Machining Centers Industry Report 2026: Production & Consumption Trends, Tariffs, Trade Agreements, and International Commerce, Supply Chains and Materials Costs, Competitive Technologies

Key market opportunities exist in the machining industry through expanded geographic reach (China, North America, Europe), diverse end-user sectors (automotive, aerospace), and advanced machine types (5-Axis, Hybrid Multi-Axis). Enhanced analytics via Ulysses(TM) offer insights into growth and competition.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Machining Centers - Global Markets by Country, Type, End-Users & Competition" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Building on over 15 years experience in the machining industry, this analysis builds on an understanding of the machining industry and specialization that goes beyond simple data analysis.

The machining centers dataset provides quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market by region, key country, production, consumption, trade data, end-user demand, machine type, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns, in-depth producer profiles, and pivot table capabilities within the Ulysses(TM) platform.

The report contains over 500 pages and over 500 charts/graphs.

Scope of Coverage

The following categories present how the data was developed, organized and is presented. Breaking the data into specific categories is essential to analyze and draw meaningful insights. The breakdowns are designed to highlight key patterns and trends in the data, as well as to facilitate comparisons between different groups or segments.

Research Objectives

  • To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;
  • To determine the size of total market consumption, production, imports and exports by machining center type, sub-type, end-user industry, region and key country;
  • To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and
  • To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and producer profiles.

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1: Technology Overview

Introduction to Global Machining

  • Machining Techniques Defined
    • Mechanical Machining
      • Milling
      • Turning
      • Grinding
      • Lathes
      • Machining Centers
      • Holemaking
    • EDM
    • ECM
    • EDG
    • Laser
    • Other
  • General Trends for The Global Market for Machining Centers
  • Technological Developments and Competing Technologies
    • Mechanical versus Non-Mechanical
    • Additive Manufacturing
    • Powder Metallurgy
    • Abrasives & Superabrasives
    • Getting to the Finished Product: Changing Techniques

Section 2: Market Overview

Global Trends Affecting the Machining Industry

  • Industrial Production & Consumption Trends
  • Tariffs, Trade Agreements, and International Commerce
  • Supply Chains and Materials Costs
  • Shipping & Distribution
  • Competitive Technologies

Global Metal Cutting Industry Demand by Machine Type ($Bn): 2024-2030

  • Milling
  • Grinding
  • Lathes
  • Machining Centers
  • Holemaking
  • EDM
  • ECM
  • EDG
  • Laser
  • Other

Global Machine Tool Demand by Country and Region

  • Value ($MM), Volume (UnitsMM), ASP ($/Unit)
  • General Trends by Country
  • Factors Affecting Demand
  • Production, Imports, Exports, and Consumption
  • Cycles of Growth and Decline
  • High-growth Markets (CAGR by Year)

CNC (numerically controlled) vs. Manual Machine Tools by Country ($MM): 2024-2030

Machine Tool Component Cost Breakdown by Type of Machine CNC vs. Manual (% Cost by Component): 2024-2030

  • Mechanical Components
  • Software
  • Electronics
  • Control and Test Equipment
  • Other

Competitive Environment

  • Top 40 Global Suppliers of Machining Centers by Sales and Market Share by Region ($MM): 2024
    • China
    • Rest of World
    • South Korea
    • India
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Latin America
    • Rest of World
  • Competitive Market Factors
  • Barriers to Market Entry
  • Marketing Strategies

End-User Industry Analysis

  • Total Demand for Machining Center Consumption by End-User Industry ($MM): 2024-2030
    • Automotive
    • Aerospace
    • Job Shops
    • Die & Mold
    • Construction
    • Transportation
    • Defense/Military
    • Electronics
    • Oil & Gas
    • Medical/Research
    • Power Generation
    • Paper & Pulp
    • Other
  • Forecasts and Predictions
  • Factors Affecting Global Demand by Region
    • China
    • United States
    • Germany
    • Rest of World
    • South Korea
    • India
    • Rest Asia/Pacific
    • Rest Europe
    • Rest North America
    • Rest Latin America
    • Rest of World
  • End-User Criteria for Selection

