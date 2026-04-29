4 Volume Cutting Tools Complete Analysis Report 2026: World Markets, End-Users & Competitors: 2024-2030 Analysis & Forecasts with 2025 as the Base Year

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cutting Tools Volumes 1-4: Complete Analysis - Global Markets by Products, End-Users" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cutting Tools: World Markets, End-Users & Competitors: 2024-2030 Analysis & Forecasts - Complete 4 Volume Set
This comprehensive four (4) volume industry report provides a detailed breakdown of the technology and the market dynamics driving the global cutting tools industry. Quantitative and qualitative analyses are presented for the years 2024 through 2030, and the report has been completely revised and updated to present up-to-date trends and forecasts covering the next five years.
Global markets are broken down by consumption ($mm) by country, end-user industry, tool type, application, workpiece material, grade, distribution channels, and competitor.
Our comprehensive cutting tools published research is divided into four (4) volumes according to subject: market/technology overview, product/application market analysis, end-user industry/country analysis, and competitive environment.
This report - "Cutting Tools Global Market: 2025" - contains all four (4) volumes and over 425 pages and over 500 tables, charts and graphs.
Research Objectives:
The primary objectives in this analysis are:
- To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;
- To determine the size of the total market opportunity by cutting tool product types, end-user industry, workpiece materials, and grade by country;
- To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and
- To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and producer profiles.
Methodology & Sources:
The analyst employs all current market and competitive intelligence techniques in order to ensure comprehensive research and analysis. The research methodology applies generally to all database services, published and custom research. It can also be modified to suit a project and the client's specific objectives.
- Identification of Report/Client Objectives
- Research program Development
- Secondary Data Collection
- Primary Data Collection/Interviews
- Quantitative & Qualitative Analysis
- Data Tabular Presentation, Visualization & Design
Key Topics Covered:
Volume 1: Global Industry Overview
Section 1: Technology Overview
What is a Metal Cutting Tool?
Manufacturing of Cutting Tools
Cost Factors in Cutting tools Manufacturing
Coatings
- Coatings Processes
- CVD
- PVD
- Multilayer (superlattice) Ceramic Coatings
- Nanocomposites
- Diamond Coatings
Technological Advances in Cutting Tool Production
General Manufacturing Trends
Factory 4.0
- The Benefits of Factory 4.0
How Cutting Tools are Selected
Workpiece Materials Defined
Cutting Tool Product Types by Application
- Milling Tools
- Turning Tools
- Drilling/Holemaking Tools
- Other Cutting Tools
- Reamers
- Deburring Tools (Burrs)
- Taps/Dies
- Custom/Specialty Tools
Machining Applications
Cutting Tool by Form
- Solid Cutting Tools
- Indexable Inserts
Cutting Tool Grade
- High-Speed Steels
- Cemented Tungsten Carbides
- Ceramic Grade
- Cermets
- Superabrasives
- Diamond
- Polycrystalline (PCD) Tools
- Monocrystalline (Single-crystal) Tools
- Diamond Coated Tools
- CBN/PcBN
- Diamond
Machining Technologies
- Machine Tools
- Grinding/Abrasive Techniques
- Electro-Discharge Machining (EDM)
- Wire EDM
- RAM/Cavity/Sinker EDM
- Small Hole Drilling EDM
- Powder Metallurgy (PM)
- Additive Manufacturing (AM)
- Laser Machining
Definitions
Section 2: Market Overview
Global Cutting Tools Market Overview
- Total Demand by Country for Cutting Tools ($MM): 2024-2030
- Trends & Forecasts in Cutting Tool Consumption
- Factors Affecting Cutting Tool Demand
- Global Industry Trends
- World Machining Industry by Product Type ($MM): 2024-2030
- Machine Tools Industry Overview
- Global Demand ($MM) for Machine Tools by Region and Type: 2024-2030
- Trends & Forecasts
World Market for Cutting Tools by Region
- Regional Market Factors
- Asia/Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- South America
Supply Chain Factors
Global Policies on Industrial Production
- European Union/Europe
- Asia/Pacific
- North America
- South America
Market by End-User Consumption
- Key Market Trends
Market by Product Type
- Key Market Trends
Indexable Inserts & Solid Tooling
- Factors Affecting Demand by Form
Market by Grade
- Factors Affecting Demand by Grade
Market by Workpiece Material
- Trends in Workpiece Material
Shipments by Distribution Channel
Getting to Market:
- Distributors
- Direct Sales
- Private Labeling
- Online
- Integrators/VARS
- Mass Merchandisers
Markups and Pricing
- Competitive Bidding
- Flat Rate
- Volume Discounting
Competitive Environment
