CorVel Corporation Launches CorVel Connected™, an AI-Powered Claims Intelligence Layer Embedded in CareMC®

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL), a national provider of risk management solutions, today announced the launch of CorVel Connected™, the company’s unified technology brand for artificial intelligence-powered innovation within its CareMC® claims management platform. CorVel Connected embeds intelligence directly into claim workflows, surfacing the most relevant information and actionable insights in real time so claims professionals can make faster, more informed decisions. The platform ensures critical context is delivered at the point of need while preserving accountability and decision-making authority with the claims professional.

CorVel Connected is built to address a fundamental shift in claims management: professionals are now expected to sift through an ever-expanding volume of data tied to each claim—medical records, notes, communications, and external inputs—making it increasingly difficult to identify what actually matters. The challenge is no longer access to information, but the burden of navigating it. By organizing, prioritizing, and summarizing relevant data in real time, CorVel Connected reduces that noise, enabling claims professionals to focus on informed judgment, faster decisions, and more consistent outcomes across both individual claims and entire programs.

One of the first capabilities launched under CorVel Connected, AI-powered Claims Summarization and Decision Support, directly addresses the growing burden of navigating complex claim files. It significantly reduces the time required to review claim histories and supporting documentation by rapidly synthesizing large volumes of activity into clear, consistent summaries. These summaries are presented for human review and interpretation, allowing claims professionals, supervisors, and management to spend less time searching for information and more time driving investigation, action plans, reserving, and resolution.

“As claim volumes rise and documentation becomes more complex, efficiency at the claim desk is critical,” said Ryan Murphy, Vice President, Product, Enterprise Claims at CorVel. “CorVel Connected ensures the right information is surfaced quickly, but outcomes still depend on human judgment. Technology should strengthen decisions, not replace them.”

A Connected Suite of Embedded Intelligence

CorVel Connected is more than a single feature; it is a branded suite of AI-enabled capabilities embedded directly within CareMC®, designed to enhance consistency, accessibility, and decision support where work happens. Capabilities within CorVel Connected include:

AI-powered claim summarization that synthesizes claim histories into clear, review-ready narratives

that synthesizes claim histories into clear, review-ready narratives Natural-language question-and-answer functionality that allows users to ask direct questions about claims or programs without navigating complex reports

that allows users to ask direct questions about claims or programs without navigating complex reports CorVel’s Generative AI Document Viewer™ that delivers real‑time medical document summaries for faster claim review

that delivers real‑time medical document summaries for faster claim review Intelligent claim assignment aligned to complexity, jurisdiction, and expertise

aligned to complexity, jurisdiction, and expertise Activity Note Automation generated as work is performed, with required adjuster review and signoff

generated as work is performed, with required adjuster review and signoff Integrated email capture and prioritization to reduce manual sorting and missed activity

to reduce manual sorting and missed activity Recommended next actions and structured plans of action , with milestone tracking to support consistent execution

, with milestone tracking to support consistent execution Reserve predictions with clear explanations, designed to inform—not override—adjuster judgment



Together, these capabilities return time to the claim desk, improve consistency across reviews, and ensure intelligence is delivered directly inside existing workflows, without forcing users into separate tools or disconnected systems.

Extending Insight Beyond the Claim Desk

CorVel Connected is also envisioned as a shared-value platform for both internal teams and clients. Through enhanced, client-facing executive dashboards, organizations can ask higher-level questions about program performance, trends, and concentration patterns, transforming complex claims data into actionable insights that support smarter business decisions and prevention strategies.

“At CorVel, we are redefining claims management by pairing deep human expertise with intelligent, technology-driven augmentation,” said Michael Combs, President and CEO of CorVel. “CorVel Connected demonstrates our commitment to outcome-led innovation, using AI to accelerate speed and consistency, without losing the human insight essential to better care and outcomes.”

To learn more about CorVel Connected and CorVel’s CareMC® claims management platform, visit: https://www.corvel.com/technology/caremc/

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing, to enhance the management of episodes of care and related health care costs. We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies in managing workers’ compensation and health, auto, and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel’s customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support our partners and their customers and patients.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

All statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, management’s beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, and events beyond the Company’s control, all of which are subject to change Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s services and the Company’s continued investment in these and other innovative technologies, and statements relating to the Company’s product offerings. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement results of operations and financial condition is greater than our initial assessment. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include but are not limited to factors described in this press release and the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2026, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June, 30, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2025. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Contact: Melissa Storan

Phone: 949-851-1473

www.corvel.com