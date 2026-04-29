FOTRIC Launches TD2e Kit Acoustic Imaging Camera: 64-Mic Compressed Air Leak Detection with Fully Equipped Field-Ready Kit

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOTRIC today launched the TD2e Kit Acoustic Imaging Camera, a handheld solution designed for fast and accurate detection of compressed air, gas, and vacuum leaks in industrial environments. Starting at USD $999, the TD2e Kit combines 64 MEMS microphones, a 2–100 kHz frequency range, and a detection distance of up to 60m with a fully equipped configuration for everyday inspections.





FOTRIC TD2e Kit — Acoustic Imaging Camera starting at USD $999

Advanced Acoustic Imaging for Industrial Leak Detection

Industrial leaks remain a major source of energy loss and operational inefficiency. Traditional methods—such as soapy water testing or handheld ultrasonic detectors—are often time-consuming, subjective, and range-limited.

The FOTRIC TD2e addresses these challenges by translating sound into real-time visual images, enabling technicians to pinpoint leak sources instantly without interrupting operations. With its wide frequency coverage and long detection distance, the TD2e supports efficient inspections across large and complex systems.





FOTRIC TD2e Kit with 64 MEMS microphones and real-time acoustic visualization

Key Specifications

64 MEMS microphones — accurate acoustic imaging

2–100 kHz frequency range — captures both audible and ultrasonic signals

Up to 60 m detection distance — suitable for long-range inspections

3.5-inch touchscreen display — clear visualization with acoustic overlay

IP54 protection & 2 m drop resistance — built for industrial environments



Designed for Real-World Applications

TD2e Kit in action — detecting compressed air and gas leaks in industrial environments



The TD2e Kit supports a wide range of industrial inspection scenarios:

Compressed air leak detection — pipelines, joints, and fittings

Gas leak detection — industrial gas systems and distribution lines

Vacuum leak detection — precise, non-contact localization

Mechanical fault detection — loose components and abnormal vibration

Pneumatic system inspection — valves, cylinders, and fittings



By enabling fast, visual diagnostics, the TD2e empowers maintenance teams to reduce energy waste, improve safety, and increase inspection efficiency.

Fully Equipped Kit for Continuous On-Site Inspections

Unlike standalone acoustic cameras, the TD2e Kit arrives as a complete, field-ready solution:

Rechargeable lithium batteries ×2 — extended operation for all-day inspections

Hard carrying case & soft carrying bag — protection during transport

Wearable tool holster — hands-free mobility during inspections

Charging accessories and storage components

18-month warranty — reliable long-term use



This fully equipped configuration ensures that technicians can deploy immediately and operate efficiently across multiple job sites without delay.

Accessible Acoustic Imaging for Everyday Maintenance

“Leak detection should be fast, visual, and accessible,” said a FOTRIC product manager. “With the TD2e Kit, we combine reliable acoustic imaging performance with a practical, fully equipped design—helping maintenance teams work more efficiently in real industrial environments.”

FOTRIC TD2e Kit — See Sound · Fully Equipped · Fast Leak Detection

About FOTRIC

FOTRIC delivers advanced thermal and acoustic imaging solutions that enhance efficiency, safety, and reliability across industrial operations. From professional thermal cameras to acoustic imaging tools, FOTRIC empowers industries with intelligent imaging technologies that support predictive maintenance, automation, and safety compliance.

Learn more at fotric.com or contact info@fotric.com to explore how the TD2e Kit can support your applications.

Relative Links:

FOTRIC TD2e Kit Acoustic Imaging Camera

Meet FOTRIC TD2e Kit Acoustic Imaging Camera | Fully Equipped for Air, Gas & Vacuum Leak Detection

FOTRIC PMiX AcouTherm Camera

Contact Data:

FOTRIC Team

info@fotric.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2b0cdb1-a2d7-4203-859d-f42c5ad5a13c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e965c504-8e38-443d-8975-8e7752ab7790

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ff846e1-9344-4aaf-b8fd-869922530b28

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ada2420e-b84d-4402-8b50-4066e14de2fb