4 Volume Cutting Tools Complete Analysis Report 2026: World Markets, End-Users & Competitors: 2024-2030 Analysis & Forecasts with 2025 as the Base Year

Key market opportunities in the cutting tools industry (2024-2030) include expanding product offerings across diverse types and materials, targeting growth in end-user industries like aerospace and automotive, enhancing distribution channels in emerging markets, and differentiating through competitive innovation in tool grades and applications.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cutting Tools Volumes 1-4: Complete Analysis - Global Markets by Products, End-Users" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cutting Tools: World Markets, End-Users & Competitors: 2024-2030 Analysis & Forecasts - Complete 4 Volume Set

This comprehensive four (4) volume industry report provides a detailed breakdown of the technology and the market dynamics driving the global cutting tools industry. Quantitative and qualitative analyses are presented for the years 2024 through 2030, and the report has been completely revised and updated to present up-to-date trends and forecasts covering the next five years.

Global markets are broken down by consumption ($mm) by country, end-user industry, tool type, application, workpiece material, grade, distribution channels, and competitor.

Our comprehensive cutting tools published research is divided into four (4) volumes according to subject: market/technology overview, product/application market analysis, end-user industry/country analysis, and competitive environment.

This report - "Cutting Tools Global Market: 2025" - contains all four (4) volumes and over 425 pages and over 500 tables, charts and graphs.

Research Objectives:

The primary objectives in this analysis are:

  • To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;
  • To determine the size of the total market opportunity by cutting tool product types, end-user industry, workpiece materials, and grade by country;
  • To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and
  • To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and producer profiles.

Methodology & Sources:

The analyst employs all current market and competitive intelligence techniques in order to ensure comprehensive research and analysis. The research methodology applies generally to all database services, published and custom research. It can also be modified to suit a project and the client's specific objectives.

  • Identification of Report/Client Objectives
  • Research program Development
  • Secondary Data Collection
  • Primary Data Collection/Interviews
  • Quantitative & Qualitative Analysis
  • Data Tabular Presentation, Visualization & Design

Key Topics Covered:

Volume 1: Global Industry Overview

Section 1: Technology Overview

What is a Metal Cutting Tool?

Manufacturing of Cutting Tools

Cost Factors in Cutting tools Manufacturing

Coatings

  • Coatings Processes
    • CVD
    • PVD
    • Multilayer (superlattice) Ceramic Coatings
    • Nanocomposites
    • Diamond Coatings

Technological Advances in Cutting Tool Production

General Manufacturing Trends

Factory 4.0

  • The Benefits of Factory 4.0

How Cutting Tools are Selected

Workpiece Materials Defined

Cutting Tool Product Types by Application

  • Milling Tools
  • Turning Tools
  • Drilling/Holemaking Tools
  • Other Cutting Tools
    • Reamers
    • Deburring Tools (Burrs)
    • Taps/Dies
    • Custom/Specialty Tools

Machining Applications

Cutting Tool by Form

  • Solid Cutting Tools
  • Indexable Inserts

Cutting Tool Grade

  • High-Speed Steels
  • Cemented Tungsten Carbides
  • Ceramic Grade
  • Cermets
  • Superabrasives
    • Diamond
      • Polycrystalline (PCD) Tools
      • Monocrystalline (Single-crystal) Tools
      • Diamond Coated Tools
    • CBN/PcBN

Machining Technologies

  • Machine Tools
  • Grinding/Abrasive Techniques
  • Electro-Discharge Machining (EDM)
    • Wire EDM
    • RAM/Cavity/Sinker EDM
    • Small Hole Drilling EDM
  • Powder Metallurgy (PM)
  • Additive Manufacturing (AM)
  • Laser Machining

Definitions

Section 2: Market Overview

Global Cutting Tools Market Overview

  • Total Demand by Country for Cutting Tools ($MM): 2024-2030
  • Trends & Forecasts in Cutting Tool Consumption
  • Factors Affecting Cutting Tool Demand
  • Global Industry Trends
  • World Machining Industry by Product Type ($MM): 2024-2030
  • Machine Tools Industry Overview
  • Global Demand ($MM) for Machine Tools by Region and Type: 2024-2030
  • Trends & Forecasts