Industry Trends & Forecasts: 2024-2030

  • Future Outlook
  • Five-Year Forecast
  • Competing Technologies

Section 3: China

General Marketing Conditions:

  • Total Demand by Country for Machining Centers ($MM): 2024-2030
  • Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Imports and Exports

Market by Product Type:

  • Machining Center Production by Type ($MM): 2024-2030
  • Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Production and Consumption
  • Turning
  • Vertical
  • Horizontal

Country Market by Type:

  • Production by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
  • Imports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
  • Exports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
  • Consumption by Type and Subtype ($/Unit): 2024-2030
  • Turning Center Subtypes
    • Gang Type
    • General Horizontal 2-spindle
    • Front Type 2-spindle
    • Vertical
    • AL-Wheel
    • Y-Axis
    • Multi-Axis
    • Other
  • Vertical Machining Center Subtypes
    • Tapping
    • 5-Axis
    • Bridge Type 3-Axis
    • Bridge Type 5-Axis
    • Dual Table
    • C Type
    • C Type Box Guide
    • Other
  • Horizontal Machining Center Subtypes
    • Boring
    • High Speed
    • Heavy Duty

Pricing

  • Average Selling Price by Product Type
  • End-User Industry Analysis
  • Pricing Trends by Country

Key Market Trends by End-User Industry

  • Total Demand for Machining Center Consumption by End-User Industry ($MM): 2024-2030
    • Automotive
    • Aerospace
    • Job Shops
    • Die & Mold
    • Construction
    • Transportation
    • Defense/Military
    • Electronics
    • Oil & Gas
    • Medical/Research
    • Power Generation
    • Paper & Pulp
    • Other

Competitive Analysis

  • Major Competitors by Country
  • Competitive Markets Factors
  • High-growth Markets (CAGR by Year)
  • General Conclusions

Section 4: North America

General Marketing Conditions:

  • Total Demand by Country for Machining Centers ($MM): 2024-2030
  • Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Imports and Exports

Market by Product Type:

  • Machining Center Production by Type ($MM): 2024-2030
  • Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Production and Consumption
  • Turning
  • Vertical
  • Horizontal

Country Market by Type:

  • Production by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
  • Imports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
  • Exports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
  • Consumption by Type and Subtype ($/Unit): 2024-2030
  • Turning Center Subtypes
    • Gang Type
    • General Horizontal 2-spindle
    • Front Type 2-spindle
    • Vertical
    • AL-Wheel
    • Y-Axis
    • Multi-Axis
    • Other
  • Vertical Machining Center Subtypes
    • Tapping
    • 5-Axis
    • Bridge Type 3-Axis
    • Bridge Type 5-Axis
    • Dual Table
    • C Type
    • C Type Box Guide
    • Other
  • Horizontal Machining Center Subtypes
    • Boring
    • High Speed
    • Heavy Duty

Pricing

  • Average Selling Price by Product Type
  • End-User Industry Analysis
  • Pricing Trends by Country

Key Market Trends by End-User Industry

  • Total Demand for Machining Center Consumption by End-User Industry ($MM): 2024-2030
    • Automotive
    • Aerospace
    • Job Shops
    • Die & Mold
    • Construction
    • Transportation
    • Defense/Military
    • Electronics
    • Oil & Gas
    • Medical/Research
    • Power Generation
    • Paper & Pulp
    • Other

Competitive Analysis

  • Major Competitors by Country
  • Competitive Markets Factors
  • High-growth Markets (CAGR by Year)
  • General Conclusions

Section 5: Europe

General Marketing Conditions:

  • Total Demand by Country for Machining Centers ($MM): 2024-2030
  • Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Imports and Exports

Market by Product Type:

  • Machining Center Production by Type ($MM): 2024-2030
  • Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Production and Consumption
  • Turning
  • Vertical
  • Horizontal

Country Market by Type:

