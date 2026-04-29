Coastal Financial Corporation Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

EVERETT, Wash., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”, "Coastal", "we", "our", or "us"), the holding company for Coastal Community Bank (the “Bank”), through which it operates a community-focused bank segment ("community bank") with an industry leading banking as a service ("BaaS") segment ("CCBX"), today reported unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, including net income of $12.0 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share, compared to $12.6 million, or $0.82 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and $9.7 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Management Discussion of the First Quarter Results

"During the first quarter of 2026, total assets increased $922.4 million, or 19.5%, to $5.66 billion at March 31, 2026 compared to $4.74 billion at December 31, 2025, deposits grew by $897.0 million, or 21.6% and loans receivable increased by $109.8 million, representing a 2.9% rise, marking another period of solid growth. Our CCBX segment continued to expand product offerings with existing partners during the quarter, while advancing new partners through onboarding toward launch and active status in alignment with our long-term strategy. We expect growth to continue as current programs scale, new products are introduced, and we leverage our experience in the BaaS space to support disciplined, sustainable expansion,” stated CEO Eric Sprink.

Key Points for First Quarter and Our Go-Forward Strategy

CCBX Partner and Product Expansion. As of March 31, 2026 we had two partners in testing, three in implementation/onboarding, and two signed letters of intent (LOIs). Our active pipeline positions us for continued growth, with new partnership opportunities and product launches expected for 2026. Total BaaS program fee income was $10.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, an increase of $2.0 million, or 22.3%, from the three months ended December 31, 2025. We continue to have contracts with our partners that fully indemnify us against fraud and 98.8% against credit risk on CCBX loan partner balances as of March 31, 2026.





As of March 31, 2026 we had two partners in testing, three in implementation/onboarding, and two signed letters of intent (LOIs). Our active pipeline positions us for continued growth, with new partnership opportunities and product launches expected for 2026. Total BaaS program fee income was $10.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, an increase of $2.0 million, or 22.3%, from the three months ended December 31, 2025. We continue to have contracts with our partners that fully indemnify us against fraud and 98.8% against credit risk on CCBX loan partner balances as of March 31, 2026. Deepening CCBX Partner Relationships. During the quarter ended March 31, 2026, we advanced multiple partner products through key development and launch stages. We managed progression across key development stages, from internal testing through limited release to full market launch, across credit, deposit and credit card programs, steadily advancing products toward successful launch and deepening strategic partner relationships.





During the quarter ended March 31, 2026, we advanced multiple partner products through key development and launch stages. We managed progression across key development stages, from internal testing through limited release to full market launch, across credit, deposit and credit card programs, steadily advancing products toward successful launch and deepening strategic partner relationships. Positive On- and Off-Balance Sheet Trends Continue. Average deposits were $4.38 billion, an increase of $349.9 million, or 8.7%, over the quarter ended December 31, 2025, driven primarily by growth in deposits associated with CCBX partner programs. At March 31, 2026 we swept off $2.81 billion in deposits for FDIC insurance and liquidity purposes, and generated $710,000 in noninterest income during the quarter ended March 31, 2026, an increase of $170,000, or 31.5%, from $540,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.



During the first quarter of 2026, we sold $3.28 billion of loans, including $2.63 billion of additional credit card receivables originated through ongoing cardholder spend and revolving activity and sold under existing forward flow arrangements, compared to $2.98 billion of sold loans in the quarter ended December 31, 2025, including $2.26 billion sold under the same forward flow arrangements. We retain a portion of the fee income on sold credit card loans. As of March 31, 2026 there were 667,023 off-balance sheet credit cards with fee earning potential, an increase of 116,046 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2025 and an increase of 429,999 from March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

The tables below outline some of our key operating metrics.

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data; unaudited) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 Income Statement Data: Interest and dividend income $ 111,681 $ 107,886 $ 109,027 $ 107,797 $ 104,907 Interest expense 28,324 28,521 31,126 31,060 28,845 Net interest income 83,357 79,365 77,901 76,737 76,062 Provision for credit losses 51,398 48,041 56,598 32,211 55,781 Net interest income after

provision for credit losses 31,959 31,324 21,303 44,526 20,281 Noninterest income 66,077 58,661 66,777 42,693 63,477 Noninterest expense 83,452 72,804 70,172 72,832 71,989 Provision for income tax 2,565 4,538 4,316 3,359 2,039 Net income $ 12,019 $ 12,643 $ 13,592 $ 11,028 $ 9,730 As of and for the Three Month Period March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,495,467 $ 736,970 $ 642,258 $ 719,759 $ 624,302 Investment securities 46,169 48,247 43,942 45,577 46,991 Loans held for sale 124,039 71,216 42,894 60,474 42,132 Loans receivable 3,859,379 3,749,531 3,703,848 3,540,330 3,517,359 Allowance for credit losses (172,427 ) (169,530 ) (173,813 ) (164,794 ) (183,178 ) Total assets 5,663,829 4,741,437 4,553,076 4,480,559 4,339,282 Interest bearing deposits 4,462,003 3,564,583 3,408,160 3,358,216 3,251,599 Noninterest bearing deposits 579,161 579,616 564,403 555,355 539,630 Core deposits(1) 5,028,967 4,131,911 3,959,360 3,441,624 3,321,772 Total deposits 5,041,164 4,144,199 3,972,563 3,913,571 3,791,229 Total borrowings 48,074 48,036 47,999 47,960 47,923 Total shareholders’ equity $ 503,762 $ 490,959 $ 475,277 $ 461,709 $ 449,917 Share and Per Share Data(2): Earnings per share – basic $ 0.79 $ 0.84 $ 0.90 $ 0.73 $ 0.65 Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.78 $ 0.82 $ 0.88 $ 0.71 $ 0.63 Dividends per share — — — — — Book value per share(3) $ 33.05 $ 32.43 $ 31.45 $ 30.59 $ 29.98 Tangible book value per share(4) $ 32.76 $ 32.13 $ 31.45 $ 30.59 $ 29.98 Weighted avg outstanding shares – basic 15,179,447 15,116,005 15,093,274 15,033,296 14,962,507 Weighted avg outstanding shares – diluted 15,422,822 15,455,856 15,443,987 15,447,923 15,462,041 Shares outstanding at end of period 15,241,491 15,140,192 15,112,000 15,093,036 15,009,225 Stock options outstanding at end of period 68,585 118,881 122,206 126,654 163,932

See footnotes that follow the tables below



As of and for the Three Month Period March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 Credit Quality Data: Nonperforming assets(5)to total assets 1.19 % 1.35 % 1.31 % 1.36 % 1.30 % Nonperforming assets(5)to loans receivable and OREO 1.75 % 1.71 % 1.61 % 1.72 % 1.60 % Nonperforming loans(5)to total loans receivable 1.75 % 1.71 % 1.61 % 1.72 % 1.60 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 253.0 % 264.4 % 290.8 % 270.7 % 325.0 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans receivable 4.47 % 4.52 % 4.69 % 4.65 % 5.21 % Gross charge-offs $ 54,523 $ 55,189 $ 54,534 $ 53,780 $ 53,686 Gross recoveries $ 4,936 $ 5,114 $ 5,289 $ 4,467 $ 5,486 Net charge-offs to average loans(6) 5.18 % 5.31 % 5.37 % 5.54 % 5.57 % Capital Ratios: Company Tier 1 leverage capital 10.09 % 10.62 % 10.54 % 10.39 % 10.67 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.08 % 12.43 % 12.33 % 12.32 % 12.13 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.17 % 12.52 % 12.42 % 12.41 % 12.22 % Total risk-based capital 14.54 % 14.95 % 14.88 % 14.90 % 14.73 % Bank Tier 1 leverage capital 10.10 % 10.60 % 10.49 % 10.33 % 10.57 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.19 % 12.50 % 12.37 % 12.36 % 12.12 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.19 % 12.50 % 12.37 % 12.36 % 12.12 % Total risk-based capital 13.48 % 13.79 % 13.66 % 13.65 % 13.42 %

(1) Core deposits are defined as all deposits excluding brokered and time deposits.

(2) Share and per share amounts are based on total actual or average common shares outstanding, as applicable.

(3) We calculate book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period.

(4) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. We calculate tangible book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of intangible assets on book value.

(5) Nonperforming assets and nonperforming loans include loans 90+ days past due and accruing interest.

(6) Annualized calculations.





