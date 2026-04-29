Concordant Launches Regulatory and Political Due Diligence Practice for Investors and Deal Teams

A purpose-built regulatory and political due diligence practice for the transaction community, delivering board-ready analysis for investors and deal teams evaluating transactions and market entry.

Provides a comprehensive, rigorous assessment of key regulatory, legislative, and political risks to valuation, closing, and long-term viability of transactions.

Backed by PPHC's 11 specialized firms, providing access to one of the largest federal lobbying practices in Washington alongside the country’s broadest state-level government affairs coverage.

Led by Trevor Hanger, a capital markets and merger arbitrage veteran, and Max Mandich, a former House policy adviser.

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. ("PPHC" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: PPHC), a leading global strategic communications provider, today announced that its Concordant Advisory subsidiary is expanding into regulatory and political due diligence, delivering board-ready diligence reports for investors, deal teams, and corporates evaluating high-stakes transactions and market entry.

Concordant draws on PPHC's depth of policy expertise – tapping more than 150 experienced policy experts and registered lobbyists, as well as the largest broker of state-level lobbying services in the country, with engagements and legislative tracking in all 50 U.S. states. Concordant provides deal teams with direct access to this expertise to deliver diligence reports that assess whether regulatory, legislative, or political risk could alter valuation assumptions, delay or prevent closing, or change the long-term viability of a business model. Engagements cover federal and state regulatory landscape analysis, stakeholder mapping, and actionable mitigation strategies.

The due diligence practice will be led by Trevor Hanger and Max Mandich, who bring complementary experience spanning capital markets, regulatory advisory, and policy analysis.

Trevor Hanger is a Partner at FTP, a PPHC member company, where he specializes in capital markets issues, alternative assets, and multi-sector transaction and portfolio company due diligence. Prior to joining FTP, Hanger served as COO and Director of Research at a boutique investment bank in Washington, D.C., where he managed the firm’s policy research, strategic consulting, and investment banking divisions and led teams advising institutional and private equity clients on corporate and investment strategy. He also has nearly a decade of experience as a merger arbitrage trader and Head of Policy on the buy side.

Max Mandich joins as Senior Director of Insights with extensive experience advising corporate and investor clients on U.S. policy and regulation within the financial services sector, including issues relevant to fintech and digital assets. He previously served as a senior associate at Global Counsel, where he analyzed US policy within the financial services sector for both corporate and investor clients. Prior to that, he served as a policy adviser to a Member of the US House of Representatives, handling financial services policy and economic issues.

Stewart Hall, CEO of PPHC commented:

"Our clients and their advisors have told us for years that they need a better way to underwrite political and regulatory risk in transactions. We believe PPHC has the deepest bench of policy expertise in the industry, and Concordant is how we put that expertise to work for the deal community. This is a focused, repeatable product backed by federal and state practitioners who are actively shaping the policy landscape our clients are trying to navigate."

Trevor Hanger, Partner at FTP commented:

"Investors are making billion-dollar decisions with incomplete pictures of the regulatory landscape. Having spent years on the capital markets side advising institutional and private equity clients, I know what deal teams actually need — and it’s not a policy briefing, it’s an investment-grade assessment of current and future regulatory risk that they can take to their investment committee. That’s what Concordant delivers."

Max Mandich, Senior Director of Concordant commented:

"The market for regulatory and political diligence is growing, and investors are increasingly looking for deeper insight. Concordant is built differently. When we staff an engagement, we’re not just sending researchers to read the public record. We’re bringing in the people who many times helped write the regulations, lobbied for the amendments, and understand the political environment. That is a fundamentally different product."

Concordant Advisory is a subsidiary of PPHC. For more information, visit concordantadvisory.com.

About PPHC

Incorporated in 2014, PPHC is a global strategic communications platform that supports clients in enhancing and defending their reputations, advancing policy objectives, managing regulatory risk, and engaging with federal and state-level policymakers, stakeholders, media, and the public.

Engaged by approximately 1,400 clients, including companies, trade associations and non-governmental organizations, PPHC is active in all major sectors of the economy, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, financial services, energy, technology, telecoms and transportation.

With operations across 18 offices in the United States and internationally, PPHC’s services include government relations, public affairs and corporate communications, research and analytics, digital advocacy campaigning, and compliance support.

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