- Supplier Trends and Market Share
- Competitive Factors
- Field of Competition
- Product Sophistication
- Competitive Technologies
- Barriers to Market Entry
Volume 2: Global Cutting Tools Industry Analysis By Product
Section 3: Milling
Drivers & Trends in the Global Milling Market
Key Facts from 2024 & 2024
Global Demand ($MM) by Country: 2024-2030
- Market Trends by Region
- CAGR 2024-2030: Year-over-Year Market Change by Country through Recovery
- High-Growth Markets through the Forecast Period
Milling Tool Market by Product Type
- Global Demand ($MM) for Milling Tools by Product Type: 2024-2030
- End/Face Mills
- Slot/Slit Mills
- Plunge Mills
- Contour Mills
- Profiling
- Threading
- Micromachining
- Helical
- Other/Specialty
- Forecasts & Trends in Product Type
- Factors Affecting Demand by Product Type
Milling Tools by Type: Solid/Indexable
- Global Demand ($MM) for Milling Tools by Tool Type: 2024-2030
- Indexable
- Solid
- Trends in Solid versus Indexable Tooling
Milling Tools by Grade
- Global Demand ($MM) for Milling Tools by Grade: 2024-2030
- Factors Affecting Demand by Grade
- CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2024-2030
Milling Tool Consumption ($MM) by Workpiece Material
- Global Demand ($MM) by Workpiece Material: 2024-2030
- End-User Trends by Workpiece Material
- CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2024-2030
Milling Tool Demand ($MM) by End-User Industry
- Key End-User Industries
- High Growth Markets: CAGR (%) 2024-2030 by End-User
- End-User Market by Consumption
- Global Demand for Milling Tools ($MM) by End-User Industry: 2024-2030
- Forecasts and Market Outlook: 2024 and Beyond
- Factors Affecting End-User Demand
Product Technological Trends and Market Forecasts: 2024-2030
Section 4: Turning Tools
Drivers & Trends in the Global Turning Market
Key Facts from 2024 & 2024
Global Demand ($MM) by Country: 2024-2030
- Market Trends by Region
- CAGR 2024-2030: Year-over-Year Market Change by Country through Recovery
- High-Growth Markets through the Forecast Period
Turning Tool Market by Product Type
- Global Demand ($MM) for Turning Tools by Product Type: 2024-2030
- ISO Turning
- Parting/Grooving
- Threading
- Profiling
- Micromachining
- Other
- Forecasts & Trends in Product Type
- Factors Affecting Demand by Product Type
Turning Tools by Type: Solid/Indexable
- Global Demand ($MM) for Turning Tools by Tool Type: 2024-2030
- Indexable
- Solid
- Trends in Solid versus Indexable Tooling
Turning Tools by Grade
- Global Demand ($MM) for Turning Tools by Grade: 2024-2030
- Factors Affecting Demand by Grade
- CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2024-2030
Turning Tool Consumption ($MM) by Workpiece Material
- Global Demand ($MM) by Workpiece Material: 2024-2030
- End-User Trends by Workpiece Material
- CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2024-2030
Turning Tool Demand ($MM) by End-User Industry
- Key End-User Industries
- High Growth Markets: CAGR (%) 2024-2030 by End-User
- End-User Market by Consumption
- Global Demand for Turning Tools ($MM) by End-User Industry: 2024-2030
- Forecasts and Market Outlook: 2020 and Beyond
- Factors Affecting End-User Demand
Product Technological Trends and Market Forecasts: 2024-2030
Section 5: Drilling Tools
Drivers & Trends in the Global Drilling Market
Key Facts from 2024 & 2024
Global Demand ($MM) by Country: 2024-2030
- Market Trends by Region
- CAGR 2024-2030: Year-over-Year Market Change by Country through Recovery
- High-Growth Markets through the Forecast Period
Drilling Tool Market by Product Type
- Global Demand ($MM) for Drilling Tools by Product Type: 2024-2030
- Standard Depth Drilling
- Deep Hole Drilling
- Threading
- Micromachining
- Interchangeable Tip
- Other
- Forecasts & Trends in Product Type
- Factors Affecting Demand by Product Type
Drilling Tools by Type: Solid/Indexable
- Global Demand ($MM) for Drilling Tools by Tool Type: 2024-2030
- Indexable
- Solid
- Trends in Solid versus Indexable Tooling
Drilling Tools by Grade
- Global Demand ($MM) for Drilling Tools by Grade: 2024-2030
- Factors Affecting Demand by Grade
- CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2024-2030
Drilling Tool Consumption ($MM) by Workpiece Material
- Global Demand ($MM) by Workpiece Material: 2024-2030
- End-User Trends by Workpiece Material
- CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2024-2030
Drilling Tool Demand ($MM) by End-User Industry
- Key End-User Industries
- High Growth Markets: CAGR (%) 2024-2030 by End-User
- End-User Market by Consumption
- Global Demand for Drilling Tools ($MM) by End-User Industry: 2024-2030
- Forecasts and Market Outlook: 2020 and Beyond
- Factors Affecting End-User Demand
Product Technological Trends and Market Forecasts: 2024-2030
Section 6: Other Tools
This section breaks down the market for other tool types. These includes solid tools, such as burrs, reamers, taps, and dies that are used in specific applications.
