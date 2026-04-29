Hollister x Kappa Team Up to Launch a Soccer‑Inspired Capsule Collection

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hollister Co. (“Hollister”), a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), teamed up with Italian sportswear brand Kappa to ignite global anticipation ahead of the summer soccer season. Launching Thursday, April 30, the collaboration celebrates Kappa’s European heritage combined with Hollister’s fashion-first aesthetic, with men’s and women’s pieces designed for match days, watch parties and everyday wear.

“Kappa has defined the intersection of sport and style for decades, and Hollister brings a proven point of view on how modern consumers live in that space today,” said Corey Robinson, chief product officer at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “This partnership is grounded in a shared approach, one that treats soccer not just as a sport, but as a lifestyle, resulting in pieces designed to resonate well beyond a single season.”

Blending confidence, energy and a strong sporting spirit, the capsule features soccer kits and off-pitch lifestyle pieces starting at $19.95. Categories span jerseys and polos, graphic T-shirts, track jackets, baggy denim and jorts, fleece shorts, reversible swimwear and accessories.

While Kappa built its reputation in performance apparel, the brand has long extended beyond the pitch. Its logo and track sets have become fixtures in street style, worn as often for aesthetic as for function.

The Hollister x Kappa capsule will be available in select Hollister stores and at Hollisterco.com. The launch marks the start of Hollister’s summer soccer storytelling, with additional products, content and experiences rolling out throughout 2026.

About Hollister

Hollister creates quality apparel, accessories and fragrance made for capturing moments, creating memories and being unapologetically you. Hollister Co. is a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) and is sold through more than 500 stores worldwide and at hollisterco.com.

Media Contacts

public_relations@anfcorp.com

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