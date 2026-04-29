ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2025

 | Source: ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.

  • Record revenues and earnings driven by strong demand and high-value product strategy
  • Well-positioned for continued growth in 2026 supported by AI, electric vehicles and advanced smart technologies

SHENZHEN, China, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZJK) (“ZJK” or the “Company”), a high-tech precision parts and hardware manufacturer serving artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, aerospace, and other smart technologies, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues were an all-time high of US$56.10 million for 2025, an increase of 48.39% from US$37.81 million for 2024.
  • Gross profit was US$24.50 million for 2025, up 80.62% from US$13.57 million for 2024.
  • Gross margin was 43.67% for 2025, an increase of 7.79% from 35.88% for 2024.
  • Income from operations was US$9.46 million for 2025, an increase of 478.90% from US$1.63 million for 2024.
  • Net income reached a record of US$10.15 million for 2025, up 177.21% from US$3.66 million for 2024.
  • Basic and diluted earnings per share were both US$0.16 for 2025, an increase of 166.67% from US$0.06 for 2024.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was US$6.56 million for 2025, an increase of 22.78% from US$5.34 million for 2024.
  • Cash and cash equivalents, restricted short-term deposits, and short-term investments amounted to US$18.62 million as of December 31, 2025, up 19.28% from US$15.61 million as of December 31, 2024.

Mr. Ning Ding, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, commented, “We are very excited to cap 2025 with stellar results and carry strong momentum into 2026, driven by consistent execution of our long-term growth strategy. Specifically, we achieved record revenues of US$56.10 million and net income of US$10.15 million in 2025, representing year-over-year growth of 48.39% and 177.21%, respectively. This performance demonstrates our ability to scale efficiently and meet growing demand in key end markets like AI, consumer electronics, and new energy vehicles, while validating the effectiveness of our strategic focus on higher-precision, higher-value products and continued operational investments.

We are particularly encouraged by the progress we are making in our product portfolio. The transition of new projects into stable mass production, combined with growing customer recognition of our precision and quality standards, drove gross margin to 43.67%, up 7.79% year-over-year, and strengthened our competitive position in ways we believe will continue to compound over time.

We also saw meaningful traction in executing our global expansion strategy across both supply and demand. By advancing localized manufacturing capabilities in Vietnam, we are building a more diversified, flexible and resilient global production network. We are also considering establishing our presence in U.S. In parallel, we increased spending in market development across North America, Singapore and Taiwan, expanding our presence in key regions and strengthening our global customer base to support long-term growth.

Importantly, our sustained investment in advanced manufacturing machinery, equipment, and research and development is delivering tangible results. Through continuous innovation in manufacturing processes, automation and precision engineering, we are improving efficiency, optimizing cost structures, and expanding our portfolio of high-performance products. These capabilities enable us to meet the increasingly stringent requirements of high-end applications such as AI servers, semiconductor equipment and automated production systems, positioning ZJK as a critical enabler within the global high-end manufacturing ecosystem.

Looking ahead, we remain confident in our growth trajectory. We see significant opportunities ahead as the accelerating adoption of AI infrastructure, electric vehicles and advanced smart technologies drives rising demand for high-precision components. With our continued focus on innovation, operational excellence and targeted global expansion, we believe we are well positioned to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value for our shareholders.”

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenues

Revenues were US$56.10 million for 2025, an increase of 48.39% from US$37.81 million for 2024. This increase was driven by a rise in sales volume, which grew by 28.54%, along with higher average unit sales prices.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues were US$31.60 million for 2025, an increase of 30.35% from US$24.24 million for 2024. This increase was mainly due to increased sales volume of the Company’s products.

Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin

Gross profit was US$24.50 million for 2025, an increase of 80.62% from US$13.57 million for 2024. This increase was mainly due to the increased sales volume and increased average unit sales price of our hardware products.

