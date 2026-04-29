MADD Canada’s Cpl. Cumming’s Watch Awards Celebrate Officers’ Commitment to Prevent Impaired Driving

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada will recognize police officers who have gone above and beyond to remove impaired drivers from Alberta’s roads, waterways and trails. The Cpl. Cumming’s Watch Awards ceremony will be held today at Royal Hotel West in Edmonton, where officers will be presented with awards for their efforts to prevent the deaths and injuries caused by impaired driving.

The Cpl. Cumming’s Watch was established in 2015 through a collaboration between MADD Canada, the Alberta RCMP, and Alberta Transportation, Office of Traffic Safety. The initiative honours Cpl. Graeme Cumming, a member of the RCMP who was killed on duty by an impaired driver on Highway 3 near Lethbridge, Alberta on August 12, 1998.

“The officers we recognize today are helping stop impaired driving before it leads to tragedy,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt, whose mother, Beryl, was killed by an impaired driver in 1999. “Each time they take an impaired driver off the road, they may be saving a life or preventing a lifetime of pain and heartbreak. They work diligently, day in and day out, to remove impaired drivers from our roads and make our communities safer. We are grateful for their commitment.”

Special guests will attend today’s ceremony, including Supt. Matt Hart, Officer in Charge, Alberta Traffic; Lindsey Wagner, Executive Director, Monitoring and Compliance Branch, Transportation and Economic Corridors; Tracy Franklin, MADD Canada Board Member representing Alberta, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut; and Lynda McCullough, mother of Jennifer McCullough who was killed by an impaired driver in 2003.

Nominations for MADD Canada’s Cpl. Cumming’s Watch are open to every police agency in Alberta. This year, nearly 80 police officers are being honoured for their efforts in impaired driving enforcement. Officers who charged between 15 and 24 impaired drivers in 2025 will receive a certificate of recognition and a Silver Challenge Coin. Those who charged 25 or more impaired drivers will receive a certificate of recognition and a Gold Challenge Coin.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca.

For more information, contact:

Tanya Hansen Pratt, MADD Canada National President, 705-623-3148 or thansenpratt@madd.ca

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca