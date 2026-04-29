Picard Medical / SynCardia Featured in Interview Series with The Mullings Group

– Discussions to highlight total artificial heart therapy, advanced heart failure market, and next-generation platform development –

TUCSON, Ariz., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picard Medical, Inc. (NYSE American: PMI) (“Picard Medical” or the “Company”), parent company of SynCardia Systems LLC (“SynCardia”), maker of the world’s first total artificial heart approved by both the U.S. FDA and Health Canada, announced today it has been featured in a two-part interview series with Joe Mullings, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Mullings Group Companies, a premier global executive search firm specialized in the MedTech, HealthTech, and Life Sciences industries. Filmed, edited, and produced by Dragonfly, A TMG Company, the series features an in-depth discussion with Picard Medical Chief Executive Officer, Patrick N.J. Schnegelsberg, focused on advanced heart failure and the role of total artificial heart technology in patients with end-stage biventricular failure.

The discussions outline the clinical use of the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart, the only U.S. FDA-approved total artificial heart, which replaces the pumping function of the native heart, and is used as a bridge to transplant for patients awaiting donor organs. Mr. Schnegelsberg also highlights the Company’s innovation strategy, including development of its next generation fully implantable platform, the Emperor Total Artificial Heart, designed to improve patient mobility and expand access to therapy.

“For patients with end-stage biventricular failure, total artificial heart therapy is often the only viable option,” Mr. Schnegelsberg emphasized during the first interview. “We are delivering that solution today, while advancing a fully implantable platform designed to expand access and redefine long term mechanical heart replacement.”

The interviews also examine broader dynamics in the heart failure treatment landscape, including the limitations of existing therapies, the gap between patient demand and available treatment options, and ongoing innovation in the space.

The full interview series is available for replay at these links:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S2TdsPB5wuU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ziLhhWEamN0

About The Mullings Group Companies

Founded in 1992, The Mullings Group is an executive search, media/marketing, and advisory firm focused on medtech, healthtech, and life sciences. The firm has completed more than 9,000 placements across over 900 companies globally. The firm provides executive search services across all levels, from individual contributors to C-suite and board roles, and supports hiring initiatives ranging from targeted placements to large scale team builds. Its advisory services include organizational design, succession planning, and strategic initiatives aligned with client objectives. Through Dragonfly, its media and marketing company, The Mullings Group develops employer branding, thought leadership, and positioning strategies aimed at attracting talent and capital. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, the firm operates offices across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Israel, and Asia Pacific.

About Picard Medical and SynCardia

Picard Medical, Inc. is the parent company of SynCardia Systems, LLC (“SynCardia”), the Tucson, Arizona–based leader with the only commercially available total artificial heart technology for patients with end-stage heart failure. SynCardia develops, manufactures, and commercializes the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart (“STAH”), an implantable system that assumes the full functions of a failing or failed human heart. It is the first artificial heart approved by both the FDA and Health Canada, and it remains the only commercially available artificial heart in the United States and Canada. With more than 2,100 implants performed at hospitals across 27 countries, the STAH is the most widely used and extensively studied artificial heart in the world. For additional information about Picard Medical, please visit www.picardmedical.com or review the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the development and design of the Emperor Total Artificial Heart. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Additional information about the Company, including risk factors that may affect the Company’s business, financial condition, and results of operations, is contained in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's investor relations website at https://picardmedical.com/.

Contact:

Investors

Eric Ribner

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors LLC

eric@lifesciadvisors.com

Picard Medical, Inc./SynCardia Systems, LLC

IR@picardmedical.com

General/Media

Brittany Lanza

blanza@syncardia.com