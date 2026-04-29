Machining Centers Industry Report 2026: Production & Consumption Trends, Tariffs, Trade Agreements, and International Commerce, Supply Chains and Materials Costs, Competitive Technologies

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Machining Centers - Global Markets by Country, Type, End-Users & Competition" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Building on over 15 years experience in the machining industry, this analysis builds on an understanding of the machining industry and specialization that goes beyond simple data analysis.
The machining centers dataset provides quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market by region, key country, production, consumption, trade data, end-user demand, machine type, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns, in-depth producer profiles, and pivot table capabilities within the Ulysses(TM) platform.
The report contains over 500 pages and over 500 charts/graphs.
Scope of Coverage
The following categories present how the data was developed, organized and is presented. Breaking the data into specific categories is essential to analyze and draw meaningful insights. The breakdowns are designed to highlight key patterns and trends in the data, as well as to facilitate comparisons between different groups or segments.
Research Objectives
- To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;
- To determine the size of total market consumption, production, imports and exports by machining center type, sub-type, end-user industry, region and key country;
- To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and
- To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and producer profiles.
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1: Technology Overview
Introduction to Global Machining
- Machining Techniques Defined
- Mechanical Machining
- Milling
- Turning
- Grinding
- Lathes
- Machining Centers
- Holemaking
- EDM
- ECM
- EDG
- Laser
- Other
- Mechanical Machining
- General Trends for The Global Market for Machining Centers
- Technological Developments and Competing Technologies
- Mechanical versus Non-Mechanical
- Additive Manufacturing
- Powder Metallurgy
- Abrasives & Superabrasives
- Getting to the Finished Product: Changing Techniques
Section 2: Market Overview
Global Trends Affecting the Machining Industry
- Industrial Production & Consumption Trends
- Tariffs, Trade Agreements, and International Commerce
- Supply Chains and Materials Costs
- Shipping & Distribution
- Competitive Technologies
Global Metal Cutting Industry Demand by Machine Type ($Bn): 2024-2030
- Milling
- Grinding
- Lathes
- Machining Centers
- Holemaking
- EDM
- ECM
- EDG
- Laser
- Other
Global Machine Tool Demand by Country and Region
- Value ($MM), Volume (UnitsMM), ASP ($/Unit)
- General Trends by Country
- Factors Affecting Demand
- Production, Imports, Exports, and Consumption
- Cycles of Growth and Decline
- High-growth Markets (CAGR by Year)
CNC (numerically controlled) vs. Manual Machine Tools by Country ($MM): 2024-2030
Machine Tool Component Cost Breakdown by Type of Machine CNC vs. Manual (% Cost by Component): 2024-2030
- Mechanical Components
- Software
- Electronics
- Control and Test Equipment
- Other
Competitive Environment
- Top 40 Global Suppliers of Machining Centers by Sales and Market Share by Region ($MM): 2024
- China
- Rest of World
- South Korea
- India
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Rest of World
- Competitive Market Factors
- Barriers to Market Entry
- Marketing Strategies
End-User Industry Analysis
- Total Demand for Machining Center Consumption by End-User Industry ($MM): 2024-2030
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Job Shops
- Die & Mold
- Construction
- Transportation
- Defense/Military
- Electronics
- Oil & Gas
- Medical/Research
- Power Generation
- Paper & Pulp
- Other
- Forecasts and Predictions
- Factors Affecting Global Demand by Region
- China
- United States
- Germany
- Rest of World
- South Korea
- India
- Rest Asia/Pacific
- Rest Europe
- Rest North America
- Rest Latin America
- Rest of World
- End-User Criteria for Selection
Industry Trends & Forecasts: 2024-2030
- Future Outlook
- Five-Year Forecast
- Competing Technologies
Section 3: China
General Marketing Conditions:
- Total Demand by Country for Machining Centers ($MM): 2024-2030
- Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Imports and Exports
Market by Product Type:
- Machining Center Production by Type ($MM): 2024-2030
- Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Production and Consumption
- Turning
- Vertical
- Horizontal
Country Market by Type:
- Production by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
- Imports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
- Exports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
- Consumption by Type and Subtype ($/Unit): 2024-2030
- Turning Center Subtypes
- Gang Type
- General Horizontal 2-spindle
- Front Type 2-spindle
- Vertical
- AL-Wheel
- Y-Axis
- Multi-Axis
- Other
- Vertical Machining Center Subtypes
- Tapping
- 5-Axis
- Bridge Type 3-Axis