The gross profit margin was 43.67% for 2025, up 7.79% from 35.88% for 2024, mainly due to (i) an increase in average unit sales prices, supported by a shift towards more complex, high-precision, and value-added products, which improved our market competitiveness; (ii) a decrease in average unit costs, due to the optimization of our production technology and economies of scale resulting from increased production volumes; and (iii) the successful transition of new projects into mass production, which helped to dilute fixed costs and contributed to overall margin expansion.

Total Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were US$15.04 million for 2025, compared with US$11.93 million for 2024.

  • General and administrative expenses were US$6.75 million for 2025, remaining relatively stable compared with US$6.71 million for 2024.
  • Selling and marketing expenses were US$7.17 million for 2025, an increase of 52.18% from US$4.71 million for 2024. This increase was primarily due to (i) an increase of US$1.72 million in sales commission resulting from business expansion into markets such as North America, Singapore, and Taiwan, China, (ii) an increase of US$0.48 million in salaries and benefits for sales and marketing personnel due to higher headcounts to support our business expansion, and (iii) an increase of US$0.23 million in freight costs for sale of products mainly reflecting expanded overseas shipping demands.
  • Research and development expenses were US$1.11 million for 2025, an increase of 103.07% from US$0.55 million for 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to (i) an increase of US$0.40 million in material consumption driven by a growing number of product development projects and the transition of several projects into the trial production stage, and (ii) an increase of US$0.17 million in salaries and benefits for research and development personnel, reflecting performance-based salary adjustments to retain core technical staff.

Income from operations

Income from operations surged to US$9.46 million for 2025, an increase of 478.90% from US$1.63 million for 2024.

Other income, net

Other income, net was US$4.36 million for 2025, an increase of 32.33% from US$3.29 million for 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to (i) an increase in investment income of US$0.79 million generated from long-term equity investment in PSM-ZJK Fasteners (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd, (ii) an increase of US$0.23 million in interest income from structured deposits and time deposits.

Net Income

Net income was US$10.15 million for 2025, an increase of 177.21% from US$3.66 million for 2024.

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share were both US$0.16 for 2025, an increase of 166.67% from US$0.06 for 2024.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted short-term deposits and short-term investments of US$18.62 million, compared to US$15.61 million as of December 31, 2024.

About ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.
ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. is a high-tech precision parts and hardware manufacturer serving artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, aerospace, and other smart technologies. With over 15 years in the precision metal parts manufacturing industry, the Company maintains a skilled professional team, a series of highly automated and precision manufacturing equipment, a stable and diversified customer base, and comprehensive quality management systems. ZJK mainly offers standard screws, precision screws and nuts, high-strength bolts and nuts, turning parts, stamping parts and Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining parts, CNC milling parts, high precision structural components, Surface Mounting Technology (SMT) for miniature parts packaging, and technology service for research and development from a professional engineering team. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://ir.zjk-industrial.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “likely to,” “propose” or other similar expressions in this announcement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:
ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.
Phone: +86-755-28341175
Email: ir@zjk-industrial.com

The Blueshirt Group Asia
Feifei Shen
Phone: +86-134-66566136
Email: feifei@blueshirtgroup.co

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In U.S. dollars, except for numbers of shares data)
     
  As of December 31,
  2024 2025
ASSETS        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents  12,255,213   14,350,959 
Restricted cash  797,241   2,037,041 
Short-term investments  2,559,362   2,234,078 
Accounts receivable, net  10,282,857   15,974,676 
Accounts receivable-due from a related party  9,165,068   11,227,799 
Inventories, net  7,316,029   12,143,316 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net  872,753   964,194 
Other receivables-due from related parties  249,235   598,467 
Total current assets  43,497,758   59,530,530 
         
Non-current assets        
Property, plant and equipment, net  6,668,612   12,271,875 
Intangible assets, net  33,008   97,433 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  1,242,524   3,574,775 
Finance lease right-of-use assets  38,160    
Long-term investment  2,747,493   3,706,080 
Other non-current assets  1,146,010   347,569 
Total non-current assets  11,875,807   19,997,732 
         
