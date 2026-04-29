Machining Centers Industry Report 2026: Production & Consumption Trends, Tariffs, Trade Agreements, and International Commerce, Supply Chains and Materials Costs, Competitive Technologies

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Machining Centers - Global Markets by Country, Type, End-Users & Competition" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Building on over 15 years experience in the machining industry, this analysis builds on an understanding of the machining industry and specialization that goes beyond simple data analysis.



The machining centers dataset provides quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market by region, key country, production, consumption, trade data, end-user demand, machine type, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns, in-depth producer profiles, and pivot table capabilities within the Ulysses(TM) platform.



The report contains over 500 pages and over 500 charts/graphs.



Scope of Coverage



The following categories present how the data was developed, organized and is presented. Breaking the data into specific categories is essential to analyze and draw meaningful insights. The breakdowns are designed to highlight key patterns and trends in the data, as well as to facilitate comparisons between different groups or segments.



Research Objectives

To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;

To determine the size of total market consumption, production, imports and exports by machining center type, sub-type, end-user industry, region and key country;

To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and

To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and producer profiles.

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1: Technology Overview



Introduction to Global Machining

Machining Techniques Defined Mechanical Machining Milling Turning Grinding Lathes Machining Centers Holemaking EDM ECM EDG Laser Other

General Trends for The Global Market for Machining Centers

Technological Developments and Competing Technologies Mechanical versus Non-Mechanical Additive Manufacturing Powder Metallurgy Abrasives & Superabrasives Getting to the Finished Product: Changing Techniques



Section 2: Market Overview



Global Trends Affecting the Machining Industry

Industrial Production & Consumption Trends

Tariffs, Trade Agreements, and International Commerce

Supply Chains and Materials Costs

Shipping & Distribution

Competitive Technologies

Global Metal Cutting Industry Demand by Machine Type ($Bn): 2024-2030

Milling

Grinding

Lathes

Machining Centers

Holemaking

EDM

ECM

EDG

Laser

Other

Global Machine Tool Demand by Country and Region

Value ($MM), Volume (UnitsMM), ASP ($/Unit)

General Trends by Country

Factors Affecting Demand

Production, Imports, Exports, and Consumption

Cycles of Growth and Decline

High-growth Markets (CAGR by Year)

CNC (numerically controlled) vs. Manual Machine Tools by Country ($MM): 2024-2030



Machine Tool Component Cost Breakdown by Type of Machine CNC vs. Manual (% Cost by Component): 2024-2030

Mechanical Components

Software

Electronics

Control and Test Equipment

Other

Competitive Environment

Top 40 Global Suppliers of Machining Centers by Sales and Market Share by Region ($MM): 2024 China Rest of World South Korea India North America Europe Latin America Rest of World

Competitive Market Factors

Barriers to Market Entry

Marketing Strategies

End-User Industry Analysis

Total Demand for Machining Center Consumption by End-User Industry ($MM): 2024-2030 Automotive Aerospace Job Shops Die & Mold Construction Transportation Defense/Military Electronics Oil & Gas Medical/Research Power Generation Paper & Pulp Other

Forecasts and Predictions

Factors Affecting Global Demand by Region China United States Germany Rest of World South Korea India Rest Asia/Pacific Rest Europe Rest North America Rest Latin America Rest of World

End-User Criteria for Selection

Industry Trends & Forecasts: 2024-2030

Future Outlook

Five-Year Forecast

Competing Technologies

Section 3: China



General Marketing Conditions:

Total Demand by Country for Machining Centers ($MM): 2024-2030

Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Imports and Exports

Market by Product Type:

Machining Center Production by Type ($MM): 2024-2030

Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Production and Consumption

Turning

Vertical

Horizontal

Country Market by Type:

Production by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030

Imports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030

Exports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030

Consumption by Type and Subtype ($/Unit): 2024-2030

Turning Center Subtypes Gang Type General Horizontal 2-spindle Front Type 2-spindle Vertical AL-Wheel Y-Axis Multi-Axis Other

Vertical Machining Center Subtypes Tapping 5-Axis Bridge Type 3-Axis Bridge Type 5-Axis Dual Table C Type C Type Box Guide Other

