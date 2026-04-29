Mercer International Inc. Updates Date for First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) today announced that it is rescheduling the release of its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, previously scheduled for April 30, 2026, and related conference call. The Company plans to release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 on May 7, 2026 after market close, and the conference call will now take place on May 8, 2026, at 10:00 AM ET.

The conference call will be available to interested parties live over the Internet through a webcast by clicking on or copying and pasting the following link into their web browser: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ha9u4g4a

A link to the webcast is also available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s webpage. For those unable to participate in the live webcast, a replay of the webcast will be archived and accessible through the same link on the Company’s website at https://mercerint.com/investors/events-calendar/.

Audio Access

To join the live call and ask a question, a participant must register by either desktop or mobile using the following URL: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI5c184c831d8f408da6c3c0d294632de7

Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN number to access the call or can select the dial-out “Call Me” option to connect their phone instantly. Participants are advised to go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register.

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany, USA and Canada with consolidated annual production capacity of 2.1 million tonnes of pulp, 1,023 million board feet of lumber, 210 thousand cubic meters of CLT, 45 thousand cubic meters of glulam, 17 million pallets and 230 thousand tonnes of biofuels. To obtain further information on the company, please visit its website at https://www.mercerint.com .

APPROVED BY:

Juan Carlos Bueno

Chief Executive Officer

(604) 684-1099

Richard Short, CPA, CA

CFO & Secretary

(604) 684-1099