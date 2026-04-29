Chagee Files Its 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F

SHANGHAI, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chagee Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CHA) (“Chagee” or the “Company”), a leading premium tea drinks brand serving healthy and delicious freshly-made tea drinks, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2026, Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.chagee.com/.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company’s Investor Relations Department at Chagee.IR@icrinc.com.

About Chagee

Chagee is a leading premium tea drinks brand, serving healthy and delicious freshly-made tea drinks. Founded in 2017, Chagee has transformed traditional tea culture into a modern lifestyle experience, leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative branding. With its commitment to quality, innovation, and cultural connection, Chagee continues to reshape the global tea industry.

Contact

Investor Relations

Robin Yang, Partner

ICR, LLC

Email: Chagee.IR@icrinc.com

Phone: +1 (212) 537-5825

Media Relations

Brad Burgess, SVP

ICR, LLC

Email: Chagee.PR@icrinc.com