SureShotFX Marks Milestone Expansion for Providing Trading Alerts & Automated Tools





DALLAS, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SureShotFX (SSF), a multi-asset trading signal and market intelligence platform, is marked by increasing global adoption, enhanced tool offerings, and a growing reputation for reliability in delivering expert-analyzed trade alerts. Operating in a highly competitive trading era, SureShotFX has focused on delivering structured trading guides supported by ongoing market analysis.

The company offers both free and VIP signal services through its Telegram channel, including access to Forex, Gold, and Indices trading opportunities alongside regular updates on high-impact economic events.

Performance & Verified Track Record

In Q1 2026, SureShotFX Forex signals secured an 8,616 net pip gain, a 16,431 net pip gain in Gold signals, and a total of 11,964 net pip gain in indices signals. This marks the steady continuation of last year's growth.

The company maintains a 4.7-star rating on Myfxbook, supported by verified performance profiles that provide visibility into historical results.

Signal Services & Market Coverage

SureShotFX delivers expert-guided trade alerts across forex (major and minor FX pairs), gold (XAU/USD), and indices (USOIL, US30, SPX, DAX40 & NASDAQ) markets through its Telegram channel, which offers both free and paid VIP subscription tiers.

Each signal is developed through a combination of technical chart analysis, fundamental macro research, and real-time market monitoring, delivered by a team of professional traders with hands-on market experience.

It also provides near-daily market news analysis alongside high-impact economic event alerts, helping traders stay informed about medium- to high-impact news events that typically drive volatility.

Trade Automation Tools That Work While Traders Sleep

Beyond signal delivery, SureShotFX offers an automated trading tool, called SureShotFX Algo, designed to improve execution efficiency, recognizing that not all traders can monitor markets around the clock. For retail traders, particularly those new to the markets, this automated trading algorithm reduces the emotional burden of decision-making and helps ensure profitable trades are executed at the right moment, without delay or hesitation. Besides, it also offers a dedicated trade copier tool to copy and execute SSF signals to MetaTrader platforms.

Custom-Built Indicator With Entry Point Display

SureShotFX has developed what it describes as the most advanced custom-built trading indicator for TradingView, called SureShotFX Raven, specifically designed with an integrated entry point display.

The indicator Raven is built for practical usability. Rather than flooding the chart with complex overlays, it focuses on clarity, showing the trader precisely where to act, especially for beginners who are still building their chart-reading skills.

User Trust and Growth

SureShotFX has reported consistent growth in its global subscriber base, shaped by direct user feedback and word-of-mouth referrals within trading communities. It operates a dedicated, round-the-clock support team to assist users 24/7 across time zones.

This commitment to continuous availability reflects SureShotFX's broader mission: to make professional-grade trading tools and guidance accessible to retail traders globally, regardless of their location or schedule.

According to Richard Dawson, market analyst & researcher at SureShotFX, “Our goal has always been to create a structured environment where traders can access expert-guided trade alerts, supported by data and consistent reporting. As markets become more complex, the need for clarity, efficiency, and reliable tools continues to grow. Our recent expansion reflects both user demand and our commitment to refining the trading experience through continuous updates and transparent performance tracking.”

With a verified performance record, expanding trading tools, and growing adoption across global retail trading markets, SureShotFX says it aims to strengthen its role within the financial markets by maintaining transparency, improving user experience, and adapting to evolving market conditions.

About Sureshotfx

SureShotFX is a multi-asset trading signal and automation tool provider, serving traders across forex, gold, and global indices markets. The platform combines expert-guided trading alerts, algorithmic trading solutions, advanced indicators, and daily market analysis, all backed by a 24/7 dedicated support team. Through its Telegram-based delivery system, the company provides both free and VIP signal services, supported by verified performance tracking and continuous product development.

Website: https://sureshotfx.com/

Contact

Financial Market Analyst & Researcher

Richard Dawson

SureShotFX

support@sureshotfx.com

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