Kornit Digital Sets First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Date and Webcast

ROSH-HA'AYIN, Israel, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KRNT), a global leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production, announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, on Wednesday, May 13, prior to the market open.

The Company will host an earnings conference call and webcast reviewing these results and its operations on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 8:30 am ET. This conference call will be broadcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through Kornit’s website, www.kornit.com, in the "Investors" section.

The dial-in information for the live call is:

Live Call: 1-877-407-0792 or 1-201-689-8263

1-877-407-0792 or 1-201-689-8263 Israel Toll Free: 1 809 406 247





A replay of the call will be archived on the Company's website. Alternatively, the replay can be accessed via dial-in, available approximately three hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on May 27, 2026.

Replay: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 13759148





About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies. The Company offers end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more, visit www.kornit.com.

Investor Contact

Andrew G. Backman

Chief Capital Markets Officer

Andrew.Backman@kornit.com