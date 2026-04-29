Commerce Announces Integration of PayPal’s Store Sync to Enable AI-Powered Discovery and Checkout for BigCommerce Merchants

AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC), the parent company of leading ecommerce platform BigCommerce today announced the integration of PayPal’s Store Sync offering in the BigCommerce App Marketplace and Channel Manager, enabling BigCommerce merchants to seamlessly connect their product catalogs, inventory, and order management to AI surfaces. As a result, Commerce merchants benefit from their products becoming discoverable and purchasable across a growing network of AI-powered shopping surfaces, including Microsoft Copilot, Meta and Perplexity.

The launch marks a significant milestone in the companies' decade-long partnership and positions BigCommerce merchants at the forefront of agentic commerce, a rapidly growing category in which AI agents discover, recommend and facilitate purchases on behalf of consumers.

PayPal Store Sync is a catalog and order management solution that connects merchant storefronts with emerging AI shopping channels. Through a single integration enabled by PayPal, product data such as pricing, images, descriptions, reviews and inventory become instantly accessible to AI platforms where consumers increasingly begin their shopping journeys.

PayPal’s Store Sync offering enables products to be discovered and purchased on AI-powered surfaces including Microsoft Copilot, Meta and Perplexity. When a consumer finds a product through one of these surfaces, PayPal facilitates a seamless checkout experience without requiring the merchant to perform any additional technical work.

“AI is fundamentally changing how people discover and buy products. Merchants need to meet shoppers in those moments and make it easy to move from discovery to purchase or risk being left out of the journey,” said Sharon Gee, senior vice president of product for AI at Commerce. “With PayPal Store Sync, merchants can instantly connect their catalog to AI-powered shopping experiences and the PayPal consumer network, ensuring they’re not just present, but positioned to convert in the environments where commerce is evolving.”

PayPal’s Store Sync enables BigCommerce merchants to:

Instant AI Discoverability: Make products searchable and purchasable across AI-powered experiences without custom development.

Make products searchable and purchasable across AI-powered experiences without custom development. Broad Reach: A single connection to access multiple platforms, including Perplexity, Meta, Microsoft Copilot and forthcoming surfaces.

A single connection to access multiple platforms, including Perplexity, Meta, Microsoft Copilot and forthcoming surfaces. Trusted Checkout: PayPal handles payments, fraud detection, identity verification, buyer protection, and dispute resolution.

PayPal handles payments, fraud detection, identity verification, buyer protection, and dispute resolution. Merchant Control Preserved: Merchants remain the merchant of record and retain brand identity, customer relationships and fulfillment.

Merchants remain the merchant of record and retain brand identity, customer relationships and fulfillment. Simple Setup: The app is available directly through the BigCommerce App Marketplace with guided onboarding and no additional technical lift.





The launch comes as AI-driven shopping accelerates across the retail industry. AI-driven retail sales increased nearly 700% year-over-year in the most recent holiday season, according to Adobe Analytics , signaling a massive shift in how consumers discover and purchase products.

The PayPal Store Sync app is available now on the BigCommerce App Marketplace for US-based BigCommerce merchants using PayPal for payment processing. Eligible merchants can install the app today to begin connecting their catalogs to AI-powered shopping experiences.

To learn more about the app or, if you own or operate a BigCommerce store and want to get started, visit the BigCommerce App Marketplace for PayPal Store Sync .

About Commerce

Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC) empowers businesses to innovate, grow, and thrive by providing an open, AI-driven commerce ecosystem. As the parent company of BigCommerce , Feedonomics , and Makeswift , Commerce connects the tools and systems that power growth, enabling businesses to unlock the full potential of their data, deliver seamless and personalized experiences across every channel, and adapt swiftly to an ever-changing market. Trusted by leading businesses like Coldwater Creek, Cole Haan, Dell, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., Mizuno, Pacsun, Perry Ellis, Skechers, SportsShoes and Uplift Desk, Commerce delivers the storefront control, optimized data, and AI-ready tools businesses need to grow, serve diverse buyers, and operate with confidence in an increasingly intelligent, multi-surface world. For more information, visit commerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

About PayPal

PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure. PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets across 14,000 banks globally to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com, https://about.pypl.com, and https://investor.pypl.com.

BigCommerce®, the Commerce logo, and other brands are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owner.

Media Contact:

Brad Hem

pr@commerce.com