500 East 83rd Street Selects Maxwell-Kates, Inc. as Managing Agent of Record

New York, NY, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 500 East 83rd Street Corp. has selected Maxwell-Kates, Inc., an Associa® Company, as its managing agent of record after a comprehensive RFP process. Located in Yorkville on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, 500 East 83rd Street is a 174-unit luxury cooperative spanning 21-stories. The full-service residential community features a 24-hour doorman with concierge, a live-in resident manager, and a broad suite of amenities, including a full-service health club, indoor swimming pool, sauna, locker room, yoga room, exercise classes, roof-deck, attended garage, storage room, bicycle room, and laundry room.

“We are honored to welcome 500 East 83rd Street to the Maxwell-Kates family of managed properties,” said Andy Marks, EVP of New Business and Client Success for Maxwell-Kates. “This building is precisely the type of residential community we excel at managing, with a highly engaged Board, devoted Resident Manager and staff, luxury amenities, and a location in a vibrant residential neighborhood where we already have a substantial footprint.”

After an extensive evaluation process, the board selected Maxwell-Kates for its depth of experience, proven expertise and long-standing reputation for service excellence in managing New York City cooperatives.

“After an exhaustive selection process, we are excited to partner with a property management firm with the depth of experience, expertise, and longstanding history of service excellence needed to support a NYC co-ops like ours,” said Neil Shapiro, Co-op Board President of 500 East 83rd Street. “We are already seeing the benefits of our collaboration, particularly through a seamless transition. We look forward to a strong partnership for years to come.”

About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 19,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Media Contact:

Meagan Byrne, meagan@truepointagency.com