Horizontal Machining Center Subtypes Boring High Speed Heavy Duty



Pricing

Average Selling Price by Product Type

End-User Industry Analysis

Pricing Trends by Country

Key Market Trends by End-User Industry

Total Demand for Machining Center Consumption by End-User Industry ($MM): 2024-2030 Automotive Aerospace Job Shops Die & Mold Construction Transportation Defense/Military Electronics Oil & Gas Medical/Research Power Generation Paper & Pulp Other



Competitive Analysis

Major Competitors by Country

Competitive Markets Factors

High-growth Markets (CAGR by Year)

General Conclusions

Section 4: North America



General Marketing Conditions:

Total Demand by Country for Machining Centers ($MM): 2024-2030

Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Imports and Exports

Market by Product Type:

Machining Center Production by Type ($MM): 2024-2030

Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Production and Consumption

Turning

Vertical

Horizontal

Country Market by Type:

Production by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030

Imports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030

Exports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030

Consumption by Type and Subtype ($/Unit): 2024-2030

Turning Center Subtypes Gang Type General Horizontal 2-spindle Front Type 2-spindle Vertical AL-Wheel Y-Axis Multi-Axis Other

Vertical Machining Center Subtypes Tapping 5-Axis Bridge Type 3-Axis Bridge Type 5-Axis Dual Table C Type C Type Box Guide Other

Horizontal Machining Center Subtypes Boring High Speed Heavy Duty



Pricing

Average Selling Price by Product Type

End-User Industry Analysis

Pricing Trends by Country

Key Market Trends by End-User Industry

Total Demand for Machining Center Consumption by End-User Industry ($MM): 2024-2030 Automotive Aerospace Job Shops Die & Mold Construction Transportation Defense/Military Electronics Oil & Gas Medical/Research Power Generation Paper & Pulp Other



Competitive Analysis

Major Competitors by Country

Competitive Markets Factors

High-growth Markets (CAGR by Year)

General Conclusions

Section 5: Europe



General Marketing Conditions:

Total Demand by Country for Machining Centers ($MM): 2024-2030

Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Imports and Exports

Market by Product Type:

Machining Center Production by Type ($MM): 2024-2030

Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Production and Consumption

Turning

Vertical

Horizontal

Country Market by Type:

Production by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030

Imports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030

Exports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030

Consumption by Type and Subtype ($/Unit): 2024-2030

Turning Center Subtypes Gang Type General Horizontal 2-spindle Front Type 2-spindle Vertical AL-Wheel Y-Axis Multi-Axis Other

Vertical Machining Center Subtypes Tapping 5-Axis Bridge Type 3-Axis Bridge Type 5-Axis Dual Table C Type C Type Box Guide Other

Horizontal Machining Center Subtypes Boring High Speed Heavy Duty



Pricing

Average Selling Price by Product Type

End-User Industry Analysis

Pricing Trends by Country

Key Market Trends by End-User Industry

Total Demand for Machining Center Consumption by End-User Industry ($MM): 2024-2030 Automotive Aerospace Job Shops Die & Mold Construction Transportation Defense/Military Electronics Oil & Gas Medical/Research Power Generation Paper & Pulp Other



Competitive Analysis

Major Competitors by Country

Competitive Markets Factors

High-growth Markets (CAGR by Year)

General Conclusions

Section 6: South America



General Marketing Conditions:

Total Demand by Country for Machining Centers ($MM): 2024-2030

Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Imports and Exports

Market by Product Type:

Machining Center Production by Type ($MM): 2024-2030

Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Production and Consumption

Turning

Vertical

Horizontal

Country Market by Type:

Production by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030

Imports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030

Exports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030

Consumption by Type and Subtype ($/Unit): 2024-2030

Turning Center Subtypes Gang Type General Horizontal 2-spindle Front Type 2-spindle Vertical AL-Wheel Y-Axis Multi-Axis Other

Vertical Machining Center Subtypes Tapping 5-Axis Bridge Type 3-Axis Bridge Type 5-Axis Dual Table C Type C Type Box Guide Other

Horizontal Machining Center Subtypes Boring High Speed Heavy Duty



Pricing

Average Selling Price by Product Type

End-User Industry Analysis

Pricing Trends by Country

Key Market Trends by End-User Industry

Total Demand for Machining Center Consumption by End-User Industry ($MM): 2024-2030 Automotive Aerospace Job Shops Die & Mold Construction Transportation Defense/Military Electronics Oil & Gas Medical/Research Power Generation Paper & Pulp Other