Key Performance Ratios

Return on average assets ("ROA") was 0.98% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to 1.09% and 0.93% for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. ROA for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 decreased 0.11%, compared to December 31, 2025 primarily due to an increase in noninterest expense and increased 0.05% compared to March 31, 2025. Noninterest expenses were higher for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2025 driven primarily by a $2.6 million increase in legal and professional expenses and higher BaaS loan expense. The quarter over quarter variance in BaaS loan expense is driven in part by higher yields on certain partner loans, the income of which is passed through to partners, resulting in an increase in loan yield that partially offsets the higher BaaS loan expense, and also by, to a lesser extent, the timing of loan sales. Additionally, recent changes to partner agreements and pricing have contributed to higher BaaS loan expense and a corresponding decrease in loan yield, net of BaaS loan expense, on a quarter-over-quarter basis. Overall, these actions align with a strategic focus on enhanced partner economics and more sustainable, risk-adjusted returns over time. Noninterest expenses were higher than the quarter ended March 31, 2025 due primarily to an increase in data processing and software licenses, salaries and employee benefits, and legal and professional expenses, all of which are related to the growth of the Company and investments in technology and risk management. These increases were partially mitigated by continued discipline in staffing levels over the last year, with full-time equivalent employees decreasing to 496 compared to 517 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2025, yield on earning assets declined 0.17% while yield on loans receivable increased by 0.13%. Average loans receivable as of March 31, 2026 increased $138.6 million compared to December 31, 2025 as net CCBX loans continue to grow, despite selling $3.28 billion in CCBX loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025, yield on earning assets declined 0.94% and yield on loans receivable declined by 0.57%. Average loans receivable as of March 31, 2026 increased $366.9 million compared to March 31, 2025.

The quarter over quarter volatility in the efficiency ratio and noninterest income to average asset performance metrics were driven by changes in the credit enhancement on CCBX loans, which is included within noninterest income, due to changes in CCBX provision expense. These items have a neutral impact on net income, but they impact the abovementioned metrics quarter over quarter due to changes in reported noninterest income.

The following table shows the Company’s key performance ratios for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended (unaudited) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 Return on average assets(1) 0.98 % 1.09 % 1.19 % 0.99 % 0.93 % Return on average equity(1) 9.80 % 10.41 % 11.52 % 9.72 % 8.91 % Yield on earnings assets(1) 9.38 % 9.55 % 9.80 % 9.92 % 10.32 % Yield on loans receivable(1) 10.76 % 10.63 % 10.95 % 11.11 % 11.33 % Cost of funds(1) 2.59 % 2.77 % 3.07 % 3.13 % 3.11 % Cost of deposits(1) 2.56 % 2.74 % 3.04 % 3.10 % 3.08 % Net interest margin(1) 7.00 % 7.03 % 7.00 % 7.06 % 7.48 % Noninterest expense to average assets(1) 6.78 % 6.25 % 6.13 % 6.52 % 6.87 % Noninterest income to average assets(1) 5.37 % 5.04 % 5.83 % 3.82 % 6.06 % Efficiency ratio 55.85 % 52.75 % 48.50 % 60.98 % 51.59 % Loans receivable to deposits(2) 79.02 % 92.20 % 94.32 % 92.01 % 93.89 %

(1) Annualized calculations shown for quarterly periods presented.

(2) Includes loans held for sale.





Management Outlook; CEO Eric Sprink

“We continued to see strength in our CCBX segment in the first quarter, driven by the performance of our existing partners, new products and the addition of new relationships. We’ve been intentional about how we grow, and that includes focusing on credit quality as portfolios mature and ensuring we’re operating in a safe and sound manner as expectations around bank–fintech partnerships continue to evolve. As the rate environment evolves, we expect some pressure on margins, but we believe our diversified business model and funding base continue to position us well. Our focus remains on consistent execution and building long-term value through disciplined growth.” said CEO Eric Sprink.

Coastal Financial Corporation Overview

The Company has one main subsidiary, the Bank, which consists of three segments: CCBX, the community bank and treasury & administration. The CCBX segment includes all of our BaaS activities, the community bank segment includes all community banking activities and the treasury & administration segment includes treasury management, overall administration and all other aspects of the Company.

CCBX Performance Update

Our CCBX segment continues to evolve, and we have 30 relationships, at varying stages, including two partners in testing, three in implementation/onboarding, two signed LOIs and three winding down as of March 31, 2026. This includes a new CCBX correspondent bank partner relationship. We continue to refine our partnership criteria, prioritizing larger, established partners with strong management teams, customer bases, and financial profiles, while selectively pursuing emerging partners aligned with our model, and will proactively manage and exit select relationships in line with our ongoing portfolio optimization efforts, reflecting our focus on enhancing partner quality and long-term value creation.

We are also actively exploring opportunities to expand the CCBX partner base and broaden related product offerings to support continued growth. This dual approach of onboarding new partners while deepening relationships with existing ones supports growth that aligns with our long-term strategic objectives, while leveraging our established relationships to help mitigate incremental risk.

Increased partner activity and transaction volumes are driving growth in noninterest income, a trend we expect to continue as existing products scale and new offerings are introduced. As part of our strategy to manage partner and lending limits, as well as overall portfolio composition and credit quality, we plan to continue selling loans. We also retain a portion of the fee income associated with processing transactions on sold credit card loans. This revenue stream continues to grow and is expected to provide ongoing income without adding balance sheet risk or capital requirements.

As our deposit base grows, we expect to continue moving deposits on and off the balance sheet, subject to applicable agreements, to manage liquidity, FDIC insurance coverage, and deposit program operations. This deposit sweep capability allows us to better manage liquidity and deposit programs. At March 31, 2026 we swept off $2.81 billion in deposits for FDIC insurance and liquidity purposes, and generated $710,000 in noninterest income during the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $540,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. During the quarter ended March 31, 2026, eight partner programs were in various stages of expansion to include additional products, such as lines of credit, deposit programs, credit cards, and other lending products. The expansion of these and other partner initiatives is expected to drive higher partner revenue in upcoming periods.

The following table illustrates the activity and evolution in CCBX relationships for the periods presented.

As of (unaudited) March 31, 2026 December 31,

2025 March 31, 2025 Active 20 19 19 Friends and family / testing 2 2 2 Implementation / onboarding 3 5 3 Signed letters of intent 2 1 1 Wind down - active but preparing to exit relationship 3 1 0 Total CCBX relationships 30 28 25 Total exited relationships life to date 9 9 8

CCBX loans increased $76.6 million, or 4.2%, to $1.88 billion despite selling $3.28 billion in loans during the three months ended March 31, 2026, $2.63 billion of which was new activity on previously sold credit card loans.

The following table details the CCBX loan portfolio:

CCBX As of March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial and industrial loans: Capital call lines $ 176,384 9.4 % $ 210,480 11.6 % $ 133,466 8.1 % All other commercial & industrial loans 21,792 1.2 19,166 1.1 29,702 1.8 Real estate loans: Residential real estate loans 266,037 14.1 264,059 14.6 285,355 17.3 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 693,485 36.8 622,681 34.4 532,775 32.2 Other consumer and other loans 726,943 38.5 691,708 38.3 670,026 40.6 Gross CCBX loans receivable 1,884,641 100.0 % 1,808,094 100.0 % 1,651,324 100.0 % Net deferred origination fees (517 ) (542 ) (498 ) Loans receivable $ 1,884,124 $ 1,807,552 $ 1,650,826 Loan Yield - CCBX(1)(2) 15.01 % 14.89 % 16.88 %

(1) CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.

(2) Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

The increase in CCBX loans in the quarter ended March 31, 2026, includes an increase of $106.0 million, or 8.1%, in consumer and other loans and an increase of $2.0 million, or 0.7%, in residential real estate loans partially offset by a decrease of $34.1 million, or 16.2%, in capital call lines as a result of normal balance fluctuations and business activities. We sold $3.28 billion in CCBX loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to sales of $2.98 billion in the quarter ended December 31, 2025. We continue to manage CCBX credit and concentration levels in an effort to optimize our loan portfolio earnings and generate off-balance sheet fee income. CCBX loan yield increased 0.12% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2025 due to a change in overall mix of loans compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2025.



The following charts show the growth and quarter over quarter changes in credit card accounts that generate fee income. This includes accounts with balances, which are included in our loan totals, and accounts that have been sold and have no corresponding balance in our loan totals, both of which generate fee income.









The following chart shows the growth in active CCBX debit cards, which are sources of interchange income.





The following table details the CCBX deposit portfolio:

CCBX As of March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest bearing $ 77,890 2.3 % $ 86,648 3.4 % $ 58,416 2.6 % Interest bearing demand and

money market 3,121,888 90.0 2,425,881 94.8 2,145,608 94.6 Savings 268,444 7.7 45,311 1.8 16,625 0.7 Total core deposits 3,468,222 100.0 2,557,840 100.0 2,220,649 97.9 Other deposits — 0.0 — 0.0 46,359 2.1 Total CCBX deposits $ 3,468,222 100.0 % $ 2,557,840 100.0 % $ 2,267,008 100.0 % Cost of deposits(1) 3.17 % 3.52 % 4.01 %

(1) Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.





CCBX deposits increased $910.4 million, or 35.6%, in the three months ended March 31, 2026 to $3.47 billion, driven largely by new CCBX partner relationships. Management expects the newly added deposits to moderate during the second quarter of 2026 and then normalize. The increase excludes the $2.81 billion in CCBX deposits that were swept off-balance sheet for increased Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance coverage and liquidity purposes, compared to $843.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Using a third-party facilitator/vendor sweep product, amounts in excess of FDIC insurance coverage are swept off-balance sheet to participating financial institutions.

Community Bank Performance Update

In the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the community bank saw net loans increase $33.3 million, or 1.7%, to $1.98 billion, as a result of loan growth and normal balance fluctuations.

