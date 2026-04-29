FOTRIC Launches TD2e Kit Acoustic Imaging Camera: 64-Mic Compressed Air Leak Detection with Fully Equipped Field-Ready Kit

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOTRIC today launched the TD2e Kit Acoustic Imaging Camera, a handheld solution designed for fast and accurate detection of compressed air, gas, and vacuum leaks in industrial environments. Starting at USD $999, the TD2e Kit combines 64 MEMS microphones, a 2–100 kHz frequency range, and a detection distance of up to 60m with a fully equipped configuration for everyday inspections.
FOTRIC TD2e Kit — Acoustic Imaging Camera starting at USD $999
Advanced Acoustic Imaging for Industrial Leak Detection
Industrial leaks remain a major source of energy loss and operational inefficiency. Traditional methods—such as soapy water testing or handheld ultrasonic detectors—are often time-consuming, subjective, and range-limited.
The FOTRIC TD2e addresses these challenges by translating sound into real-time visual images, enabling technicians to pinpoint leak sources instantly without interrupting operations. With its wide frequency coverage and long detection distance, the TD2e supports efficient inspections across large and complex systems.
FOTRIC TD2e Kit with 64 MEMS microphones and real-time acoustic visualization
Key Specifications
- 64 MEMS microphones — accurate acoustic imaging
- 2–100 kHz frequency range — captures both audible and ultrasonic signals
- Up to 60 m detection distance — suitable for long-range inspections
- 3.5-inch touchscreen display — clear visualization with acoustic overlay
- IP54 protection & 2 m drop resistance — built for industrial environments
Designed for Real-World Applications
TD2e Kit in action — detecting compressed air and gas leaks in industrial environments
The TD2e Kit supports a wide range of industrial inspection scenarios:
- Compressed air leak detection — pipelines, joints, and fittings
- Gas leak detection — industrial gas systems and distribution lines
- Vacuum leak detection — precise, non-contact localization
- Mechanical fault detection — loose components and abnormal vibration
- Pneumatic system inspection — valves, cylinders, and fittings
By enabling fast, visual diagnostics, the TD2e empowers maintenance teams to reduce energy waste, improve safety, and increase inspection efficiency.
Fully Equipped Kit for Continuous On-Site Inspections
Unlike standalone acoustic cameras, the TD2e Kit arrives as a complete, field-ready solution:
- Rechargeable lithium batteries ×2 — extended operation for all-day inspections
- Hard carrying case & soft carrying bag — protection during transport
- Wearable tool holster — hands-free mobility during inspections
- Charging accessories and storage components
- 18-month warranty — reliable long-term use
This fully equipped configuration ensures that technicians can deploy immediately and operate efficiently across multiple job sites without delay.
Accessible Acoustic Imaging for Everyday Maintenance
“Leak detection should be fast, visual, and accessible,” said a FOTRIC product manager. “With the TD2e Kit, we combine reliable acoustic imaging performance with a practical, fully equipped design—helping maintenance teams work more efficiently in real industrial environments.”
FOTRIC TD2e Kit — See Sound · Fully Equipped · Fast Leak Detection
About FOTRIC
FOTRIC delivers advanced thermal and acoustic imaging solutions that enhance efficiency, safety, and reliability across industrial operations. From professional thermal cameras to acoustic imaging tools, FOTRIC empowers industries with intelligent imaging technologies that support predictive maintenance, automation, and safety compliance.
Learn more at fotric.com or contact info@fotric.com to explore how the TD2e Kit can support your applications.
Relative Links:
FOTRIC TD2e Kit Acoustic Imaging Camera
Meet FOTRIC TD2e Kit Acoustic Imaging Camera | Fully Equipped for Air, Gas & Vacuum Leak Detection
FOTRIC PMiX AcouTherm Camera
Contact Data:
FOTRIC Team
info@fotric.com
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2b0cdb1-a2d7-4203-859d-f42c5ad5a13c
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e965c504-8e38-443d-8975-8e7752ab7790
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A video accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ada2420e-b84d-4402-8b50-4066e14de2fb