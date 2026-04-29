WillScot Announces Investor Conference Schedule for May and June 2026

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Holdings Corporation (“WillScot” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a leader in innovative temporary flexible space solutions, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences over the upcoming months:

Bank of America Industrials, Transportation & Airlines Key Leaders Conference

Date: May 13, 2026

Location: New York, New York

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Date: June 2, 2026

Location: New York, New York

Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their sales representative at the sponsoring firms.

About WillScot

WillScot (Nasdaq: WSC) is a leading provider of innovative turnkey space solutions in North America, helping customers keep projects moving and operations running. The company partners with critical industries including construction, manufacturing, healthcare, government, energy and education to deliver the right solutions coupled with a high level of customer service. WillScot’s comprehensive portfolio of products – including modular complexes, dry and cold storage containers, blast-resistant buildings, clearspan industrial structures, fencing, and add-on furnishings and equipment – is customizable and flexible to support any project need. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., WillScot operates from a network of approximately 250 branch locations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Additional information can be found on the company's website at www.willscot.com.

Contact Information

Investor inquiries:

Charlie Wohlhuter

Investors@willscot.com

Media inquiries:

Juliana Welling

Media@willscot.com