The following table details the community bank loan portfolio:

Community Bank As of March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial and industrial loans $ 235,603 11.9 % $ 224,439 11.5 % $ 149,104 8.0 % Real estate loans: Construction, land and land development loans 234,911 11.8 222,075 11.4 166,551 8.9 Residential real estate loans 199,185 10.1 202,293 10.4 202,920 10.8 Commercial real estate loans 1,300,547 65.6 1,285,856 66.0 1,340,647 71.6 Consumer and other loans: Other consumer and other loans 11,587 0.6 14,072 0.7 13,326 0.7 Gross community bank loans receivable 1,981,833 100.0 % 1,948,735 100.0 % 1,872,548 100.0 % Net deferred origination fees (6,578 ) (6,756 ) (6,015 ) Loans receivable $ 1,975,255 $ 1,941,979 $ 1,866,533 Loan Yield(1) 6.58 % 6.52 % 6.53 %

(1) Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.





The increase in community bank loans consisted of an increase of $14.7 million in commercial real estate loans, an increase of $12.8 million in construction, land and land development loans, and an increase of $11.2 million in commercial and industrial loans, partially offset by a decrease of $3.1 million in residential real estate loans and $2.5 million in consumer and other loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

The following table details the community bank deposit portfolio:

Community Bank As of March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest bearing $ 501,271 31.9 % $ 492,968 31.1 % $ 481,214 31.5 % Interest bearing demand and

money market 1,006,623 64.0 1,024,798 64.6 560,416 36.8 Savings 52,851 3.3 56,305 3.5 59,493 3.9 Total core deposits 1,560,745 99.2 1,574,071 99.2 1,101,123 72.2 Other deposits 1 0.0 1 0.0 407,391 26.7 Time deposits less than $100,000 4,174 0.3 4,415 0.3 5,585 0.4 Time deposits $100,000 and over 8,022 0.5 7,872 0.5 10,122 0.7 Total community bank deposits $ 1,572,942 100.0 % $ 1,586,359 100.0 % $ 1,524,221 100.0 % Cost of deposits(1) 1.46 % 1.56 % 1.76 %

(1) Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.





Community bank deposits decreased $13.4 million, or 0.8%, during the three months ended March 31, 2026 to $1.57 billion as a result of normal balance fluctuations. The community bank segment includes noninterest bearing deposits of $501.3 million, or 31.9%, of total community bank deposits, resulting in a cost of deposits of 1.46%, compared to 1.56% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 as a result of lower interest rates.

Net Interest Income and Margin Discussion

Net interest income was $83.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, an increase of $4.0 million, or 5.0%, from $79.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, and an increase of $7.3 million, or 9.6%, from $76.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Net interest income compared to December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025 was higher due to an increase in interest on loans and interest earning deposits with other banks primarily due to an increase in average loans receivable and average interest earning deposits with other banks as well as a reduced cost of funds due to lower interest rates.

Net interest margin was 7.00% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to 7.03% for the three months ended December 31, 2025. Net interest margin was 7.48% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The modest decrease in net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2025 was primarily due to lower yields on interest earning deposits with other banks, partially offset by lower cost of funds and higher loan yields. Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense, (a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this earnings release) was 3.90% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to 4.26% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, and 4.28% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The quarter-over-quarter decline in net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense, was primarily driven by an increase in BaaS loan expense. This increase reflects higher yields on certain partner loans, the income of which is passed through to partners, as well as, to a lesser extent, the timing of loan sales. While these higher yields contributed to overall loan yield and partially offset the impact of the higher BaaS loan expense, recent changes to partner agreements and pricing contributed to both higher BaaS loan expense and a corresponding decrease in loan yield, net of BaaS loan expense. These actions align with our strategic focus on enhanced partner economics and more sustainable, risk-adjusted returns over time.

Interest and fees on loans receivable increased $2.7 million, or 2.7%, to $102.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $100.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, as a result of an increase in loans receivable. Interest and fees on loans receivable increased $4.7 million, or 4.8%, compared to $98.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, due to loan growth.

The following table illustrates how net interest margin and loan yield is affected by BaaS loan expense:

Consolidated As of and for the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31

2026 December 31

2025 March 31

2025 Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense: Net interest margin(1) 7.00 % 7.03 % 7.48 % Earning assets 4,830,601 4,482,007 4,124,065 Net interest income (GAAP) 83,357 79,365 76,062 Less: BaaS loan expense (36,940 ) (31,256 ) (32,507 ) Net interest income, net of BaaS loan expense(2) $ 46,417 $ 48,109 $ 43,555 Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense(1)(2) 3.90 % 4.26 % 4.28 % Loan income net of BaaS loan expense divided by average loans: Loan yield (GAAP)(1) 10.76 % 10.63 % 11.33 % Total average loans receivable $ 3,878,626 $ 3,740,073 $ 3,511,724 Interest and earned fee income on loans (GAAP) 102,887 100,206 98,147 BaaS loan expense (36,940 ) (31,256 ) (32,507 ) Net loan income(2) $ 65,947 $ 68,950 $ 65,640 Loan income, net of BaaS loan expense, divided by average loans(1)(2) 6.90 % 7.31 % 7.58 %

(1) Annualized calculations shown for periods presented.

(2) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.

Average investment securities increased $988,000 to $47.5 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2025 as a result of held-to-maturity mortgage backed securities purchased for CRA purposes, and increased $259,000 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025 as a result of securities purchased for CRA purposes, net of principal paydowns.

Cost of funds was 2.59% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, a decrease of 18 basis points from the quarter ended December 31, 2025 and a decrease of 52 basis points from the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Cost of deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was 2.56%, compared to 2.74% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, and 3.08% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The decreased cost of funds and deposits compared to December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025 were largely due to the reductions in the Fed funds rate in 2025.

The following table summarizes the average yield on loans receivable and cost of deposits:

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 Yield on

Loans(2) Cost of

Deposits(2) Yield on

Loans(2) Cost of

Deposits(2) Yield on

Loans(2) Cost of

Deposits(2) Community Bank 6.58 % 1.46 % 6.52 % 1.56 % 6.53 % 1.76 % CCBX(1) 15.01 % 3.17 % 14.89 % 3.52 % 16.88 % 4.01 % Consolidated 10.76 % 2.56 % 10.63 % 2.74 % 11.33 % 3.08 %

(1) CCBX yield on loans does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit and fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. To determine Net BaaS loan income earned from CCBX loan relationships, the Company takes BaaS loan interest income and deducts BaaS loan expense to arrive at Net BaaS loan income, which can be compared to interest income on the Company’s community bank loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.

(2) Annualized calculations for periods presented.

The following table illustrates how BaaS loan interest income is affected by BaaS loan expense resulting in net BaaS loan income and the associated yield:

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Income / Expense Income /

expense divided

by average

CCBX loans(2) Income / Expense Income /

expense divided

by average

CCBX loans(2) Income / Expense Income /

expense divided

by average

CCBX loans(2) BaaS loan interest income $ 71,153 15.01 % $ 68,846 14.89 % $ 67,855 16.88 % Less: BaaS loan expense 36,940 7.79 % 31,256 6.76 % 32,507 8.09 % Net BaaS loan income(1) $ 34,213 7.22 % $ 37,590 8.13 % $ 35,348 8.79 % Average BaaS Loans(3) $ 1,922,586 $ 1,833,904 $ 1,630,088

(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.

(2) Annualized calculations shown for the periods presented.

(3) Includes loans held for sale.

Noninterest Income Discussion

Noninterest income was $66.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, an increase of $7.4 million from $58.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, and an increase of $2.6 million from $63.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The increase in noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was primarily due to a $3.4 million increase in BaaS credit enhancements related to the increase in provision for credit losses based upon an analysis of the CCBX loan portfolio and a $2.0 million increase in BaaS fraud enhancements, and an increase of $2.0 million in BaaS program income (see “Appendix B” for more information on the accounting for BaaS allowance for credit losses and credit and fraud enhancements).

The $2.6 million increase in noninterest income over the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was primarily due to an increase of $4.6 million in BaaS program income partially offset by a $1.8 million decrease in BaaS credit and fraud enhancements due to mix of loans and improvement in the performance of the CCBX loan portfolio.

Noninterest Expense Discussion

Total noninterest expense increased $10.6 million to $83.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $72.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, and increased $11.5 million from $72.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The $10.6 million increase in noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2025, was primarily due to a $2.6 million increase in legal and professional fees, a $665,000 increase in data processing and software licenses, and a $377,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits, partially offset by a $456,000 decrease in other expenses. Also contributing to the variance is a $5.7 million increase in BaaS loan expense, and a $2.0 million increase in BaaS fraud expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. BaaS fraud expense represents non-credit fraud losses on partner’s customer loan and deposit accounts. A portion of this expense is realized during the quarter in which the loss occurs, and a portion is estimated based on historical or other information from our partners. The $2.6 million increase in legal and professional fees was primarily driven by a CCBX partner's professional fees resulting from our asset acquisition in the prior quarter. Data processing and software license costs increased due to continued investments in growth, technology, and risk management.