- Bridge Type 5-Axis
- Dual Table
- C Type
- C Type Box Guide
- Other
- Horizontal Machining Center Subtypes
- Boring
- High Speed
- Heavy Duty
Pricing
- Average Selling Price by Product Type
- End-User Industry Analysis
- Pricing Trends by Country
Key Market Trends by End-User Industry
- Total Demand for Machining Center Consumption by End-User Industry ($MM): 2024-2030
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Job Shops
- Die & Mold
- Construction
- Transportation
- Defense/Military
- Electronics
- Oil & Gas
- Medical/Research
- Power Generation
- Paper & Pulp
- Other
Competitive Analysis
- Major Competitors by Country
- Competitive Markets Factors
- High-growth Markets (CAGR by Year)
- General Conclusions
Section 4: North America
General Marketing Conditions:
- Total Demand by Country for Machining Centers ($MM): 2024-2030
- Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Imports and Exports
Market by Product Type:
- Machining Center Production by Type ($MM): 2024-2030
- Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Production and Consumption
- Turning
- Vertical
- Horizontal
Country Market by Type:
- Production by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
- Imports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
- Exports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
- Consumption by Type and Subtype ($/Unit): 2024-2030
- Turning Center Subtypes
- Gang Type
- General Horizontal 2-spindle
- Front Type 2-spindle
- Vertical
- AL-Wheel
- Y-Axis
- Multi-Axis
- Other
- Vertical Machining Center Subtypes
- Tapping
- 5-Axis
- Bridge Type 3-Axis
- Bridge Type 5-Axis
- Dual Table
- C Type
- C Type Box Guide
- Other
- Horizontal Machining Center Subtypes
- Boring
- High Speed
- Heavy Duty
Pricing
- Average Selling Price by Product Type
- End-User Industry Analysis
- Pricing Trends by Country
Key Market Trends by End-User Industry
- Total Demand for Machining Center Consumption by End-User Industry ($MM): 2024-2030
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Job Shops
- Die & Mold
- Construction
- Transportation
- Defense/Military
- Electronics
- Oil & Gas
- Medical/Research
- Power Generation
- Paper & Pulp
- Other
Competitive Analysis
- Major Competitors by Country
- Competitive Markets Factors
- High-growth Markets (CAGR by Year)
- General Conclusions
Section 5: Europe
General Marketing Conditions:
- Total Demand by Country for Machining Centers ($MM): 2024-2030
- Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Imports and Exports
Market by Product Type:
- Machining Center Production by Type ($MM): 2024-2030
- Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Production and Consumption
- Turning
- Vertical
- Horizontal
Country Market by Type:
- Production by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
- Imports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
- Exports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
- Consumption by Type and Subtype ($/Unit): 2024-2030
- Turning Center Subtypes
- Gang Type
- General Horizontal 2-spindle
- Front Type 2-spindle
- Vertical
- AL-Wheel
- Y-Axis
- Multi-Axis
- Other
- Vertical Machining Center Subtypes
- Tapping
- 5-Axis
- Bridge Type 3-Axis
- Bridge Type 5-Axis
- Dual Table
- C Type
- C Type Box Guide
- Other
- Horizontal Machining Center Subtypes
- Boring
- High Speed
- Heavy Duty
Pricing
- Average Selling Price by Product Type
- End-User Industry Analysis
- Pricing Trends by Country
Key Market Trends by End-User Industry
- Total Demand for Machining Center Consumption by End-User Industry ($MM): 2024-2030
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Job Shops
- Die & Mold
- Construction
- Transportation
- Defense/Military
- Electronics
- Oil & Gas
- Medical/Research
- Power Generation
- Paper & Pulp
- Other
Competitive Analysis
- Major Competitors by Country
- Competitive Markets Factors
- High-growth Markets (CAGR by Year)
- General Conclusions
Section 6: South America
General Marketing Conditions:
- Total Demand by Country for Machining Centers ($MM): 2024-2030
- Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Imports and Exports
Market by Product Type:
- Machining Center Production by Type ($MM): 2024-2030
- Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Production and Consumption
- Turning
- Vertical
- Horizontal
Country Market by Type:
- Production by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
- Imports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
- Exports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
- Consumption by Type and Subtype ($/Unit): 2024-2030
- Turning Center Subtypes
- Gang Type
- General Horizontal 2-spindle
- Front Type 2-spindle
- Vertical
- AL-Wheel
- Y-Axis
- Multi-Axis
- Other
- Vertical Machining Center Subtypes
- Tapping
- 5-Axis
- Bridge Type 3-Axis
- Bridge Type 5-Axis
- Dual Table
- C Type
- C Type Box Guide
- Other
- Horizontal Machining Center Subtypes
- Boring
- High Speed
- Heavy Duty
Pricing
- Average Selling Price by Product Type
- End-User Industry Analysis
- Pricing Trends by Country
Key Market Trends by End-User Industry
- Total Demand for Machining Center Consumption by End-User Industry ($MM): 2024-2030
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Job Shops
