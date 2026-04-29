CHUCK E. CHEESE NAMED ONE OF USA TODAY'S MOST TRUSTED BRANDS BY PARENTS

IRVING, Texas, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuck E. Cheese has been named to USA TODAY's first-ever Brands Most Trusted by Parents list, a national recognition developed with Plant-A Insights Group and based on responses from more than 5,000 parents across the United States.

For nearly 50 years, Chuck E. Cheese has been built around what parents most want for their families: a place that is safe, clean, inclusive, and genuinely fun. The brand operates more than 500 locations across 47 states and 17 countries, was the first family entertainment center to earn the Ecolab Science Certified™ Seal and has hosted more birthday parties than any other family entertainment center brand in the United States — more than 550,000 a year.

Why parents trust Chuck E. Cheese

Parents trust Chuck E. Cheese because every part of the experience is designed to give them confidence — from child safety procedures put in place decades ago to the cleaning standards verified by an independent third party today. The Kid Check® UV hand-stamp system helps make sure every child leaves with the family they arrived with. The Ecolab Science Certified™ Seal reflects rigorous, externally validated cleaning protocols. Sensory Sensitive Sundays™ and Sensory Sensitive Birthdays make space for every child to belong. And signature in-venue moments — from a personalized welcome at arrival to iconic experiences like the Ticket Blaster — make sure that when families do celebrate at Chuck E. Cheese, the birthday child is at the center of every moment. Chuck E. Cheese's own ongoing parent research, including a 2026 study of nearly 2,000 American parents on what makes a children's birthday party memorable, continues to inform the brand's safety standards, inclusive programming, and signature experiences.

"This recognition reflects something we work to earn every single day — the trust of parents who walk through our doors," said Scott Drake, chief executive officer at CEC Entertainment. "We endeavor to make Chuck E. Cheese a safe place where kids can have fun. From investing in active play equipment that exceeds industry safety standards, to Kid Check®, to our cleaning protocols, to making birthday kids feel like the star of the show — every choice we make starts with what parents want."

Chuck E. Cheese's approach to safety: the difference

Chuck E. Cheese's approach to safety goes beyond regulatory minimums. The brand invests in active play equipment that meets and exceeds ASTM F2970 — the industry safety standard for commercial trampoline courts — and applies cleaning and disinfection protocols informed by CDC, EPA, and FDA guidance through the independent Ecolab Science Certified™ program. The proprietary Kid Check® UV hand-stamp system, in place at every location worldwide, helps ensure every child leaves with the family they arrived with. Every location uses MERV-10 air filtration, and all guests under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. And because parent trust extends to digital touchpoints, Chuck E. Cheese's children's data practices are verified through PRIVO, an FTC-approved Safe Harbor program under the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

Chuck E. Cheese Inclusivity for All Children

Chuck E. Cheese created Sensory Sensitive Sundays™ in partnership with Autism Speaks and expanded the program this year to include Sensory Sensitive Birthdays. Both offer a quieter, lower-stimulation environment — dimmed lighting, a sensory-friendly arcade, and a calmer dining experience — for children with autism and other sensory sensitivities.

How Chuck E. Cheese keeps family fun accessible

Chuck E. Cheese offers a range of value-driven options at different price points, including birthday party packages starting at $99.99, the Summer Fun Pass, and the $49.99 Ultimate Summer Family Deal. These offerings are designed to give families more ways to celebrate and play without losing the hosted, safe, and kid-centered experience parents expect from Chuck E. Cheese.

The Trust Credentials at a Glance:

Independent recognition: Named to USA TODAY's first-ever Brands Most Trusted by Parents list, based on responses from more than 5,000 parents nationwide

Named to USA TODAY's first-ever Brands Most Trusted by Parents list, based on responses from more than 5,000 parents nationwide Safety: Active play equipment exceeds ASTM F2970 trampoline safety standards; first family entertainment center brand to earn the Ecolab Science Certified™ Seal; proprietary Kid Check® UV hand-stamp system at every location worldwide; MERV-10 air filtration across all locations

Active play equipment exceeds ASTM F2970 trampoline safety standards; first family entertainment center brand to earn the Ecolab Science Certified™ Seal; proprietary Kid Check® UV hand-stamp system at every location worldwide; MERV-10 air filtration across all locations Data privacy: Children's data practices verified through PRIVO, an FTC-approved Safe Harbor program under the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA)

Children's data practices verified through PRIVO, an FTC-approved Safe Harbor program under the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) Inclusivity: Sensory Sensitive Sundays™ and Sensory Sensitive Birthdays programming, developed in partnership with Autism Speaks

Sensory Sensitive Sundays™ and Sensory Sensitive Birthdays programming, developed in partnership with Autism Speaks Heritage and scale: Nearly 50 years in business; more than 550,000 birthday parties hosted each year across more than 500 locations

Nearly 50 years in business; more than 550,000 birthday parties hosted each year across more than 500 locations Value and accessibility: Birthday party packages from $99.99; Summer Fun Pass and $49.99 Ultimate Summer Family Deal

Birthday party packages from $99.99; Summer Fun Pass and $49.99 Ultimate Summer Family Deal Community: More than $24 million donated to schools and nonprofits through Chuck E. Cheese fundraising programs

To learn more about Chuck E. Cheese's commitment to safety, inclusiveness, and family fun, visit www.chuckecheese.com/trust.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the USA TODAY Brands Most Trusted by Parents list? The USA TODAY Brands Most Trusted by Parents list is a first-of-its-kind recognition developed with Plant-A Insights Group and based on survey responses from more than 5,000 parents nationwide identifying brands parents consistently name as trustworthy.

What is Kid Check®? Kid Check® is Chuck E. Cheese's proprietary UV hand-stamp security system. Every family member receives a matching UV stamp on entry, and no child is permitted to leave without an adult who shares the same stamp.

What is the Ecolab Science Certified™ Seal? The Ecolab Science Certified™ Seal is an independent recognition reflecting cleaning and disinfection protocols informed by CDC, EPA, and FDA guidance. Chuck E. Cheese was the first family entertainment center brand to earn it.

How does Chuck E. Cheese protect children's personal information? Chuck E. Cheese is certified through PRIVO, an FTC-approved Safe Harbor program under the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA). The certification verifies that the company's practices for handling children's personal information meet federal privacy requirements.

What is Sensory Sensitive Birthdays? A dedicated birthday party experience expanded in 2026 from the existing Sensory Sensitive Sundays™ program, offering dimmed lighting, quieter music, and a sensory-friendly environment for children with autism and other sensory sensitivities.

How many birthday parties does Chuck E. Cheese host each year? Chuck E. Cheese hosts more than 550,000 birthday parties every year across more than 500 locations globally.

How much does a Chuck E. Cheese birthday party cost? Chuck E. Cheese birthday party packages start at $99.99, with Mega and Ultimate tiers that include a reserved party room, food, gameplay, and a dedicated party host.

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is where over 550,000 happy birthdays are celebrated every year. For nearly 50 years, Chuck E. Cheese has been the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, making birthday kids the star of the show through its interactive experiences, arcade games, and the beloved Chuck E. Cheese character. The brand operates more than 500 locations globally and remains committed to providing a fun, safe and inclusive environment through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check® and its partnership with Autism Speaks. As a strong advocate for local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $24 million to schools and nonprofits through its fundraising programs.