The $11.5 million increase in noninterest expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was largely due to a $3.4 million increase in data processing and software licenses due to enhancements and investments in technology and a $1.6 million increase in salary and employee benefits. Also contributing to the variance is a $4.4 million increase in BaaS loan expense, and a $1.1 million increase in BaaS fraud expense.

Certain operating expenses associated with CCBX programs are reimbursed by our CCBX partners. In accordance with GAAP we recognize all expenses in noninterest expense and the reimbursement of expenses from our CCBX partner in noninterest income. The following table reflects the portion of noninterest expenses that are reimbursed by partners to assist in understanding how the increases in noninterest expense are related to expenses incurred and reimbursed by CCBX partners:

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands; unaudited) 2026 2025 2025 Total noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 83,452 $ 72,804 $ 71,989 Less: BaaS loan expense 36,940 31,256 32,507 Less: BaaS fraud expense 3,059 1,090 1,993 Less: Reimbursement of expenses (BaaS) 2,392 1,868 1,026 Noninterest expense, net of BaaS loan expense, BaaS fraud expense

and reimbursement of expenses (BaaS)(1) $ 41,061 $ 38,590 $ 36,463

(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.

Provision for Income Taxes

The provision for income taxes was $2.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, $4.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2025. The income tax provision was lower for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2025 and higher when compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025 as a result of differences in net income and the taxability of certain equity awards during each period.

As CCBX activities and employee presence expand into additional states, the Company becomes subject to additional state tax jurisdictions, which has increased the overall tax rate used in calculating the provision for income taxes. The Company uses a federal statutory tax rate of 21.0% as a basis for calculating provision for federal income taxes and 5.14% for calculating the provision for state income taxes. The state rate increased in the quarter ended June 30, 2025 primarily as a result of a change in California's tax laws.

Financial Condition Overview

Total assets increased $922.4 million, or 19.5%, to $5.66 billion at March 31, 2026 compared to $4.74 billion at December 31, 2025. The increase is primarily comprised of a $740.0 million increase in interest earning deposits with other banks, a $109.8 million increase in loans receivable, and a $52.8 million increase in loans held for sale.

As of March 31, 2026, in addition to the $1.50 billion in cash on hand, the Company had the capacity to borrow up to a total of $636.6 million from the Federal Reserve Bank discount window and Federal Home Loan Bank, plus an additional $50.0 million from a correspondent bank. There were no borrowings outstanding on these lines as of March 31, 2026.

The Company, on a stand alone basis, had a cash balance of $40.2 million as of March 31, 2026, a portion of which is retained for general operating purposes, including debt repayment, for funding $1.0 million in commitments to bank technology investment funds, with the remaining cash available to be contributed to the Bank as capital.

Uninsured deposits were $1.77 billion as of March 31, 2026, compared to $641.3 million as of December 31, 2025. Uninsured deposits are elevated due to the timing of new partner deposits participating in sweep and reciprocal deposit networks, but are expected to normalize during the second quarter.

Total shareholders’ equity as of March 31, 2026 increased $12.8 million since December 31, 2025. The increase in shareholders’ equity was primarily comprised of $12.0 million in net earnings combined with an increase of $784,000 in common stock outstanding as a result of equity awards vested and exercised during the three months ended March 31, 2026.

The Company and the Bank remained well capitalized at March 31, 2026, as summarized in the following table.

(unaudited) Coastal

Community Bank Coastal

Financial

Corporation Minimum Well

Capitalized

Ratios under

Prompt

Corrective

Action(1) Tier 1 Leverage Capital (to average assets) 10.10 % 10.09 % 5.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.19 % 12.08 % 6.50 % Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.19 % 12.17 % 8.00 % Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.48 % 14.54 % 10.00 %

(1) Presents the minimum capital ratios for an insured depository institution, such as the Bank, to be considered well capitalized under the Prompt Corrective Action framework. The minimum requirements for the Company to be considered well capitalized under Regulation Y include to maintain, on a consolidated basis, a total risk-based capital ratio of 10.0 percent or greater and a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 6.0 percent or greater.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $172.4 million and 4.47% of loans receivable at March 31, 2026 compared to $169.5 million and 4.52% at December 31, 2025 and $183.2 million and 5.21% at March 31, 2025. The allowance for credit loss allocated to the CCBX portfolio was $154.3 million and 8.19% of CCBX loans receivable at March 31, 2026, with $18.2 million of allowance for credit loss allocated to the community bank, or 0.92% of total community bank loans receivable.

The following table details the allocation of the allowance for credit loss as of the period indicated:

As of March 31, 2026 As of December 31, 2025 As of March 31, 2025 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Community Bank CCBX Total Community Bank CCBX Total Community Bank CCBX Total Loans receivable $ 1,975,255 $ 1,884,124 $ 3,859,379 $ 1,941,979 $ 1,807,552 $ 3,749,531 $ 1,866,533 $ 1,650,826 $ 3,517,359 Allowance for

credit losses (18,153 ) (154,274 ) (172,427 ) (18,231 ) (151,299 ) (169,530 ) (18,992 ) (164,186 ) (183,178 ) Allowance for

credit losses to

total loans

receivable 0.92 % 8.19 % 4.47 % 0.94 % 8.37 % 4.52 % 1.02 % 9.95 % 5.21 %

Net charge-offs totaled $49.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $50.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 and $48.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans decreased to 5.18% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to 5.31% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, and 5.57% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. CCBX partner agreements provide for a credit enhancement that covers the net charge-offs on CCBX loans and negative deposit accounts by indemnifying or reimbursing incurred losses, except in accordance with the program agreement for one partner where the Company was responsible for credit losses on approximately 5% of a $324.0 million loan portfolio. At March 31, 2026, our portion of this portfolio represented $22.0 million in loans. Net charge-offs for this $22.0 million in loans were $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

The following table details net charge-offs for the community bank and CCBX for the period indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 (dollars in

thousands;

unaudited) Community

Bank CCBX Total Community

Bank CCBX Total Community

Bank CCBX Total Gross charge-offs $ 2 $ 54,521 $ 54,523 $ 24 $ 55,165 $ 55,189 $ 4 $ 53,682 $ 53,686 Gross recoveries (3 ) (4,933 ) (4,936 ) (2 ) (5,112 ) (5,114 ) (7 ) (5,479 ) (5,486 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (1 ) $ 49,588 $ 49,587 $ 22 $ 50,053 $ 50,075 $ (3 ) $ 48,203 $ 48,200 Net charge-offs to

average loans(1) 0.00 % 10.46 % 5.18 % 0.00 % 10.83 % 5.31 % 0.00 % 11.99 % 5.57 %

(1) Annualized calculations shown for periods presented.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2026, a $52.6 million provision for credit losses was recorded for CCBX partner loans, compared to $45.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The increase in the provision was largely due to an increase in loans receivable and a change in the mix of loans, bringing the CCBX allowance for credit losses to $154.3 million at March 31, 2026 compared to $151.3 million at December 31, 2025. In general, CCBX loans have a higher level of expected losses than our community bank loans, which is reflected in the factors for the allowance for credit losses. Agreements with our CCBX partners provide for a credit enhancement, which protects the Bank by indemnifying or reimbursing incurred losses.

In accordance with accounting guidance, we estimate and record a provision for expected losses for these CCBX loans and reclassified negative deposit accounts. When the provision for CCBX credit losses and provision for unfunded commitments is recorded, a credit enhancement asset is also recorded on the balance sheet through noninterest income (BaaS credit enhancements). Expected losses are recorded in the allowance for credit losses. The credit enhancement asset is relieved when credit enhancement recoveries are received from the CCBX partner. If our partner is unable to fulfill their contracted obligations then the Bank could be exposed to additional credit losses. Management regularly evaluates and manages this counterparty risk with our CCBX partners.

The factors used in management’s analysis for community bank credit losses indicated that a provision recapture of $1.4 million was needed for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to a provision recapture of $101,000 and a provision of $65,000 for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. The provision recapture in the current period was due to an improvement in the overall economic outlook, partially offset by a marginal increase in the overall portfolio historical loss rates.

The following table details the provision expense/(recapture) for the community bank and CCBX for the period indicated:

Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 March 31,

2025 Community bank $ (1,428 ) $ (101 ) $ 65 CCBX 52,563 45,893 54,319 Total provision expense $ 51,135 $ 45,792 $ 54,384

Included in provision expense was a $252,000 provision for unfunded commitments, recorded primarily due to an increase in available commitments for CCBX loans, partially offset by a decline in the remaining weighted-average life of the unfunded construction and land portfolio.

At March 31, 2026, our nonperforming assets were $67.6 million, or 1.19%, of total assets, compared to $64.1 million, or 1.35%, of total assets, at December 31, 2025, and $56.4 million, or 1.30%, of total assets, at March 31, 2025. These ratios are impacted by nonperforming CCBX loans that are covered by CCBX partner credit enhancements. As of March 31, 2026, $60.9 million of the $62.8 million in nonperforming CCBX loans were covered by CCBX partner credit enhancements described above. Additionally, certain CCBX partners employ collection practices that place specific loans on nonaccrual status to enhance collectability. As of March 31, 2026, $22.3 million of these loans are less than 90 days past due.

