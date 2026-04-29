Biologics Market Size is Poised to be USD 1,283.29 Billion by 2035; Growth is Propelling as it is an Essential Modern Healthcare Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Biologics Market size was valued at USD 519.72 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1,283.29 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.46% during 2026–2035.

The biologics market has grown in importance as a crucial component of contemporary healthcare that offers creative answers to health problems. Numerous biologics, including vaccines, cell therapy/gene therapy, recombinant proteins, RNA-based therapeutics, and monoclonal antibodies, have proven to be highly successful in treating a variety of chronic illnesses, including diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases.





Instantly Access the Sample Report of Biologics Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5539

The U.S. Biologics Market was valued at USD 233.87 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 577.48 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.46% from 2026–2035.

Due to FDA approval, strong demand for targeted medications, sufficient financing for research and development, and ongoing advancements in biotech platforms, biologics research and development is expanding in the United States.

Rising Chronic Disease Prevalence and Sustainable Energy-Efficient Pharmaceutical Innovation Boost Market Growth Globally

Demographic and epidemiological inevitability, more people living longer with chronic illnesses that require continuous care, is the primary demand driver of the pharmaceutical market's expansion. By 2030, there will likely be 22 million cancer cases worldwide. Over 530 million people worldwide suffer with diabetes, and that figure is rising. The primary cause of death worldwide is still cardiovascular disease, which necessitates ongoing medication treatment. As populations age and biological aging is exacerbated by obesity, sedentary lifestyles, and environmental factors, none of these disease loads are decreasing; rather, they are getting worse.

Biologics Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Source

Mammalian cells dominated Biologics Market with a share of 65% in 2025, supported by their capability to create complex, human-type proteins having accurate post-translational modifications. Microbial cells are emerging as the fastest-growing segment through 2026–2035, driven by their cost-effectiveness and fast reproduction rates.

By Product

Monoclonal antibodies dominated the biologics market holding a share of 45% in 2025, driven by their high specificity, high efficacy, and wide-ranging applicability in the fields of oncology and immunology. Antisense and RNAi drugs will experience the highest CAGR over 2026–2035 due to the fast development of gene therapies based on targeting RNA molecules.

By Disease Category

Oncology held a leading share of the market owing to the large number of patients suffering from various types of cancers across the globe. Autoimmune diseases are expected to register the highest CAGR through 2026-2035, owing to the growing incidence of chronic auto-immune diseases and increasing knowledge about the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.

By Manufacturing

Contract manufacturing dominated the market, due to outsourcing of production activities by pharmaceutical and biotech firms to contract manufacturers in order to save on costs and ensure faster delivery of products. In-house manufacturing is anticipated to register the highest growth rate until 2026–2035, driven by increasing concerns about the quality of production, proprietary information protection, and supply chain security.

For a Custom Market Outlook Discussion with Our Analysts, Connect Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/5539

Biologics Market Regional Insights:

Due to its sophisticated biopharmaceutical industry, advanced healthcare facilities, high R&D spending, favorable regulatory environment, and availability of major biopharmaceutical players worldwide, North America led the biologics market in 2025 with a revenue share of about 45%.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the fastest-growing biologics market between 2026 and 2035 due to a number of factors, such as the development of healthcare infrastructure, a rise in the prevalence of disease, improved biopharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, and government policies that encourage domestic biologics production.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Biologics Market Report:

Samsung Biologics

Amgen Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Celltrion Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck & Co., Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Novartis AG

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Biogen Inc.

Genentech (Roche)

CSL Behring

Biologics Market Recent Developments:

In January 2025 , the FDA approved a new biosimilar to Humira (adalimumab), expanding the competitive biosimilar landscape for one of the world's best-selling biologic drugs and increasing patient access to affordable treatment options for rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease.

, the FDA approved a new biosimilar to Humira (adalimumab), expanding the competitive biosimilar landscape for one of the world's best-selling biologic drugs and increasing patient access to affordable treatment options for rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease. In 2024, Amgen launched Blincyto (blinatumomab) as a subcutaneous formulation, improving patient convenience for this bispecific T-cell engager used in acute lymphoblastic leukemia treatment and demonstrating continued innovation in biologic drug delivery.

Purchase Single User PDF of Global Biologics Market Intelligence Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5539

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PRICING STRUCTURE & COST DYNAMICS METRICS – helps you understand biologics pricing models, cost components, and benchmarking across therapy types, including the impact of biosimilars and premium pricing trends.

– helps you understand biologics pricing models, cost components, and benchmarking across therapy types, including the impact of biosimilars and premium pricing trends. BIOPRODUCTION CAPACITY & MANUFACTURING EFFICIENCY – helps you evaluate bioreactor capacity utilization, cell line productivity, process yields, and scale-up efficiency from lab to commercial production.

– helps you evaluate bioreactor capacity utilization, cell line productivity, process yields, and scale-up efficiency from lab to commercial production. PRODUCT MIX & THERAPEUTIC AREA DISTRIBUTION – helps you analyze market share across monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, recombinant proteins, and advanced therapies, along with key disease segments.

– helps you analyze market share across monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, recombinant proteins, and advanced therapies, along with key disease segments. BIOSIMILAR PENETRATION & INNOVATION ADOPTION – helps you assess the shift between originator biologics and biosimilars, along with uptake of novel therapies such as gene and cell treatments.

– helps you assess the shift between originator biologics and biosimilars, along with uptake of novel therapies such as gene and cell treatments. CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand clinical trial success rates, development timelines, approval rates, and the strength of the innovation pipeline.

– helps you understand clinical trial success rates, development timelines, approval rates, and the strength of the innovation pipeline. PATIENT UTILIZATION & TREATMENT OUTCOME INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate patient adoption, therapy persistence, dosing trends, and overall clinical effectiveness across therapeutic areas.

Biologics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 519.72 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 1283.29 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.46% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Source [Microbial, Mammalian, Others]

• By Product [Monoclonal Antibodies {MABs by Application (Diagnostic {Biochemical Analysis, Diagnostic Imaging}, (Therapeutic {Direct MAB Agents, Targeting MAB Agents (Protein Purification, Others)}, {MABs by Type (Murine, Chimeric, Humanized, Human, Others)}, Vaccines, Recombinant Proteins, Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics, Others]

• By Disease Category [Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Immunological Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Hematological Disorders, Others]

• By Manufacturing [Outsourced, In-house] Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Rising Demand for Biologics Market Data, Our Full Report Trend Analysis @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/biologics-market-5539

Other Related Report:

Biosimilars Market

Recombinant Proteins Market

Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market

Immunotherapy Drugs Market

Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.