increased to 3.03% for the first quarter of 2026, from 3.00% for the preceding quarter and 2.76% for the first quarter of 2025, marking six consecutive quarters of improvement for a total increase of 33 basis points over that period.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income decreased $1.7 million to $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2026, from $3.7 million for the preceding quarter. The decrease is primarily due to the $1.7 million nonrecurring reimbursement received from the Bank's insurance carrier to offset expenses related to previously disclosed legal matters, which was recorded in other income for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Noninterest expense decreased $218,000 to $16.7 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $16.9 million for the preceding quarter. The decline resulted from branch closure costs experienced in the fourth quarter of 2025, partially offset by increases in data processing expenses and compensation costs. Legal fees recorded in professional fees remain elevated due to the ongoing legal matters previously disclosed.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans ("ACLL") and Credit Quality

The ACLL decreased $164,000 to $16.8 million at March 31, 2026, from $17.0 million at December 31, 2025. The ACLL as a percentage of total loans was 1.03% at March 31, 2026, a decrease from 1.04% at December 31, 2025, and a decrease from 1.24% one year earlier. A $13,000 recapture of loan provision expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, was the result of a $256,000 decrease in the overall pooled loan reserve, partially offset by $151,000 in net charge-offs and a $92,000 increase in reserves on individually evaluated loans. The change in pooled loan reserve was driven by decreased loan balances in most categories combined with lower loss factors applied to one-to-four family and other consumer loans. Decreases to the pooled loan reserve balance were partially offset by higher purchased auto and Northpointe Mortgage Purchase Program ("Northpointe MPP") balances and higher loss factors applied to commercial real estate, multi-family and construction loan balances at the end of the current quarter. The pooled loan reserve was impacted by a mild improvement in gross domestic product and unemployment forecasts, partially offset by a reduction in nonaccrual loans compared to the preceding quarter.

Nonperforming loans decreased $896,000 to $21.7 million at March 31, 2026, from $22.6 million at December 31, 2025. Current quarter activity included principal payments totaling $806,000, payoffs totaling $776,000 and net recoveries on nonperforming loans totaling $505,000. The decreases were partially offset by the transition into nonaccrual status of loans totaling $1.2 million across multiple loan categories. ACLL to nonperforming loans increased to 78% at March 31, 2026, from 75% at December 31, 2025, and decreased from 101% at March 31, 2025. This ratio increased compared to the preceding quarter primarily due to a reduction in nonperforming loan balances.

Classified loans decreased $685,000 to $34.6 million at March 31, 2026, from $35.3 million at December 31, 2025, primarily due to payoffs totaling $653,000, principal payments totaling $567,000, net recoveries on previously charged-off loans totaling $501,000 and upgrades totaling $156,000. The decreases were partially offset by $1.2 million of new downgrades across multiple loan categories. Four collateral-dependent loans totaling $26.5 million account for 77% of the classified loan balance at March 31, 2026.

For the Quarter Ended ACLL ($ in thousands) March 31, 2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 Balance at beginning of period $ 16,987 $ 16,203 $ 18,345 $ 20,569 $ 20,449 Charge-offs: Commercial real estate (3 ) (329 ) (656 ) (15 ) (5,571 ) Construction and land (171 ) (1,027 ) (483 ) — (374 ) Auto and other consumer (276 ) (123 ) (106 ) (273 ) (243 ) Commercial business (133 ) (964 ) (1,005 ) (2,823 ) (1,513 ) Total charge-offs (583 ) (2,443 ) (2,250 ) (3,111 ) (7,701 ) Recoveries: Commercial real estate — — 6 20 6 Construction and land — — — 5 — Auto and other consumer 50 34 47 74 43 Commercial business 382 2,727 675 1,084 2 Total recoveries 432 2,761 728 1,183 51 Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries (151 ) 318 (1,522 ) (1,928 ) (7,650 ) (Recapture of) provision for credit losses (13 ) 466 (620 ) (296 ) 7,770 Balance at end of period $ 16,823 $ 16,987 $ 16,203 $ 18,345 $ 20,569 Average total loans $ 1,613,526 $ 1,622,476 $ 1,650,340 $ 1,658,723 $ 1,662,095 Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average outstanding loans 0.04 % -0.08 % 0.37 % 0.47 % 1.87 %