Nonperforming assets increased $3.5 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Community bank nonperforming loans decreased $1.7 million from December 31, 2025 to $4.8 million as of March 31, 2026 with the payoff of a nonaccrual loan. CCBX nonperforming loans increased $5.2 million to $62.8 million from December 31, 2025. The increase in CCBX nonperforming loans is due to an increase of $3.2 million in nonaccrual loans from December 31, 2025 to $27.6 million, combined with a $2.1 million increase in CCBX loans that are past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest. As a result of the type of loans (primarily consumer loans) originated through our CCBX partners, we would typically anticipate that balances 90 days past due or more and still accruing will generally increase as those loan portfolios grow. Consumer loans originated through CCBX lending partners may continue to accrue interest beyond 90 days past due. Installment (closed-end) loans generally continue to accrue until 120 past due while revolving (open-end) loans generally continue to accrue until 180 days past due. There were no repossessed assets or other real estate owned at March 31, 2026. Our nonperforming loans to loans receivable ratio was 1.75% at March 31, 2026, compared to 1.71% at December 31, 2025 and 1.60% at March 31, 2025.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, there were $1,000 in community bank net charge-offs and $49.6 million in CCBX net charge-offs. These CCBX loans have a higher level of expected losses than our community bank loans, which is reflected in the factors used in the allowance for credit losses.

The following table details the Company’s nonperforming assets for the periods indicated.

Consolidated As of (dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 March 31,

2025 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans $ 251 $ 2,278 $ 381 Real estate loans: Construction, land and land development — — — Residential real estate 314 38 — Commercial real estate 4,344 4,344 — Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 24,497 21,433 13,602 Other consumer and other loans 3,015 2,875 6,376 Total nonaccrual loans 32,421 30,968 20,359 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Commercial & industrial loans 604 654 782 Real estate loans: Residential real estate loans 2,241 1,961 2,407 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 24,149 22,536 27,187 Other consumer and other loans 8,205 7,993 5,632 Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more 35,199 33,144 36,008 Total nonperforming loans 67,620 64,112 56,367 Real estate owned — — — Repossessed assets — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 67,620 $ 64,112 $ 56,367 Total nonaccrual loans to loans receivable 0.84 % 0.83 % 0.58 % Total nonperforming loans to loans receivable 1.75 % 1.71 % 1.60 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 1.19 % 1.35 % 1.30 %

The following tables detail the CCBX and community bank nonperforming assets, which are included in the total nonperforming assets table above.

CCBX As of (dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 March 31,

2025 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans: All other commercial & industrial loans $ 81 $ 127 $ 192 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 24,497 21,433 13,602 Other consumer and other loans 3,015 2,875 6,376 Total nonaccrual loans 27,593 24,435 20,170 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Commercial & industrial loans 604 654 782 Real estate loans: Residential real estate loans 2,241 1,961 2,407 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 24,149 22,536 27,187 Other consumer and other loans 8,205 7,993 5,632 Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more 35,199 33,144 36,008 Total nonperforming loans 62,792 57,579 56,178 Other real estate owned — — — Repossessed assets — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 62,792 $ 57,579 $ 56,178 Total CCBX nonperforming assets to total consolidated assets 1.11 % 1.21 % 1.29 %





Community Bank As of (dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 March 31,

2025 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans $ 170 $ 2,151 $ 189 Real estate: Residential real estate 314 38 — Commercial real estate 4,344 4,344 — Total nonaccrual loans 4,828 6,533 189 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more — — — Total nonperforming loans 4,828 6,533 189 Other real estate owned — — — Repossessed assets — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 4,828 $ 6,533 $ 189 Total community bank nonperforming assets to total consolidated assets 0.09 % 0.14 % — %

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”), is an Everett, Washington based bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiaries are Coastal Community Bank (“Bank”) and Arlington Olympic LLC. The $5.66 billion Bank provides service through 14 full-service branches in Snohomish, Island and King Counties, one loan production office in King County, the Internet and its mobile banking application. The Bank provides banking as a service to digital financial service providers, companies and brands that want to provide financial services to their customers through the Bank's CCBX segment. To learn more about the Company visit www.coastalbank.com .

CCB-ER

Contact

Eric Sprink, Chief Executive Officer, esprink@coastalbank.com

Brandon J. Soto, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, bsoto@coastalbank.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risk that the conflicts in the Middle East and/or changes in U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs, may adversely impact our business, financial condition, and results of operations and those other risks and uncertainties discussed under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent period filed and in any of our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.





COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

ASSETS March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 Cash and due from banks $ 52,695 $ 34,241 $ 34,928 $ 29,546 $ 43,467 Interest earning deposits with other banks 1,442,772 702,729 607,330 690,213 580,835 Investment securities, available-for-sale, at fair value 28 29 31 33 34 Investment securities, held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 46,141 48,218 43,911 45,544 46,957 Other investments 14,023 12,837 12,778 12,521 12,589 Loans held for sale 124,039 71,216 42,894 60,474 42,132 Loans receivable 3,859,379 3,749,531 3,703,848 3,540,330 3,517,359 Allowance for credit losses (172,427 ) (169,530 ) (173,813 ) (164,794 ) (183,178 ) Total loans receivable, net 3,686,952 3,580,001 3,530,035 3,375,536 3,334,181 CCBX credit enhancement asset 180,587 177,657 177,741 167,779 183,377 CCBX receivable 24,926 23,047 16,260 13,009 12,685 Premises and equipment, net 29,710 29,325 29,114 29,052 28,639 Lease right-of-use assets 4,641 4,821 4,788 4,891 5,117 Accrued interest receivable 20,139 18,613 20,493 20,849 21,109 Bank-owned life insurance, net 14,044 13,910 13,777 13,648 13,501 Deferred tax asset, net — — — 3,829 3,912 Intangible assets, net 4,434 4,536 — — — Other assets 18,698 20,257 18,996 13,635 10,747 Total assets $ 5,663,829 $ 4,741,437 $ 4,553,076 $ 4,480,559 $ 4,339,282 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits $ 5,041,164 $ 4,144,199 $ 3,972,563 $ 3,913,571 $ 3,791,229 Subordinated debt, net 44,480 44,443 44,406 44,368 44,331 Junior subordinated debentures, net 3,594 3,593 3,593 3,592 3,592 Deferred compensation 251 267 281 295 310 Accrued interest payable 2,665 1,435 1,106 954 1,107 Lease liabilities 4,799 4,984 4,956 5,063 5,293 CCBX payable 28,410 27,492 31,221 32,939 29,391 Deferred tax liability, net 1,656 853 799 — — Other liabilities 33,048 23,212 18,874 18,068 14,112 Total liabilities 5,160,067 4,250,478 4,077,799 4,018,850 3,889,365 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common Stock 234,222 233,438 230,399 230,423 229,659 Retained earnings 269,541 257,522 244,879 231,287 220,259 Accumulated other comprehensive

loss, net of tax (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) Total shareholders’ equity 503,762 490,959 475,277 461,709 449,917 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,663,829 $ 4,741,437 $ 4,553,076 $ 4,480,559 $ 4,339,282





COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 102,887 $ 100,206 $ 100,367 $ 98,867 $ 98,147 Interest on interest earning deposits with

other banks 8,128 6,810 8,007 8,085 6,070 Interest on investment securities 622 635 616 626 650 Dividends on other investments 44 235 37 219 40 Total interest income 111,681 107,886 109,027 107,797 104,907 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 27,670 27,863 30,466 30,400 28,185 Interest on borrowed funds 654 658 660 660 660 Total interest expense 28,324 28,521 31,126 31,060 28,845 Net interest income 83,357 79,365 77,901 76,737 76,062 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 51,398 48,041 56,598 32,211 55,781 Net interest income after

provision for credit losses 31,959 31,324 21,303 44,526 20,281 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges and fees 850 882 903 913 860 Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities,

net 126 — 9 (439 ) 16 Other income 410 459 461 496 682 Noninterest income, excluding BaaS program income and BaaS indemnification income 1,386 1,341 1,373 970 1,558 Servicing and other BaaS fees 2,623 2,113 1,575 1,896 1,419 Transaction and interchange fees 5,873 4,924 4,878 5,109 3,833 Reimbursement of expenses 2,392 1,868 1,412 646 1,026 BaaS program income 10,888 8,905 7,865 7,651 6,278 BaaS credit enhancements 50,744 47,325 55,412 31,268 53,648 BaaS fraud enhancements 3,059 1,090 2,127 2,804 1,993 BaaS indemnification income 53,803 48,415 57,539 34,072 55,641 Total noninterest income 66,077 58,661 66,777 42,693 63,477 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 23,122 22,745 20,146 21,401 21,532 Occupancy 859 1,091 952 915 1,034 Data processing and software licenses 7,643 6,978 6,114 5,541 4,232 Legal and professional expenses 7,002 4,447 3,957 5,962 6,488 Point of sale expense 445 105 69 69 107 Excise taxes 1,169 756 696 681 722 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