TOTAL ASSETS  55,373,565   79,528,262 
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities        
Short-term bank borrowings  1,223,405    
Accounts payable  14,998,590   18,233,194 
Notes payable  1,903,194   3,803,926 
Income tax payable  1,600,300   3,431,262 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  2,051,588   3,583,457 
Other payables-due to related parties  1,778,175   2,322,224 
Operating lease liabilities, current  423,214   726,152 
Total current liabilities  23,978,466   32,100,215 
         
Non-current liabilities        
Operating lease liabilities, non-current  755,395   2,876,209 
Deferred tax liabilities  572,829   957,610 
Total non-current liabilities  1,328,224   3,833,819 
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES  25,306,690   35,934,034 
         
Commitments and contingencies (Note 15)        
         
Shareholders’ equity        
Ordinary share, $0.000016666667 par value, 3,000,000,000 shares authorized, 61,381,249 and 63,822,249 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively*  1,023   1,063 
Additional paid-in capital  7,060,050   8,977,814 
Statutory surplus reserves  2,658,112   2,662,115 
Retained earnings  21,951,873   32,132,905 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (1,635,291)  (304,868)
Total ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. shareholders’ equity  30,035,767   43,469,029 
Non-controlling interests  31,108   125,199 
Total shareholders’ equity  30,066,875   43,594,228 
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY  55,373,565   79,528,262 

 
* The shares and per share information are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reorganization completed on March 28, 2023, the two share splits that occurred on June 19, 2023 and June 6, 2024, respectively.

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares data)
             
  For the years ended December 31,
  2023 2024 2025
Revenues            
Third-party sales  13,961,495   21,250,363   35,728,684 
Related-party sales  15,093,811   16,559,102   20,375,169 
Total revenues  29,055,306   37,809,465   56,103,853 
Cost of revenues            
Third-party sales  (9,486,512)  (12,281,086)  (15,654,953)
Related-party sales  (8,547,906)  (11,963,141)  (15,947,479)
Total cost of revenues  (18,034,418)  (24,244,227)  (31,602,432)
Gross profit  11,020,888   13,565,238   24,501,421 
             
Operating expenses            
Selling and marketing expenses  (1,750,877)  (4,711,294)  (7,169,559)
General and administrative expenses  (2,531,630)  (6,705,791)  (6,750,220)
Research and development costs  (455,398)  (548,122)  (1,113,058)
Gain (loss) from disposal of property, plant and equipment  78   34,878   (4,041)
Total operating expenses  (4,737,827)  (11,930,329)  (15,036,878)
             
Income from operations  6,283,061   1,634,909   9,464,543 
             
Other income, net            
Interest expenses  (109,003)  (15,085)  (23,734)
Interest income  18,239   113,736   348,326 
Share of profits from equity method investment  2,335,281   2,622,348   3,409,385 
Currency exchange gain  12,433   97,506   68,010 
Other income, net  434,031   474,348   555,443 
Total other income, net  2,690,981   3,292,853   4,357,430 
             
Income before income tax provision  8,974,042   4,927,762   13,821,973 
Income tax provision  (1,284,203)  (1,264,933)  (3,668,171)
Net income  7,689,839   3,662,829   10,153,802 
Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests  (1,246)  (19,894)  (31,233)
Net income attributable to ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.’s shareholders  7,691,085   3,682,723   10,185,035 
             
Other comprehensive (loss)/income            
Foreign currency translation adjustment attributable to parent company  (460,025)  (618,728)  1,330,423 
Foreign currency translation adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests  19   332   (1,925)
Total comprehensive income  7,229,833   3,044,433   11,482,300 
Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests  (1,227)  (19,562)  (33,158)
Comprehensive income attributable to ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.’s shareholders  7,231,060   3,063,995   11,515,458 
             
Earnings per share *            
Basic  0.13   0.06   0.16 
Diluted  0.13   0.06   0.16 
             
Weighted average shares used in calculating earnings per share *            
Basic  60,000,000   60,336,800   62,496,008 
Diluted  60,000,000   60,336,800   62,622,446 
             

 * The shares and per share information are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reorganization completed on March 28, 2023 and the two share splits that occurred on June 19, 2023 and June 6, 2024, respectively.


ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares data)
             
  For the years ended December 31,
  2023 2024 2025
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net income  7,689,839   3,662,829   10,153,802 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Provision for credit loss  17,071   15,394   116,036 
Impairment of prepayments for equipment          1,000,020 
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment  504,370   560,846   762,236 
Amortization of intangible assets     10,431   25,636 
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets  286,220   347,177   548,561 
Amortization of finance lease right-of-use assets  281,849   293,169   38,844 
Interest expense of finance lease liabilities  13,794   4,346    
(Gain) loss from disposal of property, plant and equipment  (78)  (34,878)  4,041 
Provision for inventories  373,264   997,587   1,040,482 
Share of profits from equity method investment  (2,335,281)  (2,622,348)  (3,409,385)
Provisions for deferred income tax  213,773   232,801   350,786 
Share-based compensation        1,917,804 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable  (631,085)  (314,305)  (5,227,716)
Accounts receivable-due from a related party  (2,025,426)  (598,412)  (1,620,257)
Inventories  (427,290)  (3,717,561)  (5,435,743)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (378,164)  (388,242)  (180,416)
Other receivables-due from related parties  69,344   30,393   (388,052)
Accounts payable  (124,132)  3,877,173   2,095,704 
Notes payable  75,567   1,461,872   1,772,361 
Income tax payable  96,368   602,170   1,717,255 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  225,204   1,225,041   1,406,302 
Other payables-due to related parties  548,398   44,578   348,070 
Operating lease liabilities  (357,231)  (347,522)  (476,560)
Net cash provided by operating activities  4,116,374   5,342,539   6,559,811 
             
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Purchase of property, plant and equipment  (366,740)  (2,472,552)  (5,571,558)
Purchase of intangible assets     (43,926)  (87,054)
Net (payment of) proceeds from short-term investments     (2,597,076)  426,510 
Dividends received from long-term equity investment  1,863,561   2,319,218   2,591,873 
Loans to related parties  (253,473)  (555,089)  (82,123)
Collection of loans to related parties  51,125   545,969   140,239 
Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities  1,294,473   (2,803,456)  (2,582,113)
             
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Proceeds from short-term bank borrowings  183,367   1,390,183   1,394,545 
Repayments of short-term bank borrowings  (851,388)  (185,450)  (2,639,873)
Repayments of long-term debts  (1,750,598)  (29,314)   
Repayments of financing lease liabilities  (377,467)  (231,814)   
Proceeds from loans from related parties  282,104      383,318 
Repayments of loans from related parties  (65,828)  (83,411)  (276,752)
Deferred initial public offering (“IPO”) costs  (369,443)  (1,072,314)   
Proceeds from IPO     6,906,245    
Capital injection from a non-controlling shareholder of a subsidiary     52,500   127,249 
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities  (2,949,253)  6,746,625   (1,011,513)
             
Effect of exchange rate changes  (76,136)  (135,026)  369,361 
             
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  2,385,458   9,150,682   3,335,546 
             
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of year            
Cash and cash equivalents  1,104,472   2,826,725   12,255,213 
Restricted cash  411,842   1,075,047   797,241 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of year  1,516,314   3,901,772   13,052,454 
             
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of year            
Cash and cash equivalents  2,826,725   12,255,213   14,350,959 
Restricted cash  1,075,047   797,241   2,037,041 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of year  3,901,772   13,052,454   16,388,000 
             
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:            
Income tax paid  986,257   607,120   1,585,805 
Interest expenses paid  71,606   8,164   24,322 
             
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activities:            
Obtaining finance lease right-of-use assets in exchange for finance lease liabilities  457,731       
Obtaining operating right-of-use assets in exchange for operating lease liabilities  455,499   1,100,660   2,789,922 
Offset additional paid in capital with deferred IPO costs     566,417    
Acquiring property, plant and equipment transferred from construction in progress  50,132   66,965    
Acquiring property, plant and equipment in exchange for accounts payable  427,015   392,199   418,289 



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