Asset Quality ($ in thousands) March 31, 2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 Nonaccrual loans: One-to-four family $ 2,521 $ 2,272 $ 2,345 $ 2,274 $ 1,404 Commercial real estate 9,619 9,745 3,439 4,095 4 Construction and land 4,164 5,146 6,037 13,063 15,280 Home equity 53 53 9 10 54 Auto and other consumer 1,280 1,086 1,072 410 710 Commercial business 4,062 4,293 470 514 2,903 Total nonaccrual loans 21,699 22,595 13,372 20,366 20,355 Other real estate owned 1,380 1,380 1,377 1,297 — Total nonperforming assets $ 23,079 $ 23,975 $ 14,749 $ 21,663 $ 20,355 Nonaccrual loans as a % of total loans(1) 1.33 % 1.39 % 0.82 % 1.22 % 1.23 % Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets(2) 1.08 1.14 0.70 0.99 0.94 ACLL as a % of total loans 1.03 1.04 1.00 1.10 1.24 ACLL as a % of nonaccrual loans 77.53 75.18 121.17 90.08 101.05 Total past due loans to total loans 1.18 1.21 0.88 1.17 1.36





(1 ) Nonperforming loans consists of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due. (2 ) Nonperforming assets consists of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), real estate owned and repossessed assets.





Financial Condition and Capital

Balance sheet growth was impacted by higher on-balance-sheet liquidity at March 31, 2026, compared to December 31, 2025. Capital levels remained stable despite the impact of the rate environment on the securities portfolio reflected in accumulated other comprehensive income.

Investment securities increased $2.7 million, or 1.0%, to $273.0 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $270.3 million three months earlier, and decreased $42.5 million compared to $315.4 million at March 31, 2025. Purchases totaling $11.1 million were partially offset by maturities totaling $3.3 million, regular principal payments totaling $3.9 million and a $1.2 million increase in net unrealized losses during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated average life of the securities portfolio was approximately 6.8 years at March 31, 2026, 6.5 years at the preceding quarter end and 6.9 years at the end of the first quarter of 2025. The effective duration of the portfolio was approximately 4.7 years at March 31, 2026, compared to 4.6 years at the preceding quarter end and 4.3 years at the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Investment Securities ($ in thousands) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 March 31,

2025 Three Month

% Change One Year %

Change Available for Sale at Fair Value Municipal bonds $ 79,565 $ 80,252 $ 78,295 -0.9 % 1.6 % U.S. government agency issued asset-backed securities (ABS agency) 11,632 11,943 12,643 -2.6 -8.0 Corporate issued asset-backed securities (ABS corporate) 7,676 7,961 15,671 -3.6 -51.0 Corporate issued debt securities (Corporate debt) 37,392 38,801 55,067 -3.6 -32.1 U.S. Small Business Administration securities (SBA) 5,820 6,293 8,061 -7.5 -27.8 Mortgage-backed securities: U.S. government agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS agency) 97,968 91,656 96,642 6.9 1.4 Non-agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS non-agency) 32,932 33,404 49,054 -1.4 -32.9 Total securities available for sale $ 272,985 $ 270,310 $ 315,433 1.0 -13.5





Net loans receivable, excluding loans held for sale, increased $951,000, or 0.1%, to $1.61 billion at March 31, 2026, from $1.61 billion at December 31, 2025, and decreased $24.6 million, or 1.5%, from $1.64 billion one year prior. Construction loans that converted into fully amortizing loans during the quarter totaled $2.0 million. Loan payoffs of $39.8 million, regular payments of $27.8 million and charge-offs totaling $1.5 million outpaced draws on existing loans totaling $22.7 million and new loan funding totaling $16.5 million. Participation in the Northpointe MPP increased $23.0 million and purchased auto loans increased $8.5 million during the current quarter.

Loans ($ in thousands) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 March 31,

2025 Three Month

% Change One Year %

Change Real Estate: One-to-four family $ 362,984 $ 376,731 $ 394,428 -3.6 % -8.0 % Multi-family 270,979 288,529 338,147 -6.1 -19.9 Commercial real estate 403,243 402,683 387,312 0.1 4.1 Construction and land 62,347 61,268 64,877 1.8 -3.9 Total real estate loans 1,099,553 1,129,211 1,184,764 -2.6 -7.2 Consumer: Home equity 86,292 85,088 79,151 1.4 9.0 Auto and other consumer 290,960 283,502 273,878 2.6 6.2 Total consumer loans 377,252 368,590 353,029 2.4 6.9 Commercial business 152,591 130,311 119,783 17.1 27.4 Total loans receivable 1,629,396 1,628,112 1,657,576 0.1 -1.7 Less: Derivative basis adjustment (406 ) (903 ) (566 ) 55.0 28.3 Allowance for credit losses on loans 16,823 16,987 20,569 -1.0 -18.2 Total loans receivable, net $ 1,612,979 $ 1,612,028 $ 1,637,573 0.1 -1.5





Total deposits increased $2.5 million to $1.60 billion at March 31, 2026, compared to $1.60 billion at December 31, 2025, and decreased $64.5 million compared to $1.67 billion one year prior. During the first quarter of 2026, total customer deposit balances increased $24.9 million and brokered deposit balances decreased $22.4 million. The customer deposit mix reflects increased average savings account balances while average balances of all other customer accounts decreased compared to the preceding quarter. The rates paid on customer interest-bearing deposits decreased 8 basis points to 2.29% for the current quarter, compared to 2.37% for the fourth quarter of 2025. The deposit mix compared to March 31, 2025, reflects a continued shift in average balances of customer accounts to savings and money market accounts from demand deposit and CD accounts, with an overall $17.3 million increase to average customer balances. An $88.1 million decrease in the average balance of brokered CDs was the main driver for the year-over-year decrease in total deposits. Rates paid on interest-bearing deposit accounts decreased 40 basis points compared to the same quarter one year ago.

Deposits ($ in thousands) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 March 31,

2025 Three Month

% Change One Year %

Change Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 238,901 $ 245,760 $ 247,890 -2.8 % -3.6 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 157,565 143,166 169,912 10.1 -7.3 Money market accounts 449,353 451,143 424,469 -0.4 5.9 Savings accounts 246,533 239,258 235,188 3.0 4.8 Certificates of deposit, customer 445,110 433,264 450,663 2.7 -1.2 Certificates of deposit, brokered 64,120 86,510 137,946 -25.9 -53.5 Total deposits $ 1,601,582 $ 1,599,101 $ 1,666,068 0.2 -3.9





FHLB advances increased $20.0 million during the current quarter, supporting increased on balance sheet liquidity.

Total shareholders’ equity decreased to $157.0 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $157.3 million three months earlier, due to a decrease in the after-tax fair market values of the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio of $847,000, partially offset by an increase in the after-tax fair value of the investment portfolio hedge of $295,000 and net income of $6,000. No shares of common stock were repurchased under the Company's April 2024 Stock Repurchase Plan (the "Repurchase Plan") during the quarter ended March 31, 2026. There are 846,123 shares that remain available for repurchase under the Repurchase Plan.

Capital levels for both the Company and the Bank remain in excess of applicable requirements and the Bank was categorized as "well-capitalized" at March 31, 2026. Preliminary calculations of Common Equity Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at March 31, 2026, for the Bank were 12.4% and 13.5%, respectively.

2025 Awards/Recognition Sound Publishing: Forbes Best-in-State Banks Best Bank in Clallam County Bellingham Best of the Northwest - Best Bank Silver Best Lender in Clallam County and West End













About the Company

First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) is a financial holding company engaged in investment activities including the business of its subsidiary, First Fed Bank. First Fed is a Pacific Northwest-based financial institution which has served its customers and communities since 1923. Currently First Fed has 17 locations in Washington state including 12 full-service branches. First Fed’s business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings by delivering a full array of financial products and services for individuals, small businesses, non-profit organizations and commercial customers. First Northwest has also strategically invested in partnerships focused on developing modern financial solutions and a boutique investment banking/accelerator firm. These investments underscore the Company’s commitment to innovation and growth in the financial services sector. First Northwest Bancorp was incorporated in 2012 and completed its initial public offering in 2015 under the ticker symbol FNWB. The Company is headquartered in Port Angeles, Washington.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations of the business environment in which we operate, projections of future performance and execution on certain strategies, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, including our ability to collect, the outcome of litigation and statements regarding our mission and vision, and include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements often identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management beliefs and expectations and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide variety of factors including, but not limited to: increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; the credit risks of lending activities; pressures on liquidity, including as a result of withdrawals of deposits or declines in the value of our investment portfolio; risks related to overall economic conditions; geopolitical events; legislative, regulatory, and policy changes; legal proceedings, regulatory investigations and their resolutions; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K under the section entitled "Risk Factors," and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on our website at www.ourfirstfed.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release and in the other public statements we make may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by or on our behalf and the Company's operating and stock price performance may be negatively affected. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2026 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect the Company’s operations and stock price performance.