("FDIC") assessments 573 817 815 790 755 Director and staff expenses 668 870 544 612 631 Marketing 38 259 272 50 50 Other expense 1,934 2,390 1,640 1,524 1,938 Noninterest expense, excluding BaaS loan and BaaS fraud expense 43,453 40,458 35,205 37,545 37,489 BaaS loan expense 36,940 31,256 32,840 32,483 32,507 BaaS fraud expense 3,059 1,090 2,127 2,804 1,993 BaaS loan and fraud expense 39,999 32,346 34,967 35,287 34,500 Total noninterest expense 83,452 72,804 70,172 72,832 71,989 Income before provision for income

taxes 14,584 17,181 17,908 14,387 11,769 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 2,565 4,538 4,316 3,359 2,039 NET INCOME $ 12,019 $ 12,643 $ 13,592 $ 11,028 $ 9,730 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.79 $ 0.84 $ 0.90 $ 0.73 $ 0.65 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.78 $ 0.82 $ 0.88 $ 0.71 $ 0.63 Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding: Basic 15,179,447 15,116,005 15,093,274 15,033,296 14,962,507 Diluted 15,422,822 15,455,856 15,443,987 15,447,923 15,462,041





COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – QUARTERLY

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits with

other banks $ 891,511 $ 8,128 3.70 % $ 682,663 $ 6,810 3.96 % $ 553,393 $ 6,070 4.45 % Investment securities, available-for-sale(2) 30 1 13.52 31 — — 37 1 10.96 Investment securities, held-to-maturity(2) 47,420 621 5.31 46,431 635 5.43 47,154 649 5.58 Other investments 13,014 44 1.37 12,809 235 7.28 11,757 40 1.38 Loans receivable(3) 3,878,626 102,887 10.76 3,740,073 100,206 10.63 3,511,724 98,147 11.33 Total interest earning assets 4,830,601 111,681 9.38 4,482,007 107,886 9.55 4,124,065 104,907 10.32 Noninterest earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (166,987 ) (168,725 ) (170,542 ) Other noninterest earning assets 324,660 305,068 296,993 Total assets $ 4,988,274 $ 4,618,350 $ 4,250,516 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 3,798,235 $ 27,670 2.95 % $ 3,443,247 $ 27,863 3.21 % $ 3,166,384 $ 28,185 3.61 % FHLB advances and other borrowings — — — — — — — 1 — Subordinated debt 44,457 599 5.46 44,420 599 5.35 44,309 598 5.47 Junior subordinated debentures 3,593 55 6.21 3,593 59 6.51 3,592 61 6.89 Total interest bearing liabilities 3,846,285 28,324 2.99 3,491,260 28,521 3.24 3,214,285 28,845 3.64 Noninterest bearing deposits 585,211 590,340 543,784 Other liabilities 59,333 55,075 49,624 Total shareholders' equity 497,445 481,675 442,823 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,988,274 $ 4,618,350 $ 4,250,516 Net interest income $ 83,357 $ 79,365 $ 76,062 Interest rate spread 6.39 % 6.31 % 6.68 % Net interest margin(4) 7.00 % 7.03 % 7.48 %

(1) Yields and costs are annualized.

(2) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.

(3) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.









COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – BY SEGMENT - QUARTERLY

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Community Bank Assets Interest earning assets: Loans receivable(2) $ 1,956,040 $ 31,734 6.58 % $ 1,905,430 $ 31,337 6.52 % $ 1,881,636 $ 30,292 6.53 % Total interest earning

assets 1,956,040 31,734 6.58 1,905,430 31,337 6.52 1,881,636 30,292 6.53 Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing

deposits 1,057,293 5,571 2.14 % 1,091,322 6,282 2.28 % 1,045,971 6,604 2.56 % Intrabank liability 403,880 3,625 3.64 306,684 3,059 3.96 356,337 3,909 4.45 Total interest bearing

liabilities 1,461,173 9,196 2.55 1,398,006 9,341 2.65 1,402,308 10,513 3.04 Noninterest bearing

deposits 494,867 507,424 479,329 Net interest income $ 22,538 $ 21,996 $ 19,779 Net interest margin(3) 4.67 % 4.58 % 4.26 % CCBX Assets Interest earning assets: Loans receivable(2)(4) $ 1,922,586 $ 71,153 15.01 % $ 1,833,904 $ 68,846 14.89 % $ 1,630,088 $ 67,855 16.88 % Intrabank asset 908,700 8,156 3.64 600,937 5,995 3.96 554,781 6,085 4.45 Total interest earning

assets 2,831,286 79,309 11.36 2,434,841 74,841 12.19 2,184,869 73,940 13.72 Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing

deposits 2,740,942 22,099 3.27 % 2,351,925 21,581 3.64 % 2,120,413 21,581 4.13 % Total interest bearing

liabilities 2,740,942 22,099 3.27 2,351,925 21,581 3.64 2,120,413 21,581 4.13 Noninterest bearing

deposits 90,344 82,916 64,455 Net interest income $ 57,210 $ 53,260 $ 52,359 Net interest margin(3) 8.19 % 8.68 % 9.72 % Net interest margin, net

of BaaS loan expense(5) 2.90 % 3.59 % 3.68 %





For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Treasury & Administration Assets Interest earning assets: Loans receivable(2) $ — $ — — % $ 739 $ 23 — % $ — $ — — % Interest earning

deposits with

other banks 891,511 8,128 3.70 682,663 6,810 3.96 553,393 6,070 4.45 Investment securities,

available-for-sale(6) 30 1 3.37 31 — — 37 1 10.96 Investment securities,

held-to-maturity(6) 47,420 621 5.31 46,431 635 5.43 47,154 649 5.58 Other investments 13,014 44 1.37 12,809 235 7.28 11,757 40 1.38 Total interest

earning assets 951,975 8,794 3.75 % 742,673 — 7,703 4.11 % 612,341 6,760 4.48 % Liabilities Interest bearing

liabilities: FHLB advances

and borrowings $ — — — % $ — — — % $ — 1 — % Subordinated debt 44,457 599 5.46 44,420 599 5.35 44,309 598 5.47 Junior subordinated

debentures 3,593 55 6.21 3,593 59 6.51 3,592 61 6.89 Intrabank liability, net(7) 504,820 4,531 3.64 294,253 2,936 3.96 198,444 2,176 4.45 Total interest

bearing liabilities 552,870 5,185 3.80 342,266 3,594 4.17 246,345 2,836 4.67 Net interest income $ 3,609 $ 4,109 $ 3,924 Net interest margin(3) 1.54 % 2.20 % 2.60 %

(1) Yields and costs are annualized.

(2) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.

(4) CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.

(5) Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense, includes the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements, originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release.

(6) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.

(7) Intrabank assets and liabilities are consolidated for period calculations and presented as intrabank asset, net or intrabank liability, net in the table above.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of financial performance.

However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these adjusted measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled adjusted measures reported by other companies.

The following non-GAAP measures are presented to illustrate the impact of BaaS loan expense on net loan income and yield on loans and CCBX loans and the impact of BaaS loan expense on net interest income and net interest margin.

Loan income, net of BaaS loan expense, divided by average loans, is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact of BaaS loan expense on loan income and the yield on loans. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is yield on loans.

Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact of BaaS loan expense on net BaaS loan income and the yield on CCBX loans. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is yield on CCBX loans.

Net interest income, net of BaaS loan expense, is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact of BaaS loan expense on net interest income. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net interest income.

CCBX net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense, is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact of BaaS loan expense on net interest rate margin. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is CCBX net interest margin.

Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

CCBX As of and for the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31

2026 December 31

2025 March 31

2025 Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans: CCBX loan yield (GAAP)(1) 15.01 % 14.89 % 16.88 % Total average CCBX loans receivable $ 1,922,586 $ 1,833,904 $ 1,630,088 Interest and earned fee income on CCBX loans (GAAP) 71,153 68,846 67,855 BaaS loan expense (36,940 ) (31,256 ) (32,507 ) Net BaaS loan income $ 34,213 $ 37,590 $ 35,348 Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans(1) 7.22 % 8.13 % 8.79 % CCBX net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense: CCBX net interest margin(1) 8.19 % 8.68 % 9.72 % CCBX earning assets 2,831,286 2,434,841 2,184,869 Net interest income (GAAP) 57,210 53,260 52,359 Less: BaaS loan expense (36,940 ) (31,256 ) (32,507 ) Net interest income, net of BaaS

loan expense $ 20,270 $ 22,004 $ 19,852 CCBX net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense(1) 2.90 % 3.59 % 3.68 %





Consolidated As of and for the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31

2026 December 31

2025 March 31

2025 Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense: Net interest margin(1) 7.00 % 7.03 % 7.48 % Earning assets 4,830,601 4,482,007 4,124,065 Net interest income (GAAP) 83,357 79,365 76,062 Less: BaaS loan expense (36,940 ) (31,256 ) (32,507 ) Net interest income, net of BaaS loan expense $ 46,417 $ 48,109 $ 43,555 Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense(1) 3.90 % 4.26 % 4.28 % Loan income net of BaaS loan expense divided by average loans: Loan yield (GAAP)(1) 10.76 % 10.63 % 11.33 % Total average loans receivable $ 3,878,626 $ 3,740,073 $ 3,511,724 Interest and earned fee income on loans (GAAP) 102,887 100,206 98,147 BaaS loan expense (36,940 ) (31,256 ) (32,507 ) Net loan income $ 65,947 $ 68,950 $ 65,640 Loan income, net of BaaS loan expense, divided by average loans(1) 6.90 % 7.31 % 7.58 %

(1) Annualized calculations for periods presented.