  • Production by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
  • Imports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
  • Exports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
  • Consumption by Type and Subtype ($/Unit): 2024-2030
  • Turning Center Subtypes
    • Gang Type
    • General Horizontal 2-spindle
    • Front Type 2-spindle
    • Vertical
    • AL-Wheel
    • Y-Axis
    • Multi-Axis
    • Other
  • Vertical Machining Center Subtypes
    • Tapping
    • 5-Axis
    • Bridge Type 3-Axis
    • Bridge Type 5-Axis
    • Dual Table
    • C Type
    • C Type Box Guide
    • Other
  • Horizontal Machining Center Subtypes
    • Boring
    • High Speed
    • Heavy Duty

Pricing

  • Average Selling Price by Product Type
  • End-User Industry Analysis
  • Pricing Trends by Country

Key Market Trends by End-User Industry

  • Total Demand for Machining Center Consumption by End-User Industry ($MM): 2024-2030
    • Automotive
    • Aerospace
    • Job Shops
    • Die & Mold
    • Construction
    • Transportation
    • Defense/Military
    • Electronics
    • Oil & Gas
    • Medical/Research
    • Power Generation
    • Paper & Pulp
    • Other

Competitive Analysis

  • Major Competitors by Country
  • Competitive Markets Factors
  • High-growth Markets (CAGR by Year)
  • General Conclusions

Section 6: South America

General Marketing Conditions:

  • Total Demand by Country for Machining Centers ($MM): 2024-2030
  • Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Imports and Exports

Market by Product Type:

  • Machining Center Production by Type ($MM): 2024-2030
  • Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Production and Consumption
  • Turning
  • Vertical
  • Horizontal

Country Market by Type:

  • Production by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
  • Imports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
  • Exports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
  • Consumption by Type and Subtype ($/Unit): 2024-2030
  • Turning Center Subtypes
    • Gang Type
    • General Horizontal 2-spindle
    • Front Type 2-spindle
    • Vertical
    • AL-Wheel
    • Y-Axis
    • Multi-Axis
    • Other
  • Vertical Machining Center Subtypes
    • Tapping
    • 5-Axis
    • Bridge Type 3-Axis
    • Bridge Type 5-Axis
    • Dual Table
    • C Type
    • C Type Box Guide
    • Other
  • Horizontal Machining Center Subtypes
    • Boring
    • High Speed
    • Heavy Duty

Pricing

  • Average Selling Price by Product Type
  • End-User Industry Analysis
  • Pricing Trends by Country

Key Market Trends by End-User Industry

  • Total Demand for Machining Center Consumption by End-User Industry ($MM): 2024-2030
    • Automotive
    • Aerospace
    • Job Shops
    • Die & Mold
    • Construction
    • Transportation
    • Defense/Military
    • Electronics
    • Oil & Gas
    • Medical/Research
    • Power Generation
    • Paper & Pulp
    • Other

Competitive Analysis

  • Major Competitors by Country
  • Competitive Markets Factors
  • High-growth Markets (CAGR by Year)
  • General Conclusions

Section 7: South Korea

General Marketing Conditions:

  • Total Demand by Country for Machining Centers ($MM): 2024-2030
  • Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Imports and Exports

Market by Product Type:

  • Machining Center Production by Type ($MM): 2024-2030
  • Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Production and Consumption
  • Turning
  • Vertical
  • Horizontal

Country Market by Type:

  • Production by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
  • Imports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
  • Exports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
  • Consumption by Type and Subtype ($/Unit): 2024-2030
  • Turning Center Subtypes
    • Gang Type
    • General Horizontal 2-spindle
    • Front Type 2-spindle
    • Vertical
    • AL-Wheel
    • Y-Axis
    • Multi-Axis
    • Other
  • Vertical Machining Center Subtypes
    • Tapping
    • 5-Axis
    • Bridge Type 3-Axis
    • Bridge Type 5-Axis
    • Dual Table
    • C Type
    • C Type Box Guide
    • Other
  • Horizontal Machining Center Subtypes
    • Boring
    • High Speed
    • Heavy Duty

Pricing

  • Average Selling Price by Product Type
  • End-User Industry Analysis
  • Pricing Trends by Country

