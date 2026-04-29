Integer to Participate in Bank of America Healthcare Conference on May 12

PLANO, Texas, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), a leading medical device contract development and manufacturing organization, today announced participation in the 2026 Bank of America Healthcare Conference, to be held May 12-14, 2026. Members of the Integer executive leadership team will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, May 12, at 1:40 p.m. PT.

A live webcast and replay will be accessible under “News & Events” on the Investor Relations section of Integer’s website at investor.integer.net.

Learn more about Integer at www.integer.net.

About Integer®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is one of the largest medical device contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) in the world, serving the cardio and vascular, neuromodulation, and cardiac rhythm management markets. As a strategic partner of choice, we advance the goals of our medical device customers through industry-leading engineering and manufacturing, with a relentless commitment to quality, service, and innovation. The company's brands include Greatbatch Medical® and Lake Region Medical®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

Media Relations:

Misty Tippen

misty.tippen@integer.net

469-536-6702

Investor Relations:

Kristen Stewart

kristen.stewart@integer.net

551-337-3973