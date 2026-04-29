Cerro de Pasco Resources Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market

MONTRÉAL, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. (TSXV: CDPR) (OTCQX: CDPMF) (the “Company” or “CDPR”) is pleased to announce that it has qualified to upgrade from the OTCQB® Venture Market to the OTCQX® Best Market (the "OTCQX Market" or "OTCQX"). The Company will commence trading today on OTCQX under the symbol " CDPMF ".

“Graduating to the OTCQX Best Market enhances our visibility among U.S. investors and broadens our access to institutional capital” said Guy Goulet, CEO of Cerro de Pasco Resources. “This step is consistent with our strategy to strengthen our presence in the global capital markets as we advance the development of our flagship asset in Peru.”

OTCQX, the highest-level market of the OTC Markets in the United States, is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. Trading on OTCQX is expected to enhance a company’s visibility and accessibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial reporting standards, follow best practices with respect to corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Along with trading on the OTCQX, common shares of Cerro de Pasco Resources will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada under the symbol “CDPR”, on the Lima Stock Exchange under the symbol “CDPR” and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under its symbol “N8HP”, providing additional global exposure.

About Cerro de Pasco Resources

Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. is focused on the development of its principal 100%-owned asset, the El Metalurgista mining concession, which includes the Quiulacocha tailings in central Peru. The Company’s approach integrates metals recovery with environmental remediation, targeting the reprocessing of one of the world largest mineral assets.

For more information, please visit www.pascoresources.com.

For further Information

Guy Goulet, CEO

Telephone: +1 579 476 7000

Mobile: +1 514 294 7000



Donna Yoshimatsu, Senior Strategic Advisor / Investor Relations

Mobile: +1 416-722-2456

dyoshi@pascoresources.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “will be”, “expected” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Company’s upgrade to the OTCQX Best Market, the Company’s access to institutional capital, and the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, , are based on the Company’s estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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