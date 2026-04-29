Stingray and Just For Laughs Team Up to Launch Comedy Radio Channel on TuneIn

MONTREAL, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY), the world’s leading connected streaming media company, today announced the global launch of Just For Laughs Radio on TuneIn, a new audio channel created in partnership with Just For Laughs, the world’s leading comedy brand. The channel offers an audio feed of sketches and stand-up to make any day funnier. Curated by Stingray from the Just For Laughs vault, it is a go-to destination for everything from a quick giggle to a full-on belly laugh.



Listeners can expect a diverse and star-studded lineup, featuring classic performances from comedy giants like Bill Burr, Nikki Glaser and Nate Bargatze, alongside fresh material from the next generation of comedy stars, such as Marcello Hernández and Mae Martin. The programming spans a wide array of comedic styles and themes, from observational and storytelling to dark comedy, covering topics like relationships, politics, and parenting, ensuring there is something for every comedy fan.



“We are thrilled to partner with a comedy powerhouse like Just For Laughs to bring their renowned content to a global audience,” said Valérie Héroux, Vice President Content Acquisition at Stingray. “Just For Laughs Radio perfectly aligns with our goal of providing curated, high-quality entertainment for every taste. Listeners on TuneIn are in for a treat with this unparalleled collection of stand-up comedy.”



“The Just For Laughs audio archives are a treasure trove of comedic genius, and we are excited to give them a new voice on TuneIn,” said Carlos Pacheco, Director, Digital Media and Distribution at Just For Laughs. “This channel allows fans to rediscover iconic moments and discover new favorites. Partnering with Stingray enables us to reach comedy lovers everywhere, and deliver non-stop laughter.”



"We are committed to offering our listeners the best in audio entertainment, and the Just For Laughs Radio channel is a fantastic addition to our lineup," said Kevin Straley, Chief Content Officer at TuneIn. "Comedy is a universally loved genre, and Just For Laughs allows us to deliver premium stand-up content to our millions of users around the world."



TuneIn is the destination for live sports, news, radio, music, audiobooks and podcasts from around the world. Its global platform reaches 75 million monthly active users in 122 countries and is integrated into over 200 vehicles and devices, allowing fans to listen on their phones, smart speakers or in their cars.



Listeners can upgrade to TuneIn Premium for $9.99 per month for a commercial-free experience.



About Stingray

Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY), the world’s leading connected streaming media company, delivers the best curated audio and video content to consumers worldwide. As a pioneer in multiplatform streaming and distribution, Stingray’s vast digital content portfolio includes thousands of live audio and radio stations, premium music channels, concerts and music documentaries, karaoke products, as well as ambience and wellness channels. Its offering is distributed via connected TVs, smart speakers, mobile, connected cars and retail. Reaching hundreds of millions of consumers every month, Stingray's products offer an unparalleled advertising reach, enabling brands to connect with an engaged audience across the world. Home to globally renowned brands such as TuneIn, Singing Machine, Stingray Karaoke and Qello Concerts, Stingray is powered by a worldwide team of more than 1,000 employees. For more information, visit www.stingray.com.



About TuneIn

TuneIn, Stingray's streaming audio platform, brings together live sports, news, radio, music, audiobooks and podcasts from around the globe, empowering listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live NFL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MS NOW, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.



About Just For Laughs

Sylvain Parent Bédard founded his entertainment group in 1997 which went on to acquire the Just For Laughs assets in 2024. Today, the Just For Entertainment Group stands as a major Canadian Québécois cultural institution, internationally recognized for its mission: “Spreading laughter across the globe”.



A global leader in comedy, Just For Laughs produces the world’s largest comedy festival, held in Montréal since its inaugural edition in 1983. The Group also extends its expertise through a series of festivals in Québec City, Toronto, Vancouver, Singapore, Sydney, and Bermuda, strengthening its worldwide footprint.



Driven by passion, innovation, and excellence, the Just For Laughs team collaborates with top talent and partners across the entertainment industry. Each year, the Group entertains over 100 million fans through its digital platforms and media channels, which collectively have surpassed 100 billion views.



Just For Laughs creates, produces, distributes, and broadcasts comedic content in all its forms: films, television series, theatre, musicals, solo shows, multi-artist shows, festivals.



The Group also produces ComedyPRO as part of the Just For Laughs Montreal Festival every year: the world’s leading comedy industry marketplace which has, for decades, helped launch and propel the careers of numerous renowned artists through its landmark initiatives.