Drivers & Trends in the Global Other Market
Key Facts from 2024 & 2024
Global Demand ($MM) by Country: 2024-2030
- Market Trends by Region
- CAGR 2024-2030: Year-over-Year Market Change by Country through Recovery
- High-Growth Markets through the Forecast Period
Other Tool Market by Product Type
- Global Demand ($MM) for Other Tools by Product Type: 2024-2030
- Dies
- Taps
- Burrs
- Reamers
- Other/Specialty
- Forecasts & Trends in Product Type
- Factors Affecting Demand by Product Type
Other Tools by Type: Solid/Indexable
- Global Demand ($MM) for Other Tools by Tool Type: 2024-2030
- Indexable
- Solid
- Trends in Solid versus Indexable Tooling
Other Tools by Grade
- Global Demand ($MM) for Other Tools by Grade: 2024-2030
- Factors Affecting Demand by Grade
- CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2024-2030
Other Tool Consumption ($MM) by Workpiece Material
- Global Demand ($MM) by Workpiece Material: 2024-2030
- End-User Trends by Workpiece Material
- CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2024-2030
Other Tool Demand ($MM) by End-User Industry
- Key End-User Industries
- High Growth Markets: CAGR (%) 2024-2030 by End-User
- End-User Market by Consumption
- Global Demand for Other Tools ($MM) by End-User Industry: 2024-2030
- Forecasts and Market Outlook: 2020 and Beyond
- Factors Affecting End-User Demand
Product Technological Trends and Market Forecasts: 2024-2030
Volume 3: End-User Industry Analysis By Country
Sections Three to Twenty-Three: Countries/Regions Analyzed
Countries/Regions by section:
- Section 3: China
- Section 4: United States
- Section 5: Germany
- Section 6: Japan
- Section 7: Korea
- Section 8: Italy
- Section 9: France
- Section 10: Taiwan
- Section 11: United Kingdom
- Section 12: Brazil
- Section 13: Russia
- Section 14: CIS
- Section 15: India
- Section 16: Spain
- Section 17: Switzerland
- Section 18: Other EU
- Section 19: Other NAFTA
- Section 20: Other Europe
- Section 21: Other Asia/Pacific
- Section 22: Other Latin America
- Section 23: Rest of World
Data/Analysis in Each Country Section
Each section contains over 20 tables and graphs breaking the market down according to the following criteria:
General Market Conditions
- Total Demand by Country for Cutting Tools ($MM): 2024-2030
- Trends & Forecasts in Cutting Tool Consumption
- Factors Affecting Cutting Tool Demand
- Analysis of Distribution Channels
Key Market Trends by End-User Industry
- Total Demand for Cutting Tools by End-User Industry ($MM): 2024-2030
- Statistics & Overall Market
- Percentage GDP
- Growth Levels
- Key Sectors
- Production Capabilities
- Key Producers by Industry
- Government Regulation/Associations
Country Market by Product Application Type
- Demand by Cutting Tool Product Type ($MM): 2024-2030
- Milling
- Turning
- Drilling
- Other
Country Market by Product Type
- Demand by Cutting Tool Type ($MM): 2024-2030
- Indexable
- Solid
Trends by Tool Grade
- Demand by Cutting Tool Grade ($MM): 2024-2030
- High Speed Steel
- Ceramics
- Cermets
- cBN/PcBN
- Diamond
Competitive Analysis
- Major Competitors by Country
- Competitive Market Factors (e.g., pricing, product development...)
- High-growth Markets (CAGR by Year)
- General Conclusions
Industry Trends and Forecasts
- Demand by Cutting Tools ($MM): 2024-2030
- Historical Trends for the Global Cutting Tools Market
Volume 4: Competitive Analysis
Section 3: Competitive Environment
- General Factors for Competition
- Competitive Market Factors (e.g., pricing, product development...)
- Market Entry and New Competitors: Obstacles and Points of Entry
- Competitive Landscape Moving Forward
Producer Market Share Breakdows
- Comprehensive Cutting Tools Sales & Share Breakdowns by Region/Country: 2024-2030
- Regions/Countries by Sales & Share:
- NAFTA
- European Union
- Non-European Union
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Taiwan
- India
- Latin America
- Oceania
- Other Asia/Pacific
- Rest of World
- Tier 1 Multinationals versus Local and Regional Suppliers
Mergers and Acquisition Activity
- Historical Mergers and Acquisition Activity
- Recent M&A Activity
- Current Market Contraction Trends
- Factors in Target Selection
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3kc5ai
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