Hardwood Market to Reach USD 1.46 Trillion by 2031 with North America Holding 36.55% Market Share in 2025, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence’s report, the hardwood industry size is projected to grow from USD 1.12 trillion in 2025 to USD 1.18 trillion in 2026, eventually reaching USD 1.46 trillion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.35% over 2026–2031. This momentum is largely supported by ongoing renovation activity across the United States and Europe, along with increased adoption of certified hardwood in green building initiatives, particularly in mass timber and interior applications. At the same time, competition from alternative materials is pushing manufacturers to innovate, especially in engineered hardwood, where enhancements in moisture resistance, installation systems, and surface finishes are helping retain demand in the mid-range segment. Shifting consumer preferences are also shaping the market, with natural aesthetics gaining prominence. Species like white oak continue to dominate specifications, while walnut is seeing increased uptake in premium furniture and millwork due to its richer tones and distinctive grain. Regionally, North America remains a key revenue contributor driven by remodeling demand, whereas Asia-Pacific is strengthening its position through export-led furniture manufacturing hubs in China and Vietnam, alongside growing domestic consumption in India.

Hardwood Industry Growth Drivers

Rising Use of Heat-Treated Hardwood in Outdoor Applications

Heat-treated hardwood is gaining traction for outdoor uses like decking, cladding, and exterior structures, as it offers better stability and stronger resistance to moisture, decay, and pests. This process allows temperate wood species to compete with tropical and chemically treated alternatives, supporting more sustainable construction practices. Adoption is becoming more visible in European building facades and North American decking projects, where consistency and longer service life are key considerations. While the added processing cost keeps it largely in premium segments, ongoing improvements in production efficiency are gradually making it more accessible.

Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, “The hardwood market reflects steady, application-led demand patterns shaped by construction activity and supply dynamics across regions. Mordor Intelligence’s consistent use of verifiable data sources and structured analysis offers decision-makers a reliable, comparable view beyond fragmented or assumption-driven alternatives.”

Interior Renovation Trends Driving Hardwood Replacement Demand

Demand for hardwood is being supported by steady renovation activity across residential and commercial spaces. In the United States, home improvement projects are picking up as affordability improves, encouraging homeowners to move forward with delayed flooring and interior upgrades. Property transactions also play a key role, as new ownership often triggers higher-value replacement projects rather than minor updates. On the commercial side, demand is being fueled by office redesigns, return-to-work initiatives, and upgrades in sectors like healthcare and education, where durability and easy maintenance are essential. Installation preferences are also evolving, with prefinished engineered hardwood gaining popularity due to faster installation and minimal disruption. While renovation cycles vary across segments, faster in hospitality and slower in residential, overall growth is being driven by consistent activity across multiple property types rather than reliance on a single sector.

Major Segments Highlighted in the Hardwood Market Report

By Species



Oak

Maple

Cherry

Walnut

Cherry

Mahogany

Others



By Application



Flooring

Furniture



Construction

Interior Design & Decoration

Industrial Packaging & Pallets

Millwork

Other Applications



By Distribution Channel



Direct Sales

Distributors / Wholesalers

Retailers (Offline and Online)



By Geography



North America

Canada

United States

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Peru

Chile

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden)

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South-East Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia



South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Hardwood Industry Share by Region

Europe continues to see growing adoption of certified hardwood despite a slowdown in housing construction, as sustainability standards and procurement guidelines increasingly emphasize traceability in commercial and institutional projects. The United Kingdom remains an active importer of hardwood from the United States, with London serving as a key gateway for premium engineered products distributed across the region. At the same time, evolving regulatory expectations within the European Union are encouraging suppliers to strengthen compliance and documentation practices. Established regional brands are maintaining their premium positioning through advanced finishes and certified sourcing, supporting steady demand in higher-value segments even amid softer new-build activity.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region in the hardwood market, driven by strong furniture export activity in countries like China and Vietnam, which are increasing their use of imported temperate hardwood species. Shifts in trade policies have also led to supply chain adjustments, with Vietnam playing a larger role in processing and re-exporting materials to meet compliance requirements. Meanwhile, India is witnessing rising demand supported by urbanization and growing incomes, alongside expansion in local processing capabilities for both domestic use and exports.

Overview – Hardwood Industry



Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 1.18 Trillion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 1.46 Trillion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 4.35% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Asia Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Species, By Application, By Distribution Channel and By Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.

Hardwood Companies: Covers a comprehensive overview at both global and market levels, along with insights into key segments, available financials, strategic positioning, market share of leading players, detailed products and services analysis, and recent developments shaping the industry.

NWH (Northwest Hardwoods)

Baillie Lumber / The Baillie Group

Danzer

Pollmeier Massivholz

Interholco (IFO)

Rougier Afrique International

Precious Woods (CEB, Gabon)

JAF Group

James Latham plc

Timbmet

Bingaman & Son Lumber

AHF Products

Kährs Group

Bauwerk Group / BOEN

Indusparquet

Power Dekor Group

Mohawk Industries

Shaw Industries

Sumitomo Forestry

Derr Flooring Co.

Get in-depth industry insights on the hardwood industry research report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/hardwood-market?utm_source=globenewswire

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