Competitive Analysis

Major Competitors by Country

Competitive Markets Factors

High-growth Markets (CAGR by Year)

General Conclusions

Section 7: South Korea



General Marketing Conditions:

Total Demand by Country for Machining Centers ($MM): 2024-2030

Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Imports and Exports

Market by Product Type:

Machining Center Production by Type ($MM): 2024-2030

Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Production and Consumption

Turning

Vertical

Horizontal

Country Market by Type:

Production by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030

Imports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030

Exports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030

Consumption by Type and Subtype ($/Unit): 2024-2030

Turning Center Subtypes Gang Type General Horizontal 2-spindle Front Type 2-spindle Vertical AL-Wheel Y-Axis Multi-Axis Other

Vertical Machining Center Subtypes Tapping 5-Axis Bridge Type 3-Axis Bridge Type 5-Axis Dual Table C Type C Type Box Guide Other

Horizontal Machining Center Subtypes Boring High Speed Heavy Duty



Pricing

Average Selling Price by Product Type

End-User Industry Analysis

Pricing Trends by Country

Key Market Trends by End-User Industry

Total Demand for Machining Center Consumption by End-User Industry ($MM): 2024-2030 Automotive Aerospace Job Shops Die & Mold Construction Transportation Defense/Military Electronics Oil & Gas Medical/Research Power Generation Paper & Pulp Other



Competitive Analysis

Major Competitors by Country

Competitive Markets Factors

High-growth Markets (CAGR by Year)

General Conclusions

Section 8: India



General Marketing Conditions:

Total Demand by Country for Machining Centers ($MM): 2024-2030

Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Imports and Exports

Market by Product Type:

Machining Center Production by Type ($MM): 2024-2030

Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Production and Consumption

Turning

Vertical

Horizontal

Country Market by Type:

Production by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030

Imports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030

Exports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030

Consumption by Type and Subtype ($/Unit): 2024-2030

Turning Center Subtypes Gang Type General Horizontal 2-spindle Front Type 2-spindle Vertical AL-Wheel Y-Axis Multi-Axis Other

Vertical Machining Center Subtypes Tapping 5-Axis Bridge Type 3-Axis Bridge Type 5-Axis Dual Table C Type C Type Box Guide Other

Horizontal Machining Center Subtypes Boring High Speed Heavy Duty



Pricing

Average Selling Price by Product Type

End-User Industry Analysis

Pricing Trends by Country

Key Market Trends by End-User Industry

Total Demand for Machining Center Consumption by End-User Industry ($MM): 2024-2030 Automotive Aerospace Job Shops Die & Mold Construction Transportation Defense/Military Electronics Oil & Gas Medical/Research Power Generation Paper & Pulp Other



Competitive Analysis

Major Competitors by Country

Competitive Markets Factors

High-growth Markets (CAGR by Year)

General Conclusions

Section 9: Rest of World



General Marketing Conditions:

Total Demand by Country for Machining Centers ($MM): 2024-2030

Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Imports and Exports

Market by Product Type:

Machining Center Production by Type ($MM): 2024-2030

Trends & Forecasts in Machining Center Production and Consumption

Turning

Vertical

Horizontal

Country Market by Type:

Production by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030

Imports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030

Exports by Type ($/Unit): 2024-2030

Consumption by Type and Subtype($/Unit): 2024-2030

Turning Center Subtypes Gang Type General Horizontal 2-spindle Front Type 2-spindle Vertical AL-Wheel Y-Axis Multi-Axis Other

Vertical Machining Center Subtypes Tapping 5-Axis Bridge Type 3-Axis Bridge Type 5-Axis Dual Table C Type C Type Box Guide Other

Horizontal Machining Center Subtypes Boring High Speed Heavy Duty



Pricing

Average Selling Price by Product Type

End-User Industry Analysis

Pricing Trends by Country

Key Market Trends by End-User Industry

Total Demand for Machining Center Consumption by End-User Industry ($MM): 2024-2030 Automotive Aerospace Job Shops Die & Mold Construction Transportation Defense/Military Electronics Oil & Gas Medical/Research Power Generation Paper & Pulp Other



Competitive Analysis

Major Competitors by Country

Competitive Markets Factors

High-growth Markets (CAGR by Year)

General Conclusions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kixyu6

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