Predictive Maintenance Market Size to Surpass USD 245.73 Billion by 2035, Owing to Rapid Adoption of AI and IoT in Industrial Operations | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Predictive Maintenance Market size was valued at USD 14.93 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 245.73 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 32.32% over the forecast period.

The market for predictive maintenance is fundamentally underpinned by the exceptional and well documented financial benefits that successful predictive maintenance programs deliver for industrial companies.





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The U.S. Predictive Maintenance Market was valued at USD 5.82 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 95.83 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 32.32%.

Due to the early adoption of technologies, such as IoT, AI, and machine learning across the manufacturing, energy, automotive, and aerospace industries in the United States, North America led the global predictive maintenance market with a nearly 39% revenue share.

Quantifiable cost reduction and equipment uptime improvement ROI Drive Market Growth Globally

The remarkable and well-documented financial benefits that effective predictive maintenance programs provide for industrial companies, maintenance cost reductions of up to 40% compared to reactive maintenance, equipment downtime reductions of up to 50%, and machine longevity increases of up to 20%, are the fundamental foundation of the predictive maintenance market. For large-scale manufacturing, energy, aviation, and transportation businesses, this translates immediately into quantifiable bottom-line financial effect that validates the technology investment. Predictive maintenance accuracy is steadily rising, detectable fault lead times are being extended, the commercial value proposition is being further enhanced, and enterprise investment is being accelerated throughout the forecast period across the entire value chain of prerequisite manufacturing industries thanks to the ongoing advancements in machine-learning models trained with an ever-expanding suite of equipment sensor datasets.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

By 2025, the solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the Predictive Maintenance Market due to software platforms, the IoT sensor networks, the AI analytics engines, and the data visualization dashboards. The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 36.53% during the period 2026–2035, due to the rising deployment complexity, deployment of predictive maintenance at scale leading to increased demand for professional services globally.

By Monitoring Type

In 2025, vibration monitoring held the largest share (27% of revenue) in the Predictive Maintenance Market monitoring landscape due to the mature state of the technology and their wide applicability across industries. Oil analysis is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with the highest CAGR (35.62%) during 2026–2035, due to the increasing focus to maximize the life of equipment globally.

By Organization Size

Large enterprises accounted for 72% revenue share in the Predictive Maintenance Market in 2025, as they have considerable financial resources and existing IT/OT infrastructure capable of adopting more comprehensive predictive maintenance technology deployments. SMEs are projected to have the largest CAGR of 34.83% between 2026–2035 as cloud-based subscription predictive maintenance solutions and lower-cost IoT sensor hardware.

By End Use

The largest share from the predictive maintenance market in 2025 was from Manufacturing, attributed to the extensive installation of industrial IoT sensors globally. The healthcare segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment from 2026–2035, as predictive maintenance solutions are being increasingly adopted to ensure continuous patient care globally.

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Regional Insights:

Due to high-level enterprise adoption of IoT along with AI and machine learning in the manufacturing, energy, and automotive industries, as well as the fact that several major predictive maintenance solution providers are based in North America, North America held the majority revenue share of about 39% of the predictive maintenance market in 2025.

Due to the rapid digitalization of industries in China, Japan, South Korea, and India, Asia-Pacific earned a significant portion of the predictive maintenance market. Predictive maintenance deployment will be made possible by significant investments in linked factory infrastructure and AI-driven industrial analytics, which are being sparked by China's "Made in China 2025" plan and the subsequent "Industrial Internet" growth strategy.

Key Players:

Siemens AG

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

General Electric (GE Digital)

SAP SE

Emerson Electric

Honeywell International

ABB Ltd.

Rockwell Automation

SKF Group

Schneider Electric

Bosch Rexroth

Aspentech

Uptake Technologies

SparkCognition

C3.ai

Augury Systems

Dingo

Fluke Corporation

Aveva Group

Recent Developments:

In 2024, Siemens launched its Industrial Edge AI platform with integrated predictive maintenance capabilities, enabling real-time edge computing-based condition monitoring for manufacturing equipment with minimal network latency requirements.

In 2024, Emerson Electric expanded its Plantweb Optics predictive analytics platform with new AI-powered process equipment failure prediction capabilities, targeting enhanced production reliability for chemical, refinery, and manufacturing customers globally.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Technology Architecture & Solution Framework Metrics – helps you understand predictive maintenance systems including AI/ML platforms, IoT-driven architectures, digital twins, and edge vs cloud-based deployment models.

– helps you understand predictive maintenance systems including AI/ML platforms, IoT-driven architectures, digital twins, and edge vs cloud-based deployment models. Sensor Deployment & Data Collection Metrics – helps you evaluate IoT sensor density, accuracy, real-time data acquisition, and performance of wired and wireless monitoring networks.

– helps you evaluate IoT sensor density, accuracy, real-time data acquisition, and performance of wired and wireless monitoring networks. Predictive Analytics & Ai Performance Metrics – helps you assess model accuracy, anomaly detection capabilities, remaining useful life (RUL) estimation, and real-time decision-making efficiency.

– helps you assess model accuracy, anomaly detection capabilities, remaining useful life (RUL) estimation, and real-time decision-making efficiency. Data Quality & Processing Efficiency Insights – helps you analyze data preprocessing, noise filtering, sensor fusion, and overall data reliability for effective predictive maintenance.

– helps you analyze data preprocessing, noise filtering, sensor fusion, and overall data reliability for effective predictive maintenance. Industrial Application & Use Case Analysis – helps you identify adoption across manufacturing, energy, oil & gas, automotive, aerospace, and mining sectors.

– helps you identify adoption across manufacturing, energy, oil & gas, automotive, aerospace, and mining sectors. Smart Factory & Industry 4.0 Integration Metrics – helps you understand the role of predictive maintenance in enabling automation, reducing downtime, and improving operational efficiency in connected industrial ecosystems.

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