Key Market Trends by End-User Industry

  • Total Demand for Machining Center Consumption by End-User Industry ($MM): 2024-2030
    • Automotive
    • Aerospace
    • Job Shops
    • Die & Mold
    • Construction
    • Transportation
    • Defense/Military
    • Electronics
    • Oil & Gas
    • Medical/Research
    • Power Generation
    • Paper & Pulp
    • Other

Competitive Analysis

  • Major Competitors by Country
  • Competitive Markets Factors
  • High-growth Markets (CAGR by Year)
  • General Conclusions

Section 8: India

General Marketing Conditions:

  • Total Demand by Country for Machining Centers ($MM): 2024-2030
  • Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Imports and Exports

Market by Product Type:

  • Machining Center Production by Type ($MM): 2024-2030
  • Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Production and Consumption
  • Turning
  • Vertical
  • Horizontal

Country Market by Type:

  • Production by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
  • Imports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
  • Exports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
  • Consumption by Type and Subtype ($/Unit): 2024-2030
  • Turning Center Subtypes
    • Gang Type
    • General Horizontal 2-spindle
    • Front Type 2-spindle
    • Vertical
    • AL-Wheel
    • Y-Axis
    • Multi-Axis
    • Other
  • Vertical Machining Center Subtypes
    • Tapping
    • 5-Axis
    • Bridge Type 3-Axis
    • Bridge Type 5-Axis
    • Dual Table
    • C Type
    • C Type Box Guide
    • Other
  • Horizontal Machining Center Subtypes
    • Boring
    • High Speed
    • Heavy Duty

Pricing

  • Average Selling Price by Product Type
  • End-User Industry Analysis
  • Pricing Trends by Country

Key Market Trends by End-User Industry

  • Total Demand for Machining Center Consumption by End-User Industry ($MM): 2024-2030
    • Automotive
    • Aerospace
    • Job Shops
    • Die & Mold
    • Construction
    • Transportation
    • Defense/Military
    • Electronics
    • Oil & Gas
    • Medical/Research
    • Power Generation
    • Paper & Pulp
    • Other

Competitive Analysis

  • Major Competitors by Country
  • Competitive Markets Factors
  • High-growth Markets (CAGR by Year)
  • General Conclusions

Section 9: Rest of World

General Marketing Conditions:

  • Total Demand by Country for Machining Centers ($MM): 2024-2030
  • Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Imports and Exports

Market by Product Type:

  • Machining Center Production by Type ($MM): 2024-2030
  • Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Production and Consumption
  • Turning
  • Vertical
  • Horizontal

Country Market by Type:

  • Production by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
  • Imports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
  • Exports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030
  • Consumption by Type and Subtype($/Unit): 2024-2030
  • Turning Center Subtypes
    • Gang Type
    • General Horizontal 2-spindle
    • Front Type 2-spindle
    • Vertical
    • AL-Wheel
    • Y-Axis
    • Multi-Axis
    • Other
  • Vertical Machining Center Subtypes
    • Tapping
    • 5-Axis
    • Bridge Type 3-Axis
    • Bridge Type 5-Axis
    • Dual Table
    • C Type
    • C Type Box Guide
    • Other
  • Horizontal Machining Center Subtypes
    • Boring
    • High Speed
    • Heavy Duty

Pricing

  • Average Selling Price by Product Type
  • End-User Industry Analysis
  • Pricing Trends by Country

Key Market Trends by End-User Industry

  • Total Demand for Machining Center Consumption by End-User Industry ($MM): 2024-2030
    • Automotive
    • Aerospace
    • Job Shops
    • Die & Mold
    • Construction
    • Transportation
    • Defense/Military
    • Electronics
    • Oil & Gas
    • Medical/Research
    • Power Generation
    • Paper & Pulp
    • Other

Competitive Analysis

  • Major Competitors by Country
  • Competitive Markets Factors
  • High-growth Markets (CAGR by Year)
  • General Conclusions


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kixyu6

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Tags

                            
                                CNC
                            
                            
                                Lathe
                            
                            
                                Machine Tools
                            
                            
                                Machining
                            
                            
                                Machining Centers
                            
                            
                                Metal Cutting Machine
                            
                            
                                Turning Center
                            

                



        


    

        
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