World Market for Cutting Tools by Region

  • Regional Market Factors
    • Asia/Pacific
    • Europe
    • North America
    • South America

Supply Chain Factors

Global Policies on Industrial Production

  • European Union/Europe
  • Asia/Pacific
  • North America
  • South America

Market by End-User Consumption

  • Key Market Trends

Market by Product Type

  • Key Market Trends

Indexable Inserts & Solid Tooling

  • Factors Affecting Demand by Form

Market by Grade

  • Factors Affecting Demand by Grade

Market by Workpiece Material

  • Trends in Workpiece Material

Shipments by Distribution Channel

Getting to Market:

  • Distributors
  • Direct Sales
  • Private Labeling
  • Online
  • Integrators/VARS
  • Mass Merchandisers

Markups and Pricing

  • Competitive Bidding
  • Flat Rate
  • Volume Discounting

Competitive Environment

  • Supplier Trends and Market Share
  • Competitive Factors
    • Field of Competition
    • Product Sophistication
    • Competitive Technologies
    • Barriers to Market Entry

Volume 2: Global Cutting Tools Industry Analysis By Product

Section 3: Milling

Drivers & Trends in the Global Milling Market

Key Facts from 2024 & 2024

Global Demand ($MM) by Country: 2024-2030

  • Market Trends by Region
  • CAGR 2024-2030: Year-over-Year Market Change by Country through Recovery
  • High-Growth Markets through the Forecast Period

Milling Tool Market by Product Type

  • Global Demand ($MM) for Milling Tools by Product Type: 2024-2030
  • End/Face Mills
  • Slot/Slit Mills
  • Plunge Mills
  • Contour Mills
  • Profiling
  • Threading
  • Micromachining
  • Helical
  • Other/Specialty
  • Forecasts & Trends in Product Type
  • Factors Affecting Demand by Product Type

Milling Tools by Type: Solid/Indexable

  • Global Demand ($MM) for Milling Tools by Tool Type: 2024-2030
  • Indexable
  • Solid
  • Trends in Solid versus Indexable Tooling

Milling Tools by Grade

  • Global Demand ($MM) for Milling Tools by Grade: 2024-2030
  • Factors Affecting Demand by Grade
  • CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2024-2030

Milling Tool Consumption ($MM) by Workpiece Material

  • Global Demand ($MM) by Workpiece Material: 2024-2030
  • End-User Trends by Workpiece Material
  • CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2024-2030

Milling Tool Demand ($MM) by End-User Industry

  • Key End-User Industries
  • High Growth Markets: CAGR (%) 2024-2030 by End-User
  • End-User Market by Consumption
  • Global Demand for Milling Tools ($MM) by End-User Industry: 2024-2030
  • Forecasts and Market Outlook: 2024 and Beyond
  • Factors Affecting End-User Demand

Product Technological Trends and Market Forecasts: 2024-2030

Section 4: Turning Tools

Drivers & Trends in the Global Turning Market

Key Facts from 2024 & 2024

Global Demand ($MM) by Country: 2024-2030

  • Market Trends by Region
  • CAGR 2024-2030: Year-over-Year Market Change by Country through Recovery
  • High-Growth Markets through the Forecast Period

Turning Tool Market by Product Type

  • Global Demand ($MM) for Turning Tools by Product Type: 2024-2030
  • ISO Turning
  • Parting/Grooving
  • Threading
  • Profiling
  • Micromachining
  • Other
  • Forecasts & Trends in Product Type
  • Factors Affecting Demand by Product Type

Turning Tools by Type: Solid/Indexable

  • Global Demand ($MM) for Turning Tools by Tool Type: 2024-2030
  • Indexable
  • Solid
  • Trends in Solid versus Indexable Tooling

Turning Tools by Grade

  • Global Demand ($MM) for Turning Tools by Grade: 2024-2030
  • Factors Affecting Demand by Grade
  • CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2024-2030

Turning Tool Consumption ($MM) by Workpiece Material

  • Global Demand ($MM) by Workpiece Material: 2024-2030
  • End-User Trends by Workpiece Material
  • CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2024-2030

Turning Tool Demand ($MM) by End-User Industry

  • Key End-User Industries
  • High Growth Markets: CAGR (%) 2024-2030 by End-User
  • End-User Market by Consumption
  • Global Demand for Turning Tools ($MM) by End-User Industry: 2024-2030
  • Forecasts and Market Outlook: 2020 and Beyond
  • Factors Affecting End-User Demand

Product Technological Trends and Market Forecasts: 2024-2030

Section 5: Drilling Tools

Drivers & Trends in the Global Drilling Market

Key Facts from 2024 & 2024

Global Demand ($MM) by Country: 2024-2030

  • Market Trends by Region
  • CAGR 2024-2030: Year-over-Year Market Change by Country through Recovery
  • High-Growth Markets through the Forecast Period

Drilling Tool Market by Product Type

  • Global Demand ($MM) for Drilling Tools by Product Type: 2024-2030
  • Standard Depth Drilling
  • Deep Hole Drilling
  • Threading
  • Micromachining
  • Interchangeable Tip
  • Other
  • Forecasts & Trends in Product Type
  • Factors Affecting Demand by Product Type

Drilling Tools by Type: Solid/Indexable

  • Global Demand ($MM) for Drilling Tools by Tool Type: 2024-2030
  • Indexable
  • Solid
  • Trends in Solid versus Indexable Tooling

Drilling Tools by Grade

  • Global Demand ($MM) for Drilling Tools by Grade: 2024-2030
  • Factors Affecting Demand by Grade
  • CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2024-2030

Drilling Tool Consumption ($MM) by Workpiece Material

  • Global Demand ($MM) by Workpiece Material: 2024-2030
  • End-User Trends by Workpiece Material
  • CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2024-2030

Drilling Tool Demand ($MM) by End-User Industry

  • Key End-User Industries
  • High Growth Markets: CAGR (%) 2024-2030 by End-User
  • End-User Market by Consumption
  • Global Demand for Drilling Tools ($MM) by End-User Industry: 2024-2030
  • Forecasts and Market Outlook: 2020 and Beyond
  • Factors Affecting End-User Demand

Product Technological Trends and Market Forecasts: 2024-2030

Section 6: Other Tools

This section breaks down the market for other tool types. These includes solid tools, such as burrs, reamers, taps, and dies that are used in specific applications.

Drivers & Trends in the Global Other Market

Key Facts from 2024 & 2024

Global Demand ($MM) by Country: 2024-2030

  • Market Trends by Region
  • CAGR 2024-2030: Year-over-Year Market Change by Country through Recovery
  • High-Growth Markets through the Forecast Period

Other Tool Market by Product Type

  • Global Demand ($MM) for Other Tools by Product Type: 2024-2030
  • Dies
  • Taps
  • Burrs
  • Reamers
  • Other/Specialty
  • Forecasts & Trends in Product Type
  • Factors Affecting Demand by Product Type

Other Tools by Type: Solid/Indexable

  • Global Demand ($MM) for Other Tools by Tool Type: 2024-2030
  • Indexable
  • Solid
  • Trends in Solid versus Indexable Tooling

Other Tools by Grade

  • Global Demand ($MM) for Other Tools by Grade: 2024-2030
  • Factors Affecting Demand by Grade
  • CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2024-2030

Other Tool Consumption ($MM) by Workpiece Material

  • Global Demand ($MM) by Workpiece Material: 2024-2030
  • End-User Trends by Workpiece Material
  • CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2024-2030

Other Tool Demand ($MM) by End-User Industry

  • Key End-User Industries
  • High Growth Markets: CAGR (%) 2024-2030 by End-User
  • End-User Market by Consumption
  • Global Demand for Other Tools ($MM) by End-User Industry: 2024-2030
  • Forecasts and Market Outlook: 2020 and Beyond
  • Factors Affecting End-User Demand

Product Technological Trends and Market Forecasts: 2024-2030

Volume 3: End-User Industry Analysis By Country

Sections Three to Twenty-Three: Countries/Regions Analyzed

Countries/Regions by section:

  • Section 3: China
  • Section 4: United States
  • Section 5: Germany
  • Section 6: Japan
  • Section 7: Korea
  • Section 8: Italy
  • Section 9: France
  • Section 10: Taiwan
  • Section 11: United Kingdom
  • Section 12: Brazil
  • Section 13: Russia
  • Section 14: CIS
  • Section 15: India
  • Section 16: Spain
  • Section 17: Switzerland
  • Section 18: Other EU
  • Section 19: Other NAFTA
  • Section 20: Other Europe
  • Section 21: Other Asia/Pacific
  • Section 22: Other Latin America
  • Section 23: Rest of World

Data/Analysis in Each Country Section

Each section contains over 20 tables and graphs breaking the market down according to the following criteria:

General Market Conditions

  • Total Demand by Country for Cutting Tools ($MM): 2024-2030
  • Trends & Forecasts in Cutting Tool Consumption
  • Factors Affecting Cutting Tool Demand
  • Analysis of Distribution Channels

Key Market Trends by End-User Industry

  • Total Demand for Cutting Tools by End-User Industry ($MM): 2024-2030
  • Statistics & Overall Market
  • Percentage GDP
  • Growth Levels
  • Key Sectors
  • Production Capabilities
  • Key Producers by Industry
  • Government Regulation/Associations

Country Market by Product Application Type

  • Demand by Cutting Tool Product Type ($MM): 2024-2030
  • Milling
  • Turning
  • Drilling
  • Other

Country Market by Product Type

  • Demand by Cutting Tool Type ($MM): 2024-2030
  • Indexable
  • Solid

Trends by Tool Grade

  • Demand by Cutting Tool Grade ($MM): 2024-2030
  • High Speed Steel
  • Ceramics
  • Cermets
  • cBN/PcBN
  • Diamond

Competitive Analysis

  • Major Competitors by Country
  • Competitive Market Factors (e.g., pricing, product development...)
  • High-growth Markets (CAGR by Year)
  • General Conclusions

Industry Trends and Forecasts

  • Demand by Cutting Tools ($MM): 2024-2030
  • Historical Trends for the Global Cutting Tools Market

Volume 4: Competitive Analysis

Section 3: Competitive Environment

  • General Factors for Competition
  • Competitive Market Factors (e.g., pricing, product development...)
  • Market Entry and New Competitors: Obstacles and Points of Entry
  • Competitive Landscape Moving Forward

Producer Market Share Breakdows

  • Comprehensive Cutting Tools Sales & Share Breakdowns by Region/Country: 2024-2030
  • Regions/Countries by Sales & Share:
  • NAFTA
  • European Union
  • Non-European Union
  • China
  • Japan
  • Korea
  • Taiwan
  • India
  • Latin America
  • Oceania
  • Other Asia/Pacific
  • Rest of World
  • Tier 1 Multinationals versus Local and Regional Suppliers

Mergers and Acquisition Activity

  • Historical Mergers and Acquisition Activity
  • Recent M&A Activity
  • Current Market Contraction Trends
  • Factors in Target Selection

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3kc5ai

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Cutting Tool
                            
                            
                                Drilling Tool
                            
                            
                                High Speed Steel
                            
                            
                                Indexable Insert
                            
                            
                                Machine Tools
                            
                            
                                Metal Cutting Machine
                            
                            
                                Metal Cutting Tool
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading

                        

                            
                        
 
                    
 
                
 
            
 
        

        





    








        
        
    




        

        
        
 