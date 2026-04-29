Frequency Control Components Complete Analysis Research Report 2026: Clock ICs, RTCs, Frequency Synthesizers, and RF Filters Global Markets, Competition, Trends and Forecasts 2024-2030

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Frequency Control Components, Complete Analysis - Global Markets by Products, End-Users, Applications and Competition" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report builds on our extensive knowledgebase and compiles the best available data on the frequency control and timing industry. The report analyzes current trends in the dynamic market for Frequency Control & Timing Components and devices, such as the growth of high-frequency markets and the growing IoT integration across all major industries.



Expanded and revised this complete timing industry report now includes individual sections on these added product types: Clock ICs, RTCs, frequency synthesizers, and RF Filters.



Data and analysis includes: size of total market opportunity by product type; merchant/captive consumption; growth potential in end-use markets and forecasts in each product, region and end-use market. There is also in-depth coverage of competition and supplier sales by product and region.



The Frequency Control & Timing Components Published Research Report is divided into eleven (11) sections according to product type. Each section is broken down according to market criteria. The report contains detailed market data including market by value (US$ Millions), volume (Units Millions) and average selling price (US$/Unit). Specific quantitative analysis tables include product markets by region, application, end-user industry, and competitive supplier sales/market share. Data and analysis include: size of total market opportunity; market forecasts in regional and end-use markets; competition by product type.



History of Coverage:



The analyst has prepared reports on the frequency control and timing industry since 1994 starting with an in-depth analysis of the global shifts in production and consumption in the quartz crystal and oscillators industry. Over the next next several years into the early 2000's, reporting expanded to include other types of frequency control devices such as atomic frequency standards, SAW/BAW devices, and ceramic resonators. Shortly thereafter, we added silicon timing including MEMS oscillators to our coverage as that market started commercially developing. Presently, we've expanded our research and database again to include filters, SoCs, PLLs, RTCs, and synthesizers.



Methodology & Sources:



The analyst employs all current market and competitive intelligence techniques in order to ensure comprehensive research and analysis. This includes primary and secondary research. The research methodology applies generally to all database services, published and custom research. It can also be modified to suit a project and the client's specific objectives.



Product Types and Subtypes Covered:

Quartz Crystal Resonator Tuning Fork Crystal KHz Range, MHz Range Crystals

XO (Uncompensated Crystal Oscillator)

TCXO (Temperature Compensated Crystal Oscillator)

VCXO (Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillator)

OCXO (Oven-Controlled Crystal Oscillator)

MEMS-based Oscillators

SAW & BAW Devices

Ceramic Resonators

Atomic Clocks (Rubidium, Cesium)

Clock ICs> Clock Generators Real Time Clocks (RTCs) Frequency Synthesizers Jitter Attenuators Buffers

Phase Locked Loops (PLLs)

RF Filters (quartz, SAW, other)

Geographic Scope

Argentina

Australia

Brazil

Canada

China

France

Germany

Hong Kong

India

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Korea (South)

Mexico

Netherlands

Russia

South Africa

Spain

Switzerland

Taiwan

United Kingdom

United States

Other Americas

Other Asia/Pacific

Other Europe

Other Mid East

Rest of World

Markets Covered:

Merchant

Captive

Distribution Channels Covered:

Direct

Distributor International Regional Local

Private Labeling/EMS

Integrators

End-User Industries & Applications



Our Frequency Control & Timing Components analysis looks at over 16 end-user markets in detailed breakdown according to devices and applications within those end-user industries.

Aerospace

Communications

Guidance

Sensing

Control

Entertainment

Other

Automotive

Dashboard

Ignition

Timing

Sensing

Entertainment

Communications

Guidance

Other

Cloud Computing/Data Management

Servers

Fiber Channels

Switching/Routing

Data Transfer Devices

Protection Devices

Other

Commercial

Office Equipment

Telecom Systems

LED Lighting

Building Automation

Other

Computers/Peripherals

Desktop

Laptop

PCIe/Internal Cards

Video Cards

Internal Hard Drives

External Hard Drives

Other

Consumer Devices

Video Games

Digital TVs

LCDs/Displays

Set Top Boxes

WiFi Routers

Audio/Visual Equipment

Home Appliances

Security

Smart Home Devices

Powertools

Lighting

Toys

Other

Industrial

Industrial Automation

Drives/Motor Control

Power Management

Inspection

Other

Medical/Scientific Research

Diagnostic Equipment

Observation Equipment

Hospital Equipment

Other Scientific

Other

Military/Defense/Law Enforcement

Guidance/Telemetry

Sensing

Radar

Handheld Weapons

Electronic Warfare

Communications

Other

Mobile Devices

Handsets/Smart Phones

Detachable Tablets

Slate Tablets

Personal Hotspots

Wearables

Audio Devices

Other

Mobile Infrastructure

Legacy BTS

4G/LTE BTS

5G BTS

6G+

Antennas

Amplifiers

Power Management

Other

Power Generation

Oil/Gas

Utility

Solar

Wind

Other

Satellite

Communications

Optics/Video

Navigation

Mobile GPS Devices

Other

Sensing

Security

Environmental

RFID

Other

Test Equipment

Mobile

Rack Mounted

Stationary

Other

Transportation

Communications

Guidance

Sensing

Control

Entertainment

Other

Other

Internet of Things (IoT)



Applications connected by the Internet of Things (IoT) continue to expand, and the growth continues to impact the timing industry. This report breaks out consumption ($MM) by major end-use category including:

Aerospace

Automotive

Cloud Computing/Data Management

Commercial

Computers/Peripherals

Consumer Devices

Industrial

Medical/Scientific Research

Military/Defense/Law Enforcement

Mobile Devices

Mobile Infrastructure

Power Generation

Satellite

Sensing

Test Equipment

Transportation

Other

Frequencies Covered:

< 100KHZ

100KHZ to 300KHz

300KHz to 3MHz

3MHZ to 300MHZ

300MHz to 3GHz

3GHz to 30GHz

30GHz to 100GHz

>100GHz

Precision Covered:

Non-Precision (+-100ppm)

Low Precision (+-30ppm)

Semi-Precision (+-20ppm)

Precision (+-10ppm)

High Precision (+-5ppm)

Very High Precision (+-2ppm)

Packaging Covered:

Ceramic

Metal

Polymer

Specialty (e.g., glass and other)

Connectors Covered:

Leaded

SMD

DIP/SIP

Other

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/55oj6p

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