The following non-GAAP measure is presented to illustrate the impact of BaaS loan expense, BaaS fraud expense and reimbursement of expenses (BaaS) on noninterest expense. Certain noninterest expenses are reimbursed by our CCBX partners. In accordance with GAAP we recognize all expenses in noninterest expense and the reimbursement of expenses from our CCBX partners in noninterest income. This non-GAAP measure is intended to help investors distinguish between noninterest expenses borne by the Company and those incurred for, and reimbursed by, CCBX partners.The most comparable GAAP measure is noninterest expense.

As of and for the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, unaudited) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 March 31,

2025 Noninterest expense, net of BaaS loan expense, BaaS fraud expense and reimbursement of expenses (BaaS) Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 83,452 $ 72,804 $ 71,989 Less: BaaS loan expense 36,940 31,256 32,507 Less: BaaS fraud expense 3,059 1,090 1,993 Less: Reimbursement of expenses 2,392 1,868 1,026 Noninterest expense, net of BaaS loan expense, BaaS fraud expense

and reimbursement of expenses $ 41,061 $ 38,590 $ 36,463

The following non-GAAP measure is presented to illustrate the impact of intangible assets on book value per share. We calculate tangible book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share.

As of (dollars in thousands, except per share information, unaudited) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 Tangible book value per share Book value (GAAP) $ 33.05 $ 32.43 $ 31.45 $ 30.59 $ 29.98 Total shareholders' equity 503,762 490,959 475,277 461,709 449,917 Less: Intangible assets 4,434 4,536 — — — Tangible book value $ 499,328 $ 486,423 $ 475,277 $ 461,709 $ 449,917 Common shares outstanding 15,241,491 15,140,192 15,112,000 15,093,036 15,009,225 Tangible book value per share $ 32.76 $ 32.13 $ 31.45 $ 30.59 $ 29.98

APPENDIX A

As of March 31, 2026

Industry Concentration

We have a diversified loan portfolio, representing a wide variety of industries. Our major categories of loans are commercial real estate, consumer and other loans, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction, land and land development loans. Together they represent $3.87 billion in outstanding loan balances. When combined with $2.59 billion in unused commitments the total of these categories is $6.45 billion.

Commercial real estate loans represent the largest segment of our loans, comprising 33.6% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of March 31, 2026. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $35.4 million, and the combined total in commercial real estate loans represents $1.34 billion, or 20.7% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table summarizes our loan commitments by industry for our commercial real estate portfolio as of March 31, 2026:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available

Loan Commitments Total

Outstanding

Balance &

Available Commitments % of Total

Loans

(Outstanding

Balance &

Available Commitments) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans Apartments $ 357,711 $ 13,442 $ 371,153 5.7 % $ 3,726 96 Hotel/Motel 178,339 862 179,201 2.8 7,134 25 Convenience Store 143,092 3,345 146,437 2.3 2,236 64 Warehouse 100,075 250 100,325 1.5 1,853 54 Retail 97,447 427 97,874 1.5 1,071 91 Mixed use 95,791 6,498 102,289 1.6 1,076 89 Office 84,678 4,216 88,894 1.4 1,045 81 Mini Storage 79,326 303 79,629 1.2 4,407 18 Strip Mall 42,779 — 42,779 0.7 6,111 7 Manufacturing 32,139 1,195 33,334 0.5 1,286 25 Groups < 0.50% of total 89,170 4,880 94,050 1.5 1,173 76 Total $ 1,300,547 $ 35,418 $ 1,335,965 20.7 % $ 2,078 626

Consumer loans comprise 37.0% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of March 31, 2026. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $1.07 billion, and the combined total in consumer and other loans represents $2.51 billion, or 38.8% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments. The $1.07 billion in commitments is subject to CCBX partner/portfolio maximum limits. As illustrated in the table below, our CCBX partners bring in a large number of mostly smaller dollar loans, resulting in an average consumer loan balance of just $700. CCBX consumer loans are underwritten to CCBX credit standards, and underwriting of these loans is regularly tested, including quarterly testing for partners with the largest exposures.

The following table summarizes our loan commitments by industry for our consumer and other loan portfolio as of March 31, 2026:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments(1) Total

Outstanding

Balance &

Available Commitments(1) % of Total Loans

(Outstanding

Balance &

Available Commitments) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans CCBX consumer loans Credit cards $ 693,485 $ 1,008,183 $ 1,701,668 26.4 % $ 1.5 456,317 Installment loans 669,544 35,963 705,507 10.9 0.7 1,026,896 Lines of credit 29,956 26,968 56,924 0.9 0.1 303,549 Other loans 27,443 — 27,443 0.4 0.1 297,989 Community bank consumer loans Installment loans 1,088 5 1,093 0.0 43.5 25 Lines of credit 163 387 550 0.0 5.3 31 Other loans 10,336 3,000 13,336 0.2 28.2 366 Total $ 1,432,015 $ 1,074,506 $ 2,506,521 38.8 % $ 0.7 2,085,173

(1) Total exposure on CCBX loans is subject to CCBX partner/portfolio maximum limits.





Residential real estate loans comprise 12.0% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of March 31, 2026. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $713.7 million, which is subject to partner/portfolio maximum limits, and the combined total in residential real estate loans represents $1.18 billion, or 18.3% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table summarizes our loan commitments by industry for our residential real estate loan portfolio as of March 31, 2026:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments(1) Total

Outstanding

Balance &

Available Commitments(1) % of Total Loans

(Outstanding

Balance &

Available Commitments) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans CCBX residential real estate loans Home equity lines of credit $ 266,037 $ 661,716 $ 927,753 14.4 % $ 23 11,336 Community bank residential real estate loans Closed end, secured by first liens 156,550 546 157,096 2.4 293 293 Home equity lines of credit 32,962 49,812 82,774 1.3 257 257 Closed end, second liens 9,673 1,605 11,278 0.2 28 28 Total $ 465,222 $ 713,679 $ 1,178,901 18.3 % $ 39 11,914

(1) Total exposure on CCBX loans is subject to CCBX partner/portfolio maximum limits.





Commercial and industrial loans comprise 11.3% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of March 31, 2026. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $673.3 million, and the combined total in commercial and industrial loans represents $1.11 billion, or 17.2% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments. Included in commercial and industrial loans is $176.4 million in outstanding capital call lines, with an additional $573.8 million in available loan commitments which is limited to a $350.0 million portfolio maximum. Capital call lines are provided to venture capital firms through one of our CCBX BaaS clients. These loans are secured by the capital call rights and are individually underwritten to the Bank’s credit standards, and the underwriting is reviewed by the Bank on every capital call line.

The following table summarizes our loan commitment by industry for our commercial and industrial loan portfolio as of March 31, 2026:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments(1) Total

Outstanding

Balance &

Available Commitments(1) % of Total Loans

(Outstanding

Balance &

Available Commitments) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans CCBX C&I loans Capital call lines $ 176,384 $ 573,832 $ 750,216 11.6 % $ 1,446 122 Retail and other

loans 21,792 34,620 56,412 0.9 9 2,332 Community bank C&I loans Financial institutions 102,025 — 102,025 1.6 4,251 24 Construction/Contractor services 32,716 30,889 63,605 1.0 186 176 Medical / Dental / Other care 5,387 282 5,669 0.1 449 12 Transportation 4,302 31 4,333 0.1 615 7 Manufacturing 4,144 4,007 8,151 0.1 115 36 Groups < 0.10% of total 87,029 29,605 116,634 1.8 418 208 Total $ 433,779 $ 673,266 $ 1,107,045 17.2 % $ 149 2,917

(1) Total exposure on CCBX loans is subject to CCBX partner/portfolio maximum limits.

Construction, land and land development loans comprise 6.1% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of March 31, 2026. Unused commitments to extend credit represent an additional $90.0 million, and the combined total in construction, land and land development loans represents $324.9 million, or 5.0% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table details our loan commitment for our construction, land and land development portfolio as of March 31, 2026:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments Total

Outstanding

Balance &

Available Commitments % of Total Loans

(Outstanding

Balance &

Available Commitments) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans Commercial construction $ 138,232 $ 35,954 $ 174,186 2.7 % $ 9,215 15 Residential construction 34,241 42,322 76,563 1.2 1,105 31 Land development 22,950 11,316 34,266 0.5 2,295 10 Undeveloped land loans 20,633 — 20,633 0.3 1,376 15 Developed land loans 18,855 420 19,275 0.3 1,178 16 Total $ 234,911 $ 90,012 $ 324,923 5.0 % $ 2,700 87

Exposure and risk in our construction, land and land development portfolio increased compared to recent periods as indicated in the following table:

Outstanding Balance as of (dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 Commercial construction $ 138,232 $ 124,894 $ 124,240 $ 104,078 $ 96,716 Residential construction 34,241 37,395 35,929 39,831 39,375 Undeveloped land loans 20,633 20,704 20,584 20,067 16,684 Developed land loans 18,855 20,559 22,756 22,875 7,788 Land development 22,950 18,523 14,552 7,299 5,988 Total $ 234,911 $ 222,075 $ 218,061 $ 194,150 $ 166,551

Commitments to extend credit total $2.59 billion at March 31, 2026, however we do not anticipate our customers using the $2.59 billion that is showing as available due to CCBX partner and portfolio limits.