- Die & Mold
- Construction
- Transportation
- Defense/Military
- Electronics
- Oil & Gas
- Medical/Research
- Power Generation
- Paper & Pulp
- Other
Competitive Analysis
- Major Competitors by Country
- Competitive Markets Factors
- High-growth Markets (CAGR by Year)
- General Conclusions
Section 7: South Korea
General Marketing Conditions:
- Total Demand by Country for Machining Centers ($MM): 2024-2030
- Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Imports and Exports
Market by Product Type:
- Machining Center Production by Type ($MM): 2024-2030
- Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Production and Consumption
- Turning
- Vertical
- Horizontal
Country Market by Type:
- Production by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
- Imports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
- Exports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
- Consumption by Type and Subtype ($/Unit): 2024-2030
- Turning Center Subtypes
- Gang Type
- General Horizontal 2-spindle
- Front Type 2-spindle
- Vertical
- AL-Wheel
- Y-Axis
- Multi-Axis
- Other
- Vertical Machining Center Subtypes
- Tapping
- 5-Axis
- Bridge Type 3-Axis
- Bridge Type 5-Axis
- Dual Table
- C Type
- C Type Box Guide
- Other
- Horizontal Machining Center Subtypes
- Boring
- High Speed
- Heavy Duty
Pricing
- Average Selling Price by Product Type
- End-User Industry Analysis
- Pricing Trends by Country
Key Market Trends by End-User Industry
- Total Demand for Machining Center Consumption by End-User Industry ($MM): 2024-2030
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Job Shops
- Die & Mold
- Construction
- Transportation
- Defense/Military
- Electronics
- Oil & Gas
- Medical/Research
- Power Generation
- Paper & Pulp
- Other
Competitive Analysis
- Major Competitors by Country
- Competitive Markets Factors
- High-growth Markets (CAGR by Year)
- General Conclusions
Section 8: India
General Marketing Conditions:
- Total Demand by Country for Machining Centers ($MM): 2024-2030
- Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Imports and Exports
Market by Product Type:
- Machining Center Production by Type ($MM): 2024-2030
- Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Production and Consumption
- Turning
- Vertical
- Horizontal
Country Market by Type:
- Production by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
- Imports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
- Exports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
- Consumption by Type and Subtype ($/Unit): 2024-2030
- Turning Center Subtypes
- Gang Type
- General Horizontal 2-spindle
- Front Type 2-spindle
- Vertical
- AL-Wheel
- Y-Axis
- Multi-Axis
- Other
- Vertical Machining Center Subtypes
- Tapping
- 5-Axis
- Bridge Type 3-Axis
- Bridge Type 5-Axis
- Dual Table
- C Type
- C Type Box Guide
- Other
- Horizontal Machining Center Subtypes
- Boring
- High Speed
- Heavy Duty
Pricing
- Average Selling Price by Product Type
- End-User Industry Analysis
- Pricing Trends by Country
Key Market Trends by End-User Industry
- Total Demand for Machining Center Consumption by End-User Industry ($MM): 2024-2030
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Job Shops
- Die & Mold
- Construction
- Transportation
- Defense/Military
- Electronics
- Oil & Gas
- Medical/Research
- Power Generation
- Paper & Pulp
- Other
Competitive Analysis
- Major Competitors by Country
- Competitive Markets Factors
- High-growth Markets (CAGR by Year)
- General Conclusions
Section 9: Rest of World
General Marketing Conditions:
- Total Demand by Country for Machining Centers ($MM): 2024-2030
- Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Imports and Exports
Market by Product Type:
- Machining Center Production by Type ($MM): 2024-2030
- Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Production and Consumption
- Turning
- Vertical
- Horizontal
Country Market by Type:
- Production by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
- Imports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
- Exports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
- Consumption by Type and Subtype($/Unit): 2024-2030
- Turning Center Subtypes
- Gang Type
- General Horizontal 2-spindle
- Front Type 2-spindle
- Vertical
- AL-Wheel
- Y-Axis
- Multi-Axis
- Other
- Vertical Machining Center Subtypes
- Tapping
- 5-Axis
- Bridge Type 3-Axis
- Bridge Type 5-Axis
- Dual Table
- C Type
- C Type Box Guide
- Other
- Horizontal Machining Center Subtypes
- Boring
- High Speed
- Heavy Duty
Pricing
- Average Selling Price by Product Type
- End-User Industry Analysis
- Pricing Trends by Country
Key Market Trends by End-User Industry
- Total Demand for Machining Center Consumption by End-User Industry ($MM): 2024-2030
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Job Shops
- Die & Mold
- Construction
- Transportation
- Defense/Military
- Electronics
- Oil & Gas
- Medical/Research
- Power Generation
- Paper & Pulp
- Other
Competitive Analysis
- Major Competitors by Country
- Competitive Markets Factors
- High-growth Markets (CAGR by Year)
- General Conclusions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kixyu6
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