For More Information Contact:

Curt Queyrouze, President and Chief Executive Officer

Phyllis Nomura, Chief Financial Officer and EVP

IRGroup@ourfirstfed.com

360-457-0461

FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) March 31, 2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 16,548 $ 15,530 $ 15,688 $ 18,487 $ 18,911 Interest-earning deposits in banks 87,588 69,587 63,482 69,376 51,412 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost at each period end of $299,707, $295,849, $310,545, $336,206 and $348,249) 272,985 270,310 282,608 303,515 315,433 Loans held for sale 1,140 1,063 2,154 1,557 2,940 Loans receivable (net of allowance for credit losses on loans at each period end of $16,823, $16,987, $16,203, $18,345, and $20,569) 1,612,979 1,612,028 1,607,825 1,647,217 1,637,573 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost 13,927 13,105 10,856 14,906 13,106 Accrued interest receivable 7,051 6,498 8,160 8,305 8,319 Premises and equipment, net 8,591 8,464 8,788 8,999 9,870 Servicing rights on sold loans, at fair value 2,999 3,014 3,093 3,220 3,301 Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI"), net 42,850 42,382 41,889 41,380 31,786 Equity and partnership investments 15,452 15,489 15,048 14,811 15,026 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,062 1,062 1,080 1,081 1,082 Deferred tax asset, net 13,898 13,638 14,168 14,266 14,304 Right-of-use ("ROU") asset, net 15,316 15,596 15,494 15,772 16,687 Prepaid expenses and other assets 21,057 20,129 21,040 32,471 31,680 Total assets $ 2,133,443 $ 2,107,895 $ 2,111,373 $ 2,195,363 $ 2,171,430 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits $ 1,601,582 $ 1,599,101 $ 1,653,327 $ 1,654,636 $ 1,666,068 Borrowings 328,160 308,143 259,625 344,108 307,091 Accrued interest payable 280 1,223 1,145 1,514 2,163 Lease liability, net 16,250 16,439 16,071 16,257 17,266 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 27,514 24,301 24,321 27,790 29,767 Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance 2,691 1,424 2,356 1,325 2,583 Total liabilities 1,976,477 1,950,631 1,956,845 2,045,630 2,024,938 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 5,000,000 shares, no shares issued or outstanding — — — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding at each period end: 9,499,300; 9,467,925; 9,462,150; 9,444,963; and 9,440,618 95 95 94 94 94 Additional paid-in capital 93,854 93,803 93,646 93,595 93,450 Retained earnings 91,707 91,699 91,317 90,506 87,506 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (22,920 ) (22,398 ) (24,429 ) (28,198 ) (28,129 ) Unearned employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) shares (5,770 ) (5,935 ) (6,100 ) (6,264 ) (6,429 ) Total shareholders' equity 156,966 157,264 154,528 149,733 146,492 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,133,443 $ 2,107,895 $ 2,111,373 $ 2,195,363 $ 2,171,430









FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30, 2025 March 31,

2025 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 22,000 $ 22,431 $ 22,814 $ 22,814 $ 22,231 Interest on investment securities 2,585 2,971 3,244 3,466 3,803 Interest on deposits in banks 467 473 570 520 482 FHLB dividends 282 262 282 331 307 Total interest income 25,334 26,137 26,910 27,131 26,823 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 7,930 8,648 9,083 9,552 9,737 Borrowings 2,964 2,799 3,258 3,386 3,239 Total interest expense 10,894 11,447 12,341 12,938 12,976 Net interest income 14,440 14,690 14,569 14,193 13,847 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES (Recapture of) provision for credit losses on loans (13 ) 466 (620 ) (296 ) 7,770 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments 91 97 (53 ) (64 ) 15 Provision for credit losses 78 563 (673 ) (360 ) 7,785 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 14,362 14,127 15,242 14,553 6,062 NONINTEREST INCOME Loan and deposit service fees 1,122 1,044 1,114 1,095 1,106 Sold loan servicing fees and servicing rights mark-to-market 127 57 85 92 195 Net gain on sale of loans 76 96 (39 ) 44 11 Increase in BOLI cash surrender value 468 493 539 485 372 Income from BOLI death benefit, net — — — — 1,059 Other income 215 2,000 303 454 1,034 Total noninterest income 2,008 3,690 2,002 2,170 3,777 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and benefits 8,232 8,042 8,353 4,698 7,715 Data processing 2,228 1,990 1,941 1,926 2,011 Occupancy and equipment 1,565 1,539 1,505 1,507 1,592 Supplies, postage, and telephone 298 332 344 346 298 Regulatory assessments and state taxes 534 688 558 501 479 Advertising 304 290 282 299 265 Professional fees 2,026 1,957 2,668 1,449 777 FDIC insurance premium 363 424 411 463 434 Legal settlement — — (10 ) — 5,750 Other expense 1,134 1,640 1,338 1,576 679 Total noninterest expense 16,684 16,902 17,390 12,765 20,000 (Loss) income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes (314 ) 915 (146 ) 3,958 (10,161 ) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (320 ) 533 (948 ) 297 (1,125 ) Net income (loss) $ 6 $ 382 $ 802 $ 3,661 $ (9,036 ) Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ - $ 0.04 $ 0.09 $ 0.42 $ (1.03 ) Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 8,894,998 8,860,060 8,813,632 8,791,478 8,747,422









FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

Selected Loan Detail March 31, 2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 Construction and land loans breakout 1-4 Family construction $ 18,802 $ 21,954 $ 29,961 $ 39,040 $ 42,371 Multifamily construction 12,144 10,109 15,660 14,728 9,223 Nonresidential construction 25,758 23,005 16,484 12,832 7,229 Land and development 5,643 6,200 5,688 5,938 6,054 Total construction and land loans $ 62,347 $ 61,268 $ 67,793 $ 72,538 $ 64,877 Auto and other consumer loans breakout Triad Manufactured Home loans $ 131,406 $ 132,287 $ 133,425 $ 135,537 $ 134,740 Woodside auto loans 147,444 137,678 131,800 127,828 118,972 First Help auto loans 7,570 8,491 9,561 11,221 13,012 Other auto loans 468 586 767 1,016 1,313 Other consumer loans 4,072 4,460 4,671 5,275 5,841 Total auto and other consumer loans $ 290,960 $ 283,502 $ 280,224 $ 280,877 $ 273,878 Commercial business loans breakout Northpointe Bank MPP $ 41,951 $ 18,941 $ - $ - $ - Secured lines of credit 40,991 39,783 43,081 41,043 39,986 Unsecured lines of credit 3,351 2,901 2,580 2,551 2,030 SBA loans 5,505 5,645 6,347 6,618 6,889 Other commercial business loans 60,793 63,041 61,152 67,631 70,878 Total commercial business loans $ 152,591 $ 130,311 $ 113,160 $ 117,843 $ 119,783





Loans by Collateral and Unfunded Commitments March 31, 2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 One-to-four family construction $ 18,571 $ 23,815 $ 31,627 $ 40,509 $ 38,221 All other construction and land 44,000 37,334 36,161 36,129 30,947 One-to-four family first mortgage 440,576 431,222 415,670 420,847 428,081 One-to-four family junior liens 21,169 21,003 20,568 20,116 15,155 One-to-four family revolving open-end 57,027 56,365 58,486 57,502 51,832 Commercial real estate, owner occupied: Health care 28,177 28,488 28,794 29,091 29,386 Office 18,953 19,216 18,499 19,116 19,363 Warehouse 7,549 7,608 7,684 7,432 9,272 Other 72,556 71,313 73,562 74,364 74,915 Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied: Office 36,657 40,311 40,917 42,198 41,885 Retail 53,519 50,494 50,839 51,708 50,737 Hospitality 62,729 63,113 63,953 64,308 62,226 Other 115,367 112,307 106,991 93,505 93,549 Multi-family residential 272,025 289,581 297,379 330,784 339,217 Commercial business loans 61,247 66,264 68,062 73,403 75,628 Commercial agriculture and fishing loans 27,982 25,842 23,346 22,443 22,914 State and political subdivision obligations 333 333 369 369 369 Consumer automobile loans 155,443 146,708 142,064 139,992 133,209 Consumer loans secured by other assets 133,825 134,826 136,073 138,378 137,619 Consumer loans unsecured 1,691 1,969 2,088 2,508 3,051 Total loans $ 1,629,396 $ 1,628,112 $ 1,623,132 $ 1,664,702 $ 1,657,576 Unfunded commitments under lines of credit or existing loans $ 166,897 $ 167,489 $ 158,118 $ 166,589 $ 175,100





FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS

(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Average Interest Average Interest Balance Earned/ Yield/ Balance Earned/ Yield/ (dollars in thousands) Outstanding Paid Rate Outstanding Paid Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, net(1) (2) $ 1,597,287 $ 22,000 5.59 % $ 1,641,937 $ 22,231 5.49 % Total investment securities 269,658 2,585 3.89 333,208 3,803 4.63 FHLB dividends 12,168 282 9.40 13,609 307 9.15 Interest-earning deposits in banks 51,046 467 3.71 42,917 482 4.55 Total interest-earning assets(3) 1,930,159 25,334 5.32 2,031,671 26,823 5.35 Noninterest-earning assets 140,292 143,077 Total average assets $ 2,070,451 $ 2,174,748 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 140,578 $ 72 0.21 $ 168,414 $ 260 0.63 Money market accounts 446,467 2,343 2.13 414,425 2,345 2.29 Savings accounts 243,322 871 1.45 216,499 783 1.47 Certificates of deposit, customer 438,176 3,892 3.60 451,936 4,522 4.06 Certificates of deposit, brokered 70,123 752 4.35 158,269 1,827 4.68 Total interest-bearing deposits(4) 1,338,666 7,930 2.40 1,409,543 9,737 2.80 Advances 252,778 2,619 4.20 279,500 2,855 4.14 Subordinated debt 34,651 345 4.04 38,370 384 4.06 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,626,095 10,894 2.72 1,727,413 12,976 3.05 Noninterest-bearing deposits(4) 240,633 243,569 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 44,191 47,329 Total average liabilities 1,910,919 2,018,311 Average equity 159,532 156,437 Total average liabilities and equity $ 2,070,451 $ 2,174,748 Net interest income $ 14,440 $ 13,847 Net interest rate spread 2.60 2.30 Net earning assets $ 304,064 $ 304,258 Net interest margin(5) 3.03 2.76 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 118.7 % 117.6 %

(1) The average loans receivable, net balances include nonaccrual loans.

(2) Interest earned on loans receivable includes net deferred costs of $633,000 and $338,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

(3) Includes interest-earning deposits (cash) at other financial institutions.

(4) Cost of all deposits, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, was 2.04% and 2.39% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

(5) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial measures that are not in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP measures are presented where management believes the information will help investors understand the Company’s results of operations or financial position and assess trends. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure is also provided. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Other banking companies may use names similar to those the Company uses for the non-GAAP financial measures the Company discloses, but may calculate them differently. Investors should understand how the Company and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

Calculations Based on Tangible Common Equity:

For the Quarter Ended ($ in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September

30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31,

2025 Total shareholders' equity $ 156,966 $ 157,264 $ 154,528 $ 149,733 $ 146,492 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,062 1,062 1,080 1,081 1,082 Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights 312 302 317 372 415 Total tangible common equity $ 155,592 $ 155,900 $ 153,131 $ 148,280 $ 144,995 Total assets $ 2,133,443 $ 2,107,895 $ 2,111,373 $ 2,195,363 $ 2,171,430 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,062 1,062 1,080 1,081 1,082 Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights 312 302 317 372 415 Total tangible assets $ 2,132,069 $ 2,106,531 $ 2,109,976 $ 2,193,910 $ 2,169,933 Average shareholders' equity $ 159,532 $ 157,588 $ 151,376 $ 146,857 $ 156,437 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 1,062 1,080 1,081 1,081 1,082 Average disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights 302 317 371 415 423 Total average tangible common equity $ 158,168 $ 156,191 $ 149,924 $ 145,361 $ 154,932 Net income (loss) $ 6 $ 382 $ 802 $ 3,661 $ (9,036 ) Common shares outstanding 9,499,300 9,467,925 9,462,150 9,444,963 9,440,618 GAAP Ratios: Equity to total assets 7.36 % 7.46 % 7.32 % 6.82 % 6.75 % Return on average equity 0.02 % 0.96 % 2.10 % 10.00 % -23.42 % Book value per common share $ 16.52 $ 16.61 $ 16.33 $ 15.85 $ 15.52 Non-GAAP Ratios: Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 7.30 % 7.40 % 7.26 % 6.76 % 6.68 % Return on average tangible common equity(1) 0.02 % 0.97 % 2.12 % 10.10 % -23.65 % Tangible book value per common share(1) $ 16.38 $ 16.47 $ 16.18 $ 15.70 $ 15.36





(1 ) We believe that the use of tangible equity and tangible assets improves the comparability to other institutions that have not engaged in acquisitions that resulted in recorded goodwill and other intangibles.





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c76ada4-597c-45e8-b3b1-8bb0f196c0e2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dfb214d6-3a5a-4095-82df-e786decdea72

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2d7e84f-1d80-4387-b19b-8e734f449862

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ffc8f120-ce6f-4aca-9658-a93b9946741d