The following table presents outstanding commitments to extend credit as of March 31, 2026:

Consolidated (dollars in thousands; unaudited) As of March 31,

2026 (1) Commitments to extend credit: Credit cards $ 1,008,183 Residential real estate loans 713,679 Commercial and industrial loans – capital call lines 573,832 Commercial and industrial loans 99,434 Consumer and other loans 66,323 Construction – commercial real estate loans 47,691 Construction – residential real estate loans 42,321 Commercial real estate loans 35,418 Total commitments to extend credit $ 2,586,881

(1) Total exposure on CCBX loans is subject to CCBX partner/portfolio maximum limits.





We have individual CCBX partner portfolio limits with each of our partners to manage loan concentration risk, liquidity risk and counterparty partner risk. For example, as of March 31, 2026, capital call lines outstanding balance totaled $176.4 million and, while commitments to underlying customers totaled $573.8 million, the commitments are limited to a maximum of $350.0 million by agreement with the partner. If a CCBX partner goes over their individual limit, it would be a breach of their contract and the Bank may impose penalties and would have the choice to fund or not fund the loan.

See the table below for CCBX portfolio maximums and related available commitments:

CCBX (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance Percent of CCBX

Loans Receivable Available

Commitments(1) Maximum Portfolio

Size Cash

Reserve/Pledge

Account Amount Commercial and industrial loans: Capital call lines $ 176,384 9.4 % $ 573,832 $ 350,000 $ — All other commercial & industrial loans 21,792 1.2 34,620 512,975 1,066 Real estate loans: Home equity lines of credit(2) 266,037 14.1 661,716 450,000 32,108 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards - cash secured 398 16 — Credit cards - unsecured 693,087 1,008,167 49,605 Credit cards - total 693,485 36.8 1,008,183 1,125,000 49,605 Installment loans - cash secured 174,036 35,963 — Installment loans - unsecured 495,508 — (11,175 ) Installment loans - total 669,544 35.5 35,963 1,962,891 (11,175 ) Other consumer and other loans 57,399 3.0 26,968 459,134 835 Gross CCBX loans receivable 1,884,641 100.0 % $ 2,341,282 $ 4,860,000 $ 72,439 Net deferred origination fees (517 ) Loans receivable $ 1,884,124

(1) Remaining commitment available, net of outstanding balance.

(2) These home equity lines of credit are secured by residential real estate and are accessed by using a credit card, but are classified as 1-4 family residential properties per regulatory guidelines.

APPENDIX B

As of March 31, 2026

CCBX – BaaS Reporting Information

During the quarter ended March 31, 2026, $50.7 million was recorded in BaaS credit enhancements related to the provision for credit losses - loans and reserve for unfunded commitments for CCBX partner loans and negative deposit accounts. Agreements with our CCBX partners provide for a credit enhancement provided by the partner which protects the Bank by indemnifying or reimbursing incurred losses. In accordance with accounting guidance, we estimate and record a provision for expected losses for these CCBX loans, unfunded commitments, negative deposit accounts and accrued interest receivable on CCBX partner loans. When the provision for credit losses - loans and provision for unfunded commitments is recorded, a credit enhancement asset is also recorded on the balance sheet through noninterest income (BaaS credit enhancements) in recognition of the CCBX partner legal commitment to indemnify or reimburse losses. The credit enhancement asset is relieved as credit enhancement payments and recoveries are received from the CCBX partner or taken from the partner's cash reserve account. Agreements with our CCBX partners also provide protection to the Bank from fraud by indemnifying or reimbursing incurred fraud losses. BaaS fraud includes non-credit fraud losses on loans and deposits originated through partners. Generally fraud losses related to loans are comprised primarily of first payment defaults. Fraud losses are recorded when incurred as losses in noninterest expense, and the enhancement received from the CCBX partner is recorded in noninterest income, resulting in a net impact of zero to the income statement.

Many CCBX partners also pledge a cash reserve account at the Bank, which the Bank can collect from when losses occur that is then replenished by the partner on a regular interval. Although agreements with our CCBX partners provide for credit enhancements that provide protection to the Bank from credit and fraud losses if our partner is unable to fulfill their contractual obligation and if the cash flows on the loans were not sufficient to fund the reimbursement of loan losses, then the Bank would be exposed to additional loan and deposit losses as a result of this counterparty risk. If a CCBX partner does not replenish their cash reserve account, the Bank may consider an alternative plan for funding the cash reserve. This may involve the possibility of adjusting the funding amounts or timelines to better align with the partner's specific situation. If a mutually agreeable funding plan is not agreed to, the Bank could declare the agreement in default, take over servicing and cease paying the partner for servicing the loan and providing credit enhancements. In the event of a partner default, the Bank would evaluate any remaining credit enhancement asset associated with that partner to determine whether a write-off is appropriate. If a write-off occurs, the Bank would stop payments to the CCBX partner and retain the full yield and any fee income on the loan portfolio going forward, decreasing our BaaS loan expense.

The Bank records contractual interest earned from the borrowers on CCBX partner loans in interest income, adjusted for origination costs, which are paid or payable to the CCBX partners. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit and fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. To determine net revenue (Net BaaS loan income) earned from CCBX loan relationships, the Bank takes BaaS loan interest income and deducts BaaS loan expense to arrive at Net BaaS loan income (a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth in the preceding section of this earnings release) which can be compared to interest income on the Company’s community bank loans.

The following table illustrates how CCBX partner loan income and expenses are recorded in the financial statements:

Loan income and related loan expense Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 March 31,

2025 Yield on loans(1) 15.01 % 14.89 % 16.88 % BaaS loan interest income $ 71,153 $ 68,846 $ 67,855 Less: BaaS loan expense 36,940 31,256 32,507 Net BaaS loan income(2) $ 34,213 $ 37,590 $ 35,348 Net BaaS loan income divided by average BaaS loans(1)(2) 7.22 % 8.13 % 8.79 %

(1) Annualized calculation for quarterly periods shown.

(2) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth in the preceding section of this earnings release.

An increase in average loans receivable resulted in increased interest income on CCBX loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2025, however net BaaS loan income decreased as a result of higher BaaS loan expense, compared to the previous quarter. This is a result of recent changes to partner agreements and pricing changes that resulted in lower loan yields, net of BaaS loan expense. These actions reflect a strategic shift toward enhanced partner economics and more sustainable, risk-adjusted returns over time. Our strategy is to optimize the CCBX loan portfolio and strengthen our balance sheet through originating higher quality new loans with enhanced credit standards. These higher quality loans tend to have lower stated rates and expected losses than some of our CCBX loans historically. We continue to manage CCBX credit and concentration levels in an effort to optimize our loan portfolio and also generate off-balance sheet fee income. Growth in CCBX loans has resulted in an increase in interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and a slight increase in net BaaS loan income.

The following tables are a summary of the interest components, direct fees and expenses of BaaS for the periods indicated and are not inclusive of all income and expense related to BaaS.

Interest income Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 March 31,

2025 BaaS loan interest income $ 71,153 $ 68,846 $ 67,855 Total BaaS loan interest income $ 71,153 $ 68,846 $ 67,855





Interest expense Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 March 31,

2025 BaaS interest expense $ 22,099 $ 21,581 $ 21,581 Total BaaS interest expense $ 22,099 $ 21,581 $ 21,581





BaaS income Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 March 31,

2025 BaaS program income: Servicing and other BaaS fees $ 2,623 $ 2,113 $ 1,419 Transaction and interchange fees 5,873 4,924 3,833 Reimbursement of expenses 2,392 1,868 1,026 Total BaaS program income 10,888 8,905 6,278 BaaS indemnification income: BaaS credit enhancements 50,744 47,325 53,648 BaaS fraud enhancements 3,059 1,090 1,993 BaaS indemnification income 53,803 48,415 55,641 Total noninterest BaaS income $ 64,691 $ 57,320 $ 61,919

Servicing and other BaaS fees increased $510,000, and transaction and interchange fees increased $949,000 in the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2025. We expect servicing and other BaaS fees to be higher when bringing on new partners and then to decrease when transaction and interchange fees increase as partner activity grows and these recurring fees exceed contracted minimum fees. Increases in BaaS reimbursement of fees offset increases in noninterest expense from BaaS expenses covered by CCBX partners.

BaaS loan and fraud expense: Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 March 31,

2025 BaaS loan expense $ 36,940 $ 31,256 $ 32,507 BaaS fraud expense 3,059 1,090 1,993 Total BaaS loan and fraud expense $ 39,999 $ 32,346 $ 34,500





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ec8185f-b892-430b-91b3-ebc8fefd208c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d33a96dd-d34e-47a5-8f96-57b6b00480c6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cdf3699e-6064-4d8e-b9e9-01b5984203da