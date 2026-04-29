Frequency Control Components Complete Analysis Research Report 2026: Clock ICs, RTCs, Frequency Synthesizers, and RF Filters Global Markets, Competition, Trends and Forecasts 2024-2030

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Frequency Control Components, Complete Analysis - Global Markets by Products, End-Users, Applications and Competition" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report builds on our extensive knowledgebase and compiles the best available data on the frequency control and timing industry. The report analyzes current trends in the dynamic market for Frequency Control & Timing Components and devices, such as the growth of high-frequency markets and the growing IoT integration across all major industries.
Expanded and revised this complete timing industry report now includes individual sections on these added product types: Clock ICs, RTCs, frequency synthesizers, and RF Filters.
Data and analysis includes: size of total market opportunity by product type; merchant/captive consumption; growth potential in end-use markets and forecasts in each product, region and end-use market. There is also in-depth coverage of competition and supplier sales by product and region.
The Frequency Control & Timing Components Published Research Report is divided into eleven (11) sections according to product type. Each section is broken down according to market criteria. The report contains detailed market data including market by value (US$ Millions), volume (Units Millions) and average selling price (US$/Unit). Specific quantitative analysis tables include product markets by region, application, end-user industry, and competitive supplier sales/market share. Data and analysis include: size of total market opportunity; market forecasts in regional and end-use markets; competition by product type.
History of Coverage:
The analyst has prepared reports on the frequency control and timing industry since 1994 starting with an in-depth analysis of the global shifts in production and consumption in the quartz crystal and oscillators industry. Over the next next several years into the early 2000's, reporting expanded to include other types of frequency control devices such as atomic frequency standards, SAW/BAW devices, and ceramic resonators. Shortly thereafter, we added silicon timing including MEMS oscillators to our coverage as that market started commercially developing. Presently, we've expanded our research and database again to include filters, SoCs, PLLs, RTCs, and synthesizers.
Methodology & Sources:
The analyst employs all current market and competitive intelligence techniques in order to ensure comprehensive research and analysis. This includes primary and secondary research. The research methodology applies generally to all database services, published and custom research. It can also be modified to suit a project and the client's specific objectives.
Product Types and Subtypes Covered:
- Quartz Crystal Resonator
- Tuning Fork Crystal
- KHz Range, MHz Range Crystals
- XO (Uncompensated Crystal Oscillator)
- TCXO (Temperature Compensated Crystal Oscillator)
- VCXO (Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillator)
- OCXO (Oven-Controlled Crystal Oscillator)
- MEMS-based Oscillators
- SAW & BAW Devices
- Ceramic Resonators
- Atomic Clocks (Rubidium, Cesium)
- Clock ICs>
- Clock Generators
- Real Time Clocks (RTCs)
- Frequency Synthesizers
- Jitter Attenuators
- Buffers
- Phase Locked Loops (PLLs)
- RF Filters (quartz, SAW, other)
Geographic Scope
- Argentina
- Australia
- Brazil
- Canada
- China
- France
- Germany
- Hong Kong
- India
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Korea (South)
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- Russia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Other Americas
- Other Asia/Pacific
- Other Europe
- Other Mid East
- Rest of World
Markets Covered:
- Merchant
- Captive
Distribution Channels Covered:
- Direct
- Distributor
- International
- Regional
- Local
- Private Labeling/EMS
- Integrators
End-User Industries & Applications
Our Frequency Control & Timing Components analysis looks at over 16 end-user markets in detailed breakdown according to devices and applications within those end-user industries.
Aerospace
- Communications
- Guidance
- Sensing
- Control
- Entertainment
- Other
Automotive
- Dashboard
- Ignition
- Timing
- Sensing
- Entertainment
- Communications
- Guidance
- Other
Cloud Computing/Data Management
- Servers
- Fiber Channels
- Switching/Routing
- Data Transfer Devices
- Protection Devices
- Other
Commercial
- Office Equipment
- Telecom Systems
- LED Lighting
- Building Automation
- Other
Computers/Peripherals
- Desktop
- Laptop
- PCIe/Internal Cards
- Video Cards
- Internal Hard Drives
- External Hard Drives
- Other
Consumer Devices
- Video Games
- Digital TVs
- LCDs/Displays
- Set Top Boxes
- WiFi Routers
- Audio/Visual Equipment
- Home Appliances
- Security
- Smart Home Devices
- Powertools
- Lighting
- Toys
- Other
Industrial
- Industrial Automation
- Drives/Motor Control
- Power Management
- Inspection
- Other
Medical/Scientific Research
- Diagnostic Equipment
- Observation Equipment
- Hospital Equipment
- Other Scientific
- Other
Military/Defense/Law Enforcement
- Guidance/Telemetry
- Sensing
- Radar
- Handheld Weapons
- Electronic Warfare
- Communications
- Other
Mobile Devices
- Handsets/Smart Phones
- Detachable Tablets
- Slate Tablets
- Personal Hotspots
- Wearables
- Audio Devices
- Other
Mobile Infrastructure
- Legacy BTS
- 4G/LTE BTS
- 5G BTS
- 6G+
- Antennas
- Amplifiers
- Power Management
- Other
Power Generation
- Oil/Gas
- Utility
- Solar
- Wind
- Other
Satellite
- Communications
- Optics/Video
- Navigation
- Mobile GPS Devices
- Other
Sensing
- Security
- Environmental
- RFID
- Other
Test Equipment
- Mobile
- Rack Mounted
- Stationary
- Other
Transportation
- Communications
- Guidance
- Sensing
- Control
- Entertainment
- Other
Other
Internet of Things (IoT)
Applications connected by the Internet of Things (IoT) continue to expand, and the growth continues to impact the timing industry. This report breaks out consumption ($MM) by major end-use category including:
- Aerospace
- Automotive
- Cloud Computing/Data Management
- Commercial
- Computers/Peripherals
- Consumer Devices
- Industrial
- Medical/Scientific Research
- Military/Defense/Law Enforcement
- Mobile Devices
- Mobile Infrastructure
- Power Generation
- Satellite
- Sensing
- Test Equipment
- Transportation
- Other
Frequencies Covered:
- < 100KHZ
- 100KHZ to 300KHz
- 300KHz to 3MHz
- 3MHZ to 300MHZ
- 300MHz to 3GHz
- 3GHz to 30GHz
- 30GHz to 100GHz
- >100GHz
Precision Covered:
- Non-Precision (+-100ppm)
- Low Precision (+-30ppm)
- Semi-Precision (+-20ppm)
- Precision (+-10ppm)
- High Precision (+-5ppm)
- Very High Precision (+-2ppm)
Packaging Covered:
- Ceramic
- Metal
- Polymer
- Specialty (e.g., glass and other)
Connectors Covered:
- Leaded
- SMD
- DIP/SIP
- Other
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/55oj6p
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