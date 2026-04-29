GCL’s 4Divinity Enters into MOU with Chengdu Cangmo for Global Publishing Rights of Wuxia Action-RPG ‘A Whisper of Fall: Jinyiwei’

SINGAPORE, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCL Global Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: GCL) (GCL” or the “Company”), a leading provider of games and entertainment, today announced that its publishing subsidiary, 4Divinity Pte. Ltd. (“4Divinity”), has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (the “MOU”) with Chengdu Cangmo Information Technology Co., Ltd. ("Chengdu Cangmo"), the developer of the upcoming action-stealth role-playing game (“RPG”) “A Whisper of Fall: Jinyiwei.” The MOU sets forth the principal terms of a proposed worldwide publishing arrangement and contemplates the execution of a definitive publishing agreement between the parties. Subject to the execution of such definitive agreement and satisfaction of customary conditions, 4Divinity is expected to serve as the worldwide publisher for the title across PC, console, and mobile platforms.

The partnership will bring together 4Divinity’s global publishing, marketing, and distribution infrastructure with Chengdu Cangmo's development expertise in cinematic, narrative-driven action experiences. The parties intend to jointly steward the title's launch campaign, localization, and long-term live operations across international markets, subject to definitive agreement between the parties.

About “A Whisper of Fall: Jinyiwei”

The game is a single-player action-stealth RPG set in the Ming Dynasty era, with Jinyiwei, also known as the Embroidered Uniform Guard, referring to the imperial secret police, intelligence agency, and elite bodyguards loyal to the dynasty. Players will step into the role of a Jinyiwei, caught in a web of court conspiracies and betrayal. The game combines visceral martial-arts combat, stealth infiltration, and rooftop traversal with sandbox-style levels that reward investigation and deduction.

“A Whisper of Fall: Jinyiwei” is Chengdu Cangmo’s debut title which has been in active development since 2022. It was selected as a PlayStation China Hero Project, a Sony Interactive Entertainment's initiative for Chinese developers.

“Chengdu Cangmo has emerged as one of the most compelling new voices in Chinese AA game development, and ‘A Whisper of Fall: Jinyiwei’ exemplifies the kind of ambitious, culturally distinctive IP we aim to elevate on a global stage,” said Sebastian Toke, Group CEO of GCL. “4Divinity’s investment reflects our strategic commitment to identifying and scaling high-potential studios, and we are proud to support a team with both creative talent and long-term franchise value.”

“We have dedicated several years to developing a game that captures the depth, atmosphere, and moral complexity of the late Ming era,” said Liu Qiwei, founder of Chengdu Cangmo. “With 4Divinity’s support, we can remain focused on delivering a deeply immersive and authentic experience, while benefiting from the operational expertise and global infrastructure needed to bring to life the artistic vision that has guided this project from its inception.”

“A Whisper of Fall: Jinyiwei” is currently scheduled to launch on PlayStation 5 and PC in 2027.

About GCL Global Holdings

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. (“GCL”) is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands (GCL together with its subsidiaries, the “GCL Group”). Through its operating subsidiaries, GCL Group unites people through its ecosystem of content and hardware in games and entertainment, enabling creators to deliver engaging experiences to gaming communities worldwide with a strategic focus on the rapidly expanding Asian gaming market.

Drawing on a deep understanding of gaming trends and market dynamics, GCL Group leverages its diverse portfolio of digital and physical content as well as multimedia peripherals to bridge cultures and reach a global audience by introducing Asian-developed IP across consoles, PCs, and streaming platforms. Learn more at https://www.gclglobalholdings.com/

About 4Divinity

4Divinity is a digital and retail games publishing company and an indirect majority-owned subsidiary of GCL, focused on bringing exciting game content from around the world to Asia and introducing Asian content to a global market. Along with its sister company, Epicsoft Asia, 4Divinity is partnering with publishers and development studios to introduce brand-new IP to the region.

https://www.4divinity.com/

About Chengdu Cangmo Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Founded in Chengdu, China, Chengdu Cangmo is an independent game development studio specializing in narrative-driven, cinematic action experiences rooted in Chinese history and culture. The studio's debut title, “A Whisper of Fall: Jinyiwei,” is supported by the PlayStation China Hero Project and is being developed for PlayStation 5 and PC.

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