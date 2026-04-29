4 Volume Cutting Tools Complete Analysis Report 2026: World Markets, End-Users & Competitors: 2024-2030 Analysis & Forecasts with 2025 as the Base Year

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cutting Tools Volumes 1-4: Complete Analysis - Global Markets by Products, End-Users" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cutting Tools: World Markets, End-Users & Competitors: 2024-2030 Analysis & Forecasts - Complete 4 Volume Set



This comprehensive four (4) volume industry report provides a detailed breakdown of the technology and the market dynamics driving the global cutting tools industry. Quantitative and qualitative analyses are presented for the years 2024 through 2030, and the report has been completely revised and updated to present up-to-date trends and forecasts covering the next five years.



Global markets are broken down by consumption ($mm) by country, end-user industry, tool type, application, workpiece material, grade, distribution channels, and competitor.



Our comprehensive cutting tools published research is divided into four (4) volumes according to subject: market/technology overview, product/application market analysis, end-user industry/country analysis, and competitive environment.



This report - "Cutting Tools Global Market: 2025" - contains all four (4) volumes and over 425 pages and over 500 tables, charts and graphs.



Research Objectives:



The primary objectives in this analysis are:

To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;

To determine the size of the total market opportunity by cutting tool product types, end-user industry, workpiece materials, and grade by country;

To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and

To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and producer profiles.

Methodology & Sources:



The analyst employs all current market and competitive intelligence techniques in order to ensure comprehensive research and analysis. The research methodology applies generally to all database services, published and custom research. It can also be modified to suit a project and the client's specific objectives.

Identification of Report/Client Objectives

Research program Development

Secondary Data Collection

Primary Data Collection/Interviews

Quantitative & Qualitative Analysis

Data Tabular Presentation, Visualization & Design

Key Topics Covered:



Volume 1: Global Industry Overview



Section 1: Technology Overview



What is a Metal Cutting Tool?



Manufacturing of Cutting Tools



Cost Factors in Cutting tools Manufacturing



Coatings

Coatings Processes CVD PVD Multilayer (superlattice) Ceramic Coatings Nanocomposites Diamond Coatings



Technological Advances in Cutting Tool Production



General Manufacturing Trends



Factory 4.0

The Benefits of Factory 4.0

How Cutting Tools are Selected



Workpiece Materials Defined



Cutting Tool Product Types by Application

Milling Tools

Turning Tools

Drilling/Holemaking Tools

Other Cutting Tools Reamers Deburring Tools (Burrs) Taps/Dies Custom/Specialty Tools



Machining Applications



Cutting Tool by Form

Solid Cutting Tools

Indexable Inserts

Cutting Tool Grade

High-Speed Steels

Cemented Tungsten Carbides

Ceramic Grade

Cermets

Superabrasives Diamond Polycrystalline (PCD) Tools Monocrystalline (Single-crystal) Tools Diamond Coated Tools CBN/PcBN



Machining Technologies

Machine Tools

Grinding/Abrasive Techniques

Electro-Discharge Machining (EDM) Wire EDM RAM/Cavity/Sinker EDM Small Hole Drilling EDM

Powder Metallurgy (PM)

Additive Manufacturing (AM)

Laser Machining

Definitions



Section 2: Market Overview



Global Cutting Tools Market Overview

Total Demand by Country for Cutting Tools ($MM): 2024-2030

Trends & Forecasts in Cutting Tool Consumption

Factors Affecting Cutting Tool Demand

Global Industry Trends

World Machining Industry by Product Type ($MM): 2024-2030

Machine Tools Industry Overview

Global Demand ($MM) for Machine Tools by Region and Type: 2024-2030

Trends & Forecasts

World Market for Cutting Tools by Region

Regional Market Factors Asia/Pacific Europe North America South America



Supply Chain Factors



Global Policies on Industrial Production

European Union/Europe

Asia/Pacific

North America

South America

Market by End-User Consumption

Key Market Trends

Market by Product Type

Key Market Trends

Indexable Inserts & Solid Tooling

Factors Affecting Demand by Form

Market by Grade

Factors Affecting Demand by Grade

Market by Workpiece Material

Trends in Workpiece Material

Shipments by Distribution Channel



Getting to Market:

Distributors

Direct Sales

Private Labeling

Online

Integrators/VARS

Mass Merchandisers

Markups and Pricing

Competitive Bidding

Flat Rate

Volume Discounting

Competitive Environment

Supplier Trends and Market Share

Competitive Factors Field of Competition Product Sophistication Competitive Technologies Barriers to Market Entry



Volume 2: Global Cutting Tools Industry Analysis By Product



Section 3: Milling



Drivers & Trends in the Global Milling Market



Key Facts from 2024 & 2024



Global Demand ($MM) by Country: 2024-2030

Market Trends by Region

CAGR 2024-2030: Year-over-Year Market Change by Country through Recovery

High-Growth Markets through the Forecast Period

Milling Tool Market by Product Type

Global Demand ($MM) for Milling Tools by Product Type: 2024-2030

End/Face Mills

Slot/Slit Mills

Plunge Mills

Contour Mills

Profiling

Threading

Micromachining

Helical

Other/Specialty

Forecasts & Trends in Product Type

Factors Affecting Demand by Product Type

Milling Tools by Type: Solid/Indexable

Global Demand ($MM) for Milling Tools by Tool Type: 2024-2030

Indexable

Solid

Trends in Solid versus Indexable Tooling

Milling Tools by Grade

Global Demand ($MM) for Milling Tools by Grade: 2024-2030

Factors Affecting Demand by Grade

CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2024-2030

Milling Tool Consumption ($MM) by Workpiece Material

Global Demand ($MM) by Workpiece Material: 2024-2030

End-User Trends by Workpiece Material

CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2024-2030

Milling Tool Demand ($MM) by End-User Industry

Key End-User Industries

High Growth Markets: CAGR (%) 2024-2030 by End-User

End-User Market by Consumption

Global Demand for Milling Tools ($MM) by End-User Industry: 2024-2030

Forecasts and Market Outlook: 2024 and Beyond

Factors Affecting End-User Demand

Product Technological Trends and Market Forecasts: 2024-2030



Section 4: Turning Tools



Drivers & Trends in the Global Turning Market



Key Facts from 2024 & 2024



Global Demand ($MM) by Country: 2024-2030

Market Trends by Region

CAGR 2024-2030: Year-over-Year Market Change by Country through Recovery

High-Growth Markets through the Forecast Period

Turning Tool Market by Product Type

Global Demand ($MM) for Turning Tools by Product Type: 2024-2030

ISO Turning

Parting/Grooving

Threading

Profiling

Micromachining

Other

Forecasts & Trends in Product Type

Factors Affecting Demand by Product Type

Turning Tools by Type: Solid/Indexable

Global Demand ($MM) for Turning Tools by Tool Type: 2024-2030

Indexable

Solid

Trends in Solid versus Indexable Tooling

Turning Tools by Grade

Global Demand ($MM) for Turning Tools by Grade: 2024-2030

Factors Affecting Demand by Grade

CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2024-2030

Turning Tool Consumption ($MM) by Workpiece Material

Global Demand ($MM) by Workpiece Material: 2024-2030

End-User Trends by Workpiece Material

CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2024-2030

Turning Tool Demand ($MM) by End-User Industry

Key End-User Industries

High Growth Markets: CAGR (%) 2024-2030 by End-User

End-User Market by Consumption

Global Demand for Turning Tools ($MM) by End-User Industry: 2024-2030

Forecasts and Market Outlook: 2020 and Beyond

Factors Affecting End-User Demand

Product Technological Trends and Market Forecasts: 2024-2030



Section 5: Drilling Tools



Drivers & Trends in the Global Drilling Market



Key Facts from 2024 & 2024



Global Demand ($MM) by Country: 2024-2030

Market Trends by Region

CAGR 2024-2030: Year-over-Year Market Change by Country through Recovery

High-Growth Markets through the Forecast Period

Drilling Tool Market by Product Type

Global Demand ($MM) for Drilling Tools by Product Type: 2024-2030

Standard Depth Drilling

Deep Hole Drilling

Threading

Micromachining

Interchangeable Tip

Other

Forecasts & Trends in Product Type

Factors Affecting Demand by Product Type

Drilling Tools by Type: Solid/Indexable

Global Demand ($MM) for Drilling Tools by Tool Type: 2024-2030

Indexable

Solid

Trends in Solid versus Indexable Tooling

Drilling Tools by Grade

Global Demand ($MM) for Drilling Tools by Grade: 2024-2030

Factors Affecting Demand by Grade

CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2024-2030

Drilling Tool Consumption ($MM) by Workpiece Material

Global Demand ($MM) by Workpiece Material: 2024-2030

End-User Trends by Workpiece Material

CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2024-2030

Drilling Tool Demand ($MM) by End-User Industry

Key End-User Industries

High Growth Markets: CAGR (%) 2024-2030 by End-User

End-User Market by Consumption

Global Demand for Drilling Tools ($MM) by End-User Industry: 2024-2030

Forecasts and Market Outlook: 2020 and Beyond

Factors Affecting End-User Demand

Product Technological Trends and Market Forecasts: 2024-2030



Section 6: Other Tools



This section breaks down the market for other tool types. These includes solid tools, such as burrs, reamers, taps, and dies that are used in specific applications.



Drivers & Trends in the Global Other Market



Key Facts from 2024 & 2024



Global Demand ($MM) by Country: 2024-2030

Market Trends by Region

CAGR 2024-2030: Year-over-Year Market Change by Country through Recovery

High-Growth Markets through the Forecast Period

Other Tool Market by Product Type

Global Demand ($MM) for Other Tools by Product Type: 2024-2030

Dies

Taps

Burrs

Reamers

Other/Specialty

Forecasts & Trends in Product Type

Factors Affecting Demand by Product Type

Other Tools by Type: Solid/Indexable

Global Demand ($MM) for Other Tools by Tool Type: 2024-2030

Indexable

Solid

Trends in Solid versus Indexable Tooling

Other Tools by Grade

Global Demand ($MM) for Other Tools by Grade: 2024-2030

Factors Affecting Demand by Grade

CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2024-2030

Other Tool Consumption ($MM) by Workpiece Material

Global Demand ($MM) by Workpiece Material: 2024-2030

End-User Trends by Workpiece Material

CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2024-2030

Other Tool Demand ($MM) by End-User Industry

Key End-User Industries

High Growth Markets: CAGR (%) 2024-2030 by End-User

End-User Market by Consumption

Global Demand for Other Tools ($MM) by End-User Industry: 2024-2030

Forecasts and Market Outlook: 2020 and Beyond

Factors Affecting End-User Demand

Product Technological Trends and Market Forecasts: 2024-2030



Volume 3: End-User Industry Analysis By Country



Sections Three to Twenty-Three: Countries/Regions Analyzed



Countries/Regions by section:

Section 3: China

Section 4: United States

Section 5: Germany

Section 6: Japan

Section 7: Korea

Section 8: Italy

Section 9: France

Section 10: Taiwan

Section 11: United Kingdom

Section 12: Brazil

Section 13: Russia

Section 14: CIS

Section 15: India

Section 16: Spain

Section 17: Switzerland

Section 18: Other EU

Section 19: Other NAFTA

Section 20: Other Europe

Section 21: Other Asia/Pacific

Section 22: Other Latin America

Section 23: Rest of World

Data/Analysis in Each Country Section



Each section contains over 20 tables and graphs breaking the market down according to the following criteria:



General Market Conditions

Total Demand by Country for Cutting Tools ($MM): 2024-2030

Trends & Forecasts in Cutting Tool Consumption

Factors Affecting Cutting Tool Demand

Analysis of Distribution Channels

Key Market Trends by End-User Industry

Total Demand for Cutting Tools by End-User Industry ($MM): 2024-2030

Statistics & Overall Market

Percentage GDP

Growth Levels

Key Sectors

Production Capabilities

Key Producers by Industry

Government Regulation/Associations

Country Market by Product Application Type

Demand by Cutting Tool Product Type ($MM): 2024-2030

Milling

Turning

Drilling

Other

Country Market by Product Type

Demand by Cutting Tool Type ($MM): 2024-2030

Indexable

Solid

Trends by Tool Grade

Demand by Cutting Tool Grade ($MM): 2024-2030

High Speed Steel

Ceramics

Cermets

cBN/PcBN

Diamond

Competitive Analysis

Major Competitors by Country

Competitive Market Factors (e.g., pricing, product development...)

High-growth Markets (CAGR by Year)

General Conclusions

Industry Trends and Forecasts

Demand by Cutting Tools ($MM): 2024-2030

Historical Trends for the Global Cutting Tools Market

Volume 4: Competitive Analysis



Section 3: Competitive Environment

General Factors for Competition

Competitive Market Factors (e.g., pricing, product development...)

Market Entry and New Competitors: Obstacles and Points of Entry

Competitive Landscape Moving Forward

Producer Market Share Breakdows

Comprehensive Cutting Tools Sales & Share Breakdowns by Region/Country: 2024-2030

Regions/Countries by Sales & Share:

NAFTA

European Union

Non-European Union

China

Japan

Korea

Taiwan

India

Latin America

Oceania

Other Asia/Pacific

Rest of World

Tier 1 Multinationals versus Local and Regional Suppliers

Mergers and Acquisition Activity

Historical Mergers and Acquisition Activity

Recent M&A Activity

Current Market Contraction Trends

Factors in Target Selection

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3kc5ai

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