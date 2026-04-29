Nexxen to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 13, 2026

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ: NEXN) (“Nexxen” or the “Company”), the advertising technology platform powered by unique data and media, will release its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026, before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 9:00 AM ET on the same date to discuss its financial results and outlook.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

When: May 13, 2026, at 9:00 AM ET

May 13, 2026, at 9:00 AM ET Webcast: A live and archived webcast can be accessed from the Events and Presentations section of Nexxen’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.nexxen.com/

A live and archived webcast can be accessed from the Events and Presentations section of Nexxen’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.nexxen.com/ Participant Dial-In Numbers: U.S. / Canada Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 596-4144 U.K. Toll-Free Dial-In Number: +44 800 260 6470 International Dial-In Number: +1 (646) 968-2525 Conference ID: 3103910







About Nexxen

Nexxen is the advertising technology platform that delivers full-funnel performance powered by unique data and media. Comprised of a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core, we meet the demands of today’s converging media landscape with exclusive audience intelligence, automation and expertise.

Headquartered in Israel, Nexxen maintains offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, please visit nexxen.com.

For further information please contact:

Nexxen International Ltd.

Billy Eckert, Vice President of Investor Relations

ir@nexxen.com

Caroline Smith, Vice President of Communications

csmith@nexxen.com