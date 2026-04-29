FTI Consulting Makes Significant Investment in Cybersecurity, Data Privacy and Information Governance Capabilities With 10 Senior Hires

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of five Senior Managing Directors and five Managing Directors who further enhance the firm’s capabilities around cyber risk, data privacy and information governance.

“We are seeing significant demand in these key areas from the market,” said Anthony J. Ferrante, Global Head of the Cybersecurity practice at FTI Consulting. “Organizations are facing unprecedented digital exposure, operational and regulatory complexities and need practical solutions from trusted experts that help reduce risk, strengthen resilience and achieve compliance. We look forward to working with our new colleagues to deliver the expert-driven and intelligence-led solutions our clients rely on and expect.”

Sophie Ross, Global Chief Executive Officer of the Technology segment at FTI Consulting, said, “Data is growing exponentially, and so are the rules around it, with clients navigating more complex privacy and regulatory risk and compliance. Our growing team of experts augments our ability to meet demand and help clients get to answers faster: stronger governance, quicker progress towards compliance and a more defensible approach, so they can reduce risk and act on insights with confidence.”

Akshay Dhawan, who is based in Washington, D.C., joins the firm as a Senior Managing Director with more than two decades of experience in cybersecurity and digital transformation. He joins from a global consulting firm where he built and led cloud security and compliance practices. In his role at FTI Consulting, he will help clients design and implement enterprise cybersecurity programs, with a particular focus on cloud and AI systems and national security-driven regulations.

David Manek, a Senior Managing Director based in Chicago, is a data privacy expert specializing in end-to-end large-scale, data-intensive regulatory change management initiatives. In his previous role at a global consulting firm, he led a team of data privacy, information security and data management experts focused on implementing complex data privacy and AI compliance solutions. In his role at FTI Consulting, he will help clients navigate emerging privacy and AI laws, including the California Consumer Privacy Act (“CCPA”), General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”), the EU AI Act and others.

Matt McClelland is a Senior Managing Director based in Charlotte and has more than two decades of experience in data and information governance and analytics. His experience includes building and overseeing the deployment of AI-supported tools and delivering enterprise programs across industries including healthcare, telecom, financial services and retail. At FTI Consulting, he will advise clients on next-generation operating model design, modernized policy and retention schedule development, large-scale defensible data deletion, change management and technology enablement.

Ankur Sheth is a Senior Managing Director based in New York. He brings deep expertise in cybersecurity strategy, risk management and technology implementation. He will work with security, risk and IT leaders to navigate the evolving threat landscape and strengthen their cyber posture, guiding clients from assessment through architecture, design and program execution. Previously, he led the Technology and Cyber Risk Advisory practice at a global consulting firm.

Colleen M. Yushchak, who is based in Washington, D.C., joins the firm as a Senior Managing Director with more than 25 years of experience guiding companies through complex technology and legal challenges, with deep expertise in regulatory risk, governance and data protection. At FTI Consulting, she will support clients with designing and executing global privacy and compliance programs. Prior to joining the firm, she was the Global Data Privacy practice lead at a global consulting firm, where she implemented privacy compliance programs for organizations across multiple industries.

Mir Ali is a Managing Director based in Chicago and serves as an information and data governance expert who helps organizations build mature, compliant and defensible programs through modernizing policies, retention schedules and enterprise data deletion. At FTI Consulting, he will focus on supporting clients with data minimization, mapping and inventory, cyber and data privacy risk assessments, and building robust third-party risk management frameworks.

Emily Cohen is a Managing Director based in Chicago and brings nearly two decades of experience in data privacy, regulatory compliance, forensic investigation and litigation advisory. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, she led a global consulting firm’s tracking technology service offering and assisted with the design and deployment of privacy technology to support core functions including risk assessments, data inventories and third-party risk management. In her role at FTI Consulting, she will help clients with privacy programs, complex investigations and expert services related to tracking technologies.

David Farber, a Managing Director based in Charlotte, helps organizations navigate complex regulatory requirements, data privacy and implementation of privacy platforms. In his previous role at a global consulting firm, he supported risk assessments, data inventories, privacy rights process, tracking technology compliance and advised on privacy platform design and optimization. At FTI Consulting, he will focus on risk management strategies and compliance, and design and deploy technical frameworks for clients to address global data protection laws.

Matt Flora is a Managing Director based in New York and brings more than a decade of experience in cybersecurity governance and risk management. His experience includes helping clients map their security programs to industry-leading frameworks and regulations, identify security weaknesses, and mitigate enterprise-level risk. In his role at FTI Consulting, he will work with clients to build comprehensive cybersecurity risk and compliance programs, and support private equity clients and their portfolio companies in identifying and mitigating top security risks.

Kenric Tom, a Managing Director based in Miami, specializes in data privacy, AI regulatory compliance and digital risk, helping clients design and implement comprehensive privacy and risk management programs. In his previous role at a global consulting firm, he provided clients with technology and data governance solutions related to regulatory and compliance needs. At FTI Consulting, he will guide clients through the nuances of various privacy and AI laws and create robust program operations and technical controls that protect enterprise value and mitigate litigation risk.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of December 31, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.80 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Sam Ford

+1.617.480.7402

samantha.